  1. PG Podcast
November 28, 2024

Podcast 79: How Bluesky became News-sky, Google Discover, US election lessons

By Press Gazette

Future of Media Explained podcast logo

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford talks about the benefits of Bluesky for publishers with the zeal of a new convert, reporter Bron Maher explains how publishers are getting new traffic from Google via Discover and Charlotte Tobitt reveals the biggest lessons for the news industry from the US presidential election.

