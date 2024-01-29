Limio: Subscriptions commerce platform media companies

Limio e-commerce subscriptions platform for publishers

Limio is a commerce subscriptions platform that helps media publishers convert and retain subscribers with modern, fast purchasing experiences. With a no-to-low-code, best-of-breed approach, Limio is at the forefront of modern e-commerce technologies, making it an ideal choice for publishers looking to monetise their content flexibly.

Limio allows business and developer teams to collaborate in creating powerful shops, personalised self-service portals and flexible customer care. Our customers can monetise with agility subscriptions, podcasts, newsletters, events, software, print, and digital products globally. Our customisable, out-of-the-box components help to swiftly launch your subscription offering, reducing the time to market for new subscription marketing strategies across acquisitions, upsells, cross-sells, renewals and winbacks.

With a best-of-breed solution integrated with popular media applications like Zuora and Salesforce, omnichannel commerce for publishers has never been easier.

What are the key benefits of Limio subscriptions platform for media companies?

Limio offers publishers the following key benefits:

Rapid deployment: Limio enables a fast launch of subscription shops and self-service portals, offering significant time and cost savings compared to custom-built solutions.

Customisation and flexibility: The platform offers over 50 pre-built, fully customizable components for easy, no-code creation of branded e-commerce websites, allowing for a unique and tailored subscriber experience.

Comprehensive commerce options: Limio supports a wide range of commerce options including one-time products, recurring subscriptions, free or paid trials, usage-based pricing, tiered pricing, bundles, gift subscriptions, and more, with various billing frequencies.

Omnichannel: Provides a unified subscription experience across online and offline channels. Create consistent commerce experiences across channels, enhancing subscriber conversion and retention.

Modular checkout system: The platform features a modular, component-based checkout system that can be customised without coding. It supports global payment options, including popular methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay, and ensures compliance and security standards.

Integration with Major Platforms: Limio offers seamless integration with leading subscription applications like Zuora and Salesforce, eliminating the need for additional middleware or integration work.

Which major publishers use Limio subscriptions commerce platform?

Leading publisher clients of Limio include:

The Economist

GEDI Digital

Which?

The Globe and Mail

Mediafin

CH Media.

Why choose Limio?

Limio says: “Navigating the complex world of modern e-commerce and mastering subscription models is no easy feat. At Limio, we’re dedicated to simplifying this challenge for publishers. Our goal is to make it effortless for them to monetise everything they offer – from content and events to both physical and digital products – across any channel they choose. We’re passionate about refining the commerce experience, so publishers can concentrate on creating exceptional editorial content.”

Contact Limio’s team for a demo to learn how the Limio Commerce platform can help you convert and retain better subscribers and monetize more flexibly.

