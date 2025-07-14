World’s biggest news websites: Japan and Brazil sites top ranking

Yahoo News (Japan) is the most popular news website in the world, according to new Press Gazette analysis of Similarweb data.

The site attracted some 921 million visits in May 2025 according to Similarweb’s estimates, putting it ahead of Brazil-based Globo.com on 795 million.

The US-based New York Times was the third biggest news website in the world on 624.5 million visits.

BBC.com/BBC.co.uk was the biggest UK news-based website to feature in the ranking with 474.4 million visits in May 2025 putting it in fifth place, per Similarweb.

The country with the most top-50 news websites is the US (with 12), followed by India with ten and then Japan and the UK with four sites each in the top 50.

Most news websites around the world lost traffic year on year in May 2025, with just 16 out of 50 sites growing monthly visits year on year.

China (despite being the word’s most populous nation) has just one site in the top-50 , NetEase, which has the url www.163.com. The lack of Chinese websites in the ranking likely reflects difficulties gathering metrics in the country’s relatively closed online system.

Similarweb generates its traffic data by applying machine learning and modelling to the statistically representative datasets that the company collects. Datasets are based on direct measurement (i.e. websites and apps that choose to share first-party analytics with Similarweb); contributory networks that aggregate device data; partnerships and public data extraction from websites and apps. The sites in the list are based on Similarweb’s classification of news and media publishers, although Press Gazette refines the list to exclude some sites with a less journalistic focus.

