News diary 25-31 May: Energy price cap decision, Meta shareholder meeting, Colombia presidential election

On Wednesday, UK residents are to see a decision made on Ofgem’s quarterly price cap from July as the energy regulator makes adjustments in response to Iran war-related prices rises. With energy markets unsettled by the Iran conflict, major impacts are expected for inflation, consumer finances, and UK economic policy.
On the same day, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta will be holding its annual shareholder meeting to discuss AI, human rights and antisemitism.
At the end of the week, voters in Colombia will elect a new president, a move which could shape regional politics, security policy, economic direction, and relations with the US and other Latin American states.
Leading the week
A quiet week in Westminster with MPs away for a half-term break means attention will stay focused on the by-election hopefuls looking to secure a seat in the House of Commons next month. There’ll be a host of candidates hitting the campaign trail in Aberdeen, Arbroath and Makerfield, where voters can expect to see Labour MPs out on manoeuvres with Andy Burnham and Nigel Farage championing Reform UK’s own local plumber Robert Kenyon.
Monday (May 25): May heat record could be broken with 33°C forecast for the Spring bank holiday; Andy Burnham discusses election results and Westminster politics at the Hay Festival; Pope Leo launches encyclical on AI, the first of his papacy.
Tuesday (May 26): Jury selection begins as Jeffery Donaldson’s trial gets underway; UK-EU relations discussed at the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels; NASA holds a press conference on its Moon base strategy.
Wednesday (May 27): Ofgem announces quarterly price cap from July, with a rise expected due to the war in Iran; Europa League final: Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano; AI, human rights and antisemitism discussed at Meta annual shareholders’ meeting.
Thursday (May 28): John Swinney leads first FMQs at Holyrood since the May 7 election.
Friday (May 29): Andrew Bailey speaks at Reykjavik Economic Conference; Pentagon hosts Israel-Lebanon military talks following ceasefire extension; Pam Bondi due to appear at rescheduled deposition for Epstein probe.
Saturday (May 30): Champions League final: Arsenal v PSG; Andy Burnham addresses Compass conference.
Sunday (May 31): Women’s FA Cup final: Brighton v Manchester City; Arsenal victory parade; Presidential election in Colombia.
Also look out for…
May 25
League Two playoff final: Salford City v Notts County
WHO executive board meets amid Ebola and hantavirus outbreaks
Hajj begins
May 26
Donald Trump undergoes annual medical exam at Walter Reed
High-level security officials meet in Moscow
India hosts Quad foreign ministers’ meeting
May 27
UCU Congress opens
Sentencing for Matthew Perry’s assistant guilty over his death
Eid al-Adha
May 28
Lucy Rigby speaks at International Capital Market Association annual conference
EU foreign ministers hold informal meeting in Cyprus
JD Vance delivers US Air Force Commencement address
Premier League of Darts finals in London
May 29
IISS Shangri-La Dialogue begins
European Commissioners hold debate on China policy
Paul McCartney releases new album featuring track co-written by Ringo Starr
May 30
Malta holds snap parliamentary elections
Shangri-La Dialogue session on US strategy in the Indo-Pacific
May 31
Govia Thameslink services nationalised
NYC Israel Day Parade
Parliamentary elections in Guinea
Final stage of the Giro d’Italia
Key statistics, reports and results
May 25
Nigeria Q1 GDP
May 26
ONS non-financial business economy stats
UK Annual Business Survey (provisional)
BRC shop price index
Most popular baby names in Scotland
May 27
Births in England and Wales (2025)
Scottish GDP
OECD report on public finances
Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business
Meta, ExxonMobil and Chevron hold shareholders’ meetings
Results from: HP, Manchester United, Salesforce
May 28
Quarterly NEET statistics
Personal well-being in the UK
IEA World Energy Investment 2026
SMMT car production figures
US Q1 GDP (second estimate)
US personal income & outlays (incl. PCE price index)
South Africa and South Korea interest rate decisions
Results from: SSE, Costco, Gap Stores
May 29
UK property transactions stats
Bank of England capital issuance
Canada and Brazil Q1 GDP
India Q4 GDP
US advance economic indicators
S&P sovereign review of France
May 31
China manufacturing PMI
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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