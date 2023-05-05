News diary 8 – 14 May: Harry takes Reach to court, NUJ BBC ballot, Trump on CNN

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Prince Harry is at the centre of another High Court case against a UK publisher as a trial gets underway on Wednesday (10 May), this time involving Reach plc (formerly Mirror Group Newspapers).
The Duke of Sussex is expected to appear personally and give evidence next month in the case, which alleges unlawful information gathering on behalf of journalists at the Mirror Group between 1996 and 2011, affecting his life from the age of 12.
Part of Harry’s evidence is expected to take aim at ex-Mirror editor Piers Morgan, who was in charge of the paper at the time of some of the allegations. Ex-footballer Ian Wright, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, the estate of George Michael and actor Ricky Tomlinson are also involved in the case, which is expected to last for seven weeks.
The Duke has been vocal in his criticism of the press, not only in his autobiography released this year, but in other claims he has brought to High Court against the publishers of the Daily Mail and The Sun. He has also alleged that the royal family has made deals with the British press not to pursue legal cases or speak negatively about them, and that “the institution” withheld cases of press intrusion into his own life from him, which he has only discovered in recent years. Reach contests the claims, arguing some have been brought to court too late.
The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on interest rates on Thursday (11 May) after this week saw policymakers in the US and Europe opt for further rises in their efforts to combat inflationary pressure that remains stubbornly high around the world.
The Federal Reserve’s tenth consecutive increase brought the US rate to its highest level since 2007, and the rate-setters on the UK’s Monetary Policy Committee are expected to follow suit with another 0.25 percentage point increase to the base rate, as food prices particularly continue to bite into household budgets.
However, an unexpected upturn in house prices could be a sign that conditions are beginning to improve, and a Bloomberg survey of UK economists shows some optimism that a rate rise on Thursday could be the last for a while. The Monetary Policy Report, which is published alongside the rate decision and will reveal that Bank’s latest inflation projections, should give a clearer picture of the thinking in Threadneedle Street about what’s in store for the remainder of this year.
We should also get a clearer economic picture on Friday (May 12) when the ONS publishes first quarter GDP growth. The last quarterly release in February unexpectedly showed the UK had narrowly avoided a recession in 2022, and next week’s figures should indicate whether we’re on track for the contraction that’s still predicted by the IMF and elsewhere, or whether Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is justified in his optimism that the UK will swerve a technical recession this year.
Eurovision fever descends on Liverpool next week as the city prepares to host the competition from Tuesday to Saturday (9-13 May).
Liverpool narrowly edged out Glasgow as the host city after last year’s winners, Ukraine, were deemed unable to host due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, which continues to loom large. Recent fears that pro-Russian hackers could attempt to take broadcasts off the air prompted organisers to call in experts from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) ahead of the grand final on Saturday.
Sweden’s Loreen is the current favourite to win, with Finland and France also considered contenders, while bookies’ odds suggest the UK’s entry Mae Muller could finish bottom of the pile.
While Muller may not be victorious, local businesses across the city are expected to reap the rewards of the extravaganza, with 100,000 visitors to the city from Europe and beyond projected to spend as much as £40m over the course of the competition.
Looking abroad
After US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the US could default as early as 1 June if Congress doesn’t take action to raise the debt limit before then, all eyes will be on talks between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders on Tuesday (9 May).
The meeting comes amid a standoff between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who on 26 April managed to pass legislation in that would raise the debt limit by $1.5tn but came with a series of conditions attached including massive discretionary spending cuts and demands to reverse key pieces of Biden’s agenda, predictably rejected by the White House.
With neither side showing signs of flinching, some are pinning hopes on a long-shot plot by House Democrats to bypass McCarthy through a so-called discharge petition that could bring a vote on a “clean” debt limit resolution to the House floor. Perhaps more likely, though, is a short-term extension to the debt limit, something OMB Director Shalanda Young suggested when she appeared at a White House briefing yesterday.
Despite Russian allegations of an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, the Kremlin has insisted Moscow’s annual Victory Day military parade will go ahead as planned on Tuesday (9 May), though likely under heightened security. The event ostensibly marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will once again dominate the narrative.
It follows a dramatic week that saw fresh waves of Russian airstrikes in Ukraine while Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid surprise visits to Finland and the Netherlands, where he once again called for the establishment of a special tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes.
Tuesday’s parade also comes a day ahead the withdrawal on Wednesday (10 May) of Wagner mercenaries from Bakhmut in Ukraine, announced by the group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin amid an escalating dispute over ammunition supplies.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing what many are calling his toughest election battle to date on Sunday (14 May) as voters cast their ballots in presidential and legislative elections. His main challenger is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP) representing a coalition of six opposition parties.
Erdogan has faced criticism over high inflation and the high death toll from February’s twin earthquakes, partly attributed to shoddy construction practices under his watch. But after more than 20 years in power, the president still has a loyal following and will be hoping he has done enough at least to force a runoff vote on 28 May.
Also look out for
May 8
- Coronation Bank Holiday and ‘Big Help Out’ events
- Closing arguments may begin in Trump civil rape trial
- End of Turkish state of emergency
- Pulitzer Prizes announced
May 9
- UN Security Council discusses Sudan
- Ballot of NUJ members closes over new BBC radio proposals
- Re-ballot of PCS civil service members closes
- Olaf Scholz addresses European Parliament
- Manchester City face Real Madrid in first leg of Champions League semi-final
May 10
- First debate on Illegal Migration Bill in the House of Lords
- Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at post-elections PMQs
- Russian, Turkish, Syrian and Iranian foreign ministers expected to meet in Moscow
- NATO chiefs of defence meeting
- Donald Trump CNN town hall
- Beyoncé begins Renaissance world tour
May 11
- Seven-day truce in Sudan due to expire
- G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Tokyo
- Teens in court over murder of Brianna Ghey
- Tony Hall addresses VLV Spring Conference
- US Covid emergency and Title 42 border measures end
- One year ago: Shireen Abu Akleh killed
May 12
- ASLEF train drivers strike
- Informal meeting of EU foreign ministers
- Joe Biden meets Spanish Prime Minister
- First leg of League One playoff semi-finals
May 13
- Strikes by RMT members at 14 train operating companies
- Wes Streeting addresses Progressive Britain conference
- Donald Trump hosts rally in Iowa
- Right-wing world summit in Portugal
- Parliamentary elections in Mauritania
- First legs of Championship and League Two playoff semi-finals
May 14
BAFTA television awards
- Royal College of Nursing Congress begins
- Women’s FA Cup final: Chelsea v Manchester United
- General election in Thailand
- Charlemagne Prize awarded to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people
- 75 years ago: Israeli declaration of independence
Statistics, reports and results
May 8
- Results from: BioNTech, Paypal
May 9
- Quarterly stats on participation and problem gambling
- OECD report on gender equality
- BRC Retail Sales Monitor
- Halifax House Price Index
- Results from: Airbnb, Nintendo, Rocket Lab
May 10
- Quarterly homelessness statistics
- US inflation figures
- Education Support report on teachers’ mental health
- Centre for Progressive Policy Report on manufacturing output
- Science, Innovation and Technology Committee report on research integrity
- Results from: E.ON, Toyota, Disney, Credit Agricole, TUI Group, Liverty Global (Virgin Media), The New York Times
May 11
- UK Trade statistics
- NHS key services performance data
- NIESR quarterly economic forecast
- Annual stats on fraud and error in the benefit system (DWP)
- Quarterly stats on quality of life in the UK (ONS)
- Forbes Highest-Earning Athletes
- Results from: RWE, News Corp, ITV, SoftBank
May 12
- UK Index of Production
- Results from: Société Générale, AngloGold Ashanti, Tata Motors
Anniversaries and awareness days
May 8
- Five years ago: Donald Trump announced JCPOA withdrawal
- VE Day
- World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
- World Ovarian Cancer Day
- Coeliac UK Awareness Week (to May 14)
- Dying Matters Awareness Week (to May 14)
May 9
- Europe Day
May 10
- World Lupus Day
- Confederate Memorial Day (South Carolina and North Carolina)
May 11
- Nine years ago: Donbas status referendums
May 12
- International Nurses Day
- International ME Awareness Day
May 13
- World Fair Trade Day
- World Migratory Bird Day
May 14
- National Children’s Day
- Christian Aid Week (to May 20)
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
