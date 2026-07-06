News diary 6-12 July: Prince Harry vs Mail judgement, Labour leadership nominations, World Cup quarterfinals

Prince Harry visits the UK on Tuesday without his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children. During the trip, he will attend the Invictus Games countdown event and is also due to learn whether he has won his case against the Daily Mail’s publisher over allegations of widespread unlawful behaviour. Closing arguments for the 11-week High Court trial were heard at the end of March.
On Thursday Labour leadership nominations open, with newly-elected MP for Makerfield Andy Burnham not expected to face a challenge to become the party’s leader.
The week rounds off with several matches in the World Cup quarterfinal matches, including England’s game against Norway at 10pm on Saturday.
Leading the Week
Monday (July 6): Funeral ceremony in Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Antonio Guterres addresses Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva.
World Cup round of 16: USA v Belgium, Portugal v Spain
Tuesday (July 7): NATO leaders gather in Turkey for two-day summit; Prince Harry begins UK visit; OBR fiscal risks and long-term projections report.
World Cup round of 16 concludes; Switzerland v Colombia/Ghana, Argentina v Egypt
Wednesday (July 8): World Economic Outlook update released; Southport Inquiry Phase 2 hearing; Rachel Reeves in Brussels for talks with European Financial Services Commissioner; Ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Thursday (July 9): Labour Party leadership nominations open; David Lammy at Chatham House London conference; Wimbledon women’s semifinals.
World Cup quarterfinal matches begin: France v Morocco
Friday (July 10): Prince Harry attends Invictus Games countdown event; Wimbledon men’s semifinals; England face India in first women’s test match at Lord’s.
World Cup quarterfinal matches continue: USA/Belgium v Portugal/Spain
Saturday (July 11): Wimbledon women’s final.
World Cup: quarterfinal matches conclude: Norway v England
Sunday (July 12): Wimbledon men’s final.
Also look out for:
July 6
Sentencing for eleven guilty in Joanne Penney shooting
BMA ballot of senior doctors closes in pay dispute
Hearing for Tyler Robinson accused over Charlie Kirk shooting
BTS London shows
July 7
SDR authors questioned by MPs on Defence Investment Plan
Darren Jones and Kemi Badenoch at Politico London Playbook Live
Bank of England Financial stability report
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral ceremony in Qom
July 8
Matt Brittin questioned by MPs on BBC Charter review
Zack Polanski and James Murray at LGA conference
Sentencing for Alfie Coleman guilty of plotting supermarket shooting
Hearing for man charged over Belfast knife attack
July 9
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burial in Mashad
Plea hearing over additional charges against Henry Nowak killer
Deadline for Parliament to consider EHRC guidance on single-sex spaces
July 10
Church of England General Synod
Progress Political Weekend
Prince William plays in Royal Charity Polo Cup
Moana live action remake film release
July 11
England Men play final fixture in T20 against India
Conor McGregor fights at UFC 329
July 12
Battle of the Boyne processions in Northern Ireland
Key statistics, reports and results:
July 6
CBI Quarterly Financial Services Survey
UK Construction Purchasing Managers Index report
SMMT car sales figures
Pride Power List
July 7
OECD Employment Outlook
UNCTAD World Investment Report
UN Sustainable Development Goals 2026 report
IEA quarterly gas market report
UK Financial Policy Committee summary and record
Halifax House Price Index
July 8
National Student Survey
Two-child benefit cap annual statistics
S&P Global/REC Report on Jobs
WHO Global Status Report on Cancer
Results from: Jet2
July 9
IUCN Red List of Threatened Species update
Baby Names 2025
Childcare and early years survey 2025
Ofsted childcare provision statistics
Student loan forecasts
NHS key services
GP patient survey 2026
RICS Residential Market Survey
China producer/consumer price indices
Results from: Pepsi, Severn Trent, Fast Retailing, TATA Consultancy Services
July 10
British Retail Consortium economic monitor
IEA Monthly Oil Market report
Results from: Delta Air Lines
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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