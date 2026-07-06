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July 6, 2026

News diary 6-12 July: Prince Harry vs Mail judgement, Labour leadership nominations, World Cup quarterfinals

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Prince Harry smiling looking out of shot wearing a suit and tie, walking with railings behind him in the street
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London on Monday 19 January 2026 for the start of his trial with six other claimants against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Prince Harry visits the UK on Tuesday without his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children. During the trip, he will attend the Invictus Games countdown event and is also due to learn whether he has won his case against the Daily Mail’s publisher over allegations of ‌widespread unlawful behaviour. Closing arguments for the 11-week High Court trial were heard at the end of March.

On Thursday Labour leadership nominations open, with newly-elected MP for Makerfield Andy Burnham not expected to face a challenge to become the party’s leader.

The week rounds off with several matches in the World Cup quarterfinal matches, including England’s game against Norway at 10pm on Saturday.

Leading the Week

Monday (July 6): Funeral ceremony in Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Antonio Guterres addresses Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva.

World Cup round of 16: USA v Belgium, Portugal v Spain

Tuesday (July 7): NATO leaders gather in Turkey for two-day summit; Prince Harry begins UK visit; OBR fiscal risks and long-term projections report.

World Cup round of 16 concludes; Switzerland v Colombia/Ghana, Argentina v Egypt

Wednesday (July 8): World Economic Outlook update released; Southport Inquiry Phase 2 hearing; Rachel Reeves in Brussels for talks with European Financial Services Commissioner; Ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Thursday (July 9): Labour Party leadership nominations open; David Lammy at Chatham House London conference; Wimbledon women’s semifinals.

World Cup quarterfinal matches begin: France v Morocco

Friday (July 10): Prince Harry attends Invictus Games countdown event; Wimbledon men’s semifinals; England face India in first women’s test match at Lord’s.

World Cup quarterfinal matches continue: USA/Belgium v Portugal/Spain

Saturday (July 11): Wimbledon women’s final.

World Cup: quarterfinal matches conclude: Norway v England

Sunday (July 12): Wimbledon men’s final.

Also look out for:

July 6

Sentencing for eleven guilty in Joanne Penney shooting

BMA ballot of senior doctors closes in pay dispute

Hearing for Tyler Robinson accused over Charlie Kirk shooting

BTS London shows

July 7

SDR authors questioned by MPs on Defence Investment Plan

Darren Jones and Kemi Badenoch at Politico London Playbook Live

Bank of England Financial stability report

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral ceremony in Qom

July 8

Matt Brittin questioned by MPs on BBC Charter review

Zack Polanski and James Murray at LGA conference

Sentencing for Alfie Coleman guilty of plotting supermarket shooting

Hearing for man charged over Belfast knife attack

July 9

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burial in Mashad

Plea hearing over additional charges against Henry Nowak killer

Deadline for Parliament to consider EHRC guidance on single-sex spaces

July 10

Church of England General Synod

Progress Political Weekend

Prince William plays in Royal Charity Polo Cup

Moana live action remake film release

July 11

England Men play final fixture in T20 against India

Conor McGregor fights at UFC 329

July 12

Battle of the Boyne processions in Northern Ireland

Key statistics, reports and results:

July 6

CBI Quarterly Financial Services Survey

UK Construction Purchasing Managers Index report

SMMT car sales figures

Pride Power List

July 7

OECD Employment Outlook

UNCTAD World Investment Report

UN Sustainable Development Goals 2026 report

IEA quarterly gas market report

UK Financial Policy Committee summary and record

Halifax House Price Index

July 8

National Student Survey

Two-child benefit cap annual statistics

S&P Global/REC Report on Jobs

WHO Global Status Report on Cancer

Results from: Jet2

July 9

IUCN Red List of Threatened Species update

Baby Names 2025

Childcare and early years survey 2025

Ofsted childcare provision statistics

Student loan forecasts

NHS key services

GP patient survey 2026

RICS Residential Market Survey

China producer/consumer price indices

Results from: Pepsi, Severn Trent, Fast Retailing, TATA Consultancy Services

July 10

British Retail Consortium economic monitor

IEA Monthly Oil Market report

Results from: Delta Air Lines

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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