News diary 8 – 14 May: Harry takes Reach to court, NUJ BBC ballot, Trump on CNN

Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice on Monday 27 March 2023. Picture: PA Wire/James Manning

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Prince Harry is at the centre of another High Court case against a UK publisher as a trial gets underway on Wednesday (10 May), this time involving Reach plc (formerly Mirror Group Newspapers).

The Duke of Sussex is expected to appear personally and give evidence next month in the case, which alleges unlawful information gathering on behalf of journalists at the Mirror Group between 1996 and 2011, affecting his life from the age of 12.

Part of Harry’s evidence is expected to take aim at ex-Mirror editor Piers Morgan, who was in charge of the paper at the time of some of the allegations. Ex-footballer Ian Wright, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, the estate of George Michael and actor Ricky Tomlinson are also involved in the case, which is expected to last for seven weeks.

The Duke has been vocal in his criticism of the press, not only in his autobiography released this year, but in other claims he has brought to High Court against the publishers of the Daily Mail and The Sun. He has also alleged that the royal family has made deals with the British press not to pursue legal cases or speak negatively about them, and that “the institution” withheld cases of press intrusion into his own life from him, which he has only discovered in recent years. Reach contests the claims, arguing some have been brought to court too late.

The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on interest rates on Thursday (11 May) after this week saw policymakers in the US and Europe opt for further rises in their efforts to combat inflationary pressure that remains stubbornly high around the world.

The Federal Reserve’s tenth consecutive increase brought the US rate to its highest level since 2007, and the rate-setters on the UK’s Monetary Policy Committee are expected to follow suit with another 0.25 percentage point increase to the base rate, as food prices particularly continue to bite into household budgets.

However, an unexpected upturn in house prices could be a sign that conditions are beginning to improve, and a Bloomberg survey of UK economists shows some optimism that a rate rise on Thursday could be the last for a while. The Monetary Policy Report, which is published alongside the rate decision and will reveal that Bank’s latest inflation projections, should give a clearer picture of the thinking in Threadneedle Street about what’s in store for the remainder of this year.

We should also get a clearer economic picture on Friday (May 12) when the ONS publishes first quarter GDP growth. The last quarterly release in February unexpectedly showed the UK had narrowly avoided a recession in 2022, and next week’s figures should indicate whether we’re on track for the contraction that’s still predicted by the IMF and elsewhere, or whether Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is justified in his optimism that the UK will swerve a technical recession this year.

Eurovision fever descends on Liverpool next week as the city prepares to host the competition from Tuesday to Saturday (9-13 May).

Liverpool narrowly edged out Glasgow as the host city after last year’s winners, Ukraine, were deemed unable to host due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, which continues to loom large. Recent fears that pro-Russian hackers could attempt to take broadcasts off the air prompted organisers to call in experts from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) ahead of the grand final on Saturday.

Sweden’s Loreen is the current favourite to win, with Finland and France also considered contenders, while bookies’ odds suggest the UK’s entry Mae Muller could finish bottom of the pile.

While Muller may not be victorious, local businesses across the city are expected to reap the rewards of the extravaganza, with 100,000 visitors to the city from Europe and beyond projected to spend as much as £40m over the course of the competition.

Looking abroad

After US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the US could default as early as 1 June if Congress doesn’t take action to raise the debt limit before then, all eyes will be on talks between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders on Tuesday (9 May).

The meeting comes amid a standoff between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who on 26 April managed to pass legislation in that would raise the debt limit by $1.5tn but came with a series of conditions attached including massive discretionary spending cuts and demands to reverse key pieces of Biden’s agenda, predictably rejected by the White House.

With neither side showing signs of flinching, some are pinning hopes on a long-shot plot by House Democrats to bypass McCarthy through a so-called discharge petition that could bring a vote on a “clean” debt limit resolution to the House floor. Perhaps more likely, though, is a short-term extension to the debt limit, something OMB Director Shalanda Young suggested when she appeared at a White House briefing yesterday.

Despite Russian allegations of an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, the Kremlin has insisted Moscow’s annual Victory Day military parade will go ahead as planned on Tuesday (9 May), though likely under heightened security. The event ostensibly marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will once again dominate the narrative.

It follows a dramatic week that saw fresh waves of Russian airstrikes in Ukraine while Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid surprise visits to Finland and the Netherlands, where he once again called for the establishment of a special tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes.

Tuesday’s parade also comes a day ahead the withdrawal on Wednesday (10 May) of Wagner mercenaries from Bakhmut in Ukraine, announced by the group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin amid an escalating dispute over ammunition supplies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing what many are calling his toughest election battle to date on Sunday (14 May) as voters cast their ballots in presidential and legislative elections. His main challenger is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP) representing a coalition of six opposition parties.

Erdogan has faced criticism over high inflation and the high death toll from February’s twin earthquakes, partly attributed to shoddy construction practices under his watch. But after more than 20 years in power, the president still has a loyal following and will be hoping he has done enough at least to force a runoff vote on 28 May.

Also look out for

May 8

Coronation Bank Holiday and ‘Big Help Out’ events

Closing arguments may begin in Trump civil rape trial

End of Turkish state of emergency

Pulitzer Prizes announced

May 9

UN Security Council discusses Sudan

Ballot of NUJ members closes over new BBC radio proposals

Re-ballot of PCS civil service members closes

Olaf Scholz addresses European Parliament

Manchester City face Real Madrid in first leg of Champions League semi-final

May 10

First debate on Illegal Migration Bill in the House of Lords

Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at post-elections PMQs

Russian, Turkish, Syrian and Iranian foreign ministers expected to meet in Moscow

NATO chiefs of defence meeting

Donald Trump CNN town hall

Beyoncé begins Renaissance world tour

May 11

Seven-day truce in Sudan due to expire

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Tokyo

Teens in court over murder of Brianna Ghey

Tony Hall addresses VLV Spring Conference

US Covid emergency and Title 42 border measures end

One year ago: Shireen Abu Akleh killed

May 12

ASLEF train drivers strike

Informal meeting of EU foreign ministers

Joe Biden meets Spanish Prime Minister

First leg of League One playoff semi-finals

May 13

Strikes by RMT members at 14 train operating companies

Wes Streeting addresses Progressive Britain conference

Donald Trump hosts rally in Iowa

Right-wing world summit in Portugal

Parliamentary elections in Mauritania

First legs of Championship and League Two playoff semi-finals

May 14

BAFTA television awards

Royal College of Nursing Congress begins

Women’s FA Cup final: Chelsea v Manchester United

General election in Thailand

Charlemagne Prize awarded to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people

75 years ago: Israeli declaration of independence

Statistics, reports and results

May 8

Results from: BioNTech, Paypal

May 9

Quarterly stats on participation and problem gambling

OECD report on gender equality

BRC Retail Sales Monitor

Halifax House Price Index

Results from: Airbnb, Nintendo, Rocket Lab

May 10

Quarterly homelessness statistics

US inflation figures

Education Support report on teachers’ mental health

Centre for Progressive Policy Report on manufacturing output

Science, Innovation and Technology Committee report on research integrity

Results from: E.ON, Toyota, Disney, Credit Agricole, TUI Group, Liverty Global (Virgin Media), The New York Times

May 11

UK Trade statistics

NHS key services performance data

NIESR quarterly economic forecast

Annual stats on fraud and error in the benefit system (DWP)

Quarterly stats on quality of life in the UK (ONS)

Forbes Highest-Earning Athletes

Results from: RWE, News Corp, ITV, SoftBank

May 12

UK Index of Production

Results from: Société Générale, AngloGold Ashanti, Tata Motors

Anniversaries and awareness days

May 8

Five years ago: Donald Trump announced JCPOA withdrawal

VE Day

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

World Ovarian Cancer Day

Coeliac UK Awareness Week (to May 14)

Dying Matters Awareness Week (to May 14)

May 9

Europe Day

May 10

World Lupus Day

Confederate Memorial Day (South Carolina and North Carolina)

May 11

Nine years ago: Donbas status referendums

May 12

International Nurses Day

International ME Awareness Day

May 13

World Fair Trade Day

World Migratory Bird Day

May 14

National Children’s Day

Christian Aid Week (to May 20)

