SaaS automation technology for publishers and content marketers

Bridged Media is a no-code SaaS for media publishers and content marketers to boost reader retention and personalise conversion journeys using GPT and NLP tech. Bridged enables publishers to fully automate different stages of the content marketing funnel within a few simple steps without the need to understand complicated analytic or content management systems.
Why publishers should use Saas solution for media
- Affordable and automated
- Plug-and-play system-generated code
- Compatible with top CMS and DMP software
- Marketing Campaign creation in under 5 mins
- Easy integration across multiple devices and publications
- Language agnostic
- Suited for Multi-campaign strategy for cost efficiency.
Leading publishers working with Bridged Media include:
- The Conversation
- The Fixmedia
- Enter.co
- Re-action collective
- NR times
- Leafie.com
- AIESEC
- Skindays
What’s the big idea?
Bridged Media says: “We have created software that allows publishing and content marketing worlds to use AI like big social media companies like Instagram and Twitter do. AI is at an incredibly exciting stage, as we see with projects like Chat GPT and Dall-E coming to the surface.”
Bridged Media is the world’s first no-code AI solution.
Contact Bridged team now to arrange a 30-minute discovery call to see how the technology saves you the headache of decoding new technology and boosts revenue targets with the help of AI.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog