View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

In association with Bridged
  1. Partner Content
April 3, 2023

SaaS automation technology for publishers and content marketers

Bridged Media uses AI to automate campaigns.

By Press Gazette

Bridged Media is a no-code SaaS for media publishers and content marketers to boost reader retention and personalise conversion journeys using GPT and NLP tech. Bridged enables publishers to fully automate different stages of the content marketing funnel within a few simple steps without the need to understand complicated analytic or content management systems.

Why publishers should use Saas solution for media

  • Affordable and automated
  • Plug-and-play system-generated code
  • Compatible with top CMS and DMP software
  • Marketing Campaign creation in under 5 mins
  • Easy integration across multiple devices and publications
  • Language agnostic
  • Suited for Multi-campaign strategy for cost efficiency.

Leading publishers working with Bridged Media include:

  • The Conversation
  • The Fixmedia
  • Enter.co
  • Re-action collective
  • NR times
  • Leafie.com
  • AIESEC
  • Skindays

What’s the big idea?

Bridged Media says: “We have created software that allows publishing and content marketing worlds to use AI like big social media companies like Instagram and Twitter do. AI is at an incredibly exciting stage, as we see with projects like Chat GPT and Dall-E coming to the surface.”

Bridged Media is the world’s first no-code AI solution.

Contact Bridged team now to arrange a 30-minute discovery call to see how the technology saves you the headache of decoding new technology and boosts revenue targets with the help of AI.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other

I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other

I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor