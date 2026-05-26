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May 26, 2026

News diary 25-31 May: Energy price cap decision, Meta shareholder meeting, Colombia presidential election

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Closeup icons of Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook and Instagram seen in an iPhone screen. Picture: Koshiro K/Shutterstock
Closeup icons of Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook and Instagram seen in an iPhone screen. Picture: Koshiro K/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, UK residents are to see a decision made on Ofgem’s quarterly price cap from July as the energy regulator makes adjustments in response to Iran war-related prices rises. With energy markets unsettled by the Iran conflict, major impacts are expected for inflation, consumer finances, and UK economic policy.

On the same day, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta will be holding its annual shareholder meeting to discuss AI, human rights and antisemitism.

At the end of the week, voters in Colombia will elect a new president, a move which could shape regional politics, security policy, economic direction, and relations with the US and other Latin American states.

Leading the week

A quiet week in Westminster with MPs away for a half-term break means attention will stay focused on the by-election hopefuls looking to secure a seat in the House of Commons next month. There’ll be a host of candidates hitting the campaign trail in Aberdeen, Arbroath and Makerfield, where voters can expect to see Labour MPs out on manoeuvres with Andy Burnham and Nigel Farage championing Reform UK’s own local plumber Robert Kenyon.

Monday (May 25): May heat record could be broken with 33°C forecast for the Spring bank holiday; Andy Burnham discusses election results and Westminster politics at the Hay Festival; Pope Leo launches encyclical on AI, the first of his papacy.

Tuesday (May 26): Jury selection begins as Jeffery Donaldson’s trial gets underway; UK-EU relations discussed at the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels; NASA holds a press conference on its Moon base strategy.

Wednesday (May 27): Ofgem announces quarterly price cap from July, with a rise expected due to the war in Iran; Europa League final: Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano; AI, human rights and antisemitism discussed at Meta annual shareholders’ meeting.

Thursday (May 28): John Swinney leads first FMQs at Holyrood since the May 7 election.

Friday (May 29): Andrew Bailey speaks at Reykjavik Economic Conference; Pentagon hosts Israel-Lebanon military talks following ceasefire extension; Pam Bondi due to appear at rescheduled deposition for Epstein probe.

Saturday (May 30): Champions League final: Arsenal v PSG; Andy Burnham addresses Compass conference.

Sunday (May 31): Women’s FA Cup final: Brighton v Manchester City; Arsenal victory parade; Presidential election in Colombia.

Also look out for…

May 25

League Two playoff final: Salford City v Notts County

WHO executive board meets amid Ebola and hantavirus outbreaks

Hajj begins

May 26

Donald Trump undergoes annual medical exam at Walter Reed

High-level security officials meet in Moscow

India hosts Quad foreign ministers’ meeting

May 27

UCU Congress opens

Sentencing for Matthew Perry’s assistant guilty over his death

Eid al-Adha

May 28

Lucy Rigby speaks at International Capital Market Association annual conference

EU foreign ministers hold informal meeting in Cyprus

JD Vance delivers US Air Force Commencement address

Premier League of Darts finals in London

May 29

IISS Shangri-La Dialogue begins

European Commissioners hold debate on China policy

Paul McCartney releases new album featuring track co-written by Ringo Starr

May 30

Malta holds snap parliamentary elections

Shangri-La Dialogue session on US strategy in the Indo-Pacific

May 31

Govia Thameslink services nationalised

NYC Israel Day Parade

Parliamentary elections in Guinea

Final stage of the Giro d’Italia

Key statistics, reports and results

May 25

Nigeria Q1 GDP

May 26

ONS non-financial business economy stats

UK Annual Business Survey (provisional)

BRC shop price index

Most popular baby names in Scotland

May 27

Births in England and Wales (2025)

Scottish GDP

OECD report on public finances

Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business

Meta, ExxonMobil and Chevron hold shareholders’ meetings

Results from: HP, Manchester United, Salesforce

May 28

Quarterly NEET statistics

Personal well-being in the UK

IEA World Energy Investment 2026

SMMT car production figures

US Q1 GDP (second estimate)

US personal income & outlays (incl. PCE price index)

South Africa and South Korea interest rate decisions

Results from: SSE, Costco, Gap Stores

May 29

UK property transactions stats

Bank of England capital issuance

Canada and Brazil Q1 GDP

India Q4 GDP

US advance economic indicators

S&P sovereign review of France

May 31

China manufacturing PMI

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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