The New York Times was the fastest-growing news website in the world in November but dropped out of the top three, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of global online traffic to English-language newsbrands.

Visits to nytimes.com were up 93% year-on-year to reach 702.2m, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

However the site lost its third-place ranking in the top 50 to CNN (779.1 million visits), which outpaced the New York Times for month-on-month growth in visits (21% compared to 11%).

CNN was the second-fastest growing site year-on-year among the ten biggest sites by number of visits (up 22%). It was followed by Microsoft news aggregator, msn.com (870.8 million visits, up 15%), theguardian.com (387.6 million, up 13%) and washingtonpost.com (186.2 million, up 13%).

Related

Overall, eight of the top ten sites by number of visits grew year-on-year in November with only Google News (453.3 million visits, down 8% year-on-year) and Yahoo Finance (245.3 million, down 8%) seeing less traffic than in November 2021.

Sign up to our newsletters View all newsletters never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The BBC once again topped the list for number of worldwide visits at 1.2 billion, unchanged from October. Similarweb’s data includes traffic to all pages within the bbc.com and bbc.co.uk domains and not just news. The rest of the top five consisted of msn.com, cnn.com and edition.cnn.com, nytimes.com and Google News.

There were three British newsbrands in the top ten with dailymail.co.uk (390.9 million visits, rank six) best-positioned after the BBC. Mail Online narrowly beat The Guardian which was ranked seven.

A number of sites not in last month’s top 50 entered the ranking in November, among them politico.com (rank 38, 70.5 million visits) and thehill.com (rank 47, 56.7 million visits).

Of the sites that ranked in both October and November, Nbcnews.com (rank 28 in November, 98.1 million visits) gained the most places, jumping nine spots.

Among the whole top 50, the fastest-growing site after nytimes.com was CBS News (59.8 million visits, up 68% year-on-year). In third place for growth was politico.com (up 57% year-on-year), while fourth was AP News (78.7 million visits, up 42%).

Starting from this month, Press Gazette is combining the visit data for the Sun’s US and UK editions in our worldwide top 50 ranking. The Sun’s combined sites racked up 155.1 million visits to rank 29th in the world.

Similarweb generates its traffic data by applying machine learning and modelling to the statistically representative datasets that the company collects. Datasets are based on direct measurement (i.e. websites and apps that choose to share first-party analytics with Similarweb); contributory networks that aggregate device data; partnerships and public data extraction from websites and apps. The sites in the list are based on Similarweb’s classification of news and media publishers, although Press Gazette refines the list to exclude some sites with a less news-based focus.

Press Gazette uses Similarweb data for its US and global top 50 news site ranking stories so we can compare figures across publishers, who differ in how they measure their own audience data.

Continue reading for previous months' coverage of the world's top 50 websites for news:

October 2022

The New York Times was the third-largest news website in the world in October, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of global online traffic to English language newsbrands.

Visits to nytimes.com were up 82% year-on-year to reach 634.3m, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb. The growth in visits pushed the US-based publisher up the ranking from fourth to third place compared to September. The New York Times has seen consistent growth in 2022, following its acquisition of Wordle earlier this year.

Among the ten biggest sites by number of visits, Nytimes.com was the fastest-growing in October. It was followed by theguardian.com (404.4m visits, up 15% year-on-year), washingtonpost.com (187 million visits, up 13%). The BBC, CNN and Daily Mail saw lesser year-on-year growth at 6% each.

The BBC remains the biggest site in the world by number of visits (1.2bn), although Similarweb’s data includes traffic to all pages within the bbc.com and bbc.co.uk domains and not just news. It was followed by msn.com (795.8m visits) in a top two that remains unchanged from previous months. Just below them in the list, the New York Times climbed to third place, to knock CNN (645.2m visits) down to fourth spot.

After the BBC, best-ranked British newsbrand, The Guardian climbed one spot compared to September, ranking sixth this month. It displaced another British newsbrand the Mail Online (387 million visits) which fell to seventh place.

Among the top 50 as a whole, the fastest-growing site for the second month in a row was liveuamap.com (61.7m million visits, up 2779%) which presents updates on the Ukraine war, now into its tenth month.

Three British newsbrands also ranked among the fastest-growing sites in the top 50. Third-fastest growing was the Sun’s US digital edition, the-sun.com (60.8m million visits, up 58% year-on-year), which we have consistently reported as having seen strong growth according to Similarweb data. Last month, Will Payne the Sun’s director of digital told Press Gazette that the site’s growth has meant that its primary source of revenue, programmatic advertising has proved "very lucrative" while believing that the site has more room to grow from their current market penetration of the site at 15% of the US adult population.

Other British newsbrands that grew strongly were news.sky.com which was fifth fastest-growing (82.2 million visits, rank 32, up 43% year-on-year) and telegraph.co.uk (73.9m visits, rank 38, up 40% year-on-year). All three sites also enjoyed strong year-on-year growth according to last month’s top 50 ranking.

Similarweb generates its traffic data by applying machine learning and modelling to the statistically representative datasets that the company collects. Datasets are based on direct measurement (i.e. websites and apps that choose to share first-party analytics with Similarweb); contributory networks that aggregate device data; partnerships and public data extraction from websites and apps. The sites in the list are based on Similarweb’s classification of news and media publishers, although Press Gazette refines the list to exclude some sites with a less news-based focus.

Press Gazette uses Similarweb data for its US and global top 50 news site ranking stories so we can compare figures across publishers, who differ in how they measure their own audience data.

September 2022

The New York Times was the fastest-growing top ten site in the world in September, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of global online traffic to English language newsbrands.

Visits to nytimes.com were up 72% year-on-year to 618.6 million, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

Mail Online, the only other top ten site to see double-digit growth, saw visits grow by 11% to 411.6 million.

The BBC remains the biggest site in the world by number of visits, although Similarweb’s data includes traffic to all pages within the bbc.com and bbc.co.uk domains and not just news. The BBC was followed by msn.com (755.6 million visits), CNN, New York Times and Google News (466 million visits).

Last month’s fastest-growing site the-sun.com - the US digital version of the UK tabloid - was second fastest-growing (54.4 million visits, up 79%).

British newsbrands Telegraph.co.uk (71.4 million visits, up 42%) and news.sky.com (76.3 million visits, up 34%) were among the top ten fastest-growing sites in the top 50 as a whole.

August 2022

The New York Times and Mail Online were the only top ten news sites to grow their worldwide audiences year-on-year for the second month in a row, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of global online traffic to English language newsbrands.

Visits to nytimes.com were up 65% year-on-year to 637.8 million while visits to dailymail.co.uk were up 6% to 416.1 million, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

They were the only other top ten sites by number of visits that saw any year-on-year traffic growth. Fox News (318.5 million visits, down 10%) and the BBC’s two domains, bbc.com and bbc.co.uk (1.1 billion visits, down 12%) meanwhile recorded double-digit falls in growth.

Among the top 50 as a whole, fastest-growing was the US edition of The Sun (64 million visits, up 118%), echoing the site’s strong growth in the US market as well. News Corp launched the US digital version of the popular UK tabloid in 2020 and the site has seen steady growth since then, ranking twentieth in the US and 26 in the world.

It was followed by the nytimes.com, cbsnews.com (52 million visits, up 45%) and US celebrity news publisher people.com (143.5 million visits, up 36%).

The BBC, as in previous months, was the largest site by number of visits in the top 50. It was followed by msn.com (746m visits, down 5%), cnn.com and edition.cnn.com (661.2m visits, down 4%), nytimes.com and Google News (493.9 million visits, down 9%).

There were three British newsbrands among the top ten. Best-ranked after the BBC was Mail Online (sixth place, 416.1 million visits) followed by The Guardian (ranked seventh, 354.3 million visits).

Just 16 sites among the list of 50 saw more visits this August compared to last year, but over half of the sites in our ranking grew month-on-month. The-sun.com and people.com were again the fastest growing sites month-on-month with 31% more visits in August than July.

July 2022

The New York Times and Mail Online were the only top ten news sites to grow their worldwide audiences year-on-year in July.

The New York Times was also the fastest grower among the overall top 50, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of global online traffic to English language newsbrands.

Visits to nytimes.com were up 73% year-on-year to 636.3 million while visits todailymail.co.uk were up 3% to 415.1 million, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

Every other top ten site by number of visits in contrast saw year-on-year traffic falls, with five sites (Google News, foxnews.com, theguardian.com, Yahoo Finance and the BBC) all seeing double-digit declines in visits. The BBC’s sites bbc.com and bbc.co.uk recorded the second largest fall among the top ten (1.1 billion visits, down 15%).

The BBC remained the largest site by number of visits in the top 50. It was followed by msn.com (722.6m visits, down 8%), cnn.com and edition.cnn.com (636.6m visits, down 3%), nytimes.com (636.3 million, up 73%) and Google News (490.2 million visits, down 10%). Similarweb's data captures visits to all content on the BBC's primary sites - not just news.

The best-ranked British newsbrand after the BBC was Mail Online, which came in sixth place. There were 11 British newsbrands in the list of 50 - among them the websites of Sky News, the Telegraph, the Mirror and the Guardian.

Among the whole top 50, 14 sites grew year-on-year in July with the New York Times also seeing the biggest year-on-year growth in visits among the top 50 as a whole. It was followed by two other US newsbrands: nypost.com (186.1 million visits, up 44%) and Newsweek (68.1 million visits, up 43%).

While traffic was largely lower than in July last year, most sites saw more visits in July than in June.

Twenty-eight sites in the top 50 saw month-on-month growth in visits, with British-based news aggregator News Now topping the table (13% growth month-on-month, ,87.5 million visits). The Manchester Evening News and Sky News websites also saw strong growth, both up 12% month-on-month.

Update: this article was amended on 23 August to reflect revised figures received from Similarweb.

June 2022

Only two of the top ten news websites in the world saw year-on-year audience growth in June, according to Press Gazette’s latest ranking of the 50 biggest English-language sites.

The New York Times and Mail Online bucked the trend for a second month. The New York Times was the fastest growing top ten site in our ranking with visits to nytimes.com up 34% year-on-year to 449.8 million according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb. The company acquired Wordle in February 2022 which has helped grow the site’s traffic. Mail Online meanwhile saw visits up 3% to 336.3 million.

Meanwhile, three top ten sites saw double-digit year-on-year declines in traffic. Visits to theguardian.com were down 15% to 259.6 million, visits to Yahoo Finance were down 15% to 240 million, while visits to bbc.co.uk and bbc.com were down 22% to 100.8 million.

Despite this fall in traffic, the BBC sites topped the list for number of visits in June. They were followed by Microsoft’s news aggregator and portal msn.com (843.4 million visits, down 4% year-on-year), cnn.com and edition.cnn.com (589.3 million visits, down 2%), Google News (479.7 million visits, down 8%) and nytimes.com. Similarweb’s data for the BBC includes visits to the BBC’s main site as well as its news offering, while its data for MSN is for the entire portal.

Sports news site Sportz Bonanza was the fastest growing site overall among the whole top 50 (46.1 million visits, up 3764%). It was among only eight sites in the top 50 that saw more traffic in June 2022 compared to June 2021.

Just five sites, meanwhile, saw month-on-month growth compared to May. Among them were two British brands - news aggregator newsnow.co.uk (rank 37, 67.2 million visits, up 13% month-on-month) and express.co.uk (rank 17, 111.7 million visits, up 5% month-on-month).

May 2022

The New York Times was the fastest growing top news sites in the world in May 2022, according to Press Gazette’s latest ranking of the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world.

The New York Times website, which has seen a recent run of strong growth was the fastest growing top ten site with visits to nytimes.com up 52% year-on-year to 524.6 million according to data from digital intelligence platform, Similarweb. NYT year on year traffic growth has been helped by the acquisition of popular online game Wordle in February 2022.

It was followed by dailymail.co.uk to which visits were up 14% to 373.3 million and CNN (641.8 million visits, up 4%).

The fastest growing site overall among the whole top 50 list was again, Live Universal Awareness Map (liveuamap.com), which presents updates on conflicts in the form of a map (53.2m visits, up 1987%). Its huge surge is due to increased interest in its Ukraine coverage compared to the low base from which it started.

Website of British tabloid, The Mirror was among the minority of news websites that saw year-on-year traffic growth in May. Visits to mirror.co.uk increased 7% to 94.7 million.

It was among only 16 sites that saw more traffic this May compared to the same month last year.

In contrast to last month when almost every website in the top 50 saw less traffic month-on-month, many sites performed better in May than April. All but nine sites in the top 50 had more visitors this month. Politico.com (55.3 million visits, up 28% month-on-month) and Australian broadcaster’s site abc.net.au (113.9 million visits, up 25%) saw the biggest month-on-month gains.

Among the top ten, Yahoo Finance (262 million visits, up 9% month-on-month) and Fox News (272.2 million visits, up 8% month-on-month) saw the biggest monthly growth.

The BBC maintained its spot at the top of the ranking as the biggest news website in the world (1.1bn visits). In second place was msn.com (878.1 million visits) and CNN’s sites. The New York Times was fourth while Google News came in fifth (500.1 million visits). Similarweb’s data for the BBC includes visits to the BBC’s main site as well as its news offering, while its data for MSN is for the entire portal.

Mail Online (sixth place) was the best-ranked British newsbrand after the BBC, while theguardian.com (293.5 million visits, seventh place) was the only other British name in the top ten.

April 2022

The majority of the most popular news websites in the world saw a year-on-year and month-on-month fall in their traffic in April, as news interest in the Ukraine war is likely to be waning.

Six of the ten biggest English language news sites in the world by number of visits saw fewer visits in April, compared to the same month last year, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb. Of this group, Yahoo Finance saw the biggest year-on-year fall in traffic (2404.m visits, down 14%). It was followed by the BBC.co.uk and BBC.com sites (1.1bn visits, down 11%) and Fox News (252.5m visits, down 6%).

Bucking the trend among this list of ten leading sites was the New York Times which had 546.5m visits in March (up 51%) and Mail Online (354.5m visits, up 11%). The New York Times’ acquisition of Wordle in January will likely have been among the factors that have helped increase its popularity.

Among the whole top 50 list, Live Universal Awareness Map (liveuamap.com), which presents updates on conflicts in the form of a map, saw the biggest year-on-year growth in traffic (57.7m visits, up 2,146%). This huge surge is due to the fact that the site had relatively low levels of traffic prior to February this year when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Its growth was followed by New York Times, Al Jazeera (45 visits, up 46%) and the web version of News Corp-owned tabloid New York Post (133.1m visits, up 22%).

Overall April’s data demonstrates a lessened interest in news.

Last month, Press Gazette reported that a majority of sites saw a year-on-year increase in traffic. In April, in contrast, just 16 sites saw more visits when compared to April 2021. Month-on-month analysis reveals an even starker picture: every site in the top 50 list saw fewer visits in April compared to March, likely due to declining interest in coverage of the war in Ukraine, now approaching its fourth month.

Sites with a particularly large focus on events in Ukraine were among those with the sharpest month-on-month falls in traffic. Despite its strong year-on-year figures, visits to liveuamap.com were down 23% month-on-month. The website of Russian state news outlet RT also saw a large month-on-month fall in traffic (142.7m visits, down 31%).

Al Jazeera saw the biggest month-on-month traffic fall in April (down 41% compared to March).

The BBC again was the biggest news website in the world (1.1bn visits, down 11% year-on-year). It was followed by Microsoft news aggregator MSN (843.7m visits, no change year-on-year) and cnn.com and edition.cnn.com (609.1m visits, down 4% year-on-year). The New York Times and Google News website (491.7m visits) complete the top five. Similarweb’s data for the BBC includes visits to the BBC’s main site as well as its news offering, while its data for MSN is for the entire portal.

The best-ranked British newsbrands after the BBC were dailymail.co.uk (in sixth place, 354.5m visits), theguardian.com (seventh place, 283.7m visits) and express.co.uk (ranked 19th, 100.6m visits).

March 2022

All but one of the ten biggest English-language news sites in the world saw year-on-year increases in traffic in March.

The New York Times was the fastest growing website among the top ten news sites worldwide for number of visits in March. Visits to the site of the US daily were up 76% year-on-year to 662.1m, according to data provided to Press Gazette by digital intelligence platform Similarweb. The New York Times’ surge in popularity is likely to have been in part driven by its acquisition in January of the highly popular word game Wordle.

It was followed by dailymail.co.uk (393.7m visits, up 17%) and CNN’s sites (cnn.com and edition.cnn.com) (805.7m visits, up 17%).

Yahoo Finance was the only top ten site that saw a year-on-year fall in traffic (visits were down 17% to 273.2m).

Overall, just over half (27) of the top 50 sites saw more visits this March compared to the same month last year. The growth in traffic is likely in many cases to have been driven by an increased interest in news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The biggest year-on-year growth overall, however, was to Live Universal Awareness Map (liveuamap.com) which had 74.8m visits, an increase of 3390% year-on-year. The site was set up by a team of journalists and coders in 2014 to report on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The site, which presents the latest updates on issues including conflicts, protests, terrorism and natural disasters from around the world in the form of a map, is likely to have seen increased interest due to the current war in Ukraine.

Live Universal Awareness Map was followed by aljazeera.com (75.8m visits, up 168%), reuters.com (121.4m visits - up 76%), nytimes.com and RT.com (207.8m visits, up 58%).

Despite restrictions on RT in Europe, including in the UK where Ofcom last month revoked its broadcast licence due to concerns over its lack of impartiality, the Russian state broadcaster will have benefited from increased interest in its Ukraine war coverage from other countries. RT.com narrowly missed the top ten, coming in eleventh place for number of visits.

The BBC again was the biggest news website in the world (1.3bn visits, up 2%). It was followed by Microsoft news aggregator MSN (912.1m visits - up 4%), CNN, nytimes.com and Google News (559.4m visits - up 4%). Similarweb’s data for the BBC includes visits to the BBC’s main site as well as its news offering, while its data for MSN is for the entire portal.

After the BBC, the best-ranked UK sites globally were dailymail.co.uk (in sixth place) and theguardian.com (344m visits - up 9%, ranked seventh).

Thesun.co.uk fared less well. Visits to the site of the UK tabloid were down 10% (90.3m visits) in contrast to the strong performance of its sister site in the US, the-sun.com which has performed very well in recent months.

January 2022

Several of the world’s leading news sites including the BBC, New York Times and Guardian saw small month-on-month traffic increases in January.

The BBC, the biggest news website in the world by number of visits, had 1.2bn visits in January (2% more than December), according to data provided to Press Gazette by digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

Second placed MSN, Microsoft’s news aggregator, received 884.2m visits (no change compared to December 2021), while third-place CNN received 624.7m visits (up 2%).

Similarweb’s data for the BBC includes visits to the BBC’s main site as well as its news offering, while its data for MSN is for the entire portal.

Year-on-year comparisons however show a very different picture as January 2021 contained major news events such as Covid-19 surges and the Capitol insurrection and Joe Biden’s inauguration in the US. As in previous months where Press Gazette has reported traffic falls for most leading sites compared to one year ago, all of the ten biggest sites by number of visits saw significant year-on-year falls in traffic.

Of these ten household names, CNN saw the biggest year-on-year fall in number of visits (down 44%). It was followed by New York Times (353.8m visits - down 34%) and Fox News (286.6m visits - down 26%). The BBC and Yahoo Finance each saw an 18% year-on-year fall. The Mail Online saw a more modest drop (369.2m visits - down 4%).

Just 14 sites in our list of 50 saw year-on-year growth. Featuring prominently among them were once again English-language news sites from India. News18.com, co-owned by Warner Media, was the fastest growing site in January (132m visits - up 47%). It was followed by December’s fastest-growing site Indiatoday.in (75.5m visits - up 41%) and hindustantimes.com (83.2m visits - up 18% year-on-year).

British news aggregator newsnow.co.uk was among the top ten fastest growing sites in January (69.7m worldwide visits - 5% growth).

When it comes to the top ten biggest sites by number of visits, UK sites took the top spot (BBC), fifth place (Mail Online) and seventh place (The Guardian).

The news offerings from tech platforms also performed well with MSN taking second spot, Google News fourth spot and Yahoo Finance and Yahoo News ninth and tenth place respectively.

December 2021

Many leading news sites again saw large year-on-year global traffic falls in December, although visits fell less sharply than in the month before.

Last month Press Gazette reported that most of the world's top 10 biggest English news sites saw double-digit falls in traffic in November due to the effect of 2020's "Trump bump" which temporarily benefitted many sites covering US politics.

The enduring effect of a particularly intense news cycle is also likely to be reflected in December's traffic data from digital intelligence platform, Similarweb. Of the top ten sites by number of visits, CNN saw the biggest year-on-year fall (612.7m visits- down 27%) followed by nytimes.com (339.2m visits- down 22%).

UK news providers the BBC (1.1b visits - down 13%) and the Guardian (302.5m visits - down 13%) were among other big name brands that saw double-digit traffic falls in December.

December, however, was a better month for most. The majority of the world's top 50 English-language news sites saw more traffic in December compared to November. Just 17 sites saw visits either fall or remain unchanged month-on-month.

When it comes to number of visits the BBC, which dominates in the UK, also continues to hold the number one spot globally. Its closest competitors, Microsoft's popular desktop news aggregator MSN and the website of cable stalwart CNN, had 882.5m and 612.7m visits respectively, leaving the BBC the clear leader by a margin of 30% over second-place MSN.

Similarweb’s data for the BBC includes visits to the BBC’s main site as well as its news offering while its data for MSN is for the entire portal.

Mail Online (357.2m visits - down 5% year-on-year) and theguardian.com are, as in November, the other two British offerings in the top 10.

For year-on-year growth among the top 50 sites, English-language news sites from India performed well. The five top sites for year-on-growth were all Indian and all saw double-digit growth in visits. Indiatoday.in was the fastest growing site in the top 50 (70.6m visits - up 48% on December 2020) while news18.com, co-owned by Warner Media, was second-fastest growing (118.7m visits - up 39%).

November 2021

Most leading news sites saw large year-on-year global traffic falls in November due to the effect of 2020's "Trump bump" which temporarily benefitted many sites covering US politics.

Of the top ten sites by number of global visits, CNN saw the biggest year-on-year fall in traffic (590.4 million visits- down 57%), according to data from web analytics firm, Similarweb.

It was followed by another US site nytimes.com (327 million visits -down 54%). Both sites undoubtedly benefitted from the surge in interest last November in US news during presidential election month.

Of the leading ten sites only Yahoo! Finance and MSN did not see a fall in visits compared to last year. Visits to Yahoo! Finance were up 13% (268.3 million visits) while MSN's traffic was almost static (890.4 million visits - up 1%).

When it comes to number of visits, the BBC continues to hold the number one spot. There were 1.1 billion visits in November to bbc.com and bbc.co.uk (a fall of 25% year-on-year).

Microsoft's news aggregation portal MSN meanwhile once again came in second place, while third most visited globally was CNN. A surge of interest in US news in late 2020 and early 2021 meant that the cable news channel's sites were ahead of MSN for some time, but since then it has remained in third place for much of 2021.

Similarweb’s data for the BBC includes visits to the BBC’s main site as well as its news offering while its data for MSN is for the entire portal.

Two British sites join the BBC in the top ten - Mail Online (307.5 million visits - down 16% year-on-year) and theguardian.com (277.9 million visits - down 42% year-on-year).

For year-on-year growth among the top 50 global news sites as a whole, several English-language news sites from India did well in November, echoing their October success.

Although entertainment new site gazillions.com re-took its crown as the fastest growing news site (51.8 million visits - up 631%), five of the fastest ten growing news sites were Indian. Livemint.com, website of Indian financial daily Mint, was the second-fastest growing new site in November (53.2 million visits - up 73%), while website of Indian news magazine India Today was third fastest growing (65.4 million visits - up 71%). Other fast-growing Indian sites included news18.com (128 million visits - up 31%), hindustantimes.com (84 million visits - up 21%) and timesofindia.com (133.7 million visits - up 19%).

Yahoo! Finance was the only other news site to see double-digit year-on-year visits growth in November.

As has been the case in recent months, only a minority of sites (11 of the top 50) saw more traffic in November 2021 than during the same month last year.

October 2021

Microsoft’s news and app platform MSN continued to close the gap on the BBC in October, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of the biggest English language news websites in the world.

There were 1 billion visits in October to the Microsoft site which aggregates news, as it continued to eat into the BBC's position as the leading news site in the world. Bbc.co.uk and bbc.com meanwhile had 1.1 billion visits from around the world in October, according to data from web analytics firm, Similarweb. Similarweb’s data for the BBC includes visits to the BBC’s main site as well as its news offering while its data for MSN is for the entire portal.

Nevertheless, both sites were well ahead of third-placed CNN which had 569.5 million visits in October. CNN's sites, CNN.com and edition.cnn.com, had for much of 2019 and 2020 been vying with MSN for second place but were overtaken for number of visits by the Microsoft platform in February this year.

Rounding out the top five were Google News (498.7 million visits) and the website of The New York Times (317.3 million visits). The BBC was the only British site in the top five - although Mail Online placed sixth (302.9 million visits).

Of the top ten news sites by volume of visits in October, only MSN saw a year-on-year increase in the number of visits (up 16% compared to October 2020). Of this group, CNN saw the biggest fall in audience compared to October 2020 (visits were down 36% on last October’s total of 891.6 million).

For year-on-growth among the top 50 global news sites as a whole, several English-language news sites from India did well in October. Website of Indian news magazine India Today was the fastest growing top 50 site in October (69.7 million visits - up 62% year-on-year). It was followed by livemint.com, the website of the Indian financial daily, Mint (45.3 million visits - up 38%) and Warner Media's India news site news18.com (129.3 million visits - up 34%). Seven sites record double-digit year-on-year growth in October.

USnews.com (54.7 million visits - up 9%) and Reuters.com (73.4 million visits - up 9%) also featured among the fastest-growing sites in October.

Following a particularly intense news cycle in 2020 which saw the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the US elections, all but 13 sites among the top 50 saw a fall in year-on-year traffic.

September 2021

Australian news site 9News.com.au was the fastest growing site in September.

The site, the digital arm of broadcaster Nine News, had 45.6 million visits in September - an increase of 30% compared to the same month last year according to data from web analytics firm, Similarweb.

It was followed by far-right fake news site, thegatewaypundit.com, which was last month's fastest growing site. The site which has published false information about Covid-19 and the 2020 US presidential election grew 28% year-on-year to reach 39.4 million visits.

Four other Antipodean sites also made it into the top ten for year-on-year growth. Visits to nzherald.co.nz were up 24% year-on-year (46.9 million visits). Australian site abc.net.au also saw visits up 24% (121 million) while visits to stuff.co.nz were up 21% (48 million) and news.com.au saw a 15% increase (107.8 million).

When it came to monthly gains, only a handful of sites saw an improvement in traffic compared to August. Ctvnews.ca, the news site of Canada's CTV Television Network saw the biggest month-on-month gain (80.7 million visits - up 15%). It was followed by technology news specialist theverge.com (44.8 million visits - up 8%) and msn.com (960.5 million visits - up 5%).

Press Gazette has this month revised its ranking to now include MSN and Yahoo! News among the sites it analyses.

Once again BBC.co.uk and BBC.com combined to come out on top in terms of total visits with 1.1 billion website visits in September. Newly-ranked msn.com came in second place, while CNN's sites (cnn.com and edition.cnn.com) counted 583.8 million visits together. Similarweb’s data for the BBC does, however, include visits to BBC’s main site as well as its news offering while its data for MSN is for the entire portal.

The next largest websites belonged to the New York Times (329.5 million visits, down 13% year-on-year), Mail Online (313.6 million visits, down 15% year-on-year), Fox News (292.7 million, down 22% year-on-year), and The Guardian (284.7 million, down 10%).

Continuing the trend seen in recent months, all but 18 of the top fifty sites had less year-on-year traffic this September. MSN.com and Yahoo! Finance were the only top ten-ranked sites for number of visits that saw year-on-year increases in traffic

August 2021

Far-right fake news site Gatweaypundit.com was the fastest growing site in August according to Press Gazette’s ranking of the biggest English language news websites in the world.

The site, which has published false information about Covid-19, vaccines and the 2020 US presidential election, had 39.7 million visits in August - an increase of 31% compared to the same month last year according to data from web analytics firm, Similarweb. Monetising that popularity is however, now likely to be more difficult: according to Forbes, in September Google removed the site from its AdSense programme due to violations of its company policy.

The website of New York-based news agency Associated Press was the second fastest growing site in August, with year-on-year visits up 26% from 41.4 million in August 2020 to 52.2 million in August 2021.

The remaining sites in the top five meanwhile were all Australian. The third fastest growing site was that of Australian news broadcaster, abc.com.au, which saw visits increase 26% from 109 million to 137.7 million. It was followed by 9news.com.au, which saw visits up 22% from 41.6 million to 50.8 million, and smh.com.au to which visits were 22% higher at 47.4 million.

When it came to monthly gains, Al Jazeera saw the biggest increase compared to July. Visits to the broadcaster's site were 29% higher in August than July (40.5 million visits). The site of longstanding Antipodean daily The New Zealand Herald also grew well over the month (48.1 million visits - up 25%) while another site from New Zealand, stuff.co.nz, was the third-fastest growing site month-on-month (51.2 million visits - up 22%).

Once again BBC.co.uk and BBC.com combined to come out on top in terms of total visits with 1.2 billion website visits in August. Next placed CNN racked up just over half the number of visits as the BBC sites (656.1 million), although the gap between the two leading sites narrowed slightly in August compared to July: BBC’s visits decreased compared to July , while CNN’s increased. Similarweb’s data for the BBC does, however, include visits to both BBC’s main site as well as its news offering.

The next largest websites belonged to the New York Times (356 million visits, down 9% year-on-year), Mail Online (335 million visits, down 15% year-on-year), Fox News (313.9 million, down 21% year-on-year), and The Guardian (306.4 million, down 4%).

All but 16 of the top fifty sites had less year-on-year traffic in August. Of the top ten sites only BBC.co.uk and BBC.com, express.co.uk and finance.yahoo.com saw small falls in the number of visits.

July 2021

For the second month in a row Australian news sites dominated the list for the top five fastest growing sites in June.

The website of celebrity and royalist news magazine Hello! was the fastest growing site, with year-on-year visits up 34% from 46.3 million in July 2020 to 62.1 million in July 2021 according to data from web analytics firm Similarweb.

Three of the top five, however, were Australian national news sites. The second-fastest growing site year-on-year was that of leading commercial Australian news broadcaster, 9news.com.au which saw visits increase 33% from 42.6 million to 56.7 million. It was followed by abc.net.au, which saw visits up 31% from 103.4 million to 135 million, while news.com.au was the fifth-fastest growing site with visits up 16% to 113.1 million.

American news site The Daily Beast, described by its editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman as a “high-end tabloid”, saw the biggest month-on-month gains in July with visits up 26% to 36.2 million visits compared to June 2021.

The three Australian news sites that grew well year-on-year were also among the fastest growers on a monthly basis, as were hellomagazine.com (up 23%) and apnews.com (46.2 million visits - up 21%).

Once again BBC.co.uk and BBC.com combined to come out on top in terms of total visits with 1.3 billion website visits in July. Next placed CNN racked up just under half the number of visits as the BBC sites (630.1 million), although the BBC’s lead over the CNN in July has reduced slightly compared to June when the BBC had over 700 million more visits than CNN. Similarweb’s data for the BBC does however, include visits to both BBC’s main site as well as its news offering.

The next largest websites belonged to the Mail Online (348.8 million visits, down 7% year-on-year), New York Times (342.7 million visits, down 18% year-on-year), The Guardian (317 million, no change year-on-year), and Fox News (298.4 million, down 25% ).

Most of the top ten sites saw slightly more traffic in July than June. Of the top ten sites only BBC.co.uk and BBC.com, express.co.uk and finance.yahoo.com saw small falls in the number of visits.

Overall, there was little change in the combined amount of visits to the current top 50 most popular news websites in July (6.8 billion visits) compared to June (6.6 billion visits). Combined year-on-year traffic remains 10% lower than in the same month last year, when there were a combined 7.6 billion visits to these leading 50 sites.

June 2021

Australian news sites 9News and ABC were among the fastest growing sites in June.

US-based technology news site theverge.com was the fastest growing site in June 2021, with month-on-month visits up 22% from 43.4m to 52.8m according to data from web analytics company Similarweb.

It was followed by the website of leading commercial Australian news broadcaster 9news.com.au, which saw visits increase 18% from 38.6m to 45.8m, and abc.net.au, which saw visits up 13% from 100.7m to 114.2m.

Among the sites that saw significant falls in traffic that month were sites from India. The timesofindia.com saw visits fall 18% from 211.4m to 147.1m between May and June, while visits to indiatoday.in were down 9%, falling from 81.7m to 63.5m.

Right-leaning video news platform BitChute saw the biggest year-on-year gains in April: up 78% to 40.1m visits.

Also among the top ten fastest growers year-on-year were hellomagazine.com (50.5m visits, up 25%), finance.yahoo.com (288.5m, up 21%) and usnews.com (56m, up 15%). Three Australian sites (9news.com.au, abc.net.au and news.com.au) also made the top ten.

BBC.co.uk and BBC.com combined came out on top with 1.3bn website visits in June. This was 10% more than in June last year, when both sites combined received 1.2bn visits.

Next place CNN had 599.7m sessions on its websites (CNN.com and edition.CNN.com). Visits to CNN.com and edition.CNN.com sites were 30% lower than the 857.6m visits that the two sites received in June 2020.

The next largest websites belonged to the New York Times (336.9m visits, down 20% year-on-year), Mail Online (325.6m, down 6%), The Guardian (304.6m, down 12%) and Yahoo! Finance (288.5m, up 21%).

Overall, the current top 50 most popular news websites saw a combined 4% fewer visits in June (7.2bn) versus May (7.5bn), and traffic remained 10% lower than in June last year, when there were a combined 8bn visits to these leading 50 sites.

April 2021

Hello magazine and The Times were among the fastest growing sites in April.

Hellomagazine.com was the fastest growing site in March 2021, with month-on-month visits up 117% from 27.9m to 60.6m according to Similarweb. It was followed by right-wing video news platform BitChute, which saw visits increase 83% from 20.3m to 37m and thetimes.co.uk, which saw visits up 35% from 27.6m to 37.3m.

Among the sites that saw the falls in traffic year-on-year were politics-focused news site The Hill, right-wing news aggregator Drudge Report and business news site Forbes.

The websites of two Canadian brands, CTV Television Network and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, saw the biggest month-on-month gains in April: up 17% to 87.6m and 8% to 84.3m, respectively.

Also among the top ten fastest growers month-on-month were dailystar.co.uk (35.3m visits, up 5%), nypost.com (109m, up 1%) and the website of Russian-state owned RT (131.8m, up 0.5%).

BBC.co.uk and BBC.com combined came out on top with 1.2bn website visits in April. This was 8% more than in April last year when both sites combined received 1.1bn visits.

As a result the BBC has widened its lead slightly over next place CNN with 636m sessions on its websites (CNN.com and edition.CNN.com). Visits to CNN.com and edition.CNN.com sites were 35% lower than the 979m visits that the two sites received in April 2020.

The next largest websites belonged to the New York Times (363m visits, down 18% year-on-year), Fox News (269m, down 30%), Mail Online (320m, down 13%) and The Guardian (301m, down 23%).

Overall, the current top 50 most popular news websites saw a combined 5% fewer visits in April (6.6bn) versus March (6.9bn), and traffic remained 15% lower than in April last when there was a combined 7.7bn visits to these leading 50 sites.

Note: Press Gazette will be updating this page on a monthly basis. See our previous coverage here:

Biggest news websites in the world archive data

Picture: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog