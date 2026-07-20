News diary 20-26 July: Burnham announces Cabinet appointments, Google results, Tour de France finale

The biggest story in town will be Andy Burnham’s move into 10 Downing Street and his first actions as prime minister. We’ve got a longer piece here on what to expect in the first weeks and months of Burnham’s premiership.
Leading the week
Monday (July 20): Andy Burnham replaces Keir Starmer as prime minister and begins announcing Cabinet appointments; Hearing in the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.
Tuesday (July 21): Ministerial speakers expected at Farnborough Air Show; Public sector finances; Sentencing for teens guilty of murdering Kayden Moy in Scotland.
Wednesday (July 22): Inflation data; Financial results from Tesla, Google and IBM; Donald Trump speaks in Georgia after repeating election fraud claims.
Thursday (July 23): Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow; Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley voluntarily deposed in US House Epstein probe; First UK Powerball draw.
Friday (July 24): Donald Trump attends rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner; Chris Brown due in court on GBH charges; Special meeting of ICC members on dismissing Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.
Saturday (July 25): Anthony Joshua fights Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia; Tour de France winner typically crowned at the penultimate stage.
Sunday (July 26): Tour de France final stage in Paris; Hungarian Grand Prix.
Also look out for…
July 20
NASA Administrator and BA CEO among speakers at Farnborough Air Show
Plea hearing for five men charged over £34m cocaine smuggling attempt
Trial begins in Tennessee case against Meta over ‘mental health crisis’
Sentencing for Sinaloa cartel founder Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada
July 21
Pete Hegseth questioned at US Senate Committee hearing on Trump funding request
Donald Trump hosts Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House
The Hundred begins
July 22
Hearing in South Africa for Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma over alleged murders of wife and daughters in Bedfordshire
Deadline for European Commission review of Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery
Nicolas Maduro in court in New York
ASEAN foreign ministers meet with non-member nations, including the UK and US
July 23
Sentencing for man guilty over Minnesota lawmakers’ shooting
Fields Medal awarded at International Congress of Mathematicians
ECB interest rate decision
LIV Golf UK tournament
July 24
Womad festival opens, with Zack Polanski among scheduled speakers
150-day period expires for Trump Section 122 tariffs
The Strokes and Charli xcx release new albums
Tyson Fury v Mariusz Wach exhibition boxing match in Thailand
July 25
Maine Democratic Party nominating convention following Graham Platner’s withdrawal
Gymnastics and swimming finals at the Commonwealth Games
July 26
International AIDS conference
Day of the Russian Navy Parade, traditionally attended by Vladimir Putin
Gymnastics, swimming and weightlifting finals at the Commonwealth Games
Key statistics, reports and results
July 20
Rightmove house price index
China loan prime rate announcement
Results from: Ryanair
July 21
Unemployment and wage statistics
Register of political donations
FAO State of Food Security and Nutrition
Results from: GM, Halliburton, Capital One Financial, Compass Group, 3M, Mitie, Hasbro
July 22
Ipsos report on understanding society
HMICFRS integrity inspection report for the Met Police
Biannual figures on the police workforce in England and Wales
Private rent and house prices
Producer price inflation
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: Alphabet (Google), Tesla, IBM, JD Wetherspoon, Iberdrola, Reach, Unicredit, Santander, GE Vernova, AT&T, Equinor
July 23
Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales
Football-related arrests and banning orders
IEA electricity report
South Korea Q2 GDP
ECB, Turkey and South Africa interest rate decisions
Results from: Centrica, TotalEnergies, BT, Repsol, Heathrow, Nokia, Eurotunnel, Intel, easyJet, Carrefour, CVS Group, American Airlines
July 24
Retail sales
UK trade
Flash UK PMI
GfK consumer confidence index
BoE agents’ summary of business conditions
Russia interest rate decision
Results from: Volkswagen, American Express, Verizon, Schlumberger
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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