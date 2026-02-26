Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

February 26, 2026

Reporting Andrew arrest, robot reporters at Mediahuis and Dom’s verdict on Prince Harry trial

By Press Gazette

Future of Media Explained podcast logo||

Dominic Ponsford and Charlotte Tobitt talk about how journalists broke news of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest and why they named him despite the privacy risk.

They also discuss a plan by Mediahuis to cover “first-line” news with AI agents, and Dom gives his (somewhat premature) verdict on the Prince Harry and others versus Associated Newspapers privacy trial.

