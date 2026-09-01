Screenshot of The Herald’s homepage on 1 September 2026. Picture: Press Gazette screenshot

Newsquest local titles Herald Scotland and Oxford Mail led year-on-year audience growth in July among the 50 biggest newsbrands in the UK, according to the latest data from Ipsos Iris.

The publishers were two of 13 to grow their audience compared to last year, with The Herald seeing the biggest increase, up 60.8% to 2.9 million. Oxford Mail followed, up 32.4% to three million.

The Herald is a new entrant to the top 50 in July, replacing entertainment site IGN (which saw its audience decline by 20.1% to 2.1 million).

Broadcaster ITV was ranked third for year-on-year audience growth in July, up 24.2% to 18.3 million.

Reach also had two titles appear in the top ten publishers for year-on-year audience growth in July: Wales Online, up 19.8% to 9.8 million, and the Daily Star, up 6% to 8.4 million.

Of the 37 publishers to record a decline in audience year on year, the Daily Record saw the biggest drop, down 46.8% to 4.4 million, followed by Healthline Media (down 40% to 3.8 million) and Time Out (down 39% to 2.5 million).

Almost half (22) of the publishers saw a decline in audience compared to June.

The two worst-hit publishers for month-on-month audience decline were The Scotsman, down 14.2% to 2.4 million, and film review site Screenrant, down 14% to 3.1 million.

Next were magazines Hello!, down 11.1% to 5.7 million, and Ok, down 10% to 2.6 million.

Of the 28 publishers to boost their audience month on month, LBC led growth with a 28.7% increase to four million. This was followed by Wales Online, up 28.3%, and The Herald, up 23.8%.

Nine out of the ten biggest publishers increased their audience month on month, led by The Independent.

The title increased its audience by 7.9% compared to June to 18.9 million in July. Next was The Telegraph, up 6.7% to 17.2 million, and The Sun, up 5.8% to 21.2 million.

However only two of the top ten publishers increased their audience year on year.

ITV grew its audience the most, followed by the BBC, up 7.6% to 43.3 million. Sky News saw its audience drop by the most year on year, down 19.1% to 17.3 million.

Looking at engagement, Screenrant increased its minutes spent with users the most by 91% year on year to eight million (almost steady compared to June with 0.9% change month on month).

Next was The Herald, up 63.6% year on year to 5.7 million minutes.

Almost half (23) of publishers increased their minutes spent compared to the same month last year.

Time Out saw the biggest decrease in engagement year on year among the top 50, down 56.9% to 3.5 million.

This was followed by Scottish paper the Daily Record, down 55% to 13.9 million minutes, and Ok magazine, down 50.3% to 3.5 million minutes.

Reach titles led monthly growth in engagement.

Examiner Live climbed the most in minutes spent compared to last month, up 41.3% to 10.9 million minutes. Wales Online was next, up by 35.3% to 19.6 million minutes.

Half of the top ten publishers for biggest month-on-month growth were local brands, also including the Oxford Mail (up 23.8% to 3.4 million minutes), The Standard in London, formerly the Evening Standard (up 15% to 37.8 million), and Birmingham Live (up 14.6% to 16.7 million).

The Ipsos iris data measures the total unduplicated number of people who used a brand’s websites and apps in a given month and includes all traffic, not necessarily just news. Reach and minutes for brands such as the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, which have a strong entertainment offering in addition to news content, will therefore be higher.

Brands such as Apple and Google, while well-known names in news, are excluded from our list given the wide reach of their non-news content. Google News and Apple News are not reported by Ipsos as separate entities in brand-level data.

Ipsos iris replaced Comscore as the industry-recognised standard in 2021. Ipsos iris data is partly derived from a panel of 10,000 people aged 15 and over that is designed to be nationally representative. The participants have meters installed across 25,000 personal devices to passively measure website and app usage. This is combined with data from participating websites that are tagged so all devices visiting the site can be identified and logged.

June 2026

ITV led growth in engagement among the top 50 newsbrands in the UK in June, with minutes spent with it online more than doubling month on month.

The broadcaster saw minutes spent with its content in June climb by 106.1% month on month to 1.5 billion, according to the latest data from Ipsos Iris. It was also the highest engagement boost year on year, rising 59.8%.

ITV’s growth was likely boosted by its coverage of the World Cup. In June ITV aired 38 World Cup games, including two England and one Scotland fixture, while the BBC aired 40 including one each from the home nations.

The BBC saw a much smaller proportional change in total UK minutes spent with its content – 6.5% month on month growth and 22.3% year on year – but is by far the highest on this metric anyway, at 10.6 billion minutes.

Reach-owned title the Irish Mirror also doubled online minutes spent with its brand in June compared to the previous month, up 103.1% to 2.4 million.

Reach owned four of the top ten newsbrands for month-on-month minutes growth, also including Yorkshire Live (listed as Examiner Live due to its URL) (up 28% to 7.7 million), Daily Star (up 26.7% to 28.5 million) and Daily Express (up 19.1% to 134.2 million).

However, two of these – Irish Mirror and Yorkshire Live – saw year-on-year declines in minutes, down 5.6% and 39.8% respectively.

Similarly The Independent saw minutes up 33% from May to 147.2 million but down by 21.7% compared to June last year .

Almost half (22) of the newsbrands in the top 50 grew their minutes in June compared to May.

The biggest month-on-month declines were seen at business publisher Forbes (down 34.2% to 6.7 million minutes), Time Out (down 24.9% to 3.4 million) and Channel 4 (down 21% to 568.2 million).

More than half (26) of newsbrands grew time spent compared to June last year, with the most significant growth seen at three publishers with a 20-million-plus audience.

After ITV, The New York Times was up 57.5% to 665.4 million minutes and IGN increased by 48.6% to 26.1 million.

Time Out saw the biggest year-on-year decline of 62.1%, followed by the Daily Record (down 53.1% to 14.5 million) and The Standard (down 52.3% to 32.9 million). The Standard transferred its digital operations to The Independent in April.

Of the ten biggest newsbrands by monthly audience size, ITV was the only one to grow its audience by digital digits both month on month (up 18.5%) and year on year (up 27.7%), reaching 17.7 million people in June.

Yahoo was the only other top-ten newsbrand to grow its audience by both measures, increasing 2% month on month and 2.4% year on year to 17.6 million.

The BBC was the only remaining newsbrand to grow its audience year on year, up 4.8% to 42.3 million.

Seven of the top ten newsbrands saw a decline in audience year on year. The Independent posted the biggest drop, down 17.6% to 17.5 million, followed by the Daily Mail (down 17.3% to 16.8 million) and Sky News (down 12.9% to 17.1 million).

Four of the top ten newsbrands grew their audience month on month: ITV, Yahoo, Daily Express (up 6% to 17.8 million) and Daily Mail (up 2.8%).

Some 13 out of 50 newsbrands grew their audience year on year in June, with Substack, Oxford Mail and ITV leading the growth.

Substack increased its audience the most, up 38.1% to 4.2 million compared to June last year. Newsquest title Oxford Mail, which led year-on-year audience growth in May, followed with a 32.2% increase to 2.7 million.

ITV ranked third, with a year-on-year increase of 27.7%.

Alongside Time Out and the Daily Record recording the biggest year-on-year declines in time spent, both also saw the steepest drop in audience compared to last year.

Time Out was down 48.2% to 2.4 million, followed by the Daily Record, down 47.1% to 4.5 million.

GB News ranked third for biggest year-on-year decrease in audience, down 43.9% to 5.7 million.

The three worst-hit newsbrands for audience figures on a month-on-month basis were Healthline Media (down 20.3% to 3.7 million), Oxford Mail (down 18.5% to 2.7 million) and Time Out (down 18.3%).

The three titles to grow their audience the most month on month were all Reach owned: the Irish Mirror (up 87.5% to 2.5 million), Daily Star (up 36% to 8.1 million) and Chronicle Live (up 20.9% to 3.1 million).

In total 21 newsbrands grew their audience compared to May.

May 2026

The Oxford Mail and Herald Scotland led year-on-year audience and minutes growth in May, according to the latest data from Ipsos Iris.

The two Newsquest titles were among 12 out of 50 newsbrands that saw an increase in UK audience compared to May last year.

Most sites (30) lost more than 10% of their audience year on year for the second month running.

Oxford Mail saw the biggest jump in monthly audience year on year, up 106.6% to 3.3 million.

Newsquest named Oxford Mail as its News Brand of the Year this month after its “standout year”.

The Oxford Mail’s growth was followed by fellow Newsquest title Herald Scotland, which led audience growth in April, up 60.1% to an audience of 2.9 million in May.

Trade association Newsbrands Scotland suggested that the Herald may have seen a recent boost from the Scottish Parliament elections and the build-up to the World Cup.

Hearst’s Cosmopolitan ranked third for year-on-year audience growth, up 22.9% to 3.7 million.

Meanwhile, Reach titles Examiner Live (3.8 million) and Daily Record (4.9 million) led audience decline year on year, down 58.4% and 38.2% respectively.

GB News saw the third biggest drop, down 37.7% year on year to 6.3 million.

Among the top ten newsbrands, just one – the BBC – grew its audience in May.

The corporation saw its audience increase by 3.7% year on year to 42.3 million. The BBC’s figures include its broad range of non-news content.

The Daily Mail saw the biggest drop in audience year on year (down 25.1% to 16.3 million) among the top ten, potentially impacted by both its switch from a .co.uk to .com domain and Google’s AI Overviews.

Half the top ten newsbrands grew their audience month on month, led by the Daily Express (up 7.7% to 16.8 million), followed by BBC (up 2.7%) and The Sun (up 2% to 20.6 million)

Some 30 newsbrands grew their audience month on month in May, an increase from 12 the month before.

Iconic Media’s The Scotsman saw the biggest month-on-month growth in audience, up 37.7% to 2.6 million.

This was followed by Examiner Live (up 29.2% to 3.8 million) and Oxford Mail (up 20.1%).

Despite recording the second-biggest drop in time spent with its brand in April, Healthline Media led growth in minutes in May up 84.5% month on month to 11.3 million

This was followed by Herald Scotland, up 44.3% to 4.4 million minutes, and The Scotsman, up 43.8% to 7.3 million.

Half of newsbrands grew their minutes on a month-on-month basis in May.

Reuters News saw the biggest month-on-month drop in minutes spent, down 39.8% to 11.6 million, followed by Manchester Evening News (down 27.3% to 41.6 million) and The Independent (down 22.3% 110.7 million).

Year-on-year growth in minutes spent was once again led by Newsquest brands Herald Scotland and Oxford Mail – the former up 53% to 4.4 million and latter up 43% to 3.3 million.

Compared to last year, Time Out saw the biggest drop in minutes, down 50% to 4.5 million. This was followed by the Daily Record (down 49% to 14.6 million) and The Standard (down 47% to 33.7 million).

April 2026

Just 12 of the 50 biggest newsbrands in the UK grew their audience month-on-month in April and 13 were up compared to last year, according to the latest data from Ipsos Iris.

Most sites lost more than 10% of their audience year on year. Reach sites were among the hardest hit, the publisher has reported plunging referral traffic from Google Discover.

Newsquest’s Herald Scotland led audience growth, increasing by 21.5% month on month and 92.8% year on year to an audience of 2.9 million.

It was also among the highest percentage growers for total minutes spent with its content, up 22% month on month to three million minutes putting it in fourth place by this metric.

Among the top ten newsbrands by audience size, The Telegraph was the only one that saw any growth compared to March at a 0.7% increase to 15.4 million visitors.

The Mirror saw the biggest decline compared to March, down 10.6% to 19.9 million. This was followed by the Daily Mail, down 10.1% to 16.8 million, and the Daily Express, down 8.7% to 15.6 million.

The downturn follows a strong March, when nine of the top ten posted month-on-month growth.

Only three of the top ten newsbrands recorded year-on-year audience growth: the Mirror, up 0.1%, BBC, up 2.4% to 41.2 million, and Sky News, up 3.1% to 17.5 million.

The Daily Mail recorded the steepest year-on-year decline with its audience down by 20.9%.

This was followed by The Independent, down 18.4% to 17.8 million and The Telegraph, down 13%.

One third of the 12 newsbrands that posted month-on-month growth in the overall top 50 saw increases of less than 1%.

Reach regionals Chronicle Live (down 23.6% to 2.4 million) and Examiner Live (down 23.4% to 2.9 million) saw the biggest declines in visitors compared to March.

The Herald Scotland’s leading month-on-month growth was followed by Euronews, a new entrant to the top 50 in April with its audience up 11.6% to 2.4 million.

The Herald’s fellow Newsquest title Oxford Mail was second for year-on-year growth, up 87.8% to 2.7 million.

In last month’s March data, the Oxford Mail led audience growth with triple-digit percentage increases month on month and year on year.

Examiner Live saw its audience fall the most by over half (53.8%) year on year, followed by My London (down 44.1% to 2.5 million) and Chronicle Live (down 43.9%).

Twelve newsbrands grew their total minutes spent in April led by Euronews which was up 58% to 4.8 million minutes.

This was followed by My London, up 38% to 4.6 million minutes, Reuters, up 35% to 19.3 million, and Herald Scotland, up 22% to three million.

Oxford Mail saw the biggest drop in time spent, down 39% month on month to 2.4 million minutes. This was followed by Healthline Media (down 36% to 6.1 million).

Sixstrix data recently shared with Press Gazette revealed health is the topic vertical most vulnerable to losing clicks as a result of Google’s AI Overviews.

On a year-on-year basis, almost half (24) of newsbrands saw a growth in minutes spent: Euronews saw the biggest jump, up 52%, followed by celebrity magazine Hello! (up 48% to 63.6 million) and The New York Times (up 44% to 676.3 million).

