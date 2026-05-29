News diary 1-7 June: Tube strikes, Fifa confirms World Cup squads, Michelle Obama at SXSW London

London Underground drivers are set to strike on Tuesday and Thursday this week in the second phase of industrial action this year. Both strikes will take place for 24 hours.
On Tuesday, Fifa will confirm the final 26-player squads for the World Cup 2026, although England’s selection was announced earlier by head coach Thomas Tuchel.
On the same day, Michelle Obama will feature as headline speaker at London’s SXSW, an annual festival celebrating music, film and interactive media.
Leading the week
Monday (June 1): Defence Secretary John Healey leads MoD questions in the Commons amid Defence Investment Plan delay; Sir Alan Bates and Windrush Commissioner Rev Clive Foster at committee session on government compensation schemes; Met Office publishes climate stats for May after record-breaking temperatures.
Tuesday (June 2): Strikes by London Underground staff in the RMT union; FIFA confirms final World Cup squads; Michelle Obama appears at SXSW London.
Wednesday (June 3): Keir Starmer takes PMQs; OECD publishes Economic Outlook.
Thursday (June 4): Sentencing of two men convicted of spying for Hong Kong in Britain; CBI National Business Dinner; Further strikes by London Underground staff in the RMT union.
Friday (June 5): Victims’ Commissioner Claire Waxman gives evidence at Nottingham attacks inquiry; Sentencing of Paul Quinn on rape charge after wrongful conviction of Andrew Malkinson; Vladimir Putin expected at St Petersburg International Economic Forum plenary session.
Saturday (June 6): England play New Zealand in World Cup warm-up match; Women’s singles final at Roland Garros; Pope Leo begins visit to Spain.
Sunday (June 7): First OPEC meetings since UAE withdrawal; Men’s singles final at Roland Garros; Monaco Grand Prix.
Also look out for…
June 1
Home Office Minister Sarah Jones testifies at Nottingham Inquiry
Tan Dhesi MP and Danny Kruger MP address Spectator National Security Summit
Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei at Snowflake 2026 conference
Legislative elections in Ethiopia
June 2
MPs debate the Armed Forces Bill in the House of Commons
Andrew Bailey questioned by Lords Economic Affairs committee
US State Department hosts talks between Israel and Lebanon
British astronaut Helen Sharman delivers GMC Marx lecture
June 3
Bank of England launches public vote on wildlife images for next banknotes
Plea hearing for Anthony Russell charged with murdering Ian Huntley
Marco Rubio appears before US House and Senate committees
ECJ ruling in Meta challenge to gatekeeper designation under Europe’s Digital Markets Act
June 4
Andrew Bailey speaks at Investment Association annual conference
Keely Hodgkinson competes at Diamond League Rome
England v New Zealand test series begins
Women’s semifinals at Roland Garros
June 5
Spain host England in Women’s World Cup qualifier
Men’s semifinals at Roland Garros
UK’s D-Day anniversary commemorations
June 6
Royals attend wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling
Kanye West headlines concert in the Netherlands
June 7
GMB Congress begins
Keely Hodgkinson competes at Diamond League Stockholm
US Women’s Open concludes
Tony Awards
Key statistics, reports and results
June 1
UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index
CBI Monthly Growth Indicator
Nationwide House Price Index
EU unemployment statistics
Turkey Q1 GDP
June 2
World Meteorological Organization update on El Niño
Bank of England stats on Money and Credit
UK Finance household finance review
UKHSA data on sexually transmitted infections
Flash Euro area inflation
Results from: Dollar General
June 3
FTSE UK Index Series Annual Review changes
UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index
Fortune 500 listing
Australia GDP
Results from: Broadcom, Inditex, CrowdStrike, Medtronic
June 4
OECD Steel Outlook
UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index
SMMT car sales figures
GP workforce quarterly update
Prescription cost analysis 2025/26
School workforce in England
HESA Graduate Outcomes survey
Results from: Mitie
June 5
EU Q1 GDP
BRC economic monitor
Halifax House Price Index
Bank of England decision maker panel data
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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