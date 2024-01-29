Azernis: Competition monitoring, live news data, content Analytics

Azernis is a data-driven software solution to monitor competitors in the news industry. Identify quickly all relevant topics of your competitors and start with us into the data age.

Key benefits of working with Azernis include:

First-of-its-kind data-driven competition monitoring across multiple channels

Live overview of the competitive landscape with an additional data layer inside each website

Customisable interface

Analyse news aggregators

Set up a robust process and save up to 60 minutes per user

Identify readers’ interests outside your own publications.

Co-founder Bernd Paulus said: “When I worked in a newsroom, there was a constant struggle to talk about the competitors comprehensively. No one really knew what was going on and no one had any data about it. Everything was just anecdotal knowledge.

“That’s why I built this data-driven software. To empower news organisations to talk about successful content outside their own publications without any ambiguities. Don’t let yourself be stopped by endless discussions and fruitless debates. Work together more efficiently and have fact-based discussions about successful content. Because that’s what matters most: Serving your audience with the most relevant content.”

