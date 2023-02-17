CUE content management and digital asset management solution

The CUE content management (CMS) and digital Asset Management solution (DAM) from Stibo DX is the core of the best-run newsrooms worldwide. In a rapidly changing technology landscape, CUE helps power creative storytelling and efficient publishing across all media outlets while lowering total-cost-of-ownership compared to legacy and home-grown systems.
Benefits of the CUE CMS and Digital Asset Management solution
Advantages of the CUE CMS and Digital Asset Management solution include:
- Efficient production of content for all channels in one place
- Manage all digital assets in one central hub
- Integrated print CMS, e-paper solution and digital storytelling
- Deliver content to any digital endpoint in native form
- Manage stories, resources, and workflows across teams easily
- Available as a flexible SaaS solution as well as on-premise
- Clean user interface and easy workflows for all users powered by intuitive UX.
Leading global publishers use CUE
Leading global news publishers using CUE include: Gannett, The Economist, The West Australian, The Hindu, The New York Times, OEM, Toronto Star, The Times of India and Singapore Press Holdings.
The CUE Content Management (CMS) and Digital Asset Management solution (DAM enables publishers to focus their efforts and align everything around the core way they are making money.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog