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July 24, 2026

News diary 27 July – 2 August: Apple and Meta results, Manchester mayor election and Commonwealth Games

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Four women running 100m heats during the Commonwealth Games in Australia, 2018.
Atheltic women’s 100m heats during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018. Picture: Abdul Razak Latif / Shutterstock.com

Leading the week

Monday (July 27): Andrew and Tristan Tate due back in court in Florida fighting extradition to the UK to face rape charges; Donald Trump delivers remarks in Michigan; Sentencing hearing begins for Robert Bush over funeral fraud convictions.

Tuesday (July 28): Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to be among attendees at Washington DC memorial services for Lindsey Graham; Men’s and women’s 100m finals at the Commonwealth Games.

Wednesday (July 29): High Court hearing following judgment earlier this month in Prince Harry’s case against Associated Newspapers; US interest rate decision and press conference with Fed chair Kevin Warsh; Meta and Microsoft release results.

Thursday (July 30): Election to replace Andy Burnham as Mayor of Greater Manchester; UK interest rate decision and press conference with BoE Governor Andrew Bailey; Apple, Amazon and Shell publish results.

Friday (July 31): Greater Manchester Mayoral election results; Donald Trump hosts Cabinet meeting at Camp David; 200m and 800m finals at the Commonwealth Games.

Saturday (Aug 1): Bonneville Speed Week begins with JCB attempting new land speed record; Carabao Cup first round.

Sunday (Aug 2): Final day of the Commonwealth Games; Seven OPEC+ nations meet; EU Artificial Intelligence Act full provisions come into force.

Also look out for…

July 27

ASLEF LNER strike ballot opens

Antonio Guterres addresses Syrian People’s Assembly

Assembly elections begin in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Pakistan)

July 28

Booker Prize longlist announced

Sentencing for father of Apalachee High shooting suspect

Zinedine Zidane announced as French national team manager

75 years ago: UN Refugee Convention adopted

July 29

Trial for man accused of stalking Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

NIESR publishes summer economic outlook

Spider-Man: Brand New Day London premiere and UK release

Two years ago: Southport mass stabbing

July 30

Mass review hearing for Palestine Action supporters

Mercury Prize nominees announced

60 years ago: England won the World Cup

July 31

Robert Bush sentencing hearing concludes

Met Office publishes July climate stats

Delta Aquarid meteor shower

Aug 1

Brighton and Hove Pride

Women’s Tour de France Grand Depart

Aug 2

Final round of Women’s British Open

Key results, statistics and reports

July 27

Centre for Young Lives annual report

Results from: LVMH, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, Audi

July 28

BRC-Nielsen shop price index

Fortune Global 500

Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups

Results from: Barclays, Boeing, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, ASM International, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, PayPal, Visa, Man Group

July 29

ONS mid-year population estimates 2025

Workless households 2025

Estimates of the very old: 2003 to 2025

CBI monthly growth indicator

Results from: Meta, Microsoft, QUALCOMM, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, UBS, Rio Tinto, Airbus, Arm Holdings, Aston Martin, BASF, Aberdeen, Starbucks, SK Hynix, Greggs, Nomura Holdings

July 30

Bank of England Monetary Policy Report

Quarterly statutory homelessness figures

Prison performance ratings 2025/26

Non-domiciled taxpayers in the UK

Rail Fares Index 2026

Ofcom public service broadcasting network compliance report

SMMT automotive production

US and EU Q2 GDP

Results from: Apple, Amazon, Shell, Samsung, ABinBev, Fujitsu, Adidas, ArcelorMittal, Societe Generale, Renault, Stellantis, BMW, BAE Systems, Anglo American, Lloyds Banking Group, Reddit, Panasonic, Air France-KLM, Rolls-Royce, Drax, Tata Steel, British American Tobacco, Coinbase, London Stock Exchange Group

July 31

Population estimates by marital status and living arrangements

Dry weather and drought update expected

UK property transactions

EU inflation

Hong Kong Q2 GDP

Japan interest rate

Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, EDF, Taylor Wimpey, IAG, NatWest Group, Sony, ITV, Colgate-Palmolive, Rightmove

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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