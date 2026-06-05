News diary 8-14 June: London Tech Week, World Cup begins, Trooping the Colour

London Tech Week takes place between 8-12 June, bringing together leading figures from across the technology industry, including the CEOs of Perplexity and Microsoft UK and Ireland, plus representatives from OpenAI and Anthropic. The flagship AI event of the week is the AI Summit London, which runs on Wednesday and Thursday.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday, with an opening match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium.
Finally, King Charles will attend his birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, on Saturday. Presenter Clare Balding will present live coverage of the world-renowned military spectacle from Horse Guards Parade in London.
One to watch: Some outlets reported this week that the MoD’s long-awaited Defence Investment Plan could be published on Thursday after some wrangling over government scheduling. Ministers are only saying publicly that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is committed to publishing the plan before the NATO summit in July, meaning we may still have weeks of speculation to come over the plan’s release.
Leading the week
Monday (June 8): Shabana Mahmood leads Home Office questions in the Commons after disorder linked to Henry Nowak killing; Tim Cook delivers his final Apple Worldwide Developers Conference keynote before stepping down in September; London Tech Week begins.
Tuesday (June 9): Home nations play Women’s World Cup qualifiers; Liz Kendall delivers keynote address at London Tech Week; NASA announces Artemis III mission astronauts.
Wednesday (June 10): England face Costa Rica in pre-World Cup friendly; Opening hearing in Pat Finucane Inquiry; AI Summit London.
Thursday (June 11): 2026 FIFA World Cup begins with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in Mexico City; Taylor Swift inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Friday (June 12): SpaceX IPO; UK monthly GDP; Harry Styles begins record-breaking 12-night Wembley residency; First World Cup matches for co-hosts USA and Canada.
Saturday (June 13): King Charles attends Trooping the Colour; Scotland and Brazil play their first World Cup group matches.
Sunday (June 14): White House UFC fight to mark Donald Trump’s 80th birthday; Fourth national day of ‘No Kings’ anti-Trump protests; World Cup: first matches for Germany and the Netherlands.
Also look out for…
June 8
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits North Korea
Pope Leo meets with Pedro Sanchez during visit to Spain
Bonn Climate Change Conference begins
Queen’s Club Championships, featuring Serena Williams in women’s doubles, begins
June 9
WSJ CEO Council London meeting
Pope Leo begins Barcelona leg of Spain visit
June 10
Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off at PMQs
Bill Gates interviewed as part of Congressional Epstein investigation
Pope Leo holds mass at Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia
Teen sprinting sensation Gout Gout makes his senior Diamond League debut in Oslo
June 11
SpaceX IPO: final share price announced
Commons debate on Jo Cox’s legacy
PDC World Cup of Darts featuring Luke Littler leading Team England
Women’s Prize for Fiction
June 12
Sentencing for four of the Palestine Action ‘Filton 24’
New asylum rules take effect under European Asylum and Migration Pact
Britain’s favourite butterfly announced
June 13
24 Hours of Le Mans
One year ago: major Israeli airstrikes on Iran
June 14
Swiss referendum on immigration-curbing measure
F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
Nine years ago: Grenfell Tower fire
Key statistics, reports and results
June 8
REC report on jobs
Japan Q1 GDP
June 9
BRC retail sales monitor
SIPRI Yearbook 2026
China trade data
South Africa Q1 GDP
June 10
US and China CPI
Canada interest rate announcement
NOAA monthly global climate report
Results from: Fuller Smith &Turner, WHSmith, Oracle
June 11
Monthly NHS key services performance data
Quarterly figures on asylum
Annual statistics on SEN in England
HEPI student academic experience survey
UNHCR global trends report on forced displacement
Global Peace Index 2026
OPEC monthly oil markets report
ECB and Turkey interest rate decisions
June 12
UK trade
UK indices of production and services
BoE Agents summary of business conditions
WHO report on blood safety and availability
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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