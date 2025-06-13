News diary 16-22 June: US Tiktok sell-or-ban deadline, Chris Brown in UK court

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Following this week’s Spending Review, we’re on the lookout next week for the government’s National Security Strategy, which is due before the June 24 NATO Summit, and Liz Kendall’s Welfare Reform Bill.
Monday (June 16): G7 Summit continues in Alberta, Canada with discussions on economic issues and global security; King Charles attends Service for the Order of the Garter; ATP Queen’s Club Championships begin.
Tuesday (June 17): G7 Summit concludes with sessions on Ukraine and energy security; France and Saudi Arabia co-host four-day UN conference on Palestine; John Healey addresses RUSI Land Warfare conference.
Wednesday (June 18): UK inflation data; US Federal Reserve interest rate decision; Premier League 2025/26 fixtures announced.
Thursday (June 19): UK interest rate decision; Sentencing of Chinese student Zhenhao Zou for raping 10 women; Deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok in United States.
Friday (June 20): Third reading of assisted dying bill expected in the Commons; UK public sector finances; Vladimir Putin address expected at St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Saturday (June 21): Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration in London.
Sunday (June 22): Possible launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi in Austin, Texas.
Also look out for…
June 16
Patrick Spencer MP in court on assault charges
Hearing in Harvard challenge to Trump move to block international students
Bonn Climate Change Conference begins
Nine years ago: Jo Cox murdered
June 17
Oral arguments in appeal over Trump deployment of National Guard to Los Angeles
David Lammy grilled by Foreign Affairs Committee
Ed Miliband speaks at Global Offshore Wind conference
Royal Ascot begins
June 18
Emmanuel Macron speaks at UN conference on Palestine
Tony Radakin speaks at RUSI Land Warfare conference
Court hearing for teens arrested in Ballymena violence
Wimbledon wild card recipients announced
June 19
Senior government minister speech to Times CEO Summit
John Major speaks at IfG event on the Nolan principles
Royal Highland Show begins
June 20
Chris Brown in court on assault charges
OIC foreign ministers meet in Istanbul
England Men v India test series in Leeds
28 Years Later film release
June 21
Final K-pop band BTS member expected to complete national service
Summer Solstice
London Climate Action Week
The Prince of Wales turns 43
June 22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson delivers speech in the Knesset
RMT AGM begins
Key statistics, reports and results
June 16
China monthly economic data
Rightmove house price index
OPEC monthly oil markets report
NAO report on civil service pension administration
June 17
Household benefit cap statistics
IEA Oil 2025 report
OECD Global Drought Outlook
IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2025
Japan interest rate decision
Results from: Ashtead Group
June 18
UK producer price inflation
Private rent and house prices
EU inflation
Brazil and Indonesia interest rate decisions
Report from the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory
June 19
HMRC tax gap estimates
Planning applications in England
OECD Government at a Glance
Turkey interest rate decision
June 20
UK retail sales
GfK UK consumer confidence barometer
HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions
China loan prime rate announcement
UNCTAD World Investment Report
Results from: Kroger
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog