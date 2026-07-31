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July 31, 2026

Summer news diary 3 August – 6 September: Edinburgh Fringe, Burnham ‘listening tour’, Clacton by-election

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this summer, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

The streets of Edinburgh filled with crowds during Edinburgh Fringe in 2025.
Edinburgh Fringe in 2025. Picture: Serge Cornu / Shutterstock.com

Advance UK Summer

The Foresight News diary on Press Gazette is taking a break over the summer as the news agenda gets a little quieter, so this week we’re highlighting the key events over the next five weeks. We’ll be back on September 4 – in the meantime, subscribers can see our regular updates at www.foresightnews.com.

While we’re away, Andy Burnham is expected to be keeping busy with a ‘listening tour’ to speak to voters in so-called ‘danger zones’ for the Labour party, including Aberdeen, Port Talbot and the south of England – look out for updates on our dedicated Burnham hot topic.

August 3-9

Monday (August 3): Met Office publishes July climate statistics; Palantir publishes results.

Tuesday (August 4): SpaceX releases first earnings report following record IPO; BP, Paramount, AMD and Saudi Aramco also publish results.

Wednesday (August 5): Enforcement of EHRC guidance on single-sex spaces begins; Motion is due to request bail for Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami.

Friday (August 7): Edinburgh Fringe Festival begins, featuring Amanda Knox’s show ‘Cartwheel’; New Colombian president Abelardo de la Espriella inaugurated.

August 10-16

Monday (August 10): Public consultation on Jackdaw Gas Field closes; European Athletics Championships begin.

Wednesday (August 12): Total solar eclipse in parts of Europe (partial eclipse in the UK); Made by Google event; UEFA Super Cup with Somali referee Omar Artan officiating.

Thursday (August 13): UK Q2 GDP; Clacton by-election; A-Level results; Tate brothers detention hearing.

Friday (August 14): English Football League season begins.

Sunday (August 16): FA Community Shield: Arsenal v Manchester City; The Hundred finals.

August 17-23

Monday (August 17): Celebration of life for Bonnie Tyler.

Tuesday (August 18): Opening statements in US multi-state lawsuit against Meta; UK labour market statistics.

Wednesday (August 19): UK inflation data; Appeal hearing for Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson.

Thursday (August 20): GCSE results.

Friday (August 21): Arsenal host Coventry in Premier League season opener; UK retail sales and public sector finances.

Saturday (August 22): Vuelta a España begins.

Sunday (August 23): F1: Netherlands Grand Prix.

August 24-30

Monday (August 24): Retrial begins for men accused of being part of Rochdale grooming gang.

Wednesday (August 26): Ofgem announces quarterly price cap changes; Jury selection begins for Lockerbie suspect Abu Agila Mas’ud; Nvidia publishes results.

Thursday (August 27): Quarterly immigration and NEET statistics; UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

Friday (August 28): Scottish Labour leadership ballot opens; Fed Chair Kevin Warsh delivers first Jackson Hole Economic Symposium speech.

Saturday (August 29): Iceland referendum on resuming EU membership talks.

Sunday (August 30): US Open begins.

August 31-September 6

Monday (August 31): Notting Hill Carnival parade; G20 finance ministers and central bank governors’ meeting.

Tuesday (September 1): House of Commons returns from summer recess; Ed Miliband expected to attend informal meeting of EU foreign ministers; John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO; Premier League transfer deadline day.

Wednesday (September 2): Andy Burnham’s first PMQs.

Thursday (September 3): Reform UK conference opens.

Sunday (September 6): Saxony-Anhalt (Germany) state elections where the far-right AfD could gain control of a state government for the first time; F1: Italian Grand Prix.

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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