News diary 27 July – 2 August: Apple and Meta results, Manchester mayor election and Commonwealth Games

Leading the week
Monday (July 27): Andrew and Tristan Tate due back in court in Florida fighting extradition to the UK to face rape charges; Donald Trump delivers remarks in Michigan; Sentencing hearing begins for Robert Bush over funeral fraud convictions.
Tuesday (July 28): Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to be among attendees at Washington DC memorial services for Lindsey Graham; Men’s and women’s 100m finals at the Commonwealth Games.
Wednesday (July 29): High Court hearing following judgment earlier this month in Prince Harry’s case against Associated Newspapers; US interest rate decision and press conference with Fed chair Kevin Warsh; Meta and Microsoft release results.
Thursday (July 30): Election to replace Andy Burnham as Mayor of Greater Manchester; UK interest rate decision and press conference with BoE Governor Andrew Bailey; Apple, Amazon and Shell publish results.
Friday (July 31): Greater Manchester Mayoral election results; Donald Trump hosts Cabinet meeting at Camp David; 200m and 800m finals at the Commonwealth Games.
Saturday (Aug 1): Bonneville Speed Week begins with JCB attempting new land speed record; Carabao Cup first round.
Sunday (Aug 2): Final day of the Commonwealth Games; Seven OPEC+ nations meet; EU Artificial Intelligence Act full provisions come into force.
Also look out for…
July 27
ASLEF LNER strike ballot opens
Antonio Guterres addresses Syrian People’s Assembly
Assembly elections begin in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Pakistan)
July 28
Booker Prize longlist announced
Sentencing for father of Apalachee High shooting suspect
Zinedine Zidane announced as French national team manager
75 years ago: UN Refugee Convention adopted
July 29
Trial for man accused of stalking Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
NIESR publishes summer economic outlook
Spider-Man: Brand New Day London premiere and UK release
Two years ago: Southport mass stabbing
July 30
Mass review hearing for Palestine Action supporters
Mercury Prize nominees announced
60 years ago: England won the World Cup
July 31
Robert Bush sentencing hearing concludes
Met Office publishes July climate stats
Delta Aquarid meteor shower
Aug 1
Brighton and Hove Pride
Women’s Tour de France Grand Depart
Aug 2
Final round of Women’s British Open
Key results, statistics and reports
July 27
Centre for Young Lives annual report
Results from: LVMH, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, Audi
July 28
BRC-Nielsen shop price index
Fortune Global 500
Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups
Results from: Barclays, Boeing, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, ASM International, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, PayPal, Visa, Man Group
July 29
ONS mid-year population estimates 2025
Workless households 2025
Estimates of the very old: 2003 to 2025
CBI monthly growth indicator
Results from: Meta, Microsoft, QUALCOMM, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, UBS, Rio Tinto, Airbus, Arm Holdings, Aston Martin, BASF, Aberdeen, Starbucks, SK Hynix, Greggs, Nomura Holdings
July 30
Bank of England Monetary Policy Report
Quarterly statutory homelessness figures
Prison performance ratings 2025/26
Non-domiciled taxpayers in the UK
Rail Fares Index 2026
Ofcom public service broadcasting network compliance report
SMMT automotive production
US and EU Q2 GDP
Results from: Apple, Amazon, Shell, Samsung, ABinBev, Fujitsu, Adidas, ArcelorMittal, Societe Generale, Renault, Stellantis, BMW, BAE Systems, Anglo American, Lloyds Banking Group, Reddit, Panasonic, Air France-KLM, Rolls-Royce, Drax, Tata Steel, British American Tobacco, Coinbase, London Stock Exchange Group
July 31
Population estimates by marital status and living arrangements
Dry weather and drought update expected
UK property transactions
EU inflation
Hong Kong Q2 GDP
Japan interest rate
Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, EDF, Taylor Wimpey, IAG, NatWest Group, Sony, ITV, Colgate-Palmolive, Rightmove
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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