Manchester Evening News and Yorkshire Live homepages on 28 November 2022.

Reach regional sites dominated the list of fastest-growing newsbrands in the UK in October, taking the four top spots, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of the 50 biggest online news names.

Fastest-growing was Yorkshire Live (7.4 million visitors, up 56% month-on-month) followed by Chronicle Live (9.1 million, up 37%), Lancs Live (3.4 million, up 24%) and Liverpool Echo (13.1 million, up 19%).

Fellow Reach title the Manchester Evening News was the fastest-growing top ten newsbrand in October. Almost 18 million people used the site and app of the Reach “big city” brand in October according to data from Ipsos iris, an increase of 17% month-on-month.

MEN was one of only three top ten brands to see month-on-month increase in audience in October, alongside Sky News (audience of 19.8 million, up 5%) and The Sun (28.9 million, up 3%).

Instead most of the top ten newsbrands saw audience falls, with three newsbrands recording double-digit month-on-month falls in audience. The Independent’s audience was down 16% to 19.4 million people, Mail Online’s audience was down 13% to 21.2 million people and Metro was down 12% to 17.4 million people.

Traffic to some sites may have been affected by the Google algorithm core update in late September which reduced search visibility for some domains, while they may also have seen decline comparatively compared to September which was a major news month with the death of the Queen.

The BBC maintained its top spot as the biggest newsbrand by audience (38 million visitors, 76% reach). It was followed by The Sun (28.9 million visitors, 58% reach) and Mail Online (21.2 million visitors, 47% reach).

Among the top five biggest newsbrands, both the Mirror and the Guardian rose up the ranking one place, while Mail Online dropped two places into fifth on our list.

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top online brand groups and selected the 50 biggest that Press Gazette considers to be news or lifestyle sources. From July onwards, this list of 50 is drawn from a list of 100 traditional and digital native online brands which in our view present editorially-driven content covering news, current events, lifestyle and culture. Our list covers both consumer and industry (B2B) media. You can consult our list of 100 brands and read more about our criteria here.

Brands such as Apple and Google, while well-known names in news, are excluded from our list given the wide reach of their other non-news content. Google News and Apple News are not reported by Ipsos as separate entities in brand level data.

The BBC again led for engagement as audiences spent 10.4 billion minutes with its content in October. It was followed by Mail Online (2 billion minutes) and The Guardian (951.1 million minutes).

Mail Online was also second in terms of page views at 511.3 million.

Ipsos’ data measures the total unduplicated number of people who used a brand’s websites and apps in a given month and includes all traffic, not necessarily just news. This will inevitably increase the audience to brands such as the BBC which have a strong entertainment offering in addition to news content.

In January Ipsos increased the sources of embedded browser traffic (web content viewed within a mobile app) counted in its data. Its monthly data now includes webpages consumed within other mobile app embedded browsers such as Linkedin, Twitter, Google News and Instagram, as well as Facebook which has been counted in its data since 2021. Ipsos has also updated its total internet population figures to align with the latest Pamco survey estimates.

Ipsos iris replaced Comscore as the industry-recognised standard in 2021. Ipsos iris data is partly derived from a panel of 10,000 people aged 15 and over that is designed to be nationally representative. The participants have meters installed across 25,000 personal devices to passively measure website and app usage.

This is combined with data from participating websites that are tagged so all devices visiting the site can be identified and logged.

September 2022

The Telegraph website was the fastest-growing top ten newsbrand by audience size in September, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of the UK’s top 50 biggest names in news.

There were 18.5 million visitors to the Telegraph site in September, an increase of 13% month-on-month compared to August.

It was followed by The Guardian (23.5 million unique visitors, up 11% month-on-month), the i (15.6 million visitors, up 11%) and digital-only The Independent (23.1 million visitors, up 8%). Rounding out the top five for growth among the biggest ten sites was Sky News (18.9 million visitors, up 6%)

Overall, seven of the biggest ten sites saw more visitors in September - the month that featured the death of the Queen and the nation's mourning period - compared to August.

The BBC maintained its top spot as the biggest newsbrand by audience (38.7 million visitors, 78% reach).

It was followed by The Sun (27.9 million visitors, 56% reach) and Mail Online (24.5 million visitors, 49% reach) which overtook last month’s third biggest site the Mirror. Both the Mirror and Mail Online however saw slightly fewer visitors in September compared to August, and as a consequence saw their reach fall to just below 50%.

Hello! magazine was the best-ranked lifestyle brand on our list (14.7 million visitors, rank 13) followed by consumer advice site Money Saving Expert (13.5 million visitors, rank 14).

Among the top 50 as a whole, fastest-growing was Reach local site Bristol Live (3.3 million visitors, up 88%). It was followed by women’s lifestyle publication Cosmopolitan (6.2 million visitors, up 37%) and entertainment site Time Out (5.2 million visitors, up 34%).

The Financial Times (3.7 million visitors, up 17%) and The Times and Sunday Times (14.9 million visitors, up 15%) were also among the ten fastest-growing sites.

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top online brand groups and selected the 50 biggest that Press Gazette considers to be news or lifestyle sources. From July onwards, this list of 50 is drawn from a list of 100 traditional and digital native online brands which in our view present editorially-driven content covering news, current events, lifestyle and culture. Our list covers both consumer and industry (B2B) media. You can consult our list of 100 brands and read more about our criteria here.

Brands such as Apple and Google, while well-known names in news, are excluded from our list given the wide reach of their other non-news content. Google News and Apple News are not reported by Ipsos as separate entities in brand level data.

The BBC scored best for engagement as audiences spent a total of ten billion minutes with its content in September, placing it well ahead of second place Mail Online (2.1 billion minutes).

August 2022

The Daily Express was the fastest-growing top ten newsbrand by audience size in August, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of the UK’s top 50 biggest names in news.

The site’s audience was up 8% month-on-month in August to reach 18.3 million people.

With the exception of the Daily Express there was little month-on-month growth among the top ten sites, with the only other four top ten sites that grew month-on-month seeing increases in the low single figures. Second-fastest growing site Mail Online (audience of 24.7 million) saw its audience up by 3% month-on-month, visits to the Mirror (24.7 million) and The Guardian (21.1 million visitors) were both up 2% month-on-month, while the audience of the Manchester Evening News grew by 1% (16.2 million).

The BBC was once again the biggest newsbrand by audience (37.7 million visitors). It was followed by The Sun (27.7 million visitors, down 1%), The Mirror and Mail Online. They were the only four newsbrands to reach at least half of UK internet users aged over 15 in August.

While legacy newsbrands dominate the top of the list for reach, the best-ranked digital native site (excluding The Independent which has been online only since 2016 but started life in print), was consumer news and advice site Money Saving Expert (rank 11, audience of 14.6 million, up 14% month-on-month). Money Saving Expert was one of two specialist consumer verticals that featured high up in the list, with US-based Healthline Media (audience of 12 million, up 3%) coming in 16th.

The best-ranked regional newsbrand was again the Manchester Evening News. It was among 12 regional or local newsbrands in the top 50.

Among the whole list of top 50 sites, fastest-growing was Reach’s Edinburgh Live (3.3 million visitors, up 7% month-on-month), followed by Washington Post (3.9 million visitors, up 53%) and Women’s Health (3.3 million visitors, up 31%). Five of the top ten fastest growing sites were local (or sub-UK level) newsbrands - all owned by national and regional publishing giant Reach.

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top online brand groups and selected the 50 biggest which Press Gazette considers to be news or lifestyle sources. From July onwards, this list of 50 is drawn from a list of 100 traditional and digital native online brands which in our view present editorially-driven content covering news, current events, lifestyle and culture. Our list covers both consumer and industry (B2B) media. You can consult our list of 100 brands and read more about our criteria here.

Brands such as Apple and Google, while well-known names in news, are excluded from our list given the wide reach of their other non-news content. Google News and Apple News are not reported by Ipsos as separate entities in brand level data.

Best ranked for engagement was the BBC. Audiences spent a total of 9.3 billion minutes with its content in August - four times more than next-best ranked Mail Online (2 billion minutes). They were the only two newsbrands to rack up more than one billion minutes of engagement time.

The Telegraph, despite ranking ninth for reach (audience of 16.3 million), did comparatively well for engagement coming in fifth for time spent with its content (615.3 million minutes) as its audience on average spent 38 minutes with its content, which is mostly paywalled. Free-to-read Mail Online also scored well for average time spent (80 minutes per user).

July 2022

Sky News was the only top ten newsbrand by audience size to see double-digit month-on-month growth in July, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of the UK’s top 50 biggest newsbrands.

Sky News grew its audience by 10% compared to June to reach 19.8 million people in the UK over 15 according to data from Ipsos iris.

The UK broadcaster was one of six top ten brands to grow its audience in July. It was followed by The Telegraph (audience of 16.7 million, up 8%), Daily Express (audience of 17 million, up 5%) and Manchester Evening News (audience of 16 million, up 3%).

Two top ten newsbrands (The BBC and The Sun) saw their audiences remain largely unchanged from June, while last month’s fastest growing top ten newsbrand The Independent (audience of 21.9 million, month-on-month fall of 2%) and the Mirror (24.1 million, fall of 2%) saw small drops in audience.

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top online brand groups and selected the 50 biggest considered to be news sources by Press Gazette. From July onwards, this list of 50 is drawn from a list of 100 traditional and digital native online brands which in our view present editorially-driven content covering news, current events, lifestyle and culture. Our list covers both consumer and industry (B2B) media. You can consult our list of 100 brands and read more about our criteria here.

Brands such as Apple and Google, while well-known names in news, are excluded from our list given the wide reach of their other non-news content. Google News and Apple News are not reported by Ipsos as separate entities in brand level data.

The BBC was once again the UK’s biggest newsbrand by audience reach in July. The public broadcaster’s sites and apps reached 39.2 million people (79% of internet users aged over 15). Second-widest reaching was The Sun (27.9 million people, 56% reach) - the only other brand to reach more than half of the population. It was followed by The Mirror (24.1 million people, 48% reach) and Mail Online (24 million people, 48% reach).

Manchester Evening News (32% reach) was the best-ranked regional newsbrand in tenth place overall, while a number of US newsbrands featured among July’s top 50. Best-ranked among them was The New York Times (ranked 20, audience of 8.5 million people).

Ipsos’ data measures the total unduplicated number of people who used a brand’s websites and apps in a given month and includes all traffic, not necessarily just news. This will inevitably increase the audience to brands such as the BBC which have a strong entertainment offering in addition to news content.

The list of fastest-growing brands among the whole top 50 was topped by Reach's Nottinghamshire Live (5.8 million, up 44%).

Huffpost (4.4 million people, up 29%) and Samsung’s news aggregator Upday (3.9 million people, up 27%) also saw growth of more than 20% compared to June.

Over half of the newsbrands in our ranking saw more engagement in July with several seeing particularly large increases in engagement.

Audiences spent 25.7 million minutes with Huffpost (up 48%) and 64.1 million with Upday (up 42%). US newsbrand, CNN was among the brands with the biggest drops in overall time spent with its content (27.9 million minutes, down 44%).

The BBC was well out ahead for both minutes spent with its online content and for page views.

This article was changed on 9 September and 12 September to reflect the removal of a brand, and addition of others in line with Press Gazette's 100 newsbrands list. Month-on-month changes in page views and total minutes were removed for the BBC due to a change in the way BBC reports its traffic to Ipsos making June to July comparisons not reflective of performance.

