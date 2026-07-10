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July 10, 2026

News diary 13-19 July: World Cup final, Labour expected to confirm Burnham as PM, BBC Proms

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

World Cup trophy pictured in front of a stadium
World Cup trophy. Picture: Paparacy / Shutterstock.com

Leading the week

Monday (July 13): Andy Burnham questioned by Labour MPs at PLP leadership hustings; Keir Starmer expected to co-chair Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris; MPs debate immigration measures as Shabana Mahmood expected to set out plans to close loophole preventing deportation of Rochdale grooming gang leader.

Tuesday (July 14): Rachel Reeves delivers Mansion House speech; Yvette Cooper gives evidence to the Foreign Affairs Committee; First World Cup semifinal: France v Spain/Belgium.

Wednesday (July 15): Second World Cup semifinal: England/Norway v Argentina/Switzerland; Keir Starmer’s final PMQs; OECD publishes Economic Survey of the UK.

Thursday (July 16): UK GDP monthly estimate; CPAC UK begins, with Nigel Farage, Liz Truss, Suella Braverman and Matt Goodwin among speakers; Sentencing concludes for two guilty of Transport for London cyberattack.

Friday (July 17): Labour Party leadership special conference expected to confirm Andy Burnham as the UK’s next prime minister; Mother of Vickrum Diwga sentenced for assisting an offender; Deadline for candidate nominations in Clacton by-election.

Saturday (July 18): Diamond League London; World Cup third place playoff.

Sunday (July 19): World Cup final; Final round of The Open Championship.

Also look out for…

July 13

Grantham Institute (Imperial), The Met Office and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine report on estimated deaths from spring heatwave

Patrick Spencer MP goes on trial over alleged Groucho Club sex assault

EU foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine and the Middle East

Two years ago: Trump assassination attempt

June 14

Andrew Bailey gives evidence to MPs on the BoE’s Financial Stability Report

Ed Davey speaks at the Institute for Government

Woman in court over Wimbledon school crash deaths

$30m T-Rex skeleton goes under the hammer at Sotheby’s

July 15

UK-India Free Trade Agreement takes effect

Asylum-seekers sentenced over Brighton Beach rape

Matt Brittin questioned by Lords committee

20 years ago: Twitter launched

July 16

Delayed SATs results published

Public Accounts Committee session on affordability of the Defence Investment Plan

Annual figures on gambling in Great Britain

The Open Championship begins

July 17

Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron lead delegations at Franco-German Ministerial Council

BBC Proms begins

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey released

Queen Camilla turns 79

July 18

Pulp and Scritti Politti play Rough Trade 50th anniversary celebration gigs

Vitality Blast finals day

World Matchplay Darts

July 19

F1: Belgian Grand Prix

Sao Tome and Principe election

Key statistics, reports and results

July 13

Report on child safety online presented to Ursula von der Leyen

NAO report on construction skills package

OPEC monthly oil markets report

June 14

EPI annual report on the state of education in England

BRC retail sales monitor

US inflation

China monthly trade data

Results from: Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Ericsson

July 15

Water companies’ deadline for annual report and accounts

WHO/UNICEF estimates on child immunisation coverage

China GDP

Results from: BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Johnson & Johnson, ASML, Burberry, Barratt Redrow, United Airlines

July 16

UK trade and indices of services and production

UCAS figures on applications for 2026 entry

Local authority exit payments (2025/26)

Results from: Ocado, Netflix, Frasers Group, TSMC, SSE, Alcoa

July 17

European Commission annual report on the rule of law

EU inflation

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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