Technology and services for publishers: Directory of recommended companies

Adtech

Smartico’s Smartads service takes any print ad sold to a small or medium-sized business and turns it into a “mobile-first, swipe-able, high quality ad with the landing page that goes with it”.

Automation

United Robots is the world’s leading company providing automated news for publishers. It has created a unique Content-as-a-Service platform, where it builds the robots and sends the automatically-generated content they produce straight to publishers’ CMS, sites or apps.

Consulting/Strategy

Manifesto Growth Architects are the pioneers of growth strategy consulting. They specialise in business models that grow audience engagement and value over time, like membership, subscription, loyalty and D2C.

Business Platform

Affino is the leading unified business platform for media companies. The Affino SaaS Platform provides a complete single customer view solution for engaging with and monetising audiences.

Content Management Systems (CMS)/Publishing Platforms

Atex is a leading software company selling solutions for media-rich industries. It is committed to helping companies build revenues and reduce costs through products that are increasingly personalised, localised, collaborative, contextually relevant and available on-demand.

Big Bite transforms online publishing through the delivery of scalable digital solutions, products and plugins, exclusively built on WordPress – the world’s leading CMS for news publishers.

Glide Publishing Platform (GPP) is a publisher-ready, cloud-native content management system (CMS) for publishers created by publishing industry professionals. Glide removes content management obstacles and lets you focus on what really matters – content excellence.

Pugpig works with publishers to conceive, launch and run their digital platforms, working hand-in-hand with them every step of the way; offering advice on product strategy, getting everything up and running, supporting them once they’re live and making sure they get the most out of the Pugpig platform.

Digital Editions

Branded Editions from PressReader is the award-winning digital publishing solution that powers leading global newspapers, magazines and digital kiosks, including The Times (of London), The Guardian, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more.

Invoicing/Payments

OutVoice is a freelance management and payments platform which helps publishers manage freelance contributors anywhere in the world.

Legal Services

David Banks is an editorial legal trainer and media law consultant who helps you avoid legal risks, whether they are online, on social or in print.

Licensing/Copyright Services

NLA Media Access is the UK’s leading organisation providing content licensing and copyright services.

Marketing

Content marketing and lead generation tool Lead Monitor was launched in 2020 by New Statesman Media Group. Recognising the need for modern marketers to be closely aligned with sales and business objectives to show and justify ROI, Lead Monitor was designed to fulfil three basic needs: Create content, target an audience and generate leads.

Podcasting

Auddy is one of Europe’s fastest-growing podcast companies delivering end-to-end premium audio podcast publishing solutions for creators, advertisers and businesses.

Subscriptions/Paywalls

Advantage from AdvantageCS is a global marketing, subscription and membership management platform for publishers that provides a flexible, comprehensive solution.

Evolok is the total, modular solution providing a sophisticated digital subscriptions platform for publishers.

Mather Economics is the global leader in subscription analytics and yield management. They apply world-class data science to optimize customer acquisition, engagement, retention, and profitability.​

Piano enables the world’s largest media companies and brands to accelerate their subscription, advertising, analytics and personalization initiatives in order to engage, monetize and measure content experiences.

Zephr’s intelligent paywall solutions offer publishers the ability to build, test and optimise digital subscription journeys to accelerate revenue growth.

Video

Wochit’s video creation platform for publishers and brands empowers users to create compelling on-brand video content with revolutionary ease on a massive scale.