June 2022

Metro and The Independent saw the biggest month-on-month growth in June of the UK’s ten largest newsbrands by audience size.

Both newsbrands grew their audiences by 7% compared to May, with Metro reaching 19.1 million people while The Independent reached 22.3 million, according to Ipsos iris.

They were followed by the Daily Express (16.3 million people reached, up 3%) and last month’s fastest growing top ten site Sky News (18 million, up 3%).

Of the four top ten newsbrands that saw a month-on-month fall in audience (BBC, Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Mail Online) none dropped by over 5%.

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top online brand groups and selected the 50 biggest which, in Press Gazette’s view, have a significant news or journalistic offering. Although some of the brands on the list such as Apple and Google are well-known names in news, given the wide reach of their other non-news content we have excluded them from our custom list. The list does not include Google News and Apple News because they are not reported in this level of data as separate entities.

Among the 50 newsbrands in our list this month, the fastest growing was Ladbible which reached 9.2 million people over 15 - 36% more than in May. Its publisher, Manchester-based LBG Media, grew turnover by 81% year-on-year in 2021. One of the group’s other brands Sportbible also made the top 50 in 48th position with 3.2 million visitors (up 3% month-on-month).

Second-fastest growing was ITV (15 million people, up 22%). It was followed by Bristol Live (4.1 million people, up 21%) and The Financial Times (3.3 million visitors, up 15%).

Two newsbrands reached over half of the over 15 population in June. The BBC was the biggest newsbrand reaching 39 million people (79% reach), while second-biggest was The Sun (27.8 million visitors, 56% reach).

The Mirror’s reach was slightly lower in June compared to May, with 24.7 million visitors (a reach of 50% compared to 51% in June).

The fourth biggest newsbrand was Mail Online (23.6 million visitors, 47% reach), The Independent was fifth while The Guardian, whose publisher Guardian Media Group this month posted its highest revenue since 2008, was sixth (20.4 million visitors, 41% reach).

Ipsos’ data measures the total unduplicated number of people who used a brand’s websites and apps in a given month and includes all traffic, not necessarily just news. This will inevitably increase the audience to brands such as the BBC and ITV which have a strong entertainment offering in addition to news content.

Several household names in consumer finance and consumer choice also made the top 50. Money Saving Expert came in fourteenth place with 13.7 million visitors (down 1% month-on-month) while Money Super Market, part of the same group, was ranked 37th (4.3 million visitors, down 17% month-on-month). Product review and consumer rights brand Which meanwhile came in 35th place (5.3 million visitors, down 10% month-on-month).

Most brands saw less engagement in June but there were a few notable exceptions. ITV saw a large jump in total time spent with the brand in June (799.5 million minutes, up 76%) possibly due to the return of its hit programme Love Island, as did Hello! Magazine (85 million minutes, up 39%) and Ladbible (72.1 million minutes, up 20%). Financial Times (53.9 million minutes, up 15% month-on-month) and Bristol Live (12.8 million minutes, up 11% month-on-month) were the two other brands to see double-digit growth on this engagement metric in June.

Daily Star (65.1 million minutes) and Sky Sports (158.5 million minutes) saw the biggest drops in time spent (both down almost a quarter).

The BBC as in past months ranked top for both minutes spent with its online content (8.4 billion) and for page views (5.2 billion).

May 2022

Half of the top ten newsbrands in the UK saw month-on-month audience growth in May.

Of the ten largest newsbrands by audience size, Sky News saw the biggest month-on-month growth compared to April reaching 17.4 million people (up 7%), according to data from Ipsos iris. It was followed by the BBC (39.9 million visitors, up 4%) and The Telegraph (16 million visitors, up 4%).

The audience to the Manchester Evening News, the only top ten newsbrand to see any audience growth in April, was in contrast down 12% to 16 million.

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top online brand groups and selected the 50 biggest which, in Press Gazette’s view, have a significant news or journalistic offering. Although some of the brands on the list of 500 such as Apple and Google are well-known names in news, given the wide reach of their other non-news content we have excluded them from our custom list. The list does not include Google News and Apple News because they are not reported in this level of data as separate entities.

Across the top 50 as a whole, the fastest-growing list was dominated by regional newsbrands. Reach’s Nottinghamshire Live (ranked 43rd for audience size) was the fastest-growing name in the list, up 46% month-on-month to reach 3.6 million people. National World’s Yorkshire Post was second-fastest growing (3 million people, up 28%, rank 49 ), while Lancs Live was third (3 million people, up 20%, rank 50). Eight of the ten fastest growing brands were local or sub-UK level titles.

Three newsbrands reached more than half of people in the UK over 15: the BBC (80% reach), The Sun (54%) and The Mirror (51%).

As in previous months, the BBC reached more people than any other newsbrand in the UK. Its content was accessed by 80% of internet users aged over 15. It was followed by The Sun (27.1 million people, down 1% month-on-month), The Mirror (25.4 million people, down 2%), and Mail Online (24.1 million people, down 1% month-on-month). Ipsos’ data measures the total unduplicated number of people who used a brand’s websites and apps in a given month and includes all traffic, not necessarily just news.

There were a number of specialist brands in the top 50. Best-ranked in 17th place was US-based Healthline Media, publisher of sites including medicalnewstoday.com and healthline.com (12.3 million people). It was followed by Digital Spy (7.1 million people, ranked 27th), and Which? (5.9 million people, ranked 32nd).

The majority of brands saw engagement up, with 30 of the top 50 brands seeing audiences spending more time with them in May compared to April. While audiences spent most time with the BBC overall (8.5 billion minutes), Sportbible saw the biggest month-on-month gain in total time spent with the brand (16.2 million minutes, up 59%).

Among the minority of brands that saw large month-on-month falls in minutes spent were CNN (47.5 million minutes, down 16%), Sky Sports (210.8 million minutes, down 19%) and InYourArea (41.2 million minutes, down 21%).

While it ranked sixth for audience, The Guardian came in fourth for number of page views (271.1 million), behind the BBC (4.7 billion), Mail Online (534.5 million) and The Sun (429 million).

April 2022

The Manchester Evening News was the only top-ten newsbrand to grow its audience in April compared to the month before.

The Reach “big city” brand was accessed by 18.1 million people in April - 36% of people in the UK over 15 - an increase of 4% month-on-month, according to data from Ipsos iris.

It was the only top ten UK newsbrand by audience size to see more visitors in April than March as the rest of the country’s leading news brands saw fewer visitors than last month.

Its recent run of audience growth means that the Manchester Evening News, consistently the best-ranked regional name, moved up the table again to become the seventh most popular UK newsbrand in April. The MEN, which was ranked eleventh in February, entered the top ten last month (in ninth place).

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top online brand groups and selected the 50 biggest which, in Press Gazette’s view, have a significant news or journalistic offering. Although some of the brands on the list of 500 such as Apple and Google are well-known names in news, given the wide reach of their other non-news content we have excluded them from our custom list.

The BBC, the UK’s biggest name in news, reached 38.4 million people in April, a figure largely unchanged from last month (its audience fell by less than 1%).

The rest of the top five newsbrands by audience size also saw small declines in unique visitors in April. The Sun, the UK’s second-biggest online newsbrand, reached 27.4m (down 1% month-on-month), the Mirror reached 25.9m (down 2% month-on-month), Mail Online 24.6m (down 3% month-on-month) while The Independent reached 22.4m people (also down 3% month-on-month). Ipsos’ data measures the total unduplicated number of people who used a brand’s websites and apps in a given month and includes all traffic, not necessarily just news.

Among the top ten, the Daily Express saw the biggest audience fall. The tabloid’s digital offering reached 16.8m people (down 13% month-on-month).

Three newsbrands reached more than half of people in the UK over 15: the BBC (77% reach), The Sun (55%) and The Mirror (52%).

Among the whole top 50, Reach’s Irish Mirror - the Dublin-based sister title to the UK daily - was the fastest growing. The website and apps of the tabloid reached 2.9 million people - a 54% increase compared to March. It was followed by the Huffpost (audience of 3.7m, up 11%) which was the only other newsbrand to see double-digit growth in April.

Reach’s local news aggregator In Your Area (audience of 9.7m, up 4%) was third-fastest growing. They were among just nine newsbrands that had more visitors in April than March.

The month-on-month performance of the top 50 newsbrands this month is in contrast with March when over half of the names in the list saw an increase in traffic. As with the sites in our global and US rankings, this increased interest in news was likely linked to the Ukraine war and the cost of living crisis.

There were 11 local newsbrands among the top 50. After the Manchester Evening News, the next best-ranked were fellow Reach titles, Liverpool Echo (audience of 10.4m, rank 19) and Birmingham Live (10.3m, rank 20).

In Your Area was the best -ranked aggregator on the list, this month overtaking DMGT-owned Newzit which featured above it in the list last month. The list does not include Google News and Apple News because they are not reported in this level of data as separate entities.

Reflecting the fall in audience, engagement also fell in April. Just seven news brands saw an increase in total minutes spent with their content compared to last month. They were led by Irish Mirror (4.1m minutes, up 93% month-on-month) and Healthline Media (37.9m minutes, up 31%).

ITV and Sky News were among the household names that saw the biggest falls in time spent with their sites and apps. UK audiences spent 433.1m minutes with ITV (down 29%) and 520.6m minutes with Sky News (down 29% also).

Despite seeing an increase in visitors, audiences spent less time with Manchester Evening News this month (115.2m minutes, down 6% month-on-month).

Overall, UK news consumers spent most time with the BBC (7.8bn minutes), followed by Mail Online (1.9bn minutes) and The Guardian (799.7m minutes).

March 2022

Two of the top three fastest growing newsbrands in the UK in March were from America, continuing a strong run for US newsbrands in the UK in recent months.

The Washington Post was the second-fastest growing title in March (3.9m people, up 59%). It was followed by News Corp’s US title Wall Street Journal (3.7m people, up 55%).

In February, the New York Times, likely helped by its acquisition of popular word game Wordle, was the fastest growing newsbrand in the UK, more than tripling its month-on-month audience. This month the publisher saw a more modest gain of 5% to reach 1.2m people.

March’s audience growth for Manchester Evening News, consistently the best-ranked regional newsbrand, saw it move up the table. Its audience increased 16% month-on-month to reach 17.5m people - 35% of the UK internet population aged over 15.

The Reach ‘Big City’ brand, which was ranked eleventh in February, entered the top ten this month in ninth place. Earlier this month, Press Gazette reported on the wide reach of some local newsbrands such as MEN outside their local areas.

Reach’s Leeds Live was however the newsbrand that saw the most month-on-month growth as it increased its audience by 66% compared to February to reach 3.2m UK internet users aged over 15.

Birmingham Live (11m people, 22% reach) and Liverpool Echo (10.8m people, 22% reach) were two other local newsbrands that made the top half of the UK ranking, given their large reach outside of their immediate local areas.

Likely driven by the search for content on Ukraine, 14 newsbrands saw double-digit month-on-month growth in the number of people accessing their sites and apps.

Of the ten brands with the biggest audiences, Reach’s Manchester Evening News saw the most growth. It was followed by The Independent (2% growth, audience of 23.2m) and The Guardian (2% increase, audience of 22.5m).

None of the other top ten newsbrands by audience size saw month-on-month growth in March, however. Last month’s fastest growing top ten newsbrand, The Mirror, saw an audience that remained largely unchanged (26.4m people, 53% reach). The Sun’s audience fell by 5% to 27.7m people (55% reach).

As in previous months, the BBC was the UK’s biggest newsbrand by a large margin reaching 38.7m people (78% reach). It was followed by The Sun, The Mirror and Mail Online (25.4m people, 51% reach). Together they were the four newsbrands in the UK with a reach of over 50%. Ipsos’ data measures the total unduplicated number of people who used a brand’s websites and apps in a given month and includes all traffic, not necessarily just news.

DMGT-owned Newzit was the best-ranked news aggregator in the list, which does not include Google News and Apple News since they are not reported in this level of data as separate entities. Newzit was used by 12.8m people (26% reach). Reach’s local news aggregator InYourArea was accessed by 9.3m people (19% reach).

Likely also driven by the war in Ukraine and other big stories such as the cost of living crisis, the biggest newsbrands did well on engagement metrics in March. The BBC was the most engaged-with brand in March based on total minutes spent with its sites and apps. Audiences spent 9.2bn with all BBC content in March (an increase of 8% compared to February), 2.1bn minutes with Mail Online (an increase of 15%), 940m minutes with The Guardian (up 12%) and 735m minutes with Sky News (up 13%).

February 2022

The New York Times more than tripled its audience month-on-month in February, making it the UK’s fastest-growing news brand.

The websites and apps of the US publisher reached 11.7m people (23% of internet users aged over 15) in February - more than three times the 3.5m people it reached the previous month, according to data from Ipsos.

Its growth put the title, which hit 10m subscriptions in February, in the top half of the table in seventeenth position. It was the second best-ranked non-domestic newsbrand in the list one place behind US group Healthline Media, publisher of Healthline.com, Medical News Today and Psych Central.

Reuters, which last year put its content behind a paywall, was the second-fastest growing news brand, reaching 4.6m people (up 25% month-on-month).

The New York Times and Reuters were two of five news brands that saw double-digit month-on-month growth in the number of people accessing their sites and apps, alongside Tom’s Guide, National World and CNN.

Among the ten biggest news brands by audience size, The Mirror was the fastest-growing. The Reach title was accessed by 25.6m million people (up 5% on January). It was followed by three brands that each saw a 2% month-on-month gain in audience: The Sun, Sky News and Mail Online.

As in past months, the BBC was the UK’s biggest newsbrand by far reaching 39.3m people (79% reach). It was followed by The Sun (29.1m - 58% reach) , Mirror (26.5m people - 53% reach and Mail Online (26m people - 52% reach). They were the only UK news brands to reach over half of internet users. Ipsos’ data measures the total unduplicated number of people who used a brand’s websites and apps in a given month and includes all traffic, not necessarily just news.

Eleventh-place Manchester Evening News, published by Reach, was the leading local news title (15.1m people). With a 30% reach the brand has a large audience outside of its home city, although it experienced a significant (12%) month-on-month fall in audience.

A number of Reach’s other regional brands, although featuring in the top half of the list for audience, also had large month-on-month falls in traffic. Among them, visitors to Birmingham Live were down 12% (10.6m people) and visitors to the Liverpool Echo were down 21% (9.7m people).

Reach’s local news aggregator InYourArea also saw a smaller audience in February than January (8.7m people, down 15%).

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top 500 online brands and selected the 50 biggest which, in Press Gazette’s view, have a significant news or journalistic offering.

As of January, Ipsos has increased the sources of embedded browser traffic (web content viewed within a mobile app) counted in its data. Its monthly data now includes webpages consumed within other mobile app embedded browsers such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Google News and Instagram, as well as Facebook which has been counted in its data since 2021. Ipsos has also updated its total internet population figures to align with the latest Pamco survey estimates.

As well as commanding the biggest audience, the BBC was also the most engaged-with news brand by far. Audiences spent 8.5bn minutes with its sites and apps in February, although this includes not just its news content but entertainment, education and sports content as well.

It was followed by Mail Online (1.8bn minutes) and The Guardian (838m minutes) in a top three unchanged from last month. This month however, Sky News overtook The Sun to become the fourth-most engaged with news brand in terms of minutes spent with its content - 653m minutes compared to 641m minutes with The Sun.

January 2022

Four UK newsbrands reached more than half of the UK online population in January, according to data from Ipsos iris.

The Sun’s websites and apps reached 28.4m people (57% of internet users aged over 15), putting it narrowly ahead of Mail Online which reached 25.6m people (51% reach).

The BBC - the UK’s biggest newsbrand by far - reached 38.7m people (78% reach), while fourth-place Mirror reached 25.1m people (50% reach). Ipsos’ data measures the total unduplicated number of people who used a brand’s websites and apps in a given month and includes all traffic, not necessarily just news.

Coming in eighth place overall, Sky News (19.2m people, 38% each) was the next best-ranked broadcaster after the BBC.

Tenth-place Manchester Evening News, one of Reach’s best-known regional brands, was the leading local news title (17.1m people, 34% reach).

A number of Reach’s other regional brands featured in the top half of the list, including the Liverpool Echo (12.3m people, 25% reach), Birmingham Live (12m people, 24%), Daily Record (10.4m, 21%), aggregator InYourArea (10.3m people, 24%) and MyLondon (9.1m people, 18%).

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top 500 online brands and selected the 50 biggest which, in Press Gazette’s view, have a significant news or journalistic offering.

The best-placed aggregator, DMGT-owned Newzit, ranked 13th with an audience of 14.5m people (29% reach).

As of January, Ipsos has increased the sources of embedded browser traffic (web content viewed within a mobile app) counted in its data. Its monthly data now includes webpages consumed within other mobile app embedded browsers such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Google News and Instagram, as well as Facebook which has been counted in its data since 2021. Ipsos has also updated its total internet population figures to align with the latest Pamco survey estimates. As a result, Press Gazette has not made comparisons with previous monthly data.

When it comes to engagement, the BBC was the most engaged-with news brand, with audiences spending 9.1bn minutes with its sites and apps in January. It was followed by Mail Online (1.9bn minutes), The Guardian (971m minutes) and The Sun (600m minutes).

A number of newsbrands that came lower down the ranking for reach did much better for engagement per person. Users spent an average of 21 minutes with The Financial Times putting it in 11th place on this metric compared to 47th for reach, 21 minutes with news app Upday (14th for engagement; 49th for reach) and 18 minutes with Buzzfeed (15th for engagement but 46th for reach).

December 2021

News aggregation platform Newzit was the fastest-growing news site in December while Reach titles also saw impressive growth, according to Press Gazette's latest ranking of the biggest English-language news sites in the UK.

DMGT-owned Newzit was visited 25.8m times in December - a 65% increase year-on-year from December 2020 (15.6m visits), according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb. Last September Press Gazette reported that Newzit had "come from nowhere to overtake The Times, Standard and i on UK page views".

Although missing the top spot, Reach-owned titles featured prominently among December's fastest-growing sites accounting for seven of the ten sites with most visit growth over the year. MyLondon was the second fastest-growing site in December (9.4m visits - up 41%), while third fastest-growing was the digital offering of two the publisher's Scottish titles, The Daily Record and Sunday Mail (14m visits - up 24%).

Other Reach titles among the top ten for year-on-year growth were walesonline.co.uk (17.2m visits - up 16%), examinerlive.co.uk (8m - up 14%), dailystar.co.uk (24.4m - up 12%), leicestermercury.co.uk (5.5m visits - up 7%) and manchestereveningnews.co.uk (30.1m visits - up 6%).

Of the biggest ten sites in the top 50 by volume of visits, none saw year-on-year growth in December. Mirror.co.uk saw the smallest decline (61.2m visits - down 7%). The biggest declines among the household names were recorded by thesun.co.uk (65.1m - down 22%) and telegraph.co.uk (37.3m visits - down 25%).

In December 2020, a new coronavirus lockdown in the UK dominated the headlines, likely contributing to increased interest from readers.

The BBC was as usual the leading site by far for number of visits in December (669.1m). Its closest online competitor, Mail Online, had 155.8m visits. In third place, and the only other site to break 100m UK visits in the month, was theguardian.com (125.1m visits) while the Express site came in fourth place with 85.1m visits last month.

The leading sites largely saw a month-on-month uptick in traffic in December, after many saw a slump in traffic over the third quarter of 2021.

As has been the case for much of 2021 most sites among the top 50 saw year-on-year falls in traffic in December. Just 13 recorded an increase in traffic . Year-on-year comparisons are affected by the surge in interest in digital news during the pandemic and the run-up to the US election.

November 2021

The Sun was the UK’s biggest newspaper brand in November, according to Press Gazette’s new UK news ranking.

The Sun’s websites and apps reached 25.7m people in the UK (51% of adults over 15 who used the internet during the month), putting it second to only the BBC (38m people - 76% reach). Close behind the Sun were the Mirror’s group of sites and apps which reached 24.8m people (50% reach).

The BBC, Mirror and Sun were the only three news brands to reach at least 50% of the UK population, according to Ipsos iris, the UKOM endorsed UK standard for online audience measurement.

Fourth place Mail Online reached 22.5m people (45% reach), while the Independent reached 19.3m people (39% reach). Eighth-place Reach-owned Manchester Evening News was the leading local news brand (17m people - 34% reach).

For our list, we used Ipsos’ ranking of the top 500 online brands and selected the 50 biggest which in Press Gazette’s view have a significant news or journalistic offering. The figures measure the total unduplicated number of people who used the websites and apps under the organisation in a given month and include all traffic including distributed content, not necessarily just news.

While the top of the list was largely dominated by legacy media, Newzit, DMGT’s news aggregator which has seen quick success since being launched in 2019, came in twelfth place with an audience of 13.4m people (27% reach). Reach’s local news platform InYourArea had an audience of 11.3m people - 23% reach.

Bloomberg’s sites and apps saw the biggest month-on-month growth with November audiences up 31% compared to October. Nine other names saw double-digit growth, among them ITV (12.8m people -up 24% month-on-month), Which? (8.3m people - up 20%) and TechRadar (4.8m people - up 18%).

Manchester Evening News was however, the only brand among the top ten for audience size to see month-on-month growth (up 5%).

October 2021

Microsoft's news platform MSN was the only major news site among the top 50 to record year-on-year growth in the number of visits, according to Press Gazette’s ranking of the biggest English language news websites in the UK.

This time last year the US election and the expected imposition of a new coronavirus lockdown dominated the headlines.

The rest of the top ten news sites by volume of visits in October, all saw year-on-year falls in traffic, according to data from web analytics firm Similarweb.

Of this leading group of sites, Mirror.co.uk saw the biggest fall (visits were down 30% year-on-year at 49.7 million). The Sun Online (54.9 million visits- down 28%), Sky News (35.2 million visitors - down 27%) and The Guardian's site ( 111.5 million visits - down 27%) also saw significant falls of over 25%.

The BBC was again the leading site by far for number of visits in October (619.9 million) - counting five times as many as to second-place dailymail.co.uk (133.1 million visitors). In third place was theguardian.com while the Express site came in fourth place with 70.1 million visits last month.

Of the leading five sites by volume of visits, all have seen a slump in visits over 2021, although the Guardian saw a small 1% uptick in traffic between September and October.

Comparing year-on-year growth in audience for all top 50 sites, regional and local news sites featured prominently among the sites with the fastest growth, making up five of the top ten: mylondon.news (7.6 million visits in October - up 29%), kentonline.co.uk (5.9 million - up 9%), leicestermercury.co.uk (5.4 million - up 7%), examinerlive.co.uk (6.7 million visitors - up 7%) and walesonline.co.uk (15.8 million - up 6%). Four of the sites (not Kent Online) are owned by the UK’s largest regional publisher Reach which has in recent years seen rapid growth for its online regional brands.

In line with the global picture, a minority (10) of sites saw year-on-year traffic increases compared to last October. Year-on-year comparisons are affected by the surge in interest in digital news during the pandemic and the run-up to the US election.

September 2021

For the second month running, celebrity and showbiz brand Entertainment Daily was the fastest-growing news website in the UK in September with year-on-year visits up 123% from 1.9 million to 4.2 million in September.

It was followed by inews.co.uk which saw visits up 51% to 9.7 million. This month's data continues a strong run of growth for the Daily Mail and General Trust-owned brand which was July's fastest-growing site in the UK.

Next were two further sites owned by Reach. MyLondon was the third fastest-growing site in August with visits up 50% from 5.4 million to 8.1 million. It was followed by Examiner Live (7.5 million visits - up 35%).

Two other regional sites (kentonline.co.uk and walesonline.co.uk) also featured in the top ten fastest-growing sites year-on-year.

Established international and news brands were among those that saw the biggest year-on-year falls in traffic. Visits to CNN's sites (cnn.com and edition.cnn.com) were down by 33% to 13.9 million, while visits to newyorktimes.com were 28% less than in September 2020 at 7.7 million. Visits to the Sun.co.uk were down 29% to 56.9 million. Like-for-like comparisons will be affected by the surge in traffic to news sites in 2020 due to a particularly intense news cycle last year.

Growing fastest month-on-month was the website of Reach-owned Hull Daily Mail - visits to the site were 5% higher than in August (4.4 million visits in September). MSN.com saw similar growth in visits (up 5% to 44.1 million). Only a handful of sites however, saw more traffic in September compared to August (among them ft.com, heraldscotland.com, entertainmentdaily.co.uk, walesonline.co.uk and nottinghampost.com).

This month Press Gazette's analysis includes for the first time visits to MSN.com and Yahoo! News.

When it comes to the leading sites for volume of visits, the BBC’s digital properties, bbc.com and bbc.co.uk, remained ahead in the UK. The two sites together racked up 628.5 million visits in September. Second-placed dailymail.co.uk counted 137.6 million visits during the month while third-placed theguardian.com had 110.3 million visits. Similarweb data for the BBC however includes visits to both the BBC’s main website as well as BBC News. Its data for MSN similarly covers visits to the portal, rather than just its news section.

Half (25) of the current top 50 sites had year-on-year traffic increases, while half saw a decline.

August 2021

Celebrity and showbiz brand Entertainment Daily was the fastest-growing news website in the UK in August with year-on-year visits up 120% from 1.9 million to 4.1 million.

It was followed by last month’s fastest-growing website, the Daily Mail and General Trust-owned inews.co.uk which saw visits up 66% to 10.1 million.

The third fastest-growing was aljazeera.com which was up 29% to 4.6 million visits according to Press Gazette’s exclusive ranking of the country’s most popular news websites.

As in previous months, visits to several local and regional news sites were also significantly higher year-on-year. Reach-owned MyLondon was the fourth fastest-growing site in August with visits up 27% from 6.4 million to 8.2 million, while another Reach property WalesOnline was sixth (16.4 million visits - up 19%).

Edp24.co.uk, examinerlive.co.uk, thenorthernecho.co.uk, leicestermercury.co.uk and kentonline.co.uk were other local titles among the top 15 sites for year-on-year growth in August.

At the other end of the table, buzzfeed.com saw the biggest year-on-year fall with visits down 30% to 6.1 million. It was followed by nytimes.com to which visits were down 28% to 8.2 million.

Growing fastest month-on-month was the website of Qatari international broadcaster Al Jazeera - visits to aljazeera.com were 28% higher than in July (3.5 million visits that month). Completing the top five for monthly gains were four Reach sites: dailyrecord.co.uk (14.6 million visits - up 8%), Leicestershire Live (6.4 million - up 7%), dailystar.co.uk (25.7 million - up 7%) and Yorkshire Live (7.6 million visits - up 2%).

When it comes to the leading sites for volume of visits, the BBC’s digital properties, bbc.com and bbc.co.uk, are clear leaders again. The two sites together racked up 663.6 million visits in August. Second-placed dailymail.co.uk counted 145.5 million visits during the month while third-placed theguardian.com had 117.7 million visits. Similarweb data for the BBC however includes visits to both the BBC’s main website as well as BBC News.

As in previous months, rounding out the top five for number of visits are express.co.uk and thesun.co.uk.

Of the current top 50 sites, 20 had year-on-year traffic increases, while 30 saw a decline month-on-month. Just 11 sites saw more visits in August compared to July.

July 2021

Daily Mail and General Trust website inews.co.uk was the fastest growing UK news website in July with year-on-year visits up 87% from 7.2 million to 13.5 million, according to data from Similarweb.

As in June, local and regional news sites also made strong showings when it came to year-on-year growth in audience.

Reach-owned Wales Online was the second-fastest growing site in July with visits up 61% from 12.2 million to 19.5 million, while alternative video news platform, Bitchute was the next fastest growing site (3.9 million visits - up 55%), according to data from web analytics firm Similarweb.

Eight local and regional titles made the top 15 fastest growing sites. Reach-owned mylondon.news was the sixth fastest growing site with year-on-year visits up 49% from 5.7 million to 8.5 million. It was followed by Examiner Live, one of several "Live" brands launched by Reach in recent years, with year-on-year visits up 39% from 5.4 million to 7.4 million.

The site got a boost after it was rolled into the company's broader Yorkshire Live brand. Other local offerings in the top 15 included kentonline.co.uk and Reach brands liverpoolecho.co.uk and manchestereveningnews.co.uk.

