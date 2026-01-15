Prince Harry versus tabloids: The final showdown

Prince Harry outside the High Court in London on Monday 27 March for a hearing in his unlawful information gathering case against Mail publisher Associated Newspapers. Picture: PA Wire/Jordan Pettitt

Prince Harry is facing the publisher of the Daily Mail in what is set to be one of Britain’s biggest ever privacy trials.

Costs for both sides could top £40m.

Harry has accused the Mail of commissioning burglary, phone tapping and voicemail interception. The Mail denies everything and accuses Prince Harry’s legal team of using cash payments to witnesses to bolster their case.

Dominic Ponsford looks back to the News of the World front page in 2008 which started the war on UK tabloids which has raged since then.

He also discusses the questionable evidence-gathering tactics which the Daily Mail believes undermine Prince Harry’s case and explains why the backing of co-claimant Elton John means this final legal battle is set to go the distance.

