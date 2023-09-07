Livingdocs: ‘Future-proof and agile’ content publishing system

Livingdocs is a modern digital content creation and publishing system used by some of the biggest news publishing brands and digital media companies.

It offers a frictionless editing experience and powerful newsroom workflow support thanks to a robust yet streamlined CMS.

News publishers love Livingdocs for its industry-specific features and intuitive technology.

As a rising star in the news publishing field with a significant presence in the DACH region, Livingdocs works closely with its customers to build premium publishing solutions so they can focus on what they do best: creating world-class journalistic content.

Key benefits of Livingdocs publishing system

Livingdocs content creation and publishing system include the following benefits for publishers:

Integration of digital news products on a streamlined, unified CMS rather than several disconnected systems

A comprehensive hub for key newsroom workflows including article creation and editing, page management, content distribution and topic planning

Easy-to-use collaboration tools for smoother communication and faster content delivery

An enjoyable, intuitive user experience eliminating delays caused by overcomplicated tech

Friendly, reliable and solution-focused customer service.

Leading publishers choose Livingdocs publishing system

Publishers working with Livingdocs include the following:

Süddeutsche Zeitung

NZZ

t-online

Ströer Media Brands

Der Standard

Seven.One Entertainment Group

Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger

CH Media

blue Entertainment

Aschendorff Media Group

Schwäbisch Media

Bauer

Heute.

What publishers say about Livingdocs

Fabian Heckenberger, managing editor at Süddeutsche Zeitung, said: “We wanted a CMS, which we consider to be both future-proof and agile in that we can develop it relatively well and easily. If we say that there is a tool that has a component that doesn’t work in an ideal way, we can adjust it, and replace it if necessary, without having to re-plan and rebuild the entire CMS landscape. And that’s why Süddeutsche Zeitung looked to Livingdocs as a tool for our page management.”

Video: Livingdocs is used by leading publishers in Europe – ‘what you see is what you get’

Livingdocs is one of Press Gazette’s trusted commercial partners. To learn how Livingdocs can optimise your newsroom workflows for enhanced content creation, faster delivery and saved opportunity costs, please contact Céline Tykve head of Business at Livingdocs.

Email: celine@livingdocs.io

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog