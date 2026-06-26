News diary 29 June – 5 July: Andy Burnham to set out economic vision, Wimbledon, Tour de France

This week Andy Burnham is expected to deliver the first of a series of interventions next week as part of his pitch to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister. Burnham is expected to set out his economic vision in an address to the City of London, as speculation mounts that Ed Miliband is the preferred choice to replace Rachel Reeves as Chancellor.
The week is also packed with sporting events: UK tennis tournament Wimbledon starts on Monday, World Cup matches continue throughout the week, plus the Tour de France begins on Saturday followed by the Formula One British Grand Prix on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Immigration and Asylum Bill is expected to be introduced, with the home secretary Shabana Mahmood anticipated to propose to limit asylum applications under human rights law.
Leading the week
Monday (June 29): Wimbledon begins; Trial begins for first person charged with Channel crossing offence; ECB Forum on Central Banking begins.
World Cup Round of 32: Brazil v Japan, Netherlands v Morocco, Germany v TBD
Tuesday (June 30): Amos review of NHS maternity services published; Immigration and Asylum Bill expected to be introduced; GDP national accounts.
World Cup Round of 32: Mexico and Ivory Coast play
Wednesday (July 1): Energy price cap changes take effect; Court of Appeal hears challenge to sentences for teens guilty of Fordingbridge rapes; Mid-year figures for small boat arrivals published.
World Cup Round of 32: USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina; England play if they top Group L
Thursday (July 2): Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver addresses Festival of Education.
World Cup Round of 32: Switzerland play; England play if they are Group L runners-up
Friday (July 3): Andrew Bailey addresses Aix-en-Provence Economic Forum; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations expected to begin in New York.
World Cup Round of 32: Argentina and Australia play
Saturday (July 4): Donald Trump holds rally at USA 250th Independence Day event in Washington DC; Tehran funeral ceremonies begin for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Tour de France begins.
World Cup: Round of 16 fixtures begin
Sunday (July 5): Formula One British Grand Prix; ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final.
World Cup: Round of 16 fixtures continue
Also look out for…
June 29
DWP Qs and Estimates Day debates in the Commons
WHCA dinner shooting suspect in court
Mercosur/Mercosul leaers’ summit
UNSC discusses Israeli settlement activity
June 30
US and Iran due to hold technical talks in Switzerland
Chinese Commerce Minister expected to visit the UK
Nick Thomas Symonds and Richard Tice among speakers at New Statesman Politics Live
Holyrood Week begins as Royals visit Scotland
July 1
Andrew Bailey and Kevin Warsh speak at ECB Forum
UK introduces new steel tariff quota measures
Society of Saint Pius X consecrates new bishops without Papal consent
England v India test series begins
July 2
Business and Trade questions in the House of Commons
ECJ judgment in Google challenge over Android app bundling fine
Legislative elections in Algeria
July 3
Mount Rushmore fireworks display to mark USA 250
Pope Leo XIV honoured with Liberty Medal
July 4
England v India second test
Diamond League Eugene
Nathan’s Famous July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest
July 5
Wimbledon fourth round matches begin
Meeting of seven OPEC+ countries
Venezuela Independence Day
Key statistics, reports and results
June 29
NAO report on HS2 reset
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook
OECD report on trust in public institutions
CBI service sector survey and growth indicator
Bank of England money and credit
June 30
Ofcom Communications Market Report
EI Statistical Review of World Energy
Air quality in the UK
UK and England carbon footprint to 2023
BRC-Nielsen shop price index
OECD economic survey of France
China manufacturing PMI
Results from: Sainsburys, Nike
July 1
Met Office June climate statistics
UK manufacturing PMI
Nationwide house price index
Biannual UK finance within postcodes
Euro area flash inflation
Results from: Associated British Foods
July 2
Police use of firearms 2025/26
Bank of England credit conditions survey
Mortality in the United States
Tesla Q2 car delivery figures expected
US and EU unemployment
OECD economic survey of South Korea
Results from: Currys
July 3
HMICFRS report on PSNI effectiveness
UK services PMI
Bank of England decision-maker panel data
FAO food price index
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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