Papermule: Workflow automation for publishers

Papermule specialises in digital asset management and workflow automation, generating efficiency savings around the creation and management of media products.

If your processes involve any repetitive human task or interaction then there’s almost certainly savings Papermukle can help you achieve. From collecting and validating content to driving platforms like Google Ad Manager, creating time-critical content to chasing, planning and managing advertising content we’ve got it covered.

Since 2003 we’ve been managing ads, images and production processes for some of the UKs most demanding and time-sensitive publishers with multiple daily deadlines and little scope for issues or downtime. Our approach is simple, straightforward, pragmatic and transparent. Our accredited AWS specialists and knowledgeable tech team can provide entirely managed cloud solutions or deploy to your own internal infrastructure. We strive to work in partnership, provisioning solutions specifically tailored to your business that are highly resilient, intuitive, accessible and cost-effective.

Talk to us about how we can improve your efficiencies, save you costs, reduce errors and remove some of your daily stresses.

Benefits of Papermule digital asset management solutions

The benefits of Papermule’s DAM Solutions include:

• Centralised, resilient, secure cloud-based solutions.

• User configurable UI – create, save and share searches and navigable hierarchies.

• Design to grow – highly configurable solution enabling automated updates and database schema expansion.

• Built-in CRM providing production teams with chasing, proofing and approval tracking.

• eMail templating and tracking and with scheduling and automation.

• Template-driven asset collection UI validating content during contributor submission.

• Integrated Callas PDF-engine for PDF checking and conversions.

• Supports file formats for the full gamut of media from print, digital, audio and video.

• Prebuilt Solutions:

o AdDesk – a pre-configured variant for managing advertising.

o EdDesk – Abode collaboration for InDesign, InCopy, Photoshop, Illustrator.

o Sentinel – content collection/distribution on a huge scale – managing hundreds of thousands inbound files every day.

Leading publishers use Papermule

Papermule DAM solutions are used by some of the most demanding and time-sensitive media businesses including:

MailOnline

Daily Mail

The Times

Bauer Media

Telegraph

Irish Independent

Autovia

Evening Standard.

Papermule managing director, Mike Hoy said: “It’s about streamlining the entire process, saving thousands of small daily steps and hold ups while ensuring nothing gets dropped that makes our solutions so smart – we focus on enabling teams to focus their creative talents while removing the clutter and distractions from around them.”

Find out more about Papermule

If your creative team is doing admin tasks such as chasing copy, checking files, sending proofs, renaming and delivering files or recording progress then there are savings we can help you make.

Contact us to understand how we can unburden your creative teams from ancillary tasks so they can focus on what they do best.



