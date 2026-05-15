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May 15, 2026

News diary 18-24 May: Starmer faces PMQs amid leadership woes, new BBC director-general, Premier League finale

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Keir Starmer stands outside 10 Downing Street as he delivers his first speech as prime minister in 2024. Picture: Michael Tubi
Keir Starmer stands outside 10 Downing Street as he delivers his first speech as prime minister in 2024. Picture: Michael Tubi

It’s another crunch week coming up for Keir Starmer after Labour leadership rivals Wes Streeting and Andy Burnham made moves on Thursday in an attempt to force the prime minister into an orderly departure. But Streeting’s failure to produce the required numbers to trigger an immediate leadership contest means Starmer may yet have time to defend his position, with a by-election victory for Burnham by no means a sure thing after the local election results. It’s been business as usual so far from the PM, but he may need to offer more of a direct response to his challengers next week before returning to the despatch box for the first PMQs of the new session.

One of the Prime Minister’s key allies, Rachel Reeves, is due to set out measures to help families and businesses struggling due to the effects of the Middle East conflict, though it remains to be seen whether the Chancellor’s intervention will cut through in a week that’s set to be dominated by leadership speculation.

Plus, on Monday Matt Brittin assumes the role of the BBC’s new director-general. The ex-president of Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa operations will replace Tim Davie, who said he was resigning in November following a storm over how Panorama edited a speech by US President Donald Trump.

The final day of the 2025/26 Premier League season takes places on Sunday as Arsenal and Manchester City compete for the title. A single Arsenal slip-up – even a draw – would give Man City the chance to move level or even ahead next week.

Leading the week

Monday (May 18): First meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party since election losses and Wes Streeting’s resignation; Andy Burnham addresses Great North Investment Summit; Premier League: Arsenal v Burnley – an Arsenal win could position them to win the league this week.

Tuesday (May 19): 24-hour strike by London Underground staff; Vote expected in the Scottish Parliament on the nomination of a new First Minister; Premier League: Bournemouth v Manchester City – if Arsenal win on Monday, they’ll win the title if City draw or lose to Bournemouth today.

Wednesday (May 20): Keir Starmer faces first PMQs of the new Parliamentary session amid leadership woes; UK inflation data; Europa League final: Aston Villa v Freiburg.

Thursday (May 21): UK immigration data; Further walkouts by Tube staff; Informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Sweden.

Friday (May 22): Thomas Tuchel names final England World Cup squad; UK public finances data.

Saturday (May 23): Championship playoff final: Hull v Southampton; Women’s Champions League final: Lyon v Barcelona.

Sunday (May 24): Premier League season ends; Parliamentary election in Cyprus; French Open begins.

Also look out for…

May 18

King’s Speech debates continue in Parliament

New BBC director general Matt Brittin takes up role

G7 finance ministers meet in Paris

Jury deliberations begin in Elon Musk’s case against Sam Altman

May 19

UK labour market data

Baroness Longfield questioned on Statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs

National service for the Infected Blood community at St Paul’s

Target date for latest SpaceX Starship launch

May 20

Andy Burnham speaks at UKREiiF conference

Andrew Bailey at Treasury committee on BoE monetary policy reports

Donald Trump delivers US Coast Guard Academy Commencement address

Mark Rutte holds press conference ahead of NATO ministerial

May 21

Private Members’ Bill ballot in the House of Commons

Sadiq Khan at first Mayor’s Question Time since London election changes

Hay Festival begins

Prince William visits Cornwall

May 22

UK retail sales data

Sentencing for man convicted of encouraging suicide in 2024

Prince William visits the Isle of Scilly

Mandalorian and Grogu film released

May 23

Oleksandr Usyk fights kickboxer Rico Verhoeven for WBC championship at the Pyramids of Giza

Barbara Streisand honoured with Palme d’Or at Cannes

May 24

League One playoff final: Stockport v Bolton

Formula One Canadian Grand Prix

Inaugural Enhanced Games begin

Key statistics, reports and results

May 18

Rightmove house price index

NAO report on innovation in transport

Amnesty report on death penalties and executions

China monthly economic data

Results from: Ryanair

May 19

Cornwall Insights energy price cap forecast

Register of political donations

UNEP report on global status for buildings and construction

Japan Q1 GDP

Results from: Currys, Home Depot

May 20

Private rent and house prices stats

Charities Aid Foundation local giving report

IEA Global EV Outlook

China loan prime rate announcement

EU inflation

Fed interest rate minutes

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: Nvidia, M&S, Severn Trent, British Land, Experian

May 21

Home Office annual migrant journey report and quarterly migration transparency data

Annual figures on serious incident notifications

Quarterly knife crime stats

UK dwelling stock 2025

Mortgage and landlord possession stats

CBI industrial trends survey

Forbes highest-earning athletes

Results from: easyJet, Nationwide, Walmart, BT, Tate & Lyle, Sage Group

May 22

HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions

GfK consumer confidence index

Moody’s sovereign review of the UK

Results from: BJ’s Wholesale Club

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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