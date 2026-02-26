Reporting Andrew arrest, robot reporters at Mediahuis and Dom’s verdict on Prince Harry trial

Dominic Ponsford and Charlotte Tobitt talk about how journalists broke news of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest and why they named him despite the privacy risk.

They also discuss a plan by Mediahuis to cover “first-line” news with AI agents, and Dom gives his (somewhat premature) verdict on the Prince Harry and others versus Associated Newspapers privacy trial.

