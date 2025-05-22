Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. PG Podcast
May 22, 2025updated 27 May 2025 1:25pm

Podcast 90: Death of the website, the never-ending pivot to video and why Dom loves Substack

By Press Gazette

Future of Media Explained podcast logo||

‘The death of the website’ was the name of one panel session at a recent publishing industry conference. Press Gazette editor in chief Dominic Ponsford and UK editor Charlotte Tobitt discuss the latest challenges posed to publishers by Google changes and the rise of social. They also analyse the latest publisher pivot to video (more a never-ending pirouette) and Dominic explains why he has become an unpaid brand ambassador for Substack.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor