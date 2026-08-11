The BBC reached one billion website visits globally for the first time in 18 months in July, according to the latest Similarweb data.
The British broadcaster saw visits increase by 11% year on year and 1% month on month.
Press Gazette understands that Andy Burnham becoming prime minister, widespread heatwaves and the World Cup were contributing factors to the BBC reaching the highest number of visits it has seen in around 18 months.
The BBC was last above one billion global visits in January 2025 but this may have included some double counting of traffic due to visitors to bbc.com outside the US being redirected to bbc.co.uk. Similarweb subsequently changed the way it calculated the BBC’s traffic to add the global bbc.co.uk figure to the US bbc.com figure. (The change is explained in further detail below here.)
The BBC is also the most-visited news website in the world in any language.
- Top 50 most popular news websites in the UK (monthly ranking)
- Top 50 most popular news websites in the US (monthly ranking)
- Top 50 news websites in the world (any language)
The majority (45) of news sites among the 50 biggest in the English-language globally grew their audience compared to last month.
One India saw the biggest increase in visits compared to last month, up 179% to 124 million. It climbed from 44th place in June’s top 50 ranking to 15th place in July.
The Hill saw the second highest month-on-month growth, up 31% to 42.2 million, followed by France-based Euronews, up 21% to 39.6 million.
The Hill and Euronews were both new entrants to the top 50 in July, alongside Variety, up 19% month on month to 39.5 million.
The three sites replaced Bloomberg (down 7.3% to 37.3 million), Huffpost (down 0.7% to 37.1 million) and British tabloid the Express (down 1.8% month on month to 36.6 million).
NBC News saw the biggest decline month on month, down 26% to 70.1 million, followed by Business Insider, down 12% to 42.1 million, and Forbes, down 9% to 70.5 million.
Some 38 news sites saw a decline in their audience year on year, with three of the five worst-hit sites in July based in India.
The Hindustan Times recorded the biggest drop in traffic, down 60% year on year to 94.3 million. This was followed by Business Insider (down 45%), Indian Express (down 44% to 75.4 million), Buzzfeed (down 39% to 49 million) and India’s News 18 (down 38% to 87.6 million).
Of the 12 sites to grow their audience year on year, Qatar-based Al Jazeera saw the biggest increase, up 119% to 92.8 million. The site has consistently had a bigger audience than last year since March following the US and Israel launching strikes on Iran on 28 February.
One India posted the second-biggest traffic increase behind Al Jazeera, up 71%. This was followed by Euronews, up 62%.
June 2026
The eight worst-hit English-language news sites for month-on-month traffic in June were all based in India, according to the latest Similarweb data.
It follows India-based sites accounting for four of the five worst-hit news brands year on year in May.
Some 32 of the top 50 newsbrands posted month-on-month decline.
Sites may be reeling from the impact of Google’s May 2026 core update, the second Search core update of 2026. Core updates have been known to significantly change search rankings and sometimes reduce visibility for news sites.
NDTV (down 33% to 138.9 million visits) and One India (down 31% to 44.4 million) saw the biggest drops in traffic compared to last month, followed by India Today (51.3 million) and News 18 (86.3 million), both down 24%.
Despite the overall trend among Indian sites, one of the nine India-based sites to feature, India.com, recorded the biggest month-on-month increase in traffic – up by 131% to 80 million visits.
This was followed by ABC News (up 34% to 37.9 million visits), which is potentially boosted by a domain switch from abcnews.go.com to abcnews.com, and NBC News (up 23% to 94.2 million).
Meanwhile just five (10%) of the top 50 sites recorded year-on-year growth, down from eight in May.
These were led by Substack, up 41% to 167.2 million, Yahoo Finance (up 11% to 230.4 million visits) and the BBC (up 5% to 993.4 million).
Some 37 sites saw traffic decline by 10% or more year on year in June. The Hindustan Times recorded the biggest drop, down 55% to 94 million visits. This was followed by Buzzfeed (down 48% to 45.9 million) and News 18 (down 41%).
May 2026
More than a fifth of the top 50 English-language news websites in the world saw a year-on-year traffic declines of 20% or more in May 2026, according to the latest Similarweb data.
Four of the five worst-hit newsbrands were based in India.
Some 36 out of 50 newsbrands saw traffic fall by 10% or more compared to the same month last year.
India.com posted the steepest traffic drop, down 78% to 56.2 million visits.
This was followed by the Hindustan Times (down 54% to 138.7 million) and Buzzfeed (down 46% to 60.5 million).
The Indian Express (down 40% to 103.2 million) and India Today (down 34% to 71.2 million) were the next hardest hit.
Just eight newsbrands grew traffic year on year.
Al Jazeera and Substack continued their respective growth streaks in May, having both led growth year on year and month on month since March.
Al Jazeera saw traffic increase by 69% year on year to 210.8 million visits in May, while Substack was up 49% to 169.1 million visits.
The Sun US saw the third-biggest year-on-year growth, up 34% to 30.4 million visits.
The Sun US, which launched in 2020, also led growth on a month-on-month basis, up 43%.
In comparison, The Sun’s UK site fell 7% year on year to 54.6 million visits but was up by 6% month on month. The Sun’s two URLs are reported separately by Similarweb.
The Hindu posted the second-biggest month-on-month growth, up 20% to 68.1 million visits, followed by the Daily Express, up 16% to 41.8 million.
April 2026
Just three of the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world saw month-on-month growth in April.
Some 47 news sites saw a decline in global visits compared to March, according to the latest Similarweb data.
The biggest drops were seen by the Daily Mail (139.9 million visits) and Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera (140.5 million), down by 36% and 33% respectively.
This follows a particularly strong March for Al Jazeera, when the site led year-on-year growth (up 397%) and month-on-month growth (up 233%) reaching 210.8 million global visits.
Despite its month-on-month decline in April, it still recorded the strongest growth year on year among the top 50 sites, up 257%.
Recent traffic spikes for the site likely reflects increased interest in Middle East news after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on 28 February.
Indian sites Rediff (50.6 million visits) and NDTV (200.5 million) were among the only three to see growth compared to March, up 7% and 1% respectively. US business and technology site Forbes also posted growth, up 6% to 83.7 million visits.
Nine sites saw traffic grow year on year in April. Substack ranked behind Al Jazeera, with visits increasing by 47% to 164.4 million, followed by NDTV, up 39%.
NDTV was the only site to see both year-on-year and month-on-month growth in April.
India.com (50.4 million visits) and The Hindustan Times (135.8 million) saw the biggest year-on-year declines in traffic – down 66% and 50% respectively.
This was followed by Canadian news site CBC, which fell 46% year on year to 56 million visits.
Huffington Post re-entered the top 50 in April, despite a 7% decline month on month to 36.9 million visits. It replaced Newsweek, which fell by 31.1% compared to March to 33.9 million visits.
March 2026
Qatar-based news site Al Jazeera saw global traffic growth of almost 400% in March compared to a year earlier, according to the latest Similarweb data.
The Al Jazeera website had 210.8 million global visits in March, up 397% year on year and by 233% month on month.
The spike in traffic likely reflects increased interest in Middle East news after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on 28 February.
Al Jazeera ranked 31st in Press Gazette’s monthly ranking of the top 50 English-language news websites in the world in February but has risen to 11th place.
It led year-on-year growth for the second consecutive month, having risen by 62% to 63.4 million in February.
Substack recorded the second-biggest traffic increase year on year in March, up 45% to 169.1 million. This was followed by India-based NDTV, up 32% to 199.5 million.
Overall, 17 out of the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world saw year-on-year traffic growth, while 31 declined.
Two India-based sites, India.com (56.2 million visits) and The Hindustan Times (138.7 million), saw traffic drop by around half (58% and 46% respectively). Newsweek saw the second biggest fall, down by 57% to 49.1 million.
All three newsbrands had also seen the biggest traffic declines year on year in February.
Some 44 out of 50 sites saw traffic grow compared to last month, while five sites saw traffic drop.
Reuters had the second biggest month-on-month traffic growth, up 46% to 119.5 million, followed by Russian website RT (up 38% to 55.9 million).
Canadian broadcaster CBC saw the biggest decline compared to February, down 39% to 62.6 million visits. This was followed by Forbes (down 8% to 78.9 million).
February 2026
Qatar-based Al Jazeera saw the biggest year-on-year traffic growth among the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world in February.
The site grew traffic by 62% to 63.4 million visits compared to the same period last year, according to the latest Similarweb data.
The growth likely reflects increased interest in news from the Middle East amid escalating tensions in the region. The US launched strikes on Iran on 28 February.
Al Jazeera’s growth has ended newsletter platform Substack’s seven-month run with the biggest year-on-year traffic increase in Press Gazette’s top 50 ranking, a position it held since July 2025.
Behind Al Jazeera, Canadian broadcaster CBC recorded the second-biggest year-on-year growth in traffic in February, up 38% to 102.7 million visits.
Substack was third, recording 37% year-on-year traffic growth and an 8% month-on-month decline to 153.3 million visits.
Some 40 out of 50 sites saw year-on-year declines in traffic.
Four of the five sites to see biggest declines year on year were India-based: India.com (down 71% to 41.7 million visits), Hindustan Times (down 57% to 103.2 million), Indian Express (down 48% to 75.1 million) and News 18 (down 41% to 96.4 million).
US site Newsweek was also among the five worst hit year on year, down 48% to 47.2 million visits.
Only eight sites saw traffic increase in February compared to January.
CBC saw the biggest month-on-month growth, up 60%. This was followed by India-based NDTV, up 13% to 171.1 million, and Al Jazeera, up 8%.
India.com saw the highest decline month on month, down 21% to 41.7 million visits, followed by The Washington Post (down 20% to 67.1 million).
At the start of February The Washington Post cut one-third of staff across the company, including more than 300 journalists.
The Independent (57.3 million visits), Russian site RT (40.6 million) and Fox News (236.8 million) followed in month-on-month declines in traffic, all dropping 17%.
January 2026
Just seven of the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world saw year-on-year growth in visits in January.
Some 43 news sites saw a decline in visits compared to January last year, according to the latest Similarweb data, with Indian sites India.com (52.7 million visits) and Hindustan Times (99.3 million visits) down the most by 72% and 63% respectively.
This was followed by Forbes, down 48% to 94.8 million visits.
The widespread decline continues a trend as in December, only eight sites saw year-on-year growth in visits.
Of the seven sites that saw year-on-year growth in January, Substack was up 44% to 166.9 million visits. The newsletter platform has reported the biggest year-on-year growth in Press Gazette’s top-50 ranking for seven months since July 2025.
Qatar-based 24-hour news channel Al Jazeera recorded the second biggest year-on-year growth of 39% to 58.8 million, while US political site The Hill followed with a 38% increase in visits to 56.6 million.
Meanwhile, most of the top 50 English-language sites posted month-on-month growth in January, with 36 sites seeing an increase in visits compared to December 2025.
The biggest month-on-month increase was at Al Jazeera (up 64%), followed by AP News (up 38% to 114 million visits) and NBC News (up 37% to 106.7 million).
As well as the biggest year-on-year decline, Hindustan Times also saw the biggest month-on-month fall in visits, down 22%. This was followed by Newsweek (down 16% month on month to 53 million visits) and One India (down 9% to 58.8 million).
December 2025
Newsletter platform Substack has recorded the highest year-on-year growth for six consecutive months across the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world.
In December, Substack continued to see the biggest growth year on year, up by almost half (48%) to 140.6 million visits according to the latest Similarweb data. It has held this lead since July 2025.
[Read more: The Free Press goes from zero to $150m valuation in five years on Substack]
The Hill followed for biggest year-on-year growth, up 39% to 44.2 million visits, ahead of Politico, up 31% to 46.4 million visits.
None of the top ten English-language newsbrands in the world saw year-on-year growth.
Daily Mail saw the biggest drop year on year among the top ten, down 23% to 212.8 million visits, alongside The Times of India (down 23% to 282.9 million visits). This was followed by Fox News, down 19% to 226.4 million.
However eight of the top ten English-language news sites saw growth month on month in December.
Despite its year-on-year drop, the Daily Mail saw the biggest month-on-month growth in this group, up 9%.
This was followed by MSN, up 7% to 496.9 million visits, and Google News, up 4% to 297.6 million visits.
Across the whole top 50, India-based sites India.com (57.4 million visits) and Hindustan Times (127 million visits) saw their year-on-year visits drop by more than half, down 70% and 52% respectively. It follows previous significant year-on-year declines for the India-based sites in November.
Russian website RT and Forbes followed in year-on-year decline, both down by 45% to 41.3 million and 93.3 million visits respectively.
Despite this Forbes led month-on-month growth, up 17%. Newsweek recorded the biggest month-on-month decline, down 33% to 63.3 million visits.
November 2025
None of the top ten English-language news sites saw growth in visits, either month on month or year on year, in November, according to the latest Similarweb data.
US sites Fox News (223 million visits) and CNN (431.4 million visits) saw the biggest year-on-year declines in visits amid the top ten sites, down 36% and 35% respectively.
This is likely to be because November 2024 featured the US presidential election.
They were followed by the Daily Mail, down by a quarter (25%) to 195.1 million.
Yahoo Finance dropped the most month on month among the top ten sites, down 13% to 208.9 million visits.
India.com saw the biggest year-on-year decline across all sites by 60% to 69 million visits, followed by Forbes, down 56% to 79.5 million.
Forbes CEO Sherry Phillips told Press Gazette last month the brand has lost traffic to articles it was previously known for, such as “who’s the richest person in the world?”, because of Google’s AI Overviews.
Of all the 50 biggest English-language news sites, 43 saw double-digit declines year on year.
Substack was one of just two sites to see year-on-year growth, up 38% to 129.7 million visits. The other site, India-based NDTV, grew by only 1% year on year to 139.1 million.
Twelve sites grew their visits month on month. Newsweek saw the biggest boost, up 19% to 94.5 million visits, followed by NBC News (up 12% to 89.1 million) and The Independent (up 11% to 72.8 million).
Newsweek editor Jennifer H Cunningham recently told Press Gazette she is aiming to make the magazine brand “reflective of the modern era and of modern storytelling” with a major redesign across print and online.
Some 32 sites saw month-on-month declines in visits, with Yahoo Finance and CNBC (102.2 million visits) both down the most by 13%.
Despite US political news site The Hill leading monthly growth in October, it then saw 11% month-on-month decline in visits to 43.3 million in November.
October 2025
US political news site The Hill led monthly growth among the world’s most visited English-language news websites in October, according to the latest Similarweb data.
The Hill was one of six sites that saw both monthly and yearly increases in web traffic in October and saw the highest month-on-month traffic increase, up 40% to 48.6 million visits.
This was followed by India.com (up 15% to 68 million visits month on month) and Yahoo Finance (up 14% to 239.2 million).
NBC News saw the biggest month-on-month decrease in October, down 32% to 79.7 million visits. This indicates the newsbrand saw only a brief spike in September, when its visits were up 60% month on month to 117.4 million.
Most of the top 50 English-language news websites in the world saw monthly declines in visits in October 2025, with just 15 recording web traffic higher than September.
This contrasts with the September data, when more than half (26) of the top 50 saw traffic growth compared to the month prior.
Just six sites saw year-on-year growth in October. Substack saw the biggest increase, up 49% to 129.6 million visits. This was followed by Politico (up 21% to 58.4 million) and The Hill (up 10%).
In September more than double the number of sites saw year-on-year growth, with 16 increasing traffic from the year prior.
Some 34 websites saw double-digit year-on-year declines in October, with India.com down the most by 64%, followed by Forbes (down 59% to 75.4 million) and Hindustan Times (down 47% to 149 million).
Of the ten biggest sites globally, three saw visits increase month on month. Yahoo Finance saw the biggest jump, followed by The Times of India (up 2% to 309.4 million) and Google News (up 1% to 301.8 million).
Only one of the top ten sites saw a rise in visits on an annual basis: Yahoo Finance, up 4%.
September 2025
Just over half (26) of the top 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world saw visits grow in September compared to August 2025, according to the latest Similarweb data.
In August, just six sites saw traffic growth when compared to the month prior.
US-based NBC News saw the biggest month-on-month increase of 60% to 117.4 million visits, followed by Al Jazeera (up 59% to 56.4 million) and AP News (up 33% to 106.6 million).
Russian website RT saw the biggest month-on-month drop in visits, down 20% to 47.8 million. This was followed by Buzzfeed (down 17% to 58.6 million) and the Mirror (down 16% to 43.5 million).
Qatar-based site Al Jazeera saw the second-biggest growth compared to September 2024, up 18% year on year behind only Substack, which saw a 56% year-on-year gain to 125.8 million visits.
In August, Substack was the only English-language news site that saw year-on-year growth.
In September, this increased to 16 sites, with Politico (up 12% to 51.5 million), Wall Street Journal (up 10% to 87 million) and NBC (up 10%) all seeing double-digit growth year on year.
Of the ten biggest sites globally, half saw visits increase monthly. CNN saw the biggest month-on-month jump, up 22% to 508 million, followed by Fox News (up 14% to 285.2 million).
This was the case for just three of the top ten sites on an annual basis: BBC (up 6.5% year on year to 934.7 million), The New York Times (up 3.7% to 639.4 million) and The Guardian (up 1.5% to 308.2 million).
Some 33 of the top 50 sites saw declines in growth compared to September last year, with India.com and Forbes seeing the biggest drops, down by almost half (down 58% to 59.4 million and 55% to 78.2 million respectively).
Business Insider (64.4 million) and News 18 (142.5 million) both dropped by 38% year on year.
August 2025
Just one of the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world saw their monthly visits grow in August compared to the same month in 2024.
Substack was up 49% to 123.8 million visits in August compared to a year before, while the other 49 sites saw a dip, according to the latest Similarweb data.
Four sites saw a single-digit decline: aggregator Newsnow (down 6% to 45.3 million visits), The New York Times (6% to 598.6 million), Wall Street Journal (7% to 78.8 million) and Yahoo Finance (8% to 221.6 million). The remaining sites saw double-digit drops.
Of the top ten biggest sites globally, CNN saw the biggest year-on-year decrease of 31% to 416.9 million views. Daily Mail saw a 30% decline in site visits year on year and a 4.5% drop month on month, totalling 222.6 million views in August 2025.
The biggest year-on-year declines were at Forbes (down 53% to 85.5 million visits – the steepest decline year on year for the second month in a row), Huffington Post (down 45% to 41.3 million), Business Insider (down 44% to 66.6 million), and News 18 (down 42% to 146.3 million). The Independent, CBC and Washington Post also closely followed with drops of 41% in year on year site visits.
The majority of sites (44 out of 50) were also down month on month in August, a significant jump from July’s 29 out of 50 seeing decreases.
The biggest month-on-month declines, all down 22%, were at Newsweek (98 million visits), New York Post (115.3 million) and India’s Rediff (50.6 million).
The biggest month-on-month growth was at The Hindu (up 11% to 73 million visits), News 18 (up 5%), and CBC (up 3% to 57.4 million).
July 2025
All but four of the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world saw their monthly visits drop in July compared to the same month a year earlier.
The vast traffic declines across the board included all ten of the biggest sites in the world, according to the latest Similarweb data. The biggest drop among the top-ten sites was CNN, down 33.6% to 471.6 million visits in July.
Substack was the only site to see double-digit year-on-year growth in visits and was up 46.9% to 125.2 million in July.
The other three sites to see any growth were: Indian Express (up 1.9% to 134 million visits), CNBC (up 1.8% to 125.7 msubillion) and People (up 0.1% to 198.2 million).
The biggest declines were at Forbes (down 51.8% to 92.4 million visits – the steepest year-on-year fall for the second month in a row), India’s News18 (down 44.8% to 140 million), NBC News (down 42.8% to 86.5 million), Huffpost (down 41.9% to 44.3 million) and Washington Post (down 40.8% to 82.3 million).
The majority of sites (29 out of 50) were also down month on month in July.
- Top 50 most popular news websites in the UK (monthly ranking)
- Top 50 most popular news websites in the US (monthly ranking)
- Top 50 news websites in the world (any language)
The biggest month-on-month declines were at India.com (down 46% to 66.2 million visits) and Reuters (down 20.7% to 80.6 million).
The biggest month-on-month growth was at Indian Express (up 15.5%), Business Insider (up 13.2% to 76.9 million visits) and New York Post (up 12.9% to 147.4 million).
Many publishers have been attributing traffic declines to the arrival and widespread adoption in the past year of Google’s AI tools AI Overviews and, more recently, AI Mode.
June 2025
Al Jazeera led growth among the world’s leading English-language news websites in June 2025, according to the latest Similarweb data.
Qatar-based Al Jazeera saw growth in its monthly visits by 66% month on month and 53% year on year to 85.3 million – the highest on a monthly basis and third-highest compared to last year.
The biggest year-on-year growth was at India.com, up 73% compared to June 2024, but it was down 21% compared to May this year to 122.5 million visits.
The second-biggest annual growth was at Substack, which was up 57% to 118.7 million visits, but saw smaller growth of 8% month on month.
However website traffic continued to decline year on year for the majority of the world’s top 50 English-language news websites in June.
Eleven of the top 50 sites are based in India, although seven of the ten sites seeing the biggest monthly drops were Indian – Indian Express dropped 22% month on month. The Australian branch of ABC declined the most month on month (24%).
Just two of the top 50 sites is based in Australia, with nine in the UK, and 28 in America.
US-based Forbes saw the biggest hit to its year-on-year visits, with almost half (42%) lost. In January, the newsbrand revealed it planned to cut 5% of its staff.
May 2025
Most of the world’s leading English language news websites lost traffic year on year in May 2025, with only 16 sites out of 50 growing visits year on year – according to Similarweb data.
Seven out of the top ten fastest-growing news websites were based in India, with India.com and India Times both doubling traffic year on year.
Substack and environment-news websites The Cooldown were the two fastest-growing US news websites, up 41.8% and 86.4% year on year respectively.
Forbes was the fastest-falling site in the top 50, dropping 41.7% year on year to 91.3m monthly visits.
The Sun and New York Post appear to have put the brakes on their steep declines of recent months with traffic flat month on month.
Some 23 of the top 50 English language news websites in the world are US-based,12 are based in India and eight are UK-based.
The most popular English language news website in the world in May 2025 was the New York Times with 657.3m visits in the month, up 3% year on year.
April 2025
Just over half the world’s leading English language news websites lost traffic year on year in April 2025 as the New York Times remained the world’s most visited news website, according to Similarweb data.
The New York Times has been top in Press Gazette global ranking since March 2025, taking top spot from the BBC after a change in the way BBC data is calculated.
The top three fastest-growing sites in Press Gazette ranking were all based in India: Hindustan Times (up 88.8% year on year), India Times (up 58.2%) year on year and India.com (up 58.2%).
Substack was the fastest-growing US-based site, growing 51.2% year on year to 112.2 million monthly visits.
Looking at major news brands, Reuters (up 23.2%), Politico (up 27%) and Wall Street Journal (up 17%) were among the biggest winners.
Tabloid titles were among the biggest fallers including The Sun (down 27.9%), New York Post (down 25.6%) and Daily Mail (down 24%).
Similarweb estimates website traffic data based on: millions of websites and apps which share their first-party analytics, a collection of consumer products that aggregate anonymous device behavioural data, a global network of organisations that collect “digital signals” across the internet and public data extraction.
March 2025
American and Canadian political and hard news sites were among the biggest year-on-year web traffic gainers in the world in March 2025 amid a turbulent start to the second Trump administration.
Strong growth from the New York Times, coupled with a change in methodology from Similarweb, means it has overtaken the BBC to become number one on Press Gazette’s ranking of the top-50 English language news websites worldwide.
The Associated Press (148 million visits, up 64% year-on-year), Reuters (111.4 million, up 54%) and Politico (53.5 million, up 29%) saw the second, fourth and fifth largest increases to their web visits respectively compared to March 2024.
Only Indian news site India.com (132.7 million, up 86%) saw more growth over the year. Publishing platform Substack, which has become home to numerous small political writing outlets, saw the third most growth, rising 54% year-on-year to 116.9 million visits.
The picture was not straightforwardly one of growth across the 50 most-visited English-language news sites in the world, with half losing traffic compared to March 2024. However 11 managed to grow their visits by 10% or more, and of them eight by at least 20%.
Among the ten most-visited sites specifically, seven grew their traffic, with People magazine (195.9 million, up 11% year-on-year) the biggest beneficiary. It was followed by The New York Times 680.5 million, up 6%), Yahoo Finance (248.5 million, up 5%) and BBC News (678.6 million, up 4%).
March marks a change in the way Press Gazette and Similarweb calculate the BBC’s global traffic. Previously we added together global traffic to the bbc.co.uk to determine the organisation’s total visits. However, Similarweb has now advised that because visits to bbc.com outside the US are redirected to bbc.co.uk, this likely double-counts some traffic.
As a result, from this month we are calculating the BBC’s world traffic by adding the global bbc.co.uk figure to the US bbc.com figure. This means that the BBC has dropped from clear first place, with more than one billion visits per month, to an extremely close second behind The New York Times.
Month-on-month every news site in the English-language top ten saw traffic grow by at least 5%, with the fact March is 11% longer than February a contributing factor.
The greatest growth was at The Guardian (334.8 million, up 11% compared with February), followed by the NYT (also up 11%), Yahoo Finance (248.5 million, up 9%) and Google News (342.8 million, up 9%).
Among the broader top 50 all but 11 sites saw month-on-month growth, with the biggest increase seen at American business publisher CNBC (140.6 million, up 30%). It was followed by Newsweek (115.2 million, up 26%), Business Insider (83.7 million, up 23%) and Australia’s ABC (72.9 million, up 20%).
Despite India.com’s year-on-year success, Indian news sites generally were among the biggest fallers in March both year-on-year and month-on-month.
There were 11 Indian news sites in the global top 50 in March, many of which have risen up the ranking in the last two years. Six saw month-on-month traffic drop and nine saw a fall year-on-year.
The sharpest year-on-year decline at any top 50 site came at India’s livemint.com (53.9 million, down 43%), followed by Indian site News18 (163.4 million, down 33%), UK tabloid The Sun (56.2 million, down 32%) and India Today (71 million, down 29%).
February 2025
The majority of the top English-language news sites in the world saw visits fall in February 2025, with just six recording web traffic higher than in January.
Month-on-month growth was seen at US political news site The Hill (48 million visits, up 17%) and the Associated Press (139.9 million, up 6%), followed by Canadian sites CBC (74.4 million, up 6%) and Reuters (109.8 million, up 5%) and Indian ones Indian Express (109.1 million, up 3%) and News18 (164 million, up 2%).
All other top titles – including every UK-based site in the top 50 – lost traffic. The sharpest drop was at another US current affairs brand, CBS News (87 million, down 25% month-on-month), followed by business publisher Forbes (137.9 million, down 24%) and India.com (143.5 million, down 24%).
Among the ten most-visited English-language news sites in the world every brand lost traffic compared to February. The biggest fall was at the BBC (still the world’s most popular English language news website), where visits fell 14% from more than a billion in January to 991.9 million last month. CNN (487.2 million, down 13%) was the next hardest-hit, followed by the UK’s Daily Mail (248.4 million, down 12%).
The shallowest month-on-month declines were seen at Fox News (289.8 million, down 5%), People magazine (186 million, down 6%) and aggregator MSN (526.2 million, down 7%).
Indian news sites have risen up the charts rapidly over the last year and now make up 11 of the top 50 and a quarter of the top 20 titles. CNN affiliate News18 had the most visits of these Indian sites in February, ranking 12th overall, and was followed by India Times (162.1 million) at 13th.
India.com, the 15th-most visited site in the month, also saw the greatest year-on-year growth of any top-50 publisher, increasing its visits 191% compared with February 2024. It was followed by the AP (up 71%) and publishing platform Substack (112 million visits, up 59%).
Among the top ten largest sites half grew year-on-year, despite their month-on-month falls. The largest growth was recorded by The New York Times (616.1 million, up 6%) followed by People (up 4%), the BBC (up 4%), Fox News (289.8 million, up 2%) and CNN (487.2 million, up 1%).
The Daily Mail, meanwhile, saw the largest fall, dropping 19% but remaining in the top ten at eighth place. It was followed by MSN (down 7%), The Guardian (300.6 million, down 2%), and aggregators Yahoo Finance (227.3 million, down 2%) and Google News (313.8 million, down 1%).
Despite their rise in 2024, several Indian sites were also among the largest fallers year-on-year in February. The biggest decline compared with February 2024 was seen at India Today (67.5 million, down 36%), while fellow Indian sites Livemint (60.5 million, down 35%), News18 (down 23%) and Rediff (53.3 million, down 19%) all appeared among the ten largest losers of traffic.
Other notable sites to shed visitors year-on-year included Business Insider (68.1 million, down 35%), UK tabloids The Sun (53 million, down 29%) and Daily Mirror (49.5 million, down 29%) and Huffpost (49.8 million, down 22%).
January 2025
India.com was the fastest-growing top 50 global English-language news website in December.
Its 177% year-on-year growth put it just outside the top ten with 188m visits according to Similarweb.
Overall there are 11 India-based sites in the top 50 compared with nine UK-based websites and 24 US-based ones. India.com was launched 14 years ago and offers readers the option of viewing it in English or Hindi.
Among the 50 most-visited English-language news sites in the world last month, the three largest month-on-month increases were seen at CBS News (116.2 million, up 39%), global news agency Reuters (104.9 million, up 25%) and the Associated Press (132.6 million, up 23%).
The Washington Post (112.8 million, up 17%), NBC News (110.3 million, up 21%) and CNN (556.6 million, up 12%) were all also among the ten-fastest growing sites compared to December 2024.
Other sites in the top ten fastest-growing list included publishing platform Substack (115.6 million, up 22%), Indian broadcaster NDTV (130.1 million, up 16%) and British opinion-led broadcaster GB News (50.1 million, up 18%), which in January re-appeared in the global top 50 after previously spending two months on the chart at the start of 2024.
Each of the ten most-visited news sites in January saw visits increase compared with December, with CNN, The Guardian (323.3 million, up 11%) and People magazine (197.3 million, up 10%) the biggest beneficiaries.
Compared with January last year, however, the picture was more mixed, with almost half of the top 50 recording a year-on-year decline in visits.
The biggest grower compared with last January was India.com (187.7 million, up 177%), one of several Indian publishers to have worked their way up the chart in 2024. It was followed by the Associated Press (up 57%), Substack (53%), CBS News (30.5%) and NBC News (110.3 million, up 21%).
Mirroring the broader top 50, among the ten most-visited sites six publishers gained traffic year-on-year while four lost it. The biggest growth was at The New York Times (671.1 million, up 12%), followed by People (10.1%), CNN (8.7%), the BBC (1.1 billion, up 7.9%) and aggregator Yahoo Finance (252.6 million, up 7.2%). Another aggregator, Google News (351.8 million), recorded a 0.7% rise.
Year-on-year the Daily Mail (282.9 million) saw the greatest fall among the top ten, shedding 15.3% of its traffic compared to last January despite a 3% uptick compared with December 2024. It was followed by MSN (565.5 million, down 9%), The Guardian (323.3 million, down 6%) and Fox News (306.2 million, down 3%).
The biggest year-on-year drops overall came at Indian news sites IndiaToday.in (73.7 million, down 40%) and LiveMint.com (66.1 million, down 37%). Significant falls were also registered at un-paywalled UK news sites The Sun (60.6 million, down 29%), the Daily Mirror (57.7 million, down 26%) and the Daily Mail (282.9 million, down 15%).
Month-on-month only one site, the New York Post (143.5 million) lost double-digit percentage points of traffic, recording 10% fewer visits than in December. Indian news sites made up five of the ten sites to drop traffic month-on-month, led by OneIndia.com (102 million visits, down 7%).
December 2024
Two-fifths of top English-language global news sites saw month-on-month web traffic declines of 10% or greater in December.
The largest falls were seen at the major US political and hard news sites who had been the biggest beneficiaries of November’s US election traffic boost.
They include NBC News (91.5 million visits in December, down 46.5% from November), the Associated Press (108.1 million, down 39.5%) and CBS News (83.9 million, down 25.7%).
Overall 36 of the top 50 sites in the world saw fewer visits in December than in November. The picture was more mixed when compared against December 2023, however, with 23 of the top 50 gaining traffic year-on-year.
Month-on-month, the majority of the ten most-visited sites lost traffic, with CNN (497.3 million, down 25%) falling fastest followed by Fox News (278.7 million, down 19.8%), The New York Times (633.5 million, down 13.8%) and The Guardian (292.5 million, down 12.4%).
The Daily Mail (274.6 million, up 5.8% month-on-month) and India.com (188.8 million, up 9.4%) were among the few top ten sites to grow visits compared with November.
The greatest monthly growth among the broader top 50 came at sports news site Athlon Sports (57 million visits), which spent 2024 rising up the US top 50 and in December appeared on the global top 50 for the first time. The site saw 38% month-on-month growth in December. It was followed by the UK’s Daily Express (59.6 million, up 17.6%).
Athlon Sports was also the fastest-growing site on the top 50 year-on-year, increasing its visits 353% compared with December 2023. The second biggest growth year-on-year was Indian news site India.com (up 146.6%), which has entered the top ten global English-language news sites for the first time.
Despite their month-on-month visitor contractions, there was strong annual growth at the AP (up 50.8% year-on-year) and NBC News (up 20.4%), as well as other large publishers ABC News (64.5 million, up 36.6%) and The New York Times (up 9.6%).
CNN (2.9%) and the BBC (1.1 billion, up 1.8%) also saw modest annual growth, but half the ten biggest sites by visits lost traffic compared with December 2023. These included the Daily Mail (down 18.9%), Fox News (down 10.1%) and The Guardian (down 9.6%).
The five sharpest year-on-year declines were all felt at British and Indian news sites. The fastest faller was India Today (74.1 million, down 37.7% year-on-year), followed by Live Mint (63.6 million, down 35.6%), The Sun (60.3 million, down 33%), CNN affiliate News18 (167.1 million, down 28.8%) and the Daily Mirror (56.4 million, down 24.8%).
November 2024
American hard news providers saw visits surge in November amid the 2024 US presidential election and its aftermath, data from Similarweb shows.
NBC News (170.9 million views) saw the biggest month-on-month traffic gain among the 50 most-visited English-language news sites in the world in November, growing 56.3%.
Narrowly behind was news agency the Associated Press (178.8 million visits in November) up 56% compared with October.
Both sites were also the fastest-growing sites year-on-year among the top 50, with the AP notching a 161.4% increase in its traffic compared to November 2023, and NBC up 120.9%. They were followed by another US hard news mainstay, ABC News (85.1 million visits, up 92.2% year-on-year and 19% month-on-month).
Other websites to experience notable traffic surges in November included broadcasters Fox News (347.3 million, up 21.8% month-on-month), CBS News (112.8 million, up 19.7%) and CNN (662.8 million, up 11.5%), US paper of record The New York Times (734.8 million, up 11.6%) and agency Reuters (105.7 million, up 14.3%).
There were month-on-month traffic declines at nearly half of the sites in the top 50, although they were relatively mild: of the 24 that dropped, nine saw visits dip by 2% or less and 17 by less than 5%. The biggest month-on-month traffic fall was at Huffpost (58.1 million visits, down 12% month-on-month), followed by Indian CNN affiliate News18 (185.9 million, down 11%).
Among only the ten biggest English-language news sites in the world, Fox News saw the strongest month-on-month growth in November, followed by USA Today (233.9 million, up 12%), The New York Times, CNN, The Guardian (333.8 million, up 4.1%) and the BBC (1.1 billion, up 3.3%), which remains the largest publisher on the ranking.
Google News (326.3 million, down 4.7%) saw the biggest drop among the top ten, followed by fellow aggregator MSN (593.4 million, down 3.4%).
After the AP, NBC and ABC, the biggest year-on-year growth in the global top 50 came at India.com (172.5 million, up 92%), one of several Indian news sites to have seen substantial growth in the past year. Politico (63.2 million, up 60.6% year-on-year), creator platform Substack (94.3 million, up 65.9%) and Newsweek (128.9 million, up 65.9%) were also among the ten fastest-growers.
Among the top ten sites USA Today saw by far the biggest year-on-year growth, with visits increasing 65.4% compared to November last year. It was followed by The New York Times (up 35.1%), CNN (up 34.1%) and Fox News (17.2%).
Two sites in the top ten lost traffic compared with a year ago: Google News (down 1.5%) and DailyMail.co.uk (259.6 million, down 16.9%). The Mail is among several UK tabloids to have taken a traffic hit from recent Google algorithm changes — rival publisher The Sun (60.9 million) recorded the second-steepest overall year-on-year traffic drop in November, with visits falling 21.1%.
Overall nine publishers in the top 50 saw year-on-year traffic decline. The largest was at News Corp’s news.com.au (69.5 million, down 21.9%), with double-digit drops also seen at another UK tabloid, the Mirror (57.5 million, down 14%) and Indian sites News18 (down 16.6%), India Today (93.6 million, down 15%) and Live Mint (75.1 million, down 14.7%).
October 2024
Most of the world’s top 50 English-language news sites lost traffic year-on-year in October, but saw month-on-month growth after two months of decline.
Newsweek (131.6 million visits in October 2024), which has repeatedly ranked as the fastest-growing news site year-on-year in 2024, again topped the chart for visitor growth, seeing a 105.6% increase compared with October 2023.
It was followed by India.com (191.2 million, up 86% year-on-year), and publishing platform Substack (86.9 million, up 44.4%), which may have been a beneficiary of interest in the run-up to the US election on 5 November.
Other US hard news outlets, including CBS News (94.3 million, up 26.3% year-on-year), ABC News (71.5 million, up 23.1%) and the Associated Press (114.6 million, up 13.8%) also saw year-on-year growth.
But among the top 50, 31 publishers saw their total visits drop compared with October 2023. The biggest fall was at Middle Eastern-focused world news publisher Al Jazeera (66.2 million), where visits fell more than a third compared with last year.
News Corp Australia’s News.com.au (68.9 million, down 24%), as well as British mass-market publications Mail Online (268 million, down 28%), the Daily Mirror (62.4 million, down 23.5%) and The Sun (61.6 million, down 23.4%) were also among the biggest fallers.
Among the ten most-visited English-language news sites in the world there was similarly little growth. The greatest increase in visits came at The New York Times (546 million), which grew its traffic by 6.3% compared with October 2023, followed by Yahoo Finance (229.4 million, up 4.6%) and aggregator MSN (614 million, up 3.5%).
Every other site in the top ten lost traffic year-on-year, with the biggest falls observed at Mail Online, Fox News (285.1 million, down 20.9%) and Indian CNN partner News18.com (208.9 million, down 19.6%).
The picture was different when compared to September 2024, however. Seven of the top ten grew month-on-month, with Yahoo Finance (up 7.3%) notching the greatest increase. It was followed by the BBC News website (1 billion, up 5.7% month-on-month), The New York Times (up 5.6%) and The Guardian (320.6 million, up 5.5%).
Among the wider top 50 meanwhile it was Al Jazeera, which recorded the biggest year-on-year traffic decline, that saw the largest month-on-month traffic increase, growing visits 38.4%.
Six other sites increased their traffic by double-digit percentages, including India.com (up 36.1% month-on-month), fellow Indian site NDTV (118.9 million, up 15.9%), Newsweek (20.6%) and Canada’s CBC (11.4%). Another Indian news site, The Hindustan Times (137.5 million), fell just outside this group with 9.4% month-on-month growth.
Among the ten top 50 sites that did see a month-on-month traffic decline, the largest falls came at Business Insider (93.6 million, down 10.3%), followed by News18 (down 8.8%), CBS News (down 7.9%) and British tabloid the Daily Express (down 6.8%).
September 2024
Half of the world’s top 50 most-visited English-language news sites grew their traffic year-on-year in September – but all but two saw visits decline month-on-month.
The only sites to grow their web traffic month-on-month were CBS News (102.3 million visits, up 18% month-on-month) and India.com (140.54 million, up 42%).
The latter, which was also the fourth-fastest growing site on the top 50 year-on-year, continues a trend of healthy growth at Indian news sites in recent months.
As well as the growth at CBS News, the sites with the shallowest month-on-month declines in September included US hard news staples NBC News (106.6 million visits, down 2.4% month-on-month), The New York Times (517.3 million, down 3.6%) and CNN (571.2 million, down 5.9%), possibly reflecting the approach of the US presidential election in November.
Last month English language news sites outside India saw a sharp pull-back coming out neof an eventful July that saw the opening of the Paris Olympics, Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Indian sites generally fared well, however, increasing traffic compared with July or remaining largely stable.
This month India.com, OneIndia.com and IndianExpress.com were among the ten sites with the most growth (or the least shrinkage) month-on-month, but several Indian sites were also the fastest droppers, including The Hindu newspaper (72.2 million, down 17.6% month-on-month), LiveMint.com (69.1 million, down 17%) and NDTV (102.6 million, down 25.8%).
Canadian broadcaster CBC saw the biggest month-on-month decline in the top 50 (60.3 million visits in September, down 37.9% on August), and UK newspapers The Sun (60.2 million, down 23.3%), The Telegraph (109.1 million, down 19.8%), the Daily Express (59.4 million, down 16.2%) and the Daily Mirror (59.5 million, also down 16.2%) were all among the biggest fallers.
This picture was repeated year-on-year, with the Mirror (down 34.9% year-on-year), The Sun (down 23.2%) and Daily Mail (279 million visits, down 20.2%) among the top ten largest fallers compared with September 2023. They were, again, joined by Indian news sites Live Mint (down 26.8% year-on-year), India Today (down 26.8%), The Hindu (down 20%), NDTV (down 17.2%) and Rediff (61 million visits, down 14.2% year-on-year) also in the top ten.
Meanwhile Newsweek (109 million visits, up 108.3%) was once again the fastest year-on-year grower, followed by CBS, fellow US news site ABC News (69.4 million, up 51.8% year-on-year) and India.com.
Approximately a third of sites in the top 50 saw double-digit growth compared with September 2023.
Among the ten most visited English-language news sites in the world no site grew its web visits month-on-month. The New York Times, CNN, MSN (601.2 million visits, down 6.1% month-on-month) and Google News (329.2 million, down 6.3%) saw the shallowest declines while the deepest occurred at The Guardian (303.8 million, down 11.7%), the Daily Mail and Yahoo Finance (213.7 million, down 11.1%).
Year-on-year, meanwhile, as many top-ten sites grew their traffic as shrank. The New York Times grew the most compared with last September, with visits rising 14%, followed by CNN (10%), MSN (5%) and Fox News (288.5 million visits, up 2.8% on last year).
The Mail saw the fastest drop, shedding 20% of its traffic, followed by the BBC’s sites (986 million, down 10.6%), despite which they remained the most-visited English-language news sites in the world. The Guardian also shrank year-on-year (down 4%), meaning all the British top ten sites lost traffic year-on-year.
August 2024
Most of the world’s most-visited English-language news sites grew traffic year-on-year in August, despite month-on-month traffic declines.
American and British news sites saw the sharpest month-on-month contractions coming out of a busy July that saw the opening of the Paris Olympics, Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Indian news sites, on the other hand, were among the most resilient of the top 50 newsbrands in August. Five of the 12 sites that grew their traffic were Indian, and a further two Indian brands kept visits steady compared with July.
Year-on-year, the fastest-growing site in August was again Newsweek (up 141% to 134.9 million visits), which has registered as either the fastest or second-fastest growing brand year-on-year every month since December 2023.
Newsweek was followed by ABC News (78.1 million visits, up 71% year-on-year), People (205.2 million, up 53%) and newsletter platform Substack (82.9 million, up 45%).
Here too Indian websites are well-represented, with Indiatimes (194.2 million, up 41% year-on-year) and DNAIndia.com, (72.1 million, up 38%), also known as Daily News and Analysis, ranking as the sixth and eighth-fastest growing top 50 news sites respectively.
Among the ten most-visited English language news sites the picture is mixed, with another Indian site, CNN partner News18.com (254 million visits) growing traffic 11% year-on-year to enter the top ten for the first time in ninth place. The next fastest-growing among the top ten was The New York Times (536.4 million, up 9%) and msn.com (640.4 million, up 3%).
The fastest decliner among the top ten was Mail Online, which saw visits drop 18% year-on-year to 314.8 million.
The Mail saw the third-largest drop year-on-year among the whole top 50. The second largest, despite the success of other Indian sites, was IndiaToday.in (99.6 million visits, down 22%) and fellow British tabloid Mirror.co.uk (71 million, down 35%).
Month-on-month DNAIndia was the fastest grower, seeing visits rise 49% compared with August. It was followed by India.com (99 million, up 29%) and Canada’s CBC (97.1 million, up 31%).
Relatively few sites saw rapid month-on-month growth in August, however, with five of the top 50 registering double-digit traffic increases.
Most of the biggest fallers were big names in breaking news who saw traffic correct after the bumper July. NBC News shed the most visitors month-on-month, dropping 28% to 109.2 million. It was followed by ABC News which – despite seeing the second-greatest growth year-on-year – lost 17% of its visitors compared with July.
Among the ten largest English-language sites globally there was little growth month-on-month, with Yahoo Finance (240.5 million) growing visits 2% and News18 growing them 0.2%. The rest of the top ten saw traffic contractions, led by CNN (607.2 million, down 14% month-on-month), Fox News (324.5 million, down 12% month-on-month) and Mail Online (down 8% month-on-month).
July 2024
Most of the world’s biggest news website saw strong growth in July in what was a bumper month for news.
July saw an assassination attempt against Donald Trump, Joe Biden announcing he would not stand for re-election as US president and the start of the Paris Olympics (see in-depth coverage of Olympics news web traffic here).
The fastest-growing English language news websites in the world were mainly based in the US with Newsweek, ABC News and AP News all up more than 100% year on year. All of the fastest-growing sites in our top 50 were US-based with the exception of India-based NDTV.com.
Seven out of the top ten English language news websites in the world grew year on year, with CNN and Fox News both up more than 20%.
The biggest news website in the world remains the BBC with 1.2 billion visits per month (although it should be noted this includes the entire BBC website domain, not just the news section).
Month on month ABC News in the US was the fastest-growing global top-50 news website, up 79%, with UK-based Sky News the third fastest-growing site globally up 47%.
May 2024
Note: Figures from May 2024 and earlier were calculated using an old Similarweb data model that has since been updated.
The BBC was the fastest-growing of the ten biggest news websites in the world in May, according to Press Gazette’s updated ranking.
Visits to the website of the UK’s flagship broadcaster were up 9% in May compared to April to 1.1 billion. While Similarweb data includes traffic to the BBC’s entertainment and other content too, the site has a major news offering.
It was followed by Fox News (292 million, up 8%), New York Times (685.5 million, up 4%) and Google News (383.2 million, up 3%), according to digital intelligence platform Similarweb.
None of the top ten sites saw smaller audiences in May compared to April, although the audiences to the Daily Mail (364.9 million) and India Times (287.9 million) were largely unchanged from last month.
Year-on-year, among the top ten news sites by number of visits India Times was again the fastest-growing site (up 67% compared to May 2023). It was followed by the New York Times (up 19%), Yahoo Finance (248.2 million, up 10%), The Guardian (368.2 million, up 5%) and the BBC (up 4%).
Among the wider top 50, AP saw the biggest growth with visits to the newswire’s site up 20% month-on-month to 115 million. British newsbrands Sky News (77.2 million visits, up 14% month-on-month) and the Express (92.6 million, up 11%) also made the fastest-growing list.
Year-on-year Newsweek was the fastest-growing top 50 site in a list largely dominated by Indian newsbrands. Visits to newsweek.com were up 170% compared to last May to 107.4 million. Al Jazeera (63.9 million, up 55%), AP News (up 48%) and People (205.2 million, up 39%) also made the list.
The BBC was again top of the table for visits. It was followed by MSN (686 million), New York Times, CNN and Google News. The order of the top five is unchanged from last month. The Guardian in sixth place was the best-ranked UK newsbrand after the BBC.
April 2024
India Times was the biggest-growing news website in the world in April, according to Press Gazette’s updated ranking.
Visits to the website of digital giant were up 87% year-on-year to 287.6 million as the world’s most populous country undertakes elections. It was followed by Yahoo Finance (243.9 million, up 20%), The New York Times (657 million, up 15%) and The Guardian (366.5 million, up 10%).
The remainder of the top ten newsbrands in contrast did not see traffic grow year-on-year. Fox News slumped furthest with traffic falling to 269.3 million, down 14% in April, while BBC saw a smaller fall of 5% year-on-year to 1 billion visits, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.
Month-on-month, among the top ten news sites by number of visits the picture was more positive with six seeing more traffic in April than in March. Top of the list was again India Times (up 8% month-on-month), followed by The Guardian (up 5%), CNN (558.2 million visits, up 3%) and the BBC (up 2%). Traffic for the remainder of the top ten was static, increasing or decreasing by less than 1% compared to March.
Among the wider top 50, five of the fastest-growing new sites year-on-year were from India with financial news site Livemint seeing the largest surge in visits compared to April 2023 (up 139% to 83.7 million). Newsweek maintained its strong growth and was the second-fastest growing, close behind Livemint with visits up 132% to 103.4 million. This echoes teh US news magazine’s strong performance in our US top 50 ranking as well.
Al Jazeera meanwhile also saw a strong month with visits up 67% year-on-year to 70.8 million. Continued interest in the war in Gaza likely lies behind the Qatari newsbrand’s strong performance in April.
Among the top 50 many of the same names that performed well year-on-year also did well in terms of month-on-month growth in visits. Indian Express led the list with visits up 36% to 156.8 million compared to March, while Al Jazeera (up 28%) and CBS News (95.4 million visits, up 24%) also saw a strong April.
The BBC was again top of the table for visits. Its monthly growth meant that it crossed the 1 billion visit threshold in April below which it had remained for the previous two months. It was followed by MSN (678.8 million), New York Times, CNN and Google News (370.9 million). The order of the top five is unchanged from last month. The Guardian fell just short of the top five in sixth place. It was the best-ranked UK newsbrand after the BBC.
March 2024
Newsweek was the biggest-growing news website in the world in March, according to Press Gazette’s updated ranking.
The news magazine saw visits to its website more than double in March, up 128% year-on-year to 104.1 million, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.
Newsweek has seen a recent run of strong growth, and was also the fastest-growing site in recent Press Gazette rankings of the top 50 news sites in the US. The newsbrand recently appointed a new executive editor, Jennifer H. Cunningham, formerly of Business Insider, who told Press Gazette her brief is to broaden Newsweek’s audience and “to enhance and augment the journalism“.
Newsweek was followed by three Indian newsbrands, ahead of national elections in the country coming between April and June: financial news specialist Livemint (82.4 million visits, up 100% year-on-year), India Times (265.4 million, up 60%) and the Hindustan Times (170 million, up 45%).
Similarly month-on-month India.com (65.9 million visits, up 44%) topped the table for growth.
Two British newsbrands also featured in the fastest growing sites month-on-month. Visits to the website of Reach’s tabloid brand Express.co.uk were up 17% compared to February to reach 76.8 million, while visits to The Independent were up 12% to 109.5 million.
Among the ten biggest sites by number of visits in March, fastest-growing year-on-year was India Times. It was followed by The New York Times (666 million visits, up 11%) and Yahoo Finance (245.9 million, up 5%).
The remainder of the ten biggest sites slumped year-on-year, with Fox News seeing the sharpest decline (269.4 million visitors, down 18%), followed by aggregator MSN (676 million, down 11%).
However all top ten sites grew month-on-month. The biggest increase in visits was for India Times, followed by New York Times (up 10% month-on-month) and CNN (539.9 million, up 9%). UK newsbrands The Daily Mail (369.3 million, up 8% compared to February) and The Guardian (349.7 million, up 7%) also saw growth of more than 5% in their number of visits.
The BBC was again top of the table for visits (992.4 million) although it remained below the one billion visit mark for the second month in a row. It was followed by MSN, New York Times, CNN and Google News (375.6 million). The order of the top five is unchanged from last month.
February 2024
India Times was the fastest-growing top ten news website in the world in February, according to Press Gazette’s updated ranking.
Visits to the Indian daily newspaper’s website were up 48% year-on-year to 234.5 million, possibly due to increased interest in news about the country given India’s upcoming general election in April.
It was followed by Yahoo Finance (241.4 million visits, up 18% year-on-year) and The New York Times (606.7 million visits, up 10%) which were second and third fastest growing among the ten biggest sites by number of visits, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.
The Guardian made a smaller gain of 2% (327.4 million visits) and the rest of the top ten reported declines compared to February last year.
Microsoft news aggregator MSN (642.2 million visits, down 14% year-on-year) and Fox News (262.9 million, down 16%) were the two top ten sites to see double-digit drops.
Month-on-month all of the top ten sites except the India Times (up 3%) saw less traffic in February compared to January. Fox News (down 16%) and the Daily Mail’s website (343.6 million visits, down 10% month-on-month) saw the biggest falls.
Yahoo Finance (down 1% month-on-month) and New York Times (down 5%) also slumped compared to January despite growing year-on-year.
Fastest-growing year-on-year among the whole top 50 was again Newsweek (79.5 million visits, up 114%) which similarly saw strong growth in its home market of the US this month. Newsweek was followed by Indian financial newsbrand Livemint (71.8 million, up 90%) and Al Jazeera (53.4 million, up 55%), repeating the order of the fastest-growing sites year-on-year in January.
Month-on-month Newsweek (up 7% compared to January) was beaten by another Indian site, Indian Express (96.8 million, up 9% month-on-month). It was followed by GB News (55.2 million, up 4%) which entered the global top 50 for the first time last month.
The BBC was again top of the table for visits (963.4 million) although it fell below the one billion visit mark it has topped in recent months. It was followed by MSN (642.2 million), New York Times (606.7 million), CNN (497.7 million) and Google News (360.9 million). The order of the top five is unchanged from last month.
Similarweb generates its traffic data by applying machine learning and modelling to the statistically representative datasets that the company collects. Datasets are based on direct measurement (i.e. websites and apps that choose to share first-party analytics with Similarweb); contributory networks that aggregate device data; partnerships and public data extraction from websites and apps. The sites in the list are based on Similarweb’s classification of news and media publishers, although Press Gazette refines the list to exclude some sites with a less news-based focus.
January 2024
CNN was the fastest-growing top 10 news website in the world month-on-month in January, according to Press Gazette’s updated ranking.
Visits to the US cable broadcaster’s site were up 7% to reach 537.2 million compared to December, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb. It reverses last month’s pattern for CNN which was the only top ten sites in December to see visits down, falling 2% between November and December.
Second fastest-growing among the biggest ten sites by number of global visits was The Guardian (360.9 million, up 7% month-on-month), while Microsoft aggregator MSN (699.6 million, up 5%) was third. All top ten sites saw month-on-month growth.
Year-on-year all of the top ten sites saw audience drops however, The Guardian, New York Times (636.3 million visits) and Yahoo Finance saw comparatively small drops in visits of less than 1% compared to January 2023. MSN saw the biggest slump in traffic for the third month in a row (down 23% year-on-year), followed by Fox News (294.8 million visits) and CNN which were both down 16% year-on-year.
Fastest-growing year-on-year among the whole top 50 was again Newsweek (74.1 million visits, up 83%) – although its traffic was lower than December. Newsweek was followed by Indian financial newsbrand Livemint (77 million, up 76%) and Al Jazeera (57.8 million, up 56%).
Month-on-month UK-based news aggregator newsnow.co.uk was top for growth with visits up 40% compared to December (58.4 million visits). It was followed by GB News (53 million, up 21%) which entered the top 50 for the first time in 50th position, and Business Insider (107.7 million, up 21%).
The BBC remained top of the table for visits and was the only site to top the 1 billion visit-threshold as in past months (1.1 billion visits), followed by MSN, New York Times, CNN and Google News (393.4 million). The order of the top five is unchanged from last month.
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