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May 29, 2026

News diary 1-7 June: Tube strikes, Fifa confirms World Cup squads, Michelle Obama at SXSW London

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Picture: Kovop/Shutterstock
Picture: Kovop/Shutterstock

London Underground drivers are set to strike on Tuesday and Thursday this week in the second phase of industrial action this year. Both strikes will take place for 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Fifa will confirm the final 26-player squads for the World Cup 2026, although England’s selection was announced earlier by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

On the same day, Michelle Obama will feature as headline speaker at London’s SXSW, an annual festival celebrating music, film and interactive media.

Leading the week

Monday (June 1): Defence Secretary John Healey leads MoD questions in the Commons amid Defence Investment Plan delay; Sir Alan Bates and Windrush Commissioner Rev Clive Foster at committee session on government compensation schemes; Met Office publishes climate stats for May after record-breaking temperatures.

Tuesday (June 2): Strikes by London Underground staff in the RMT union; FIFA confirms final World Cup squads; Michelle Obama appears at SXSW London.

Wednesday (June 3): Keir Starmer takes PMQs; OECD publishes Economic Outlook.

Thursday (June 4): Sentencing of two men convicted of spying for Hong Kong in Britain; CBI National Business Dinner; Further strikes by London Underground staff in the RMT union.

Friday (June 5): Victims’ Commissioner Claire Waxman gives evidence at Nottingham attacks inquiry; Sentencing of Paul Quinn on rape charge after wrongful conviction of Andrew Malkinson; Vladimir Putin expected at St Petersburg International Economic Forum plenary session.

Saturday (June 6): England play New Zealand in World Cup warm-up match; Women’s singles final at Roland Garros; Pope Leo begins visit to Spain.

Sunday (June 7): First OPEC meetings since UAE withdrawal; Men’s singles final at Roland Garros; Monaco Grand Prix.

Also look out for…  

June 1

Home Office Minister Sarah Jones testifies at Nottingham Inquiry

Tan Dhesi MP and Danny Kruger MP address Spectator National Security Summit

Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei at Snowflake 2026 conference

Legislative elections in Ethiopia

June 2

MPs debate the Armed Forces Bill in the House of Commons

Andrew Bailey questioned by Lords Economic Affairs committee

US State Department hosts talks between Israel and Lebanon

British astronaut Helen Sharman delivers GMC Marx lecture

June 3

Bank of England launches public vote on wildlife images for next banknotes

Plea hearing for Anthony Russell charged with murdering Ian Huntley

Marco Rubio appears before US House and Senate committees

ECJ ruling in Meta challenge to gatekeeper designation under Europe’s Digital Markets Act

June 4

Andrew Bailey speaks at Investment Association annual conference

Keely Hodgkinson competes at Diamond League Rome

England v New Zealand test series begins

Women’s semifinals at Roland Garros

June 5

Spain host England in Women’s World Cup qualifier

Men’s semifinals at Roland Garros

UK’s D-Day anniversary commemorations

June 6

Royals attend wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

Kanye West headlines concert in the Netherlands

June 7

GMB Congress begins

Keely Hodgkinson competes at Diamond League Stockholm

US Women’s Open concludes

Tony Awards

Key statistics, reports and results  

June 1

UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index

CBI Monthly Growth Indicator

Nationwide House Price Index

EU unemployment statistics

Turkey Q1 GDP

June 2

World Meteorological Organization update on El Niño

Bank of England stats on Money and Credit

UK Finance household finance review

UKHSA data on sexually transmitted infections

Flash Euro area inflation

Results from: Dollar General

June 3

FTSE UK Index Series Annual Review changes

UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index

Fortune 500 listing

Australia GDP

Results from: Broadcom, Inditex, CrowdStrike, Medtronic

June 4

OECD Steel Outlook

UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index

SMMT car sales figures

GP workforce quarterly update

Prescription cost analysis 2025/26

School workforce in England

HESA Graduate Outcomes survey

Results from: Mitie

June 5

EU Q1 GDP

BRC economic monitor

Halifax House Price Index

Bank of England decision maker panel data

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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