Chronicle Live and Time Out (4.7 million minutes) both dropped the most minutes year on year, down 47% and 46% respectively.

March 2026

The Oxford Mail re-entered Press Gazette’s top 50 ranking of leading UK news websites in March, leading audience growth both month on month and year on year.

The Newsquest-owned title saw visitors increase by 183% to 3.4 million compared with the same period last year, up 136.4% month on month.

In September 2025, Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker told Press Gazette the team is “particularly adept and skilled at digital journalism”, adding it captures a local and engaged audience by avoiding writing about celebrities who have “nothing to do with Oxfordshire”.

In March, the Daily Star fell behind the Oxford Mail in year-on-year growth, rising 55.7% to seven million. Cosmopolitan followed, up 30.5% to 3.6 million.

Some 22 newsbrands saw year-on-year growth in monthly audience in March according to Ipsos iris, with 12 of these posting double-digit increases.

Healthline Media saw the steepest fall in visitors compared with the same period last year, down by almost half (48.1%) to four million. Reach-owned Examiner Live (Yorkshire Live) dropped 44.3% to 3.9 million, behind fellow Reach title the Daily Record which was down 36.5% to 5.4 million.

Reuters News recorded the second-largest month-on-month increase in audience figures, behind Oxford Mail, up 44.2% to 4.8 million.

This was followed by the i Paper, up 24% to 8.7 million.

Just seven newsbrands saw a decline in audience numbers compared to February. Good Food – previously BBC Good Food – fell the most, down 8.9% to 10.6 million, followed by the Daily Record (down 7.9%) and Examiner Live (down 7.7%).

Celebrity magazine Ok (up 14.1% month on month to 2.6 million) and the Oxford Mail entered the top 50 in March, replacing Herald Scotland and Lancashire Live.

Herald Scotland’s audience fell by 6% to 2.4 million (from 2.6 million), while Lancashire Live dropped by 12% to 2.1 million (previously 2.4 million).

The majority of the top ten newsbrands saw month-on-month growth in visitors, with Sky News the only exception (down 2.3% to 17.7 million).

The Mirror saw the strongest growth among the top ten both month-on-month (up 6.3%) and year-on-year (up 20%), reaching 22.3 million.

This month-on-month lead was followed by The Telegraph (up 4.7% to 15.3 million) and The Guardian (up 4.5% to 22.3 million).

Six of the top ten newsbrands saw year-on-year growth in audience overall, with the BBC (up 7.9% to 42.2 million) ranking behind the Mirror.

The Daily Mail recorded the biggest year-on-year decline in audience, down 12.1% to 18.7 million, followed by the Independent (down 5.5% to 18.2 million) and Yahoo (down 4.9% 17.9 million).

In terms of engagement (total audience minutes), Daily Star and the Oxford Mail led growth.

The Daily Star recorded the highest year-on-year increase in total minutes spent with the brand, up 103% to 29.8 million.

The Oxford Mail recorded an 88% rise to four million minutes, followed by the Financial Times (up 70%) with 79.8 million.

Liverpool Echo saw the steepest drop in engagement year on year, down 40% to 15.2 million minutes, followed by Time Out (down 37% to 5.6 million) and the Daily Record (down 34% to 18.5 million).

The Oxford Mail also ranked first for month-on-month growth in minutes, up 120%, followed by CNN (UP 89% to 27.5 million) and Healthline Media (up 77% to 9.5 million).

Some 39 newsbrands recorded month-on-month increases in total minutes spent with their brands. My London saw the sharpest decline, down 30% to 3.3 million minutes, followed by ITV (down 29% to 840.8 million) and the Daily Record (down 16%).

February 2026

Scottish newsbrand The Herald re-entered Press Gazette’s ranking of the 50 biggest news websites in the UK in February.

Newsquest’s The Herald reported the biggest year-on-year audience growth among the top 50 (up 77% to 2.6 million) and was among just six sites that grew month on month (up 3.9%) according to the latest Ipsos iris data.

The Herald now has more than 16,500 digital subscribers.

Reach-owned regional Yorkshire Live (examinerlive.co.uk) saw the biggest month-on-month audience growth, up 9.1% to 4.2 million. However it reported the third biggest year-on-year drop among the top 50, down 28.3%.

The Daily Mail saw the second biggest month-on-month growth (up 5.2% to 18.6 million) followed by Business Insider (up 5.1% to 2.9 million).

Alongside The Herald, Lancs Live also re-entered the top 50 despite a 3.6% drop in audience to 2.4 million.

The two titles replaced celebrity magazine Ok! (down 20.7% to 2.3 million) and Ilifffe-owned local site Kent Online (down 23.6% to 2.2 million).

Of the 44 newsbrands to record an audience decline month on month, Wales Online saw the steepest fall, down by more than a quarter (25.7%) to 5.2 million. My London followed, down 24.4% to 2.6 million, then Digital Spy (down 23.5% to 3.8 million).

The biggest year-on-year drop was at Healthline Media, down by almost half (48.1%) to 3.6 million, followed by Lancs Live (down 42.1%).

After The Herald, the biggest year-on-year growth was at The Daily Star (up 73.3% to 6.7 million) and Cosmopolitan (up 52.8% to 3.6 million).

Just two of the ten biggest newsbrands in the UK grew their audience in February compared to January.

While the Daily Mail saw the highest month-on-month audience growth among the top ten, it dropped 10.7% year on year. News aggregator Yahoo! was the only newsbrand in the top ten to grow its audience both month on month and year on year, up 1.1% and 2.6% respectively to 17.4 million.

The Telegraph ranked bottom among the top ten by month-on-month change, down 13.1% to 14.6 million.

Seven newsbrands recorded month-on-month growth in minutes spent with their content in the UK in February.

The Financial Times saw the biggest increase in total minutes spent compared to January, up 11% to 47.5 million.

This was followed by ITV (up 8% to 1.2 billion) and The i Paper (up 7% to 110.5 million).

The Daily Star continued its streak of triple-digit year-on-year growth in time spent with the brand, up 104% to 25.9 million minutes. In January, it recorded 161% growth to 34.1 million minutes.

My London was the second-biggest newsbrand by year-on-year growth in minutes, up 78% to 4.8 million minutes. This was followed by the i Paper, up 77% to 110.5 million minutes.

Of six brands that saw a month-on-month increase in page views, The i Paper saw the highest growth – up 16% to 24 million page views.

The Daily Record saw the biggest month-on-month drop in page views, down 40% to 22.3 million.

January 2026

Six of the top ten newsbrands in the UK saw their audience grow both month on month and year on year in January 2026, according to the latest data from Ipsos iris.

The biggest year-on-year jump was at the Mirror, up 10.9% to 21.8 million. It also saw month-on-month growth of 6.6%.

The title controversially introduced page view targets for individual reporters in January 2025.

Sky News (up 8.5% year on year to 19.3 million) and The Sun (up 8.4% year on year to 21.6 million) followed this year-on-year growth, with both seeing month-on-month growth too (10.9% and 0.8% respectively).

Daily Mail saw the biggest year-on-year decline of its monthly audience, dropping 17.9% to 17.6 million. News aggregator Yahoo! (17.2 million audience) and The Independent (18.6 million) were the only other brands to see a year-on-year drop, down 4.1% and 3.1% respectively.

Daily Star continued its streak of strong year-on-year growth, up 80.6% to an audience of 8.2 million. The title has undergone a year of change under editor-in-chief Ben Rankin since he joined in March 2025.

The Daily Star’s growth was followed by lifestyle magazine Cosmopolitan (up 61.5% to 4.1 million) and My London (up 51.6% to 3.5 million).

Some 28 newsbrands grew their audience year on year, up from 26 in December. The biggest drop in audience year on year was at Reach-owned Bristol Live (down 56.2% to 2.5 million), followed by Healthline Media (down 52% to 4.1 million) and Screenrant (down 28.1% to 3.3 million).

Some 36 newsbrands grew their audience month on month; the biggest jump was seen at LBC (up 43.7% to 4.1 million).

This was followed by CNN (up 34.4% to 3.3 million) and Business Insider (up 30.6% to 2.8 million).

Business Insider re-entered the top 50 news websites in the UK when ranked by audience in January.

Time Out the biggest month-on-month increase in time spent, up 64.2% to 7.7 million minutes. This was followed by IGN (up 54.5% to 29.9 million minutes) and My London (up 38.6% to 6.3 million minutes).

Some 43 newsbrands saw month-on-month growth in minutes spent in January, compared to 18 in December. In terms of year-on-year growth, 28 saw an increase in minutes spent compared to a year before.

Three newsbrands saw triple-digit growth year on year in minutes spent: Daily Star, up 161% to 34.1 million, My London, up 125%, and Substack, up 112% to 54.7 million minutes.

Healthline Media saw a year-on-year decline of half (50%) in minutes spent, down to 7.4 million minutes. This was followed by Screenrant (down 47% to 5.5 million) and Kent Online (down 37% to 8.7 million).

December 2025

The Daily Star has continued its run of strong year-on-year audience growth, more than doubling its audience year on year, according to the latest data from Ipsos iris.

The tabloid newspaper grew its monthly audience by 122.3% year on year to 8.6 million in December, placing it as the the 18th biggest online newsbrand in the UK. This is two spots higher than November, when it ranked in 20th place by audience. The title also saw the biggest year-on-year increase in minutes spent with its content, up 184% to 33.1 million minutes in the month.

Substack also continued its growth streak, reaching the second biggest increase at 45.4% to 3.7 million monthly users. In Press Gazette’s analysis of the 50 biggest English-language news websites in the world, Substack led year-on-year growth for six months running earlier this month.

Just over half of the newsbrands in our top 50 (26) saw a year-on-year increase in audience. Healthline Media saw the biggest year-on-year drop, down by 48.8% to a monthly UK audience of 3.9 million. The US website also saw the biggest year-on-year fall in audience in November.

This was followed by newsbrands that all dropped by more than 30%: celebrity magazine Ok (down 39.9% to 3.1 million), LBC (down 38.2% to 2.9 million) and Screenrant (down 31.5% to three million).

Of the top ten newsbrands in the UK, seven out of ten saw year-on-year growth. The Guardian reported the biggest increase in audience, up 18.1% to 21.8 million – making it the most popular commercial online newsbrand in the UK.

This was followed by The Telegraph, up 13.6% to 17.4 million and The Sun, up 9.5% to 21.4 million.

The Daily Mail saw the biggest decrease in audience year on year, down 14% to 18.1 million. It declined month on month by 2.4%.

Most (eight) of the top ten news brands saw month-on-month declines. Sky saw the biggest fall in audience month on month, down 9.3% to 17.4 million.

Only the Daily Express and the Mirror grew their audience month on month (0.8% and 0.7% growth respectively). This is despite both titles being understood to have been hit by redundancies in the autumn.

Ok saw the biggest year-on-year drop in time spent among Press Gazette’s top 50 list, down 63% to a total 5.5 million minutes. This was followed by Healthline Media (down 50% to 5.7 million minutes) and Timeout (down 48% to 4.7 million minutes). Time Out saw the biggest drop in time spent year on year last month.

Compared to November, Channel 4 saw the biggest decline in engagement, down 30.3% to 485.2 million minutes. This was followed by Ok (down 28.2%) and Birmingham Live (down 26% to 18.5 million minutes).

More than half (26) of the top 50 newsbrands saw year-on-year boost in minutes spent with their content in November. The biggest of these were Daily Star, Substack (up 176% to 54 million) and MyLondon (up 89% to 4.5 million).

Forbes saw the biggest increase month on month in December, up by more than half (52.1% to 12 million minutes), followed by GB News (up 50.9% to 62.4 million) and Hello!, up 20.4% to 48 million.

Forbes and GB News also saw the biggest audience growth in December, up 35.4% (to 6.6 million) and 15.2% (6.3 million) respectively.

This was followed by entertainment and lifestyle brands Good Food (up 12.4% to 13.2 million), Digital Spy (up 10.3% to 4.4 million) and Screenrant (up 8.9% to three million).

November 2025

US-based newsbrands led month-on-month audience growth in the UK in November, according to the latest data from Ipsos iris.

News network CNN, entertainment website Screenrant and business-focused publisher Forbes all saw the biggest month-on-month increases in their monthly audience.

CNN (up 26% to 3.3 million people), Screenrant (up 25% to 2.8 million) and Forbes (up 17% to 4.9 million) were three of only four sites to see double-digit boosts month on month.

The fourth was UK-based product review site Which?, up 10.9% to 4.7 million.

Screenrant (up 49.8% to 4.8 million minutes), Forbes (up 24.8% to 7.9 million minutes) and Which? (up 24.4% to 32.1 million minutes) also saw the biggest month-on-month growth in time spent with their content.

Some 21 of the biggest newsbrands in the UK saw audience growth month on month, while 28 newsbrands saw a year-on-year increase – down from 33 in October.

The biggest month-on-month audience decline was Bristol Live for the second month in a row, down 21% to 2.8 million people. This follows it falling 29% month on month to 3.6 million in October.

Healthline Media followed this decrease with an 18% decline month on month to an audience of 4.4 million.

The US-based health publisher also saw the biggest year-on-year fall in audience, down 40.9%, followed by GB News (down 39.7% to 5.4 million).

GB News remained stagnant month on month with 0% growth in visitors compared to October, alongside ITV, Ok and Yahoo!.

The Daily Star, which has undergone a year of change under editor-in-chief Ben Rankin, continued to see the strongest year-on-year growth, with a 147.8% increase in audience to eight million.

Seven out of the ten sites with the biggest year-on-year audience growth were similarly owned by Reach, with Chronicle Live recording the second biggest increase at 57.5% to 4.6 million.

Time Out saw the biggest year-on-year drop in time spent among Press Gazette’s top 50 list, down 58% to 4.3 million minutes with its content in November.

This was followed by celebrity magazine Ok (down 49% to 7.7 million minutes) and Screenrant (down 47% to 4.8 million minutes).

Compared to October, IGN saw the biggest decline in engagement with a 26.8% month-on-month fall in minutes (to 17.3 million), followed by Channel 4 (down 22.2% to 696.5 million) and Healthline Media (down 21.1% to 7.5 million).

More than half (27) of the top 50 newsbrands saw year-on-year boost in minutes spent with their content in November. The biggest of these were Daily Star (up 180% to 30.5 million minutes), Substack (up 143% to 49.2 million minutes) and Daily Express (up 94% to 129.8 million minutes).

All of the ten biggest newsbrands in the UK saw year-on-year audience growth in November, the same as in October.

The Daily Express saw the biggest year-on-year audience growth once again, up 25.4% to 16.9 million. This was followed by The Telegraph (up 20.3% to 17.8 million).

The Mirror saw the biggest increase in audience month on month, up 4.2% to 20.3 million. This is despite the title being understood to have been among the hardest-hit titles by redundancies at Reach in the autumn.

Six of the top ten brands saw month-on-month decline, an increase from four in October.

The Daily Mail was the hardest hit, down 4.6% to 18.5 million, followed by The Guardian (21.9 million) and Daily Express, both down 2.3%.

The Independent (down 1.2% to 20.7 million), BBC (down 1.1% to 40.9 million) and Yahoo! (down 0.4% to 17.3 million) also saw small decline month on month.

October 2025

The Daily Star continued its run of strong year-on-year audience growth in October, according to the latest data from Ipsos iris.

The Daily Star grew its monthly audience by 136% year on year to 7.5 million in October.

It was the 23rd biggest newsbrand in the UK by audience, compared to 48th a year earlier.

The second-biggest year-on-year audience growth was at Cosmopolitan, up 59% to 4.3 million.

On a month-on-month basis, two celebrity magazines saw the biggest growth: Ok (up 24% to 3 million) and Hello! (up 20% to 5.6 million).

Thirty of the 50 biggest newsbrands in the UK saw audience growth compared to September, while 33 recorded year-on-year growth.

The biggest month-on-month audience decline was at Bristol Live (down 29% to 3.6 million) followed by CNN (down 27% to 2.6 million).

Forbes reported the largest year-on-year audience drop, down 47% to 4.2 million – although it saw small month-on-month growth of 3%.

Forbes also saw the biggest year-on-year drop in minutes spent with its content, down 56% to 6.3 million.

Forbes CEO Sherry Phillips told Press Gazette in November the brand is focusing on its core communities, including via events, as Google AI Overviews hit traffic.

Despite the audience and minutes drop, Forbes did see growth in its page views in October. It was up 14% compared to September to 9.4 million page views in the UK.

Time Out saw the second-biggest year-on-year drop in minutes spent among Press Gazette’s top 50 list, and the biggest drop compared to September. A total of 5.3 million minutes were spent with its content in October, down 34% month on month and 53% year on year.

Some 36 of the top 50 list saw month-on-month growth in minutes spent with their content, led by Channel 4 (up 43% to 895.5 million including non-news streaming content) and entertainment brand IGN (up 36% to 23.6 million minutes).

Meanwhile 30 saw year-on-year minutes growth, dominated by the Daily Star (up 160% to 32.7 million minutes) and Substack (up 159% to 44.7 million).

Among the top ten for audience, the Daily Express saw the biggest growth both month on month (up 8.6%) and year on year (up 34.2%) to 17.3 million people.

Every top-ten brand saw audience growth compared to October 2024, with the smallest growth at Sky News (up 0.9% to 18.7 million).

Month on month, four of the top-ten newsbrands were down: The Independent (by 0.1%, to 21 million), The Guardian (by 2.3% to 22.5 million, although it remained the top commercial newsbrand), The Telegraph (down 4% to 17.3 million) and Yahoo! (down 4.6%, also to 17.3 million).

September 2025

The Daily Star reported the biggest year-on-year growth in audience and minutes spent with its content in September among the 50 biggest news websites in the UK, according to the latest data from Ipsos iris.

Minutes spent with the Daily Star increased by 160% year on year to 29.4 million, while its audience was up by 150.4% to 7.7 million.

Compared to August, which was the best month the newsbrand has had, the Daily Star’s audience was down 6% and minutes spent were down 16%.

Editor-in-chief Ben Rankin told Press Gazette last month October could match August for audience but that he does not expect “the numbers just to go up and up and up and up every month”.

He said the growth can be credited to “all the little things” the team are doing amid a major revamp and focus on digital transformation this year.

Behind the Daily Star, the second and third best newsbrands for year-on-year growth in minutes spent also remained the same from August, with Substack (up 151% to 41.9 million minutes) and Bristol Live (up 131% to 12.2 million) ranking behind it.

Twenty-one brands saw a year-on-year decline in minutes spent in September, compared to 39 in August.

However more than half (30) saw a month-on-month dip, despite August traditionally being a slower news month than September.

Several brands re-entered the top 50 news websites in the UK when ranked by audience in September.

CNN was back on the list, having dropped off in March, and recorded the biggest monthly increase in audience, up 60% to 3.6 million, plus a 6.9% increase year on year.

The US broadcaster was also second for month-on-month growth in total minutes spent (up 46% to 15.7 million minutes) behind Channel 4 (up 55% to 627.2 million).

Other brands to re-enter the top 50 by audience reach included LBC (monthly increase of 16% to 3.2 million people) and Nottinghamshire Live (7% increase to 2.6 million).

Screenrant, Kent Online and the Oxford Mail were not included in the top 50 by audience reach in September, despite featuring in August.

Each of the top ten brands saw year-on-year audience growth in September: The Telegraph climbed 23% to 18 million, followed by Daily Express (22.7% to 16 million) and The Guardian (17.4% to 23 million).

Half of the top ten saw a month-on-month decrease in audience in September, an improvement from August when all of them did so.

The Daily Express saw the highest month-on-month decrease of 5%, a slight improvement on August’s 6.6% reduction.

GB News saw the biggest year-on-year fall in audience growth (down 45.3% to 4.9 million), followed by Forbes (down 44.6% to four million) and Healthline Media (down 35.2% to five million).

Reach titles dominated the top ten for year-on-year audience growth: Daily Star, Cosmopolitan (up 85.1% to 4.1 million visitors), Bristol Live (82% to 5.1 million), Examiner Live (75.9% to 5.6 million), Chronicle Live (70.6% to 4.7 million), My London (58.5% to 3.3 million), Liverpool Echo (48.2% to 7.8 million) and Wales Online (38.5% to 7.9 million).

August 2025

Minutes spent with the Daily Star saw the strongest boost among the UK’s 50 biggest news websites in August, according to the latest data from Ipsos iris.

Some 34.9 million minutes were spent with the Reach-owned site in August, ranking the newsbrand 26th on this metric out of the 50 top sites in the UK.

This was up 177.6% year on year, the biggest growth in minutes recorded, and 27% month on month, narrowly the second-biggest growth in minutes compared to July behind Newsquest’s Oxford Mail (up 27.5% to 3.7 million).

Users averaged four minutes each with the Daily Star, which announced a revamp and redesign in June promising to deliver “news with a wink” and “focus on more exclusive content for our readers”.

Meanwhile, Substack continued its year-on-year growth, with a 133.1% boost year on year to 38.6 million minutes. This is following a boost of 286% in July.

Among the top ten newsbrands by total minutes, New York Times saw both the biggest year-on-year boost (37.7%) and month-on-month increase (4.9%) to 485.5 million minutes.

Of the top 50 newsbrands based on audience reach, 39 saw a decline in minutes spent compared to July, with 29 down year on year.

All top ten newsbrands saw audience declines in August by a month-on-month basis, with Sky News seeing the biggest drop at 17.1% to 17.7 million. In July, it ranked top for month-month growth (9%). Sky News also had the biggest year-on-year fall among the top ten by 13.5%.

This meant Sky News fell from fifth place in the overall top 50 in July to seventh.

The Guardian saw the second biggest month-on-month audience decline among the top ten of 8.1% to 21.6 million, followed by the Daily Express (6.6% fall to 16.8 million) and The Sun (6.5% to 21.1 million).

The Oxford Mail (audience of 3.4 million) was a new entrant into the overall top 50 ranking with growth of 52.3% month on month and 216% year on year. Newsquest CEO Henry Faure Walker told Press Gazette the title has “a very strong news team there, particularly adept and skilled at digital journalism” after achieving 11.4 million page views – up by more than 100% year on year.

Screenrant re-entered the top-50 ranking by audience, while LBC, Irish Mirror and Ok! dropped out in August. Irish Mirror was a new entrant in July.

Meanwhile Kent Online, a new entrant in July, saw an audience of 3.1 million and no change month on month, but a 28.1% increase year on year.

Substack climbed to 46th place having secured 48th spot when it re-entered the ranking last month. It was steady month on month with an audience of 3.1 million, but was up 52.8% compared to August 2024.

Fourteen newsbrands saw month-on-month growth in August, with Oxford Mail (up 52.3%), The Scotsman (37.6%) and Time Out (13.2%) leading the way, while 30 out of 50 saw year on year growth.

Despite recording the highest engagement in August, Daily Star ranked seventh in month-on-month audience growth in August with a 4.4% increase – though this was down 19.3% compared to July.

The Oxford Mail’s year-on-year growth was followed by the Daily Star (up 91.1% to 8.2 million) and Reach title Bristol Live (up 90.5% to 5.7 million).

The Oxford Mail (3.7 million minutes) also saw the highest month-on-month growth of total minutes spent in August at 27.5% to 3.7 million. The Daily Star ranked second, up 27% to 34.9 million minutes.

July 2025

Minutes spent with Substack writers and publications in the UK have grown by almost 300% in the past year, according to the latest data from Ipsos iris.

Some 45.8 million minutes were spent with Substack content in the UK in July, up 286% compared to July 2024 (but down 5% compared to June).

This put Substack 24th out of the 50 biggest news websites in the UK when ranked by their total minutes in July.

People spent an average of 15 minutes each with Substack – putting it in 12th place by this metric and just behind The Sun on 16 minutes per person.

When ranked by total audience, Substack was in 48th place having re-entered the top 50 table in July. It had an audience of 3.1 million in July, up 3% month on month and 43% year on year.

This put it roughly equal with fellow new entrants Kent Online (3.1 million, up 8% month on month and 27% year on year) and the Irish Mirror (3 million, up 26% and 25% respectively).

Overall 30 out of the top 50 news websites saw growth in minutes spent with them in July, with 22 up year on year.

Looking at total audience, 29 saw month-on-month growth and 29 (but not all the same sites) grew year on year.

Among the top ten sites by audience, the Daily Express (tenth place) saw the biggest growth of 16% compared to July 2024 – although it was 3% down compared to June.

The largest month-on-month growth among the top ten sites was at Sky News, up 9% to 21.4 million (but down 6% compared to July 2024).

This meant Sky News overtook both the Mirror and Daily Mail to sit in fifth place. The Mirror (20.9 million) was up 1% month on month but down 5% year on year while the Daily Mail was down 1% and 10% respectively.

Despite its audience boost, Sky News saw a 13% month on month and 28% year on year drop in total minutes spent with its content to 546.3 million minutes.

This meant it was overtaken by Channel 4, which moved into seventh place by this metric on 620.6 million following growth of 22% and 27% respectively. The rest of the top ten ranked by minutes spent stayed the same.

Among the whole top 50, the Irish Mirror saw the biggest month-on-month audience growth followed by the Daily Star (up 24% to 7.9 million) and Cosmopolitan (up 22% to 3.9 million).

On a year-on-year basis, Reach regionals Devon Live (up 152% to 5.2 million) and Examiner Live (up 105% to 6.6 million) saw the biggest boost, followed by Good Housekeeping (up 98% to 5.4 million). Substack was in seventh place.

June 2025

The Guardian is again the biggest commercial newsbrand in the UK by audience size after a month behind The Sun, according to the latest data from Ipsos iris.

The Guardian was down 0.2% month on month in June to an audience of 22.6 million while The Sun was down 1.4% to 22.4 million. Compared to June 2024 they were up 12.5% and down 4.7% respectively.

The Daily Express was the biggest winner in the top ten by audience, rising by 2.2% month on month but 31% compared to June last year, reaching 18.5 million.

Reach sister title the Mirror was up 2.8% month on month but down 8% year on year to 20.7 million.

Mail Online (now being referred to as the Daily Mail in the UK) was the biggest faller in the top ten by audience size, down 7% month on month to 20.3 million and moving down from fourth to sixth place (now behind the BBC, Guardian, Sun, Independent and Mirror).

However Mail Online stayed steady on engagement for the month, with total minutes spent staying steady month on month at 1.3 billion in June (although this was down 7.6% year on year) and page views down 1% month on month to 498.9 million.

Among the top ten for audience, more than half grew their minutes spent compared to May but eight out of ten were down year on year by this metric with the biggest drop at the Mirror (down 9.1% to 228.2 million minutes).

The exceptions were Yahoo! (minutes up 8.7% year on year to 1.8 billion) and The Independent (up 19.3% to 188 million).

Among the whole top 50, the biggest month-on-month growth in minutes spent was ITV (which, like the BBC, includes its entertainment offering) – up 26.1% to 934.2 million minutes spent in June, although it was down 34.3% year on year.

Two other broadcasters were also in the top ten for minutes growth: GB News was up 15.1% month on month to 54.4 million minutes while Sky News was up 10.8% to 627.7 million. GB News was also among the biggest growers year on year, up 89.5%.

The biggest month-on-month audience growth in June was at Reach regional Devon Live, which was up by a third to reach 5.3 million people.

It was followed by the Daily Star (up 18.1% to 6.4 million) and Time Out (up 14.9% to 4.7 million).

The biggest month-on-month audience declines were at Nottinghamshire Live (down 20.3% to 3.6 million) and Radio Times (down 18.7% to 6.1 million).

On a year-on-year basis nine of the top ten audience growers were Reach regionals, led by Surrey Live up 348.8% to 4.5 million. The only non-Reach title was Good Housekeeping, up 75.4% to 5 million.

The biggest year-on-year audience drop was Healthline Media, down 31.4% to 6.5 million, followed by Forbes which was down 19.3% to 5.3 million.

May 2025

Two-thirds of the 50 biggest news websites in the UK saw audience growth in May, according to the latest Ipsos iris data.

However just half saw monthly growth in engagement via either total minutes spent or page views.

The tussle at the top of the ranking for audience reach among the four biggest commercial newsbrands continued with The Sun rising from fourth to second place behind only the BBC (reach of 40.8 million).

The Sun was up 4.3% month on month to 22.73 million but down 5% year on year.

Meanwhile the audience of The Guardian (22.68 million) and Mail Online (21.77 million) were up by a smaller 3.4% and 2.6% respectively compared to April, and The Independent (21.23 million) was down 2.7%.

Among the top ten, Sky News saw the biggest month-on-month growth of 15% to an audience of 19.5 million, meaning it rose from tenth to seventh place.

In total, eight of the top ten for audience reach saw month-on-month growth while half saw year-on-year growth, led by the Daily Express (up 22.6% to 18.11 million) and The Telegraph (up 20.4% to 18.18 million).

MSN and Yahoo data have been incorporated since April, which may have led to some variations.

Among the entire top 50, 33 saw month-on-month growth and 32 were up year on year.

Nottinghamshire Live saw the biggest month-on-month jump (up 62% to 4.6 million) while fellow Reach title Surrey Live was up 310.5% year on year to 5 million.

Four Reach websites saw their audience at least double in the past year. The biggest of these sites was Examiner Live in Huddersfield, up 200.4% to reach 9.2 million people in May. Nine of the ten biggest sites for year-on-year audience growth were owned by Reach, with Good Housekeeping (up 55.1% to 4.9 million) as the exception.

In terms of engagement, 26 of the top 50 saw their page views increase month on month, led by Nottinghamshire Live up 69.5% to 19.1 million. But Surrey Live saw the biggest drop, down 34.1% to 18.7 million.

Just over half (27) saw month on month growth in total minutes spent, led by Bristol Live up 126.5% to 18.2 million minutes in May.

The top ten news websites for total minutes spent stayed mostly the same except Channel 4 fell from fifth to seventh, down 10% month on month to 688.3 minutes.

Year on year, Surrey Live’s minutes were up 251.5% to 5.4 million while Forbes was down 43.3% to 7.2 million and Digital Spy was down 42.8% to 10.7 million.

April 2025

The top four commercial newsbrands in the UK were neck-and-neck for audience in April, according to the latest Ipsos iris figures.

The Guardian (21.9 million, up 4% month on month and 7% year on year) jumped up a place to be the biggest behind the BBC (40.2 million, including non-news content at the same domain).

The Independent rose two places (21.8 million, up 13% MoM and 11% YoY) while The Sun stayed in fourth spot overall (21.8 million, up 6% MoM but down 7% YoY).

Mail Online fell from second place behind the BBC to fifth (21.2 million, flat month on month and down 6% year on year).

All four commercial newsbrands had an audience of within less than one million of each other.

The April 2025 audience reach and engagement figures from Ipsos iris include for the first time syndicated traffic via versions published on MSN and Yahoo! for the originator newsbrands. Not all publishers work with MSN and Yahoo! (for example The Sun).

Elsewhere among the top ten, the Daily Express saw the largest year-on-year growth of 39% to 17.4 million helping it to overtake Sky News (17 million, down 1% MoM and 6% YoY).

After entering Press Gazette’s top-50 audience ranking for the first time in March, Substack has dropped back out (it would be in 51st place). Although Substack continued to grow (up 4% month on month and 75% year on year) several other titles saw bigger growth and leapfrogged it to join the list.

They include Reach’s site for the UK capital, MyLondon, which re-entered the ranking in 38th place with an audience of 4.4 million (up 75% month on month and 61% year on year).

This was the biggest month-on-month growth, followed by fellow Reach title Belfast Live (up 42% to 3.7 million) and LBC (up 40% to 5.4 million).

On a year-on-year basis, Surrey Live – one of the Reach regionals to be benefitting from finding its topic niche within Google Discover – was up 405% to 4.8 million followed by three other Reach titles that more than doubled their monthly reach. Leicestershire Live was up 185% to 4.1 million, Leeds Live was up 156% to 4.3 million and Belfast Live was up 117%.

Two newsbrands saw their audience down by more than a fifth compared to March 2024: Digital Spy, down 27% to 4.5 million, and Healthline Media, down 24% to 6.8 million.

On a month-on-month basis, three brands were all down by 12%: Healthline Media, the Daily Record (audience of 7.5 million) and Devon Live (6.7 million).

In terms of engagement, MyLondon and Surrey Live also saw the biggest month-on-month growth in total minutes spent, up 128% (to 6.5 million minutes) and 63% (to 6.2 million) respectively.

Eight of the top-ten newsbrands by total minutes spent with their content saw a drop compared to March. The two exceptions were Channel 4 (which like the BBC includes non-news content), which was up 14% month on month to 764.8 million minutes, and The New York Times, up 10% to 468.9 million.

March 2025

Substack entered Press Gazette’s ranking of the 50 biggest news websites in the UK in March.

The newsletter and website network saw its UK audience grow by a fifth between February and March and by 69% year on year to reach 3 million people according to Ipsos iris data.

This means Substack now reaches 6% of the UK population, more than US news website CNN which dropped off the top-50 list in March. Substack has entered the ranking in 49th place, above The Scotsman in 50th.

To create this list, Press Gazette used Ipsos’ ranking of the top online brand groups and selected the 50 biggest that Press Gazette considers to be based in journalistic content of any genre.

Substack’s list of the 25 biggest publications on its platform categorised as news contain several UK-based names: London Centric by former Guardian media editor Jim Waterson was in 14th place at the time of writing, ex-Sun and GB News journalist Dan Wootton’s Outspoken was in 20th spot, and local news round-up The Edinburgh Minute by Michael MacLeod was in 21st.

Despite being 49th in the table for audience reach, Substack was 23rd when ranked by total minutes spent with its content, just above Hello! Magazine (42.1 million minutes) and GB News (41.6 million).

Users spent 42.7 million minutes with Substack in March, up 54% compared to the previous month and 244% compared to March 2024 – the biggest growth in time spent by both metrics.

Substack’s UK page views were up 16% to 12.4 million, the same level of growth as the Evening Standard (26.1 million page views) and the Mirror (125.2 million).

LBC saw the second-biggest month-on-month growth in time spent across its platforms, up 47% to 45.9 million minutes, but was down 30% compared to March 2024.

Looking at reach, several major brands switched places in March with The Guardian (reach of 21.1 million, up 6% month on month) back in front of The Sun (20.6 million, up 3%). Mail Online remained the biggest commercial newsbrand, on 21.2 million (up 2%).

Meanwhile ITV (for which figures include its non-news entertainment TV offering) was down 3% month on month and dropped several places to 13th behind The Telegraph (15.9 million, up 10%), Money Saving Expert (15.2 million, up 9%) and Metro (15.1 million, up 8%).

All of the top-ten biggest brands by audience size saw month-on-month growth in March, an improvement from February when the only increase was of 0.8% at The Sun.

In March, half saw year-on-year growth compared to four in February.

The biggest boosts were at news aggregator Yahoo! (up 12% month on month to 18.9 million) and the Daily Express (up 25% year on year to 16.6 million).

Among the wider top 50 for audience reach, most (36) saw month-on-month growth led by GB News (up 10%) to 9.1 million). The biggest drop was at Reach regional Bristol Live (down 21% to 4.9 million).

On an annual basis, just over half (28) saw growth, led by Reach local titles Surrey Live (up 221% to 3.5 million) and Leeds Live (up 204% to 4.8 million).

The biggest declines were at Hearst-owned entertainment site Digital Spy (down 36% to 4.1 million) followed by Reach-owned Ok magazine (down 32% to 3.5 million) and Daily Star (down 28% to 4.5 million).

February 2025

Five newsbrands saw a growth in minutes spent with their content in the UK in February compared to the month before, despite it being a shorter month.

Total minutes spent with CNN’s digital output in the UK was up 25.8% to 17.2 million in February.

Although CNN came 50th when ranked by audience reach having re-entered the table this month, it was in 31st place for minutes spent with its content.

Reach regionals Leeds Live and Bristol Live were up 9% to 7.6 million and 6.6% to 8.5 million respectively while Good Housekeeping (up 6.5% to 6.3 million minutes), ITV (up 5.5% to one billion) and Reuters (up 5.3% to 12.5 million) were the others seeing a boost in engagement. ITV’s figures, similar to the BBC and Channel 4, include its non-news entertainment offering.

Of those brands, only the top two also saw year-on-year growth: CNN up 6.6% and Leeds Live up 103.5%.

Less than half (19) of the top 50 online newsbrands in the UK saw a year-on-year increase in minutes spent. The biggest gain was at Surrey Live (up 157.3% to 4 million minutes) amid the site finding success with referrals for health and wellness content from platforms like Google Discover.

Also up were The i Paper (up 26.9% to 62.4 million minutes) and The New York Times (up 21.1% to 391.9 million).

Looking at audience reach, The Sun overtook The Guardian to become the second-biggest commercial publisher behind Mail Online. The Sun had dropped to sixth place in October but has worked its way back up the ranking.

The Sun saw marginal month-on-month growth of 0.8% in February to reach 20.1 million people – the only monthly growth among any of the top ten newsbrands.

The Guardian was down 6.2% to 19.9 million and Mail Online was down 3.2% to 20.8 million.

However, The Sun did see the second-biggest year-on-year audience drop among the top ten of 14.2%, behind only the Mirror down 14.5% to 18.2 million.

Four of the top-ten newsbrands did see year-on-year audience increases: the Express was up 34.5% to 15.7 million continuing a run of growth following a leadership shake-up in the second half of 2024, while aggregator Yahoo! was up 11.6% to 16.9 million, the BBC was up 2.7% to 38.6 million and ITV was up 1.3% to 14.6 million.

Six Reach-owned regionals were among the ten brands with the biggest month-on-month audience growth in February, led by Chronicle Live in Newcastle (up 26.9% to 4 million) and Leeds Live (up 24.8% to 4.8 million).

All six of the biggest growers year on year were also Reach regionals, followed by fellow Reach title the Express.

January 2025

The Express grew its UK audience by a third between January 2024 and 2025, according to the latest data from industry-recognised Ipsos iris.

Express.co.uk was up by 32% year on year and 8% month on month to reach 17.1 million people in January, making it the ninth biggest news website in the country.

The Express is said to be in “the next phase of its evolution” following a leadership shake-up in the second half of 2024.

Just six news websites in Press Gazette’s monthly top-50 ranking saw bigger annual growth, of which five were regional brands also owned by parent company Reach and the sixth was Forbes.

With 136.9 million page views, Reach noted that the Express also “recorded its best page view month since July 2024, when it enjoyed a record-setting best ever month”.

Of the ten biggest news websites in the UK, eight saw month-on-month growth from December to January while half grew year on year.

Eight out of the ten biggest websites saw the minutes spent with their content decline between January 2024 and 2025. However all ten sites saw month-on-month growth in their minutes spent, indicating a more recent upwards trajectory.

The biggest year-on-year decline in minutes spent among the ten biggest sites was at The Guardian, down 28% to 761.3 million.

The Telegraph bucked the trend, with minutes up 20% year on year (and 10% month on month) to 883.6 million. It is the fifth biggest news website by total minutes spent even though it is tenth for total audience (15.6 million people in January).

The other exception was news aggregator Yahoo!, with total minutes spent in January up 16% (and 4% month on month) to 1.9 billion.

Of the ten sites, the biggest month-on-month growth in minutes spent was at Express sister title the Mirror, up 16% to 236.2 million minutes.

The biggest growth in minutes spent overall came at Reach regionals: Bristol Live on a month-on-month basis (up 56% to eight million) and Surrey Live year on year (up 202% to 5.6 million).

The biggest annual growth in audience was similarly at Surrey Live with a reach of 4.4 million people, up 320% in a year. Reach chief executive Jim Mullen noted in the company’s annual results on Tuesday that this growth was largely down to content coming from its central content hub helping it to build a “strong audience in health and wellness”.

On a month-on-month basis two Reach regionals again were top of the table for growth with Bristol Live up 60% to an audience of 5.7 million people in January and the Examiner Live in Huddersfield up 32% to 4.8 million. Behind them were the Financial Times (up 25% to 4.4 million) and Reuters (up 24% to 4.1 million).

David Higgerson, Reach’s chief digital publisher, said: “Building on a strong end to 2024, it’s great to see that over half of our sites are now in page view growth, year on year. What’s particularly meaningful about these numbers is not just that we’re getting more page views overall, but that our audience is choosing to come back to us more often, with page views per user up by 32%.

“It’s a very positive sign too that we’re attracting more under-35s, in large part thanks to more young people finding our content off platform.

“This is testament to a lot of the work that our teams have put into producing engaging content across a range of channels. The success of our Content Hub has also allowed our brands to spend more time deepening their relationships with their audiences, which we can see now bearing fruit.”

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