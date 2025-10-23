Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

October 23, 2025

British Journalism Awards 2025: Finalists revealed

Featuring links to all of the shortlisted work.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Collage of the shortlisted scoops of the year at the British Journalism Awards 2025
Press Gazette is proud to reveal the shortlists for the British Journalism Awards 2025, supported by headline sponsor Starling Bank.

Now in its 14th year, this event recognises great journalism that serves the public interest regardless of the platform via which it is published.

The 70 independent British Journalism Awards judges compiled these shortlists after considering more than 600 entries over the last three weeks. This week they held jury-style meetings to reach agreement on the shortlists and winners.

Some categories had 50 or more high-quality entries so making the shortlist of finalists is an impressive achievement.

The British Journalism Awards are supported by headline sponsor Starling Bank as well as Amazon, The People’s Postcode Lottery, Find Out Now and Journalist.net.

The 2025 finalists come from across the world of UK journalism including national newspapers, TV, radio, podcasts, regional newsbrands, specialist websites and newsletter-based start-ups.

To be eligible the work must have been produced primarily for a UK audience and published between 1 September 2024 and 31 August 2025.

The judges were asked to consider whether work brought important new information to light, had an impact, demonstrated skill and rigour, and both served the public interest and was interesting to the public.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner hosted by Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine at London’s Hilton Bankside on Thursday 11 December.

Winners for the Public Service Journalism Award, Marie Colvin Award and Journalist of the Year (sponsored by Starling Bank) will be announced on the night with no shortlist.

A separate shortlist for News Provider of the Year (sponsored by The People’s Postcode Lottery) will be published at a later date following a second round of judging.

British Journalism Awards 2025 shortlist in full:

Energy & Environment Journalism

Leigh Baldwin, Atika Rehman, Jess Staufenberg, Marcus Leroux, Costanza Gambarini, Luke Barratt and Rosa Furneaux – SourceMaterial

Billy Briggs, Rob Edwards and Paul Dobson – The Ferret

Simon Evans – Carbon Brief

Nick Ferris – The Independent

Lucie Heath – The i Paper

Simi Jolaoso – BBC News

Adam Vaughan – The Times

Health & Life Sciences Journalism

Ethan Ennals – The Mail on Sunday

Hanna Geissler – Daily Express

Shaun Lintern – The Sunday Times

Catrin Nye, Adam Eley and Oliver Englehart – BBC Panorama

David Pegg, Hannah Devlin, Tom Burgis and Juliette Garside – The Guardian

Russell Scott – Byline Times

Rebecca Thomas – The Independent

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank

Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott, Steven Grandison, Geoff Atkinson, Sandy Smith, Alistair Jackson, Geraldine McKelvie, Matt Bardo, Sarah Wilson, Kate Mead, Fred Atkinson, Alex Warman and Nick Sommerlad – The Sunday Times/Channel 4 Dispatches

Ed Conway – Sky News

Rob Davies – The Guardian

Stephen Foley – Financial Times

Oliver Gill – The Sunday Times

Ben Stupples – Bloomberg

Tom Burgis – The Guardian

Anna Hall, Nicola Addyman, Imaan Labad, Mark Stokes, Joanna Wilcock, Mark Summers, Enda Mullen and Luke Rothery – Channel 4

Liam McDougall, Sam Poling, Carla Basu and Shelley Jofre – Disclosure: BBC Scotland

Phoebe McIndoe, Redzi Bernard, Alan Hall and Mike Woolley – BBC Radio 4

Lucy Richards, Emer Noonan, Victoria Noble, Richard Cookson, Esella Hawkey and Dani Jacobs – Hardcash Productions/Channel 4

Matt Shea – Channel 4 Dispatches

David Woode – The Times

Comment Journalism

Hadley Freeman – The Sunday Times

Marina Hyde – The Guardian

Nesrine