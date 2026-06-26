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June 26, 2026

News diary 29 June – 5 July: Andy Burnham to set out economic vision, Wimbledon, Tour de France

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Wimbledon in July 2025. Picture: Ceri Breeze / Shutterstock.com
Wimbledon in July 2025. Picture: Ceri Breeze / Shutterstock.com

This week Andy Burnham is expected to deliver the first of a series of interventions next week as part of his pitch to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister. Burnham is expected to set out his economic vision in an address to the City of London, as speculation mounts that Ed Miliband is the preferred choice to replace Rachel Reeves as Chancellor.

The week is also packed with sporting events: UK tennis tournament Wimbledon starts on Monday, World Cup matches continue throughout the week, plus the Tour de France begins on Saturday followed by the Formula One British Grand Prix on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Immigration and Asylum Bill is expected to be introduced, with the home secretary Shabana Mahmood anticipated to propose to limit asylum applications under human rights law. 

Leading the week

Monday (June 29): Wimbledon begins; Trial begins for first person charged with Channel crossing offence; ECB Forum on Central Banking begins.

World Cup Round of 32: Brazil v Japan, Netherlands v Morocco, Germany v TBD

Tuesday (June 30): Amos review of NHS maternity services published; Immigration and Asylum Bill expected to be introduced; GDP national accounts.

World Cup Round of 32: Mexico and Ivory Coast play

Wednesday (July 1): Energy price cap changes take effect; Court of Appeal hears challenge to sentences for teens guilty of Fordingbridge rapes; Mid-year figures for small boat arrivals published.

World Cup Round of 32: USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina; England play if they top Group L

Thursday (July 2): Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver addresses Festival of Education.

World Cup Round of 32: Switzerland play; England play if they are Group L runners-up

Friday (July 3): Andrew Bailey addresses Aix-en-Provence Economic Forum; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations expected to begin in New York.

World Cup Round of 32: Argentina and Australia play

Saturday (July 4): Donald Trump holds rally at USA 250th Independence Day event in Washington DC; Tehran funeral ceremonies begin for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Tour de France begins.

World Cup: Round of 16 fixtures begin

Sunday (July 5): Formula One British Grand Prix; ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final.

World Cup: Round of 16 fixtures continue

Also look out for…

June 29

DWP Qs and Estimates Day debates in the Commons

WHCA dinner shooting suspect in court

Mercosur/Mercosul leaers’ summit

UNSC discusses Israeli settlement activity

June 30

US and Iran due to hold technical talks in Switzerland

Chinese Commerce Minister expected to visit the UK

Nick Thomas Symonds and Richard Tice among speakers at New Statesman Politics Live

Holyrood Week begins as Royals visit Scotland

July 1

Andrew Bailey and Kevin Warsh speak at ECB Forum

UK introduces new steel tariff quota measures

Society of Saint Pius X consecrates new bishops without Papal consent

England v India test series begins

July 2

Business and Trade questions in the House of Commons

ECJ judgment in Google challenge over Android app bundling fine

Legislative elections in Algeria

July 3

Mount Rushmore fireworks display to mark USA 250

Pope Leo XIV honoured with Liberty Medal

July 4

England v India second test

Diamond League Eugene

Nathan’s Famous July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

July 5

Wimbledon fourth round matches begin

Meeting of seven OPEC+ countries

Venezuela Independence Day

Key statistics, reports and results

June 29

NAO report on HS2 reset

OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook

OECD report on trust in public institutions

CBI service sector survey and growth indicator

Bank of England money and credit

June 30

Ofcom Communications Market Report

EI Statistical Review of World Energy

Air quality in the UK

UK and England carbon footprint to 2023

BRC-Nielsen shop price index

OECD economic survey of France

China manufacturing PMI

Results from: Sainsburys, Nike

July 1

Met Office June climate statistics

UK manufacturing PMI

Nationwide house price index

Biannual UK finance within postcodes

Euro area flash inflation

Results from: Associated British Foods

July 2

Police use of firearms 2025/26

Bank of England credit conditions survey

Mortality in the United States

Tesla Q2 car delivery figures expected

US and EU unemployment

OECD economic survey of South Korea

Results from: Currys

July 3

HMICFRS report on PSNI effectiveness

UK services PMI

Bank of England decision-maker panel data

FAO food price index

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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