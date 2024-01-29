Impress: Regulation, arbitration and complaints resolution

Impress, UK’s only independent press self-regulator, sets high standards for ethics and accountability by working closely with journalists, news organisations, the public, civil society and industry experts to develop guidelines and best practices that foster responsible reporting.

We strive to foster a society bound by a collective commitment to truth by safeguarding the highest standards of news and empowering individuals to be informed.

Impress will deliver on this mission through the following actions:

Championing trusted sources of news and information

Raising public awareness so that they can make informed choices

Promoting accountability and redress where necessary

Delivering news education initiatives

Ensuring viability of news that can be trusted

With our purpose-driven approach at Impress, we aspire to make a lasting impact on the ways news is made and published. We are committed to creating a more informed, transparent, and trustworthy information environment that benefits everyone.

Protection from legal costs through our arbitration scheme.

Support to publish high quality content with our progressive journalism Standards Code and complaints-handling service.

Personalised advice and guidance on business practice, ethics and Impress standards from our specialist staff.

The ability to display the Impress trustmark on your regulated print media, websites and social media accounts.

Connect with our growing network of 100+ independent providers, all committed to publishing with integrity.

Access to our member’s area, where you’ll find exclusive resources, guidance and details of member-only events and training opportunities.

Impress membership is open to UK-based news providers, publishers, freelancers and content creators.

Join our network of around 100 publishers and 200 publications across the country, as an Impress member supported by our expert team and Standards Code.

Impress members include:

Lexie Kirkconnell-Kawana: “Impress operates a recognised scheme of independent self-regulation for the press that works in the public interest to protect both the freedom of expression of journalists and publishers and individual tights and public safety. Journal and publishers that join Impress subscribe to our progressive Standards Code, created in consultation with industry stakeholders and the public. This supports publishers to be both professional and ethical and shows their readers that they are accountable and trustworthy.”



If you are interested in the work done by Impress and want to hear more from the leading experts in our board and members, subscribe to our newsletter at www.impressorg.com.

