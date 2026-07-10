News diary 13-19 July: World Cup final, Labour expected to confirm Burnham as PM, BBC Proms

Leading the week
Monday (July 13): Andy Burnham questioned by Labour MPs at PLP leadership hustings; Keir Starmer expected to co-chair Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris; MPs debate immigration measures as Shabana Mahmood expected to set out plans to close loophole preventing deportation of Rochdale grooming gang leader.
Tuesday (July 14): Rachel Reeves delivers Mansion House speech; Yvette Cooper gives evidence to the Foreign Affairs Committee; First World Cup semifinal: France v Spain/Belgium.
Wednesday (July 15): Second World Cup semifinal: England/Norway v Argentina/Switzerland; Keir Starmer’s final PMQs; OECD publishes Economic Survey of the UK.
Thursday (July 16): UK GDP monthly estimate; CPAC UK begins, with Nigel Farage, Liz Truss, Suella Braverman and Matt Goodwin among speakers; Sentencing concludes for two guilty of Transport for London cyberattack.
Friday (July 17): Labour Party leadership special conference expected to confirm Andy Burnham as the UK’s next prime minister; Mother of Vickrum Diwga sentenced for assisting an offender; Deadline for candidate nominations in Clacton by-election.
Saturday (July 18): Diamond League London; World Cup third place playoff.
Sunday (July 19): World Cup final; Final round of The Open Championship.
Also look out for…
July 13
Grantham Institute (Imperial), The Met Office and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine report on estimated deaths from spring heatwave
Patrick Spencer MP goes on trial over alleged Groucho Club sex assault
EU foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine and the Middle East
Two years ago: Trump assassination attempt
June 14
Andrew Bailey gives evidence to MPs on the BoE’s Financial Stability Report
Ed Davey speaks at the Institute for Government
Woman in court over Wimbledon school crash deaths
$30m T-Rex skeleton goes under the hammer at Sotheby’s
July 15
UK-India Free Trade Agreement takes effect
Asylum-seekers sentenced over Brighton Beach rape
Matt Brittin questioned by Lords committee
20 years ago: Twitter launched
July 16
Delayed SATs results published
Public Accounts Committee session on affordability of the Defence Investment Plan
Annual figures on gambling in Great Britain
The Open Championship begins
July 17
Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron lead delegations at Franco-German Ministerial Council
BBC Proms begins
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey released
Queen Camilla turns 79
July 18
Pulp and Scritti Politti play Rough Trade 50th anniversary celebration gigs
Vitality Blast finals day
World Matchplay Darts
July 19
F1: Belgian Grand Prix
Sao Tome and Principe election
Key statistics, reports and results
July 13
Report on child safety online presented to Ursula von der Leyen
NAO report on construction skills package
OPEC monthly oil markets report
June 14
EPI annual report on the state of education in England
BRC retail sales monitor
US inflation
China monthly trade data
Results from: Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Ericsson
July 15
Water companies’ deadline for annual report and accounts
WHO/UNICEF estimates on child immunisation coverage
China GDP
Results from: BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Johnson & Johnson, ASML, Burberry, Barratt Redrow, United Airlines
July 16
UK trade and indices of services and production
UCAS figures on applications for 2026 entry
Local authority exit payments (2025/26)
Results from: Ocado, Netflix, Frasers Group, TSMC, SSE, Alcoa
July 17
European Commission annual report on the rule of law
EU inflation
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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