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June 19, 2026

News diary 22-28 June: Burnham returns to Westminster, heat warning and Middle East talks

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Crowds on the beach during a heatwave in Brighton, UK. Melanie Hobson / Shutterstock.com
Crowds on the beach during a heatwave in Brighton, UK. Melanie Hobson / Shutterstock.com

The Labour Party leadership drama will ramp up next week after Andy Burnham secured a return to Westminster with a comfortable victory in the Makerfield by-election. Burnham’s fellow challenger Wes Streeting has suggested a leadership contest could be triggered after the weekend if Starmer fails to set out a timetable for his departure, but Starmer is, for now, standing firm and vowing to fight on. If that holds through the weekend, we could see more Cabinet resignations in the coming days, particularly from allies of Burnham, with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy being closely watched.

A close eye is also being kept on international developments after US-Iran talks in Switzerland were postponed; the two sides could still meet in Burgenstock this weekend or next week. The US is also expected to host a new round of talks between Israel and Lebanon, where fighting continues despite Donald Trump’s insistence that the Iran peace agreement included a ‘complete ceasefire on all fronts’.

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning for parts of southern and eastern England and south Wales on Monday and Tuesday.

Plus, England’s second World Cup match is set to take place on Tuesday against Ghana, followed by its final group stage match on Saturday against Panama.

Leading the week

Monday (June 22): Andy Burnham, Lara Bird and Douglas Lumsden expected to be sworn in as MPs following by-election victories; Prince William hosts business forum at London Climate Action Week; Two-day amber extreme heat warning in place as temperatures expected to hit 34°C.

World Cup: Argentina v Austria; France v Iraq; Norway v Senegal; Jordan v Algeria

Tuesday (June 23): 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum; England face Ghana in their second World Cup group stage fixture; Dan Jarvis speaks at RUSI Land Warfare conference; Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell sentenced on embezzlement charges.

World Cup: Portugal v Uzbekistan; Panama v Croatia; Colombia v DR Congo

Wednesday (June 24): Keir Starmer at PMQs following Makerfield by-election result; Nottingham NHS maternity review published; Scotland play Brazil at the World Cup.

World Cup: Switzerland v Canada; Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar; Morocco v Haiti; Czechia v Mexico; South Africa v South Korea

Thursday (June 25): Senior minister addresses British Chambers of Commerce conference; Chancellor’s summer VAT reduction scheme begins; Poland hosts Ukraine Recovery Conference.

World Cup: Curaçao v Côte d’Ivoire; Ecuador v Germany; Japan v Sweden; Tunisia v Netherlands; Turkey v USA; Paraguay v Australia

Friday (June 26): BMA ballot of resident doctors over pay offer closes; Egypt face Iran in World Cup Pride match in Seattle; Wimbledon draw.

World Cup: Norway v France; Senegal v Iraq; Uruguay v Spain; Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia; New Zealand v Belgium

Saturday (June 27): England play final World Cup group stage match against Panama; King Charles and Queen Camilla attend official opening of the new Scottish Parliament session.

World Cup: Croatia v Ghana; Colombia v Portugal; DR Congo v Uzbekistan; Algeria v Austria; Jordan v Argentina

Sunday (June 28): World Cup round of 32 begins; F1: Austrian Grand Prix.

Also look out for…

June 22

Michel Barnier discusses EU-UK relations at Chatham House

Trial begins for two charged over TfL cyber attack

Pope Leo visits World Food Programme headquarters

40 years ago: Maradona ‘Hand of God’ goal

June 23

High Court hears Tate brothers’ challenge to DPP anonymity decision

Angela Rayner speaks at Social Mobility Symposium

Meta, TikTok, Google and Snapchat CEOs invited to appear before US Senate committee

OBR Welfare Trends report

June 24

Friedrich Merz hosts E5 leaders, including Keir Starmer, for talks on Ukraine ahead of next month’s NATO Summit

Committee on Climate Change (CCC) progress report 2026

Richard Knighton speaks at RUSI Land Warfare conference

Donald Trump opens Freedom 250 celebrations and meets Mark Rutte in DC

June 25

Verdict in French climate case against TotalEnergies

Mark Rutte delivers speech at the Atlantic Council

England v New Zealand final test

Frida Kahlo exhibition opens at the Tate Modern

June 26

Sentencing for man guilty of attack on Manchester airport police

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton expected to plead guilty to charge of mishandling classified information

Supergirl film released

June 27

Budapest Pride

Armed Forces Day

June 28

Paris Diamond League

Bill Maher receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humour

Key statistics, reports and results

June 22

China loan prime rate announcement

June 23

UK flash PMI

HMRC tax gap estimates

Household benefit cap statistics

National Gas winter review

Quarterly Scottish crime figures

Amazon Prime Day

Argentina Q1 GDP

Results from: FedEx

June 24

Ofsted inspection stats

Nvidia ASM

US Federal Reserve stress test results

Results from: Berkeley Group, Micron

June 25

Quarterly court statistics

NHS workforce stats

Crime in Northern Ireland (2025/26)

SMMT car production figures

Results from: H&M

June 28

Bank for International Settlements annual report

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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