Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint

Trint is a speech-to-text content creation tool for publishers that uses AI technology to let its users edit, transcribe, translate and share their content, all from one platform.

The speech-to-text platform makes audio and video searchable, allowing users to efficiently chop and change their clips wherever and whenever needed. The innovative tool was created to automate monotonous tasks, leaving the creative and exciting parts of content creation in the hands of creators and empowering its users to create and share their own stories. Used globally by some of the biggest names in the industry including ABC News and Vice, Trint has quickly grown to become the go-to platform for creatives in the content creation space.

Trint lets publishers:

Transcribe content in order to reuse it in text format

Turn live and recorded interviews into shareable content

Turn transcriptions into captioned content

Create accessible, consumable and inclusive content

Collaborate with others to create compelling content

Find meaningful insights in research.

Trint’s client portfolio includes:

The Washington Post

Der Spiegel

Associated Press

San Francisco Chronicle

PBS Newshour

Stitcher

Vice.

Trint CEO and founder Jeff Kofman is a former correspondent for ABC and CBS News. He said: “I’ve lived the problem Trint solves. I was a reporter, foreign correspondent and war correspondent for US and Canadian network TV news for 30 years. Manually transcribing my interviews was the thing I hated most about my job. Add the pressures of social media, radio, the website and suddenly reporters are being asked to do more, faster. The demands are overwhelming. I saw the opportunity to build a productivity tool that could make the workflow smoother, easier, faster. It was only later that I discovered that I fit a classic founder profile: because I know the problem, I know what solution has to look like.”

Interested in giving Trint speech-to-text platform for publishers a go? Click here to get started for free and learn how Trint can instantly help your team become more efficient and collaborative from the get-go.

