Summer news diary 3 August – 6 September: Edinburgh Fringe, Burnham ‘listening tour’, Clacton by-election

Advance UK Summer
The Foresight News diary on Press Gazette is taking a break over the summer as the news agenda gets a little quieter, so this week we’re highlighting the key events over the next five weeks. We’ll be back on September 4 – in the meantime, subscribers can see our regular updates at www.foresightnews.com.
While we’re away, Andy Burnham is expected to be keeping busy with a ‘listening tour’ to speak to voters in so-called ‘danger zones’ for the Labour party, including Aberdeen, Port Talbot and the south of England – look out for updates on our dedicated Burnham hot topic.
August 3-9
Monday (August 3): Met Office publishes July climate statistics; Palantir publishes results.
Tuesday (August 4): SpaceX releases first earnings report following record IPO; BP, Paramount, AMD and Saudi Aramco also publish results.
Wednesday (August 5): Enforcement of EHRC guidance on single-sex spaces begins; Motion is due to request bail for Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami.
Friday (August 7): Edinburgh Fringe Festival begins, featuring Amanda Knox’s show ‘Cartwheel’; New Colombian president Abelardo de la Espriella inaugurated.
August 10-16
Monday (August 10): Public consultation on Jackdaw Gas Field closes; European Athletics Championships begin.
Wednesday (August 12): Total solar eclipse in parts of Europe (partial eclipse in the UK); Made by Google event; UEFA Super Cup with Somali referee Omar Artan officiating.
Thursday (August 13): UK Q2 GDP; Clacton by-election; A-Level results; Tate brothers detention hearing.
Friday (August 14): English Football League season begins.
Sunday (August 16): FA Community Shield: Arsenal v Manchester City; The Hundred finals.
August 17-23
Monday (August 17): Celebration of life for Bonnie Tyler.
Tuesday (August 18): Opening statements in US multi-state lawsuit against Meta; UK labour market statistics.
Wednesday (August 19): UK inflation data; Appeal hearing for Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson.
Thursday (August 20): GCSE results.
Friday (August 21): Arsenal host Coventry in Premier League season opener; UK retail sales and public sector finances.
Saturday (August 22): Vuelta a España begins.
Sunday (August 23): F1: Netherlands Grand Prix.
August 24-30
Monday (August 24): Retrial begins for men accused of being part of Rochdale grooming gang.
Wednesday (August 26): Ofgem announces quarterly price cap changes; Jury selection begins for Lockerbie suspect Abu Agila Mas’ud; Nvidia publishes results.
Thursday (August 27): Quarterly immigration and NEET statistics; UEFA Champions League group stage draw.
Friday (August 28): Scottish Labour leadership ballot opens; Fed Chair Kevin Warsh delivers first Jackson Hole Economic Symposium speech.
Saturday (August 29): Iceland referendum on resuming EU membership talks.
Sunday (August 30): US Open begins.
August 31-September 6
Monday (August 31): Notting Hill Carnival parade; G20 finance ministers and central bank governors’ meeting.
Tuesday (September 1): House of Commons returns from summer recess; Ed Miliband expected to attend informal meeting of EU foreign ministers; John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO; Premier League transfer deadline day.
Wednesday (September 2): Andy Burnham’s first PMQs.
Thursday (September 3): Reform UK conference opens.
Sunday (September 6): Saxony-Anhalt (Germany) state elections where the far-right AfD could gain control of a state government for the first time; F1: Italian Grand Prix.
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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