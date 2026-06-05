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June 5, 2026

News diary 8-14 June: London Tech Week, World Cup begins, Trooping the Colour

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Picture: Shutterstock/ufuk sivri
Trooping the Colour. Picture: Shutterstock/ufuk sivri

London Tech Week takes place between 8-12 June, bringing together leading figures from across the technology industry, including the CEOs of Perplexity and Microsoft UK and Ireland, plus representatives from OpenAI and Anthropic. The flagship AI event of the week is the AI Summit London, which runs on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday, with an opening match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium.

Finally, King Charles will attend his birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, on Saturday. Presenter Clare Balding will present live coverage of the world-renowned military spectacle from Horse Guards Parade in London.

One to watch: Some outlets reported this week that the MoD’s long-awaited Defence Investment Plan could be published on Thursday after some wrangling over government scheduling. Ministers are only saying publicly that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is committed to publishing the plan before the NATO summit in July, meaning we may still have weeks of speculation to come over the plan’s release.

Leading the week

Monday (June 8): Shabana Mahmood leads Home Office questions in the Commons after disorder linked to Henry Nowak killing; Tim Cook delivers his final Apple Worldwide Developers Conference keynote before stepping down in September; London Tech Week begins.

Tuesday (June 9): Home nations play Women’s World Cup qualifiers; Liz Kendall delivers keynote address at London Tech Week; NASA announces Artemis III mission astronauts.

Wednesday (June 10): England face Costa Rica in pre-World Cup friendly; Opening hearing in Pat Finucane Inquiry; AI Summit London.

Thursday (June 11): 2026 FIFA World Cup begins with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in Mexico City; Taylor Swift inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Friday (June 12): SpaceX IPO; UK monthly GDP; Harry Styles begins record-breaking 12-night Wembley residency; First World Cup matches for co-hosts USA and Canada.

Saturday (June 13): King Charles attends Trooping the Colour; Scotland and Brazil play their first World Cup group matches.

Sunday (June 14): White House UFC fight to mark Donald Trump’s 80th birthday; Fourth national day of ‘No Kings’ anti-Trump protests; World Cup: first matches for Germany and the Netherlands.

Also look out for…

June 8

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits North Korea

Pope Leo meets with Pedro Sanchez during visit to Spain

Bonn Climate Change Conference begins

Queen’s Club Championships, featuring Serena Williams in women’s doubles, begins

June 9

WSJ CEO Council London meeting

Pope Leo begins Barcelona leg of Spain visit

June 10

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off at PMQs

Bill Gates interviewed as part of Congressional Epstein investigation

Pope Leo holds mass at Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia

Teen sprinting sensation Gout Gout makes his senior Diamond League debut in Oslo

June 11

SpaceX IPO: final share price announced

Commons debate on Jo Cox’s legacy

PDC World Cup of Darts featuring Luke Littler leading Team England

Women’s Prize for Fiction

June 12

Sentencing for four of the Palestine Action ‘Filton 24’

New asylum rules take effect under European Asylum and Migration Pact

Britain’s favourite butterfly announced

June 13

24 Hours of Le Mans

One year ago: major Israeli airstrikes on Iran

June 14

Swiss referendum on immigration-curbing measure

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Nine years ago: Grenfell Tower fire

Key statistics, reports and results

June 8

REC report on jobs

Japan Q1 GDP

June 9

BRC retail sales monitor

SIPRI Yearbook 2026

China trade data

South Africa Q1 GDP

June 10

US and China CPI

Canada interest rate announcement

NOAA monthly global climate report

Results from: Fuller Smith &Turner, WHSmith, Oracle

June 11

Monthly NHS key services performance data

Quarterly figures on asylum

Annual statistics on SEN in England

HEPI student academic experience survey

UNHCR global trends report on forced displacement

Global Peace Index 2026

OPEC monthly oil markets report

ECB and Turkey interest rate decisions

June 12

UK trade

UK indices of production and services

BoE Agents summary of business conditions

WHO report on blood safety and availability

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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