Quintype digital newsroom growth CMS platform

Quintype is a leading digital newsroom growth CMS platform that empowers publishers to create, distribute and monetise their content. The platform enables editors to improve the speed and efficiency of publishing by automating and simplifying the process of creating and distributing content across all channels, from websites to mobile apps to social media, from a single CMS. It also enables publishers to create an engaging and interactive community around their content through commenting systems and monetize their content effectively through subscriptions and paywalls.

Why choose Quintype digital newsroom platform

Bold by Quintype is the best newspaper CMS platform that enables publishers to create, distribute, and monetise their content across multiple channels and devices from a single CMS.

It allows journalists to create custom workflows, templates, and integrations to suit their needs and improve publishing efficiency.

Bold also provides advanced analytics and insights that allow publishers to track and measure the performance of their content, thus enabling them to optimize their content strategy and improve their monetisation efforts.

Publishers, on average, have witnessed a 50% growth in website traffic after migrating to Quintype.

Accesstype by Quintype helps publishers monetise their content effectively through subscriptions and paywalls.

It allows publishers to experiment with different monetisation models, including but not limited to pay-per-story, subscription groups and plans, coupons and campaigns, as well as metered paywalls.

Accesstype integrates with leading payment gateways such as Stripe, Paypal, Gpay, Apple Pay, Razorpay, Paytm, Paytrail, and Adyen. It also allows the publisher to set up a free trial period and a flexible pricing model per the publisher’s requirement.

Metype by Quintype helps publishers create an engaging and interactive community around their content through user-generated content (UGC).

It enables publishers to effortlessly integrate comments and reactions into their digital property with features such as comment moderation, profanity filters, spam detection, and shadow banning.

Metype integrates seamlessly into the publishers’ websites with custom themes, localization language support, and SSO.

Leading publishers choose Quintype CMS

Quintype manages over one billion monthly pageviews for over 200 publishers, including marquee brands like BQ Prime, The Quint, Fortune India, Karjalainen, and i-mediat.

What Quintype says

“Stop wrestling with technology. Create, manage, distribute, and monetise content better. Our solutions for digital news publishing have helped media organisations like yours do more with less. Schedule a demo of our platform and learn how you can manage content better, increase editorial efficiency, reduce technology costs, increase content reach, explore reader revenue strategies, and improve audience engagement.”

