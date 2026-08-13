Financial Times CEO Jon Slade to kick off Future of Media Technology Conference

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford interviews Future chief executive Jon Steinberg at the start of the 2023 Future of Media Technology Conference. Picture: ASV Photography Ltd for Press Gazette

Press Gazette’s Future of Media Technology Conference, or ‘Glastonbury for media revenue nerds’, returns to London’s Hilton Bankside on 10 September.

The day-long event offers a chance learn about the latest strategies and success stories in the global fight to make quality journalism pay in a digital world dominated by tech titans and their careless pursuit of money and power.

Keynote speaker Jon Slade, CEO of the Financial Times, will kick off by sharing insights into how the global financial title has taken profit and revenue to record levels.

Other speakers appearing on panels, keynotes and case study sessions throughout the day include:



— Deputy head of digital at The Times titles Anna Sbuttoni

— Chief supporter officer of The Guardian Liz Wynn

— Former FT executive editor Sarah Ebner

— Executive editor of The Economist Andrew Palmer

— Head of Guardian Studios Leah Green

— Senior vice president of digital at BBC Studios Jasmine Dawson

— Senior vice president of digital consumer revenue at Advance Local Ann Poe

— VP of audience strategy at Conde Nast Sarah Marshall

— Director of SEO and editorial e-commerce at the Daily Mail Carly Steven

— News UK chief technology officer Tom Jackson

— Founder of DJB Strategies David Buttle

— Director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism Mitali Mukherjee

— Wiley product director Zak Dibben

— Team lead of creative distribution at Bonnier News Oskar Knutson

— General manager at Politico UK Katie Palisoul

— Managing director of Ascend Media Sam Hall

— CEO of the PPA Sajeeda Merali

— Global director of audience development at Hello! Magazine Rafael Rubio

The event offers a mixture of discussions which will bring your understanding of the big disruptive themes impacting news publishing up to date and case studies from around the world where publishers reveal winning strategies and innovations.

It also brings together some of the leading technology providers globally who support publishers including: WordPress VIP, Swipefinder, Advendio, Admiral – The Visitor Relationship Management Company, FT Strategies, Flip-pay, Kordiam, Mather, Papermule, Pugpig, Q5, Skimmr and WP Engine.

Event passes include breakfast, lunch and post-event networking drinks.

The conference is directly followed by the Future of Media Awards in the evening and combined tickets are available.

Full agenda and booking details are available at this link.

And see reports from previous Future of Media Technology conferences here.

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