Among the sites with the biggest year-on-year falls in traffic were several US newsbrands. Visits to the CNN”s sites were down 37% to 15.9 million in July, while visits to nytimes.com were down 26% to 8.4 million.

When it comes to the monthly growth in visits, inews.co.uk was again the leading site with visits up 48% on June 2021’s figure of 9.1 million. Also in the top five was kentonline.com (6.5 million - up 36%), manchestereveningnews.co.uk (30.9 million - up 29%), hellomagazine.com (26.4 million - up 30%) and thescotsman.com (6.3 million - up 2%).

Leading the list for volume of visits were the BBC’s digital properties, bbc.com and bbc.co.uk - clear leaders. The two sites together racked up 747.3 million visits in July. Second-placed dailymail.co.uk counted 156.8 million visits during the month - a little over a fifth of the BBC’s figures. Similarweb data for the BBC, includes visits to both the BBC’s main website as well as BBC News.

As in previous months, rounding out the top five for number of visits are theguardian.com, express.co.uk and thesun.co.uk.

Taken as a whole, the 50 leading news sites in July had a combined 1.8 billion visits, which is in line with the total in recent months. Year-on-year traffic is, however, slightly up - by six per cent. Of the current top 50 sites, most (33) had year-on-year traffic increases, while 17 saw a decline. The picture month-on-month is similar: 38 sites saw a gain in visits compared to June, while 12 had less visits in July.

June 2021

Local and regional news platforms dominated the list of sites that saw the biggest year-on-year growth in audience in the UK last month.

The website of Scottish free-to-air broadcaster STV was the fastest-growing site between June 2020 and June 2021, according to data from web analytics company Similarweb, which combines traffic to both news.stv.tv and stv.tv.

11 other local and regional titles made the top 15, including seven from the UK’s biggest regional publisher Reach.

Examiner Live, which was rolled into Yorkshire Live and is one of several “Live” brands launched by Reach in recent years, was the second fastest growing site, with year-on-year visits up 64% from 4.6m to 7.5m.

It was followed in third place by celebrity and entertainment-focused news site entertainmentdaily.com, which saw visits increase by 63% from 2.9m to 4.7m.

Other Reach sites in the top 15 included national titles walesonline.co.uk and dailyrecord.com, as well as cornwalllive.com, birminghammail.co.uk, liverpoolecho.co.uk and mylondon.news. Two Newsquest sites (lancashiretelegraph.co.uk and telegraphandargus.com) also made the leading 15 sites for growth.

Among the sites with the biggest year-on-year falls in traffic were several US newsbrands that had benefitted from a particularly buoyant 2020 for traffic due to the US election and the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Visits to the site of The New York Times were down 33% to 8.5m, while visits to cnn.com and edition.cnn.com were down 43% to 15.5m.

When it comes to monthly growth in visits, stv.com was again the leading site with visits up 167% on May’s figure of 2m. Also in the top five was cornwalllive.com (5.5m, up 16%), devonlive.com (5.2m, up 7%), thesun.co.uk (69.5m, up 7%) and walesonline.co.uk (18.2m, up 7%).

As in previous months, the BBC’s sites were the outright leaders for news in the UK. BBC.co.uk and BBC.com together counted 758m visits in June. Second-placed dailymail.co.uk counted 148.6m visits during the month - five times less than the BBC.

Also in the top five when it comes to number of visits are the sites of three other established news brands: theguardian.com, express.co.uk and thesun.co.uk.

Combined visits to the current top 50 sites saw very little change on May’s list. The leading 50 sites in June had a combined 1.8bn visits - the same as in May. Overall, year-on-year traffic saw a slight boost with combined visits up 5% compared with June 2020. Of the current top 50 sites, 29 had year-on-year traffic increases, while 12 saw month-on-month gains.

April 2021

Local news sites were among those that saw the biggest year-on-year growth in audience in the UK in April.

Hellomagazine.com was the single fastest growing site according to data from Similarweb, but four Reach titles were among the ten sites that saw the most growth in audience between April 2020 and April 2021.

Leicester Live, one of several digital newsbrands launched by Reach in recent years, was the second fastest growing site, with year-on-year visits up 70% from 3.2m to 5.4m. It was followed in third place by another Reach brand, Birmingham Live, which saw visits increase 67% from 8.4m to 14.1m. Examiner Live, which got a boost after it was rolled into the company's broader Yorkshire Live brand, came in sixth with visits up 52% to 5.7m. Also in the top ten was Reach national title the Daily Star.

Among the sites with the biggest year-on-year falls in traffic were several national newsbrands. The Financial Times saw visits fall 32% to 11.2m, while the audience to metro.co.uk was down 37% to 22.4m.

When it comes to monthly growth in visits, local news sites again led the way. Visits to the website of Reach title the Liverpool Echo were up 10% on last month at 15.8m, while the 24.4m visits to the website of the Manchester Evening News, the UK’s most popular online local news brand, represented an 8% increase on March. Russian state-funded English news site RT.com also made the top five for growth with its 4.8m visits in April – an increase of 5% on last month.

When it comes to the leading sites for volume of visits, the BBC’s digital properties, BBC.com and BBC.co.uk are clear leaders. The two sites together racked up 689m visits in April – almost five times more than second-placed dailymail.co.uk, which counted 144m visits during the month.

Rounding out the top five when it comes to number of visits were the sites of three other established news brands: theguardian.com, express.co.uk and thesun.co.uk.

Combined visits to the current top 50 sites were slightly down compared with March. The leading 50 sites racked up 1.7bn visits between them in April – 6% lower than the previous month. Overall, year-on-year traffic saw a slight boost with combined visits up 6% compared with April 2020. Of the current top 50 sites, 27 had year-on-year traffic increases, while just six saw month-on-month gains.

Note: Press Gazette will be updating this page on a monthly basis. See our previous coverage here:

Biggest news websites in the world archive data

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog