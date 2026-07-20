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July 20, 2026

News diary 20-26 July: Burnham announces Cabinet appointments, Google results, Tour de France finale

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Andy Burnham speaking with a microphone outside a Conservative party conference in Manchester, 2021.
Andy Burnham in Manchester, 2021. Picture: R Heilig / Shutterstock.com

The biggest story in town will be Andy Burnham’s move into 10 Downing Street and his first actions as prime minister. We’ve got a longer piece here on what to expect in the first weeks and months of Burnham’s premiership.

Leading the week

Monday (July 20): Andy Burnham replaces Keir Starmer as prime minister and begins announcing Cabinet appointments; Hearing in the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

Tuesday (July 21): Ministerial speakers expected at Farnborough Air Show; Public sector finances; Sentencing for teens guilty of murdering Kayden Moy in Scotland.

Wednesday (July 22): Inflation data; Financial results from Tesla, Google and IBM; Donald Trump speaks in Georgia after repeating election fraud claims.

Thursday (July 23): Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow; Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley voluntarily deposed in US House Epstein probe; First UK Powerball draw.

Friday (July 24): Donald Trump attends rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner; Chris Brown due in court on GBH charges; Special meeting of ICC members on dismissing Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.

Saturday (July 25): Anthony Joshua fights Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia; Tour de France winner typically crowned at the penultimate stage.

Sunday (July 26): Tour de France final stage in Paris; Hungarian Grand Prix.

Also look out for…

July 20

NASA Administrator and BA CEO among speakers at Farnborough Air Show

Plea hearing for five men charged over £34m cocaine smuggling attempt

Trial begins in Tennessee case against Meta over ‘mental health crisis’

Sentencing for Sinaloa cartel founder Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada

July 21

Pete Hegseth questioned at US Senate Committee hearing on Trump funding request

Donald Trump hosts Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House

The Hundred begins

July 22

Hearing in South Africa for Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma over alleged murders of wife and daughters in Bedfordshire

Deadline for European Commission review of Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery

Nicolas Maduro in court in New York

ASEAN foreign ministers meet with non-member nations, including the UK and US

July 23

Sentencing for man guilty over Minnesota lawmakers’ shooting

Fields Medal awarded at International Congress of Mathematicians

ECB interest rate decision

LIV Golf UK tournament

July 24

Womad festival opens, with Zack Polanski among scheduled speakers

150-day period expires for Trump Section 122 tariffs

The Strokes and Charli xcx release new albums

Tyson Fury v Mariusz Wach exhibition boxing match in Thailand

July 25

Maine Democratic Party nominating convention following Graham Platner’s withdrawal

Gymnastics and swimming finals at the Commonwealth Games

July 26

International AIDS conference

Day of the Russian Navy Parade, traditionally attended by Vladimir Putin

Gymnastics, swimming and weightlifting finals at the Commonwealth Games

Key statistics, reports and results

July 20

Rightmove house price index

China loan prime rate announcement

Results from: Ryanair

July 21

Unemployment and wage statistics

Register of political donations

FAO State of Food Security and Nutrition

Results from: GM, Halliburton, Capital One Financial, Compass Group, 3M, Mitie, Hasbro

July 22

Ipsos report on understanding society

HMICFRS integrity inspection report for the Met Police

Biannual figures on the police workforce in England and Wales

Private rent and house prices

Producer price inflation

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: Alphabet (Google), Tesla, IBM, JD Wetherspoon, Iberdrola, Reach, Unicredit, Santander, GE Vernova, AT&T, Equinor

July 23

Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales

Football-related arrests and banning orders

IEA electricity report

South Korea Q2 GDP

ECB, Turkey and South Africa interest rate decisions

Results from: Centrica, TotalEnergies, BT, Repsol, Heathrow, Nokia, Eurotunnel, Intel, easyJet, Carrefour, CVS Group, American Airlines

July 24

Retail sales

UK trade

Flash UK PMI

GfK consumer confidence index

BoE agents’ summary of business conditions

Russia interest rate decision

Results from: Volkswagen, American Express, Verizon, Schlumberger

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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