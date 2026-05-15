News diary 18-24 May: Starmer faces PMQs amid leadership woes, new BBC director-general, Premier League finale

It’s another crunch week coming up for Keir Starmer after Labour leadership rivals Wes Streeting and Andy Burnham made moves on Thursday in an attempt to force the prime minister into an orderly departure. But Streeting’s failure to produce the required numbers to trigger an immediate leadership contest means Starmer may yet have time to defend his position, with a by-election victory for Burnham by no means a sure thing after the local election results. It’s been business as usual so far from the PM, but he may need to offer more of a direct response to his challengers next week before returning to the despatch box for the first PMQs of the new session.
One of the Prime Minister’s key allies, Rachel Reeves, is due to set out measures to help families and businesses struggling due to the effects of the Middle East conflict, though it remains to be seen whether the Chancellor’s intervention will cut through in a week that’s set to be dominated by leadership speculation.
Plus, on Monday Matt Brittin assumes the role of the BBC’s new director-general. The ex-president of Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa operations will replace Tim Davie, who said he was resigning in November following a storm over how Panorama edited a speech by US President Donald Trump.
The final day of the 2025/26 Premier League season takes places on Sunday as Arsenal and Manchester City compete for the title. A single Arsenal slip-up – even a draw – would give Man City the chance to move level or even ahead next week.
Leading the week
Monday (May 18): First meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party since election losses and Wes Streeting’s resignation; Andy Burnham addresses Great North Investment Summit; Premier League: Arsenal v Burnley – an Arsenal win could position them to win the league this week.
Tuesday (May 19): 24-hour strike by London Underground staff; Vote expected in the Scottish Parliament on the nomination of a new First Minister; Premier League: Bournemouth v Manchester City – if Arsenal win on Monday, they’ll win the title if City draw or lose to Bournemouth today.
Wednesday (May 20): Keir Starmer faces first PMQs of the new Parliamentary session amid leadership woes; UK inflation data; Europa League final: Aston Villa v Freiburg.
Thursday (May 21): UK immigration data; Further walkouts by Tube staff; Informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Sweden.
Friday (May 22): Thomas Tuchel names final England World Cup squad; UK public finances data.
Saturday (May 23): Championship playoff final: Hull v Southampton; Women’s Champions League final: Lyon v Barcelona.
Sunday (May 24): Premier League season ends; Parliamentary election in Cyprus; French Open begins.
Also look out for…
May 18
King’s Speech debates continue in Parliament
New BBC director general Matt Brittin takes up role
G7 finance ministers meet in Paris
Jury deliberations begin in Elon Musk’s case against Sam Altman
May 19
UK labour market data
Baroness Longfield questioned on Statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs
National service for the Infected Blood community at St Paul’s
Target date for latest SpaceX Starship launch
May 20
Andy Burnham speaks at UKREiiF conference
Andrew Bailey at Treasury committee on BoE monetary policy reports
Donald Trump delivers US Coast Guard Academy Commencement address
Mark Rutte holds press conference ahead of NATO ministerial
May 21
Private Members’ Bill ballot in the House of Commons
Sadiq Khan at first Mayor’s Question Time since London election changes
Hay Festival begins
Prince William visits Cornwall
May 22
UK retail sales data
Sentencing for man convicted of encouraging suicide in 2024
Prince William visits the Isle of Scilly
Mandalorian and Grogu film released
May 23
Oleksandr Usyk fights kickboxer Rico Verhoeven for WBC championship at the Pyramids of Giza
Barbara Streisand honoured with Palme d’Or at Cannes
May 24
League One playoff final: Stockport v Bolton
Formula One Canadian Grand Prix
Inaugural Enhanced Games begin
Key statistics, reports and results
May 18
Rightmove house price index
NAO report on innovation in transport
Amnesty report on death penalties and executions
China monthly economic data
Results from: Ryanair
May 19
Cornwall Insights energy price cap forecast
Register of political donations
UNEP report on global status for buildings and construction
Japan Q1 GDP
Results from: Currys, Home Depot
May 20
Private rent and house prices stats
Charities Aid Foundation local giving report
IEA Global EV Outlook
China loan prime rate announcement
EU inflation
Fed interest rate minutes
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: Nvidia, M&S, Severn Trent, British Land, Experian
May 21
Home Office annual migrant journey report and quarterly migration transparency data
Annual figures on serious incident notifications
Quarterly knife crime stats
UK dwelling stock 2025
Mortgage and landlord possession stats
CBI industrial trends survey
Forbes highest-earning athletes
Results from: easyJet, Nationwide, Walmart, BT, Tate & Lyle, Sage Group
May 22
HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions
GfK consumer confidence index
Moody’s sovereign review of the UK
Results from: BJ’s Wholesale Club
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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