Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Tech Platforms
March 13, 2023

iMatrics: Metadata automation for publishers delivering SEO

iMatrics delivers huge benefits for publishers through automated metadata.

By Press Gazette

iMatrics is a metadata and taxonomy partner for publishers using AI and automation to deliver search optimisation for publishers.

The company has a cloud-based portfolio of customised metadata products helping leading publishers automatically generate metadata (auto-tagging), SEO enhancement, personalisation, and analysis. Working with iMatrics will save publishers time and effort and creates a high-quality metadata foundation for digital businesess.

iMatrics integrates into publisher systems and uses the latest research in machine learning, data mining, natural language processing and AI.

Why leading publishers work with iMatrics

Key benefits of working with iMatrics:

How to supercharge your SEO strategy with metadata

  • Experts in taxonomy and metadata
  • Automation of processes such as tagging content, recommendations, topic pages, newsletter and image suggestions
  • Easy to integrate via API and iMatrics best practice onboarding model
  • Access the world’s most extensive databases via iMatrics Wikidata Live update and Open street map
  • Flexible and easy to work with.

Which publishers work with iMatrics?

The following publishers work with iMatrics to optimise their metadata: Gota Media, DuMont, NRC, NTB, CH Media, Ritzau, NTM, Stampen, KSF Media, Stuff, NWT Media, VK Media and Svensk Näringsliv.

Why use iMatrics?

iMatrics says: “Our mission is to make the media industry data-driven. As metadata is the gear that drives digital business models, we specialize in creating, automating, and administrating metadata. On top of this, we help customers leverage metadata in the right ways. Our AI-based auto-tagging provides consistent metadata to every article, saves editorial time, and streamlines editorial workflows.

“Metadata is one of your most powerful data sources; not using it means leaving money on the table. iMatrics help leading organizations worldwide create and use metadata successfully. Reach out for an introduction call to our team now, and find out how we could help you.”

Contact iMatrics now to find out more or set up a free demo account on the platform.

