January 25, 2023

Norkon live reporting platform for publishers

Up-to-the-second live news, financial market data and audience interactivity.

By Press Gazette

Norkon live reporting platform for publishers enables up-to-the-second live news, financial market data and audience interactivity.

It offers SaaS solutions for addressing editorial and journalistic live reporting needs, delivering financial news in an intuitive way and gamifying the stock market to attract new audiences.

Norkon’s solutions enable news and media organisations to monetise website traffic by capitalising on the user engagement, website revisits, subscriber conversion and further reducing churn by keeping existing subscribers continuously engaged.

Benefits of the Norkon live reporting platform:

  • Drive net-new traffic to your website by creating engaging live content experience
  • Achieve 2x to 4x more page views with live blogs than regular articles
  • 8x more page views per live coverage vs competitor
  • 60% more live events coverage after implementing Live Center
  • Generate tens of thousands of new users through a gamified investing experience
  • Convert users to subscribers by capitalising on their strong engagement from your financial data and investment section
  • Reduce churn by engaging subscribers through gamification
  • Monetisation through ad revenue
  • Enter commercial partnerships with game sponsors

Publisher parters

Norkon clients include:

  • Dagens Næringsliv
  • Dagens industri
  • The Telegraph
  • ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
  • Børsen Dagbladet
  • Gota Media
  • Amedia
  • CH media

Norkon CEO Eirik Naesje said: “In the competitive digital-first landscape, the news outlet who breaks the scoop first, and accurately, wins. Norkon provides the pathway to deliver live news and up-to-the-second financial data, while helping grow, educate, convert and monetize audiences with news and gamification solutions.”

Since being founded in 2014 Norkon has developed a deep understanding of real-time data and big data applications, building this out into a stock market game with Fantasy Funds and expanding into the media and news industry with live-blogging and publishing platform Live Center.

Get in touch now for a free consultation to explore how Norkon’s solutions can help you attract thousands of users, engage and grow your subscribers – whether through live blogging or stock market gamification.

