Trump thanks Telegraph for ‘exposing’ BBC as Tim Davie and Deborah Turness resign

BBC director-general Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness have both resigned days after The Telegraph revealed concerns raised to the BBC board that Panorama edited a speech by Donald Trump in a misleading way.
The US president said “thank you” to The Telegraph for “exposing” that Panorama had edited a speech he made ahead on 6 January 2021 ahead of riots at the Capitol.
The edit spliced together two sections of Trump’s speech, making it seem like he said: “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be with you and we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.”
In reality Trump said “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be with you” 15 minutes into the speech but “and we fight. We fight like hell” came 54 minutes later.
The Panorama programme editing had not been the subject of any complaints to the BBC, according to Today presenter Nick Robinson on Monday morning’s programme.
Turness, who was appointed chief executive of BBC News and Current Affairs in 2022 after leading news producer ITN in the same role, told staff in a memo on Sunday: “I have taken the difficult decision that it will no longer be my role to lead you in the collective vision that we all have: to pursue the truth with no agenda.
“The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love.
“As the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me…
“In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down. While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong.”
The Telegraph’s reporting of a concerns raised in an 8,000-word memo from former standards adviser Michael Prescott to the BBC board also highlighted concerns over bias from BBC Arabic in coverage of the war in Gaza.
Other concerns at the BBC this year have included the finding that a Gaza documentary using the son of a Hamas official broke broadcasting rules, leading to Ofcom ordering the airing of a statement on BBC2, and the decision not to air a documentary about doctors working in Gaza due to impartiality concerns (a film that has since been aired on Channel 4 News and shortlisted for two British Journalism Awards next month).
In his resignation statement on Sunday, Davie said: “While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision.
“Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility.”
Davie added: “Despite a hugely competitive market, I am proud that the BBC remains the most trusted news brand globally. We have continued to ensure that it is used by almost everyone in the UK as well as hundreds of millions of people globally. Despite the inevitable issues and challenges, our journalism and quality content continues to be admired as a gold standard.”
Davie, who has worked at the BBC for 20 years and been director-general since September 2020, said he wanted to “create the best conditions and space for a new DG to come in and positively shape the next Royal Charter,” which will come into effect at the start of 2028.
“I hope that as we move forward, a sensible, calm and rational public conversation can take place about the next chapter of the BBC.”
In the year to March 2025, Turness earned £431,000 while Davie had a total pay of £547,000.
Trump team show support for GB News in BBC’s time of turmoil
Trump reacted to the resignations by writing on Truth Social: “The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught “doctoring” my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th.
“Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these Corrupt “Journalists.” These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!”
He also shared links to The Telegraph’s story “Trump goes to war with ‘fake news’ BBC” and a comment piece by Boris Johnson in the Daily Mail saying he would not pay his licence fee until Davie either resigned or “came clean” about the Panorama editing.
Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt has suggested people should watch GB News instead.
She wrote on X: “BBC News is dying because they are anti-Trump Fake News. Everyone should watch GB News!”
Shot: Chaser: pic.twitter.com/n0U08PnUJb— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 9, 2025
Leavitt was among the attendees at the launch party held by GB News as it expanded into the US in September with a new show anchored from Washington DC.
Leavitt said at the time: “A huge shout out to Nigel Farage and the GB News team, some of whom met with the President in the White House earlier.
“GB News is going to be bringing a lot more common sense to the great people of the United Kingdom.
“You share the values this administration holds dear: Free speech, that men cannot be women, secure borders – we don’t want illegal aliens invading our countries, we want to protect the integrity, democracy and culture that make our countries two of the greatest countries in the history of the world.
“I really look forward as the President’s spokeswoman to continuing to work with the team at GB News.”
UK political reaction to BBC resignations
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy thanked Davie “for his service to public service broadcasting over many years. He has led the BBC through a period of significant change and helped the organisation to grip the challenges it has faced in recent years.”
She added: “Now more than ever, the need for trusted news and high quality programming is essential to our democratic and cultural life, and our place in the world.
“As a government, we will support the Board as it manages this transition and we will ensure that the Charter Review is the catalyst that helps the BBC to adapt to this new era and secures its role at the heart of national life for decades to come.”
Caroline Dinenage MP, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said Davie’s decision to step down “is regrettable given the huge commitment to the BBC and public service broadcasting he has demonstrated during his time at the helm, but restoring trust in the corporation must come first”.
“The BBC Board must now begin the long process of rebuilding the corporation’s reputation both at home and abroad, after the damage caused by what has become a seemingly constant stream of crises and missteps.”
The committee had written to BBC chair Samir Shah on Tuesday asking what action was being taken in response to Prescott’s memo and a reply is expected today (Monday).
