News diary 29 April – 5 May: Martine Croxall BBC tribunal, Humza Yousaf no confidence vote, local elections

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks during a press conference at Bute House, Edinburgh on Thursday 25 April 2024 after the First Minister terminated the Bute House agreement with immediate effect. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may have finally seen his Rwanda legislation clear its last Parliamentary hurdle and boosted his leadership credentials on the international stage this week, but there’s a huge challenge on the horizon as voters around the country go to the polls on Thursday (May 2) for this year’s local elections. It’s a bumper day of voting: ballots are taking place in over 100 English authorities and mayoralties in some of the biggest cities in the country are up for grabs, with three regions electing a mayor for the first time and a Parliamentary by-election thrown in for good measure.

Sunak’s Conservatives are projected to lose up to half of their share of councillors next week, but bigger losses will surely add fuel to the fire of backbench plotting to replace Sunak in time for the looming general election campaign. Two of the party’s most prominent figures outside Westminster, Andy Street and Ben Houchen, both face the prospect of defeat in the West Midlands and Tees Valley respectively, while Sadiq Khan looks set to win a third term in London despite the best efforts of the Tory campaign machine.

Labour has already lost councillors in recent months, with a flurry of resignations at the end of 2023 over the party’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war followed by a mass walkout in Lancashire earlier this month in protest at Keir Starmer’s leadership. The party will be hoping that it secures enough victories in key battleground areas, such as Essex and the North West, to counter any suggestion that all is not well under Starmer – though the contest in North Tyne between lately-independent incumbent mayor Jamie Driscoll and Labour candidate Kim McGuinness is a reminder that no one enjoys a fight against the Labour Party more than the Labour Party.

Related

The Blackpool by-election, triggered by the resignation of lobbying former MP Scott Benton, will serve as another useful bellwether for Labour’s prospects of regaining more of its former Red Wall seats at the general election. Elsewhere, the Lib Dems will be looking for gains in the south, where the party will be aiming to take more Parliamentary seats off the Tories later this year, while the Greens are hoping to win a record number of seats and Reform UK will be watching the vote share as results come in. Council results will start to filter through from Friday (May 3), along with Blackpool, the East Midlands, Tees Valley and North of Tyne, while London, the West Midlands, Liverpool and Greater Manchester declare on Saturday (May 4).

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Beleaguered Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf faces a vote of no confidence in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday or Thursday (May 1 or 2) next week after the SNP’s power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens collapsed yesterday. With the Greens already considering the future of the Bute House Agreement after the Scottish Government ditched its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 75% by 2030, Yousaf took it upon himself to scrap the pact before the Greens could break it. This put the SNP leader in a precarious position at the head of a now-minority government, and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross wasted no time in lodging a vote of no confidence.

The Greens have confirmed they will vote against Yousaf, giving opposition parties 64 votes to the SNP’s 63, and as fate would have it, that makes former SNP MSP Ash Regan – now sole representative of Alex Salmond’s Alba party – Holyrood’s ultimate powerbroker. Regan ran against Yousaf for the SNP leadership, but ultimately left the party over its gender recognition policy. She said she has already written to the first minister seeking assurances on a new programme for government focused on independence and ‘defend[ing] the rights of women and children’ as a condition for her support. Earlier today, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar announced a separate no-confidence motion against the government as a whole, which is expected to be voted on alongside the Tory motion. It’s unclear whether the Greens would support Labour’s legally-binding motion, which would bring down the government and potentially trigger an election.

The inner workings of the BBC are in the spotlight for the second week in a row as a two-day employment tribunal gets underway on Wednesday (May 1). News presenter Martine Croxall is suing the corporation for age and sexual discrimination after being taken off air following the merger of BBC World and BBC News channels. Croxall was one of five female presenters denied senior roles after the merger and has been off-screen for over a year. Her lawsuit echoes that of Samira Ahmed, who successfully sued the BBC in 2020 in an equal pay dispute involving Jeremy Vine. The hearing brings more unwelcome attention for the Beeb following news this week that Huw Edwards has officially resigned, meaning an internal investigation into allegations he groomed a young male by sending him sexually explicit images will not be published.

Looking abroad

As a furious row over pro-Palestinian protests continues to spread across leading American university campuses, US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is scheduled to appear before a Senate committee on Tuesday (April 30), where he’s likely to come under further pressure from Republicans to revoke federal funding for Columbia University after announcing that his department had opened an investigation into the school over allegations of antisemitic harassment.

Meanwhile, after the University of Southern California yesterday announced it was scrapping its main commencement ceremony altogether following the controversy over the cancellation of a valedictory speech by Muslim student Asna Tabassum, the University of Michigan’s ceremony takes place on Saturday (May 4). UMich President Santa Ono has faced criticism for his response to a pro-Palestinian protest during an honours convocation last month, and at the time of writing a group of students remain camped out in the university’s Diag. Saturday’s commencement is likely to be closely watched by other colleges as they prepare to hold their own graduation ceremonies over the coming weeks.

With the Israeli offensive in Rafah looking possible any day now despite warnings it could dramatically exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the special World Economic Forum taking place in Riyadh on Sunday and Monday (April 28-29) may provide an opportunity for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, with a host of foreign ministers from the region set to attend. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French foreign minister Stéphane Séjourné are also looking likely, and both are thought to be planning trips to Israel after their visits to Saudi Arabia. The conflict will also feature prominently later in the week when leaders from the Muslim world gather in the Gambian capital Banjul for the two-day Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit beginning on Saturday (May 4).

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will make a public statement on Monday (April 29) on his political future after his shock announcement on Wednesday that he is considering resigning. The 52-year-old socialist party leader, known as El Guapo, suspended his public duties and said the deliberations were prompted by the ‘unprecedented’ nature of an investigation into corruption allegations involving his wife, Begoña Gómez, which he claims are based on stories in ‘rightwing and ultra-rightwing media’. Sánchez has been in power since 2018 and was appointed to a third term in November after cobbling together a governing coalition which includes support from the Catalan separatist party. His opponents have characterised the announcement as a political stunt designed to garner support for his government.

Also look out for…

April 29

Two 12-year-old boys appear in court charged with murder

Teacher Fiona Beal sentenced for murdering boyfriend

Inquest into death of girl found dead at boarding school

Network Rail at committee session on rail transformation

European Commission presidential candidates’ debate

Delayed parliamentary elections in Togo

April 30

FDA expected to launch legal challenge against Rwanda Bill

New post-Brexit border controls introduced

David Cameron at Lords international relations committee

Former MI6 Chief at committee session on counter-terrorism

Theresa May in conversation at Chatham House

Thames Water debt repayment due

Sentencing for former Binance CEO

Hearing in Josef Fritzl bid to transfer to regular prison

Tony nominations announced

May 1

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off at PMQs

Future prosecutions halted under the Legacy Act

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon trial resumes

Sentencing of Met officer guilty of multiple rapes

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Florida six-week abortion ban comes into force

May 2

OECD publishes Economic Outlook

OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

Results from Apple and Shell

Princess Charlotte of Wales turns nine

May 3

Paul Nowak addresses NAHT conference

Sentencing for Just Stop Oil protestor who scaled M25 gantry

Deadline for TikTok to provide information in EU proceedings

Reporters Without Borders publishes Press Freedom Index

First report due in Canada’s election integrity inquiry

May 4

Ofsted chief inspector addresses NAHT conference

Jake Sullivan speaks at FT Weekend Festival

Heathrow refuelling workers take strike action

Kentucky Derby

Giro d’Italia begins

May 5

Panama general elections

Dress rehearsal for Moscow military parade

Vanarama National League Promotion Final

Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Statistics, reports and results:

April 29

ONS statistics on persistent poverty in the UK and EU

Ireland Q1 GDP

April 30

Air quality in the UK statistics

Quarterly homelessness figures

Quarterly government debt and deficit figures

BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index

EU and Mexico Q1 GDP

Results from: Amazon, Mcdonald’s, Starbucks, Santander, HSBC, Samsung, Stellantis, VW, Mercedes-Benz, Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, PayPal, Whitbread

May 1

Scottish GDP final estimate

UK manufacturing PMI

Results from: NEXT, Qualcomm, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Mastercard, eBay, Devon Energy

May 2

Hong Kong Q1 GDP

Results from: Apple, Shell, ConocoPhillips, ArcelorMittal, Coinbase, Standard Chartered, The Co-operative Bank, ING, Hugo Boss, Audi, Reach (Trinity Mirror), Liberty Global (Virgin Media), Expedia, AP Moller-Maersk

May 3

UK services PMI

BRC economic briefing report

US employment figures

EU unemployment

FAO Food Price Index

Results from: Société Générale, Credit Agricole, InterContinental Hotels Group, Mondi, Daimler, Audi

Anniversaries and awareness days

April 29

World Wish Day

International Dance Day

13 years ago: Prince and Princess of Wales married

April 30

Honesty Day

International Jazz Day

May 1

International Workers’ Day (May Day)

Global Love Day

Time for a Cuppa Week (to May 8)

Stroke Awareness Month

Local & Community History Month

Mild Month

National Walking Month

May 3

45 years ago: Margaret Thatcher election victory

Poland Constitution Day

World Press Freedom Day

International Tuba Day

May 4

International Firefighters’ Day

Star Wars Day

Free Comic Book Day

World Naked Gardening Day

May 5

Orthodox Easter

Cinco de Mayo

World Hand Hygiene Day

International Day of the Midwife

World Laughter Day

Hedgehog Awareness Week (to May 11)

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog