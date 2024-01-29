View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Partner Content
January 29, 2024

Azernis: Competition monitoring, live news data, content Analytics

By Press Gazette

Azernis is a data-driven software solution to monitor competitors in the news industry. Identify quickly all relevant topics of your competitors and start with us into the data age.

Key benefits of working with Azernis include:

  • First-of-its-kind data-driven competition monitoring across multiple channels
  • Live overview of the competitive landscape with an additional data layer inside each website
  • Customisable interface
  • Analyse news aggregators
  • Set up a robust process and save up to 60 minutes per user
  • Identify readers’ interests outside your own publications.

Co-founder Bernd Paulus said: “When I worked in a newsroom, there was a constant struggle to talk about the competitors comprehensively. No one really knew what was going on and no one had any data about it. Everything was just anecdotal knowledge.

“That’s why I built this data-driven software. To empower news organisations to talk about successful content outside their own publications without any ambiguities. Don’t let yourself be stopped by endless discussions and fruitless debates. Work together more efficiently and have fact-based discussions about successful content. Because that’s what matters most: Serving your audience with the most relevant content.”

Contact azernis now to receive additional information and start your free trial. Learn how you can analyse your competitors in a data-driven way and save up to 60 minutes per user every day. Start into the data age of competition monitoring.

Content from our partners
Impress: Regulation, arbitration and complaints resolution
Impress: Regulation, arbitration and complaints resolution
Impress
Papermule: Workflow automation for publishers
Papermule: Workflow automation for publishers
Papermule
How online publishers can turn video into a top revenue earner
How online publishers can turn video into a top revenue earner
Rob Griffin

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor