June 13, 2025

News diary 16-22 June: US Tiktok sell-or-ban deadline, Chris Brown in UK court

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

A TikTok sign is displayed on TikTok Inc. headquarters building in Culver City, California, March 13, 2024. Picture: Ringo Chiu/Shutterstock
Leading the week

Following this week’s Spending Review, we’re on the lookout next week for the government’s National Security Strategy, which is due before the June 24 NATO Summit, and Liz Kendall’s Welfare Reform Bill.

Monday (June 16): G7 Summit continues in Alberta, Canada with discussions on economic issues and global security; King Charles attends Service for the Order of the Garter; ATP Queen’s Club Championships begin.

Tuesday (June 17): G7 Summit concludes with sessions on Ukraine and energy security; France and Saudi Arabia co-host four-day UN conference on Palestine; John Healey addresses RUSI Land Warfare conference.

Wednesday (June 18): UK inflation data; US Federal Reserve interest rate decision; Premier League 2025/26 fixtures announced.

Thursday (June 19): UK interest rate decision; Sentencing of Chinese student Zhenhao Zou for raping 10 women; Deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok in United States.

Friday (June 20): Third reading of assisted dying bill expected in the Commons; UK public sector finances; Vladimir Putin address expected at St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Saturday (June 21): Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration in London.

Sunday (June 22): Possible launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi in Austin, Texas.

Also look out for…

June 16

Patrick Spencer MP in court on assault charges

Hearing in Harvard challenge to Trump move to block international students

Bonn Climate Change Conference begins

Nine years ago: Jo Cox murdered

June 17

Oral arguments in appeal over Trump deployment of National Guard to Los Angeles

David Lammy grilled by Foreign Affairs Committee

Ed Miliband speaks at Global Offshore Wind conference

Royal Ascot begins

June 18

Emmanuel Macron speaks at UN conference on Palestine

Tony Radakin speaks at RUSI Land Warfare conference

Court hearing for teens arrested in Ballymena violence

Wimbledon wild card recipients announced

June 19

Senior government minister speech to Times CEO Summit

John Major speaks at IfG event on the Nolan principles

Royal Highland Show begins

June 20

Chris Brown in court on assault charges

OIC foreign ministers meet in Istanbul

England Men v India test series in Leeds

28 Years Later film release

June 21

Final K-pop band BTS member expected to complete national service

Summer Solstice

London Climate Action Week

The Prince of Wales turns 43

June 22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson delivers speech in the Knesset

RMT AGM begins

Key statistics, reports and results

June 16

China monthly economic data

Rightmove house price index

OPEC monthly oil markets report

NAO report on civil service pension administration

June 17

Household benefit cap statistics

IEA Oil 2025 report

OECD Global Drought Outlook

IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2025

Japan interest rate decision

Results from: Ashtead Group

June 18

UK producer price inflation

Private rent and house prices

EU inflation

Brazil and Indonesia interest rate decisions

Report from the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory

June 19

HMRC tax gap estimates

Planning applications in England

OECD Government at a Glance

Turkey interest rate decision

June 20

UK retail sales

GfK UK consumer confidence barometer

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions

China loan prime rate announcement

UNCTAD World Investment Report

Results from: Kroger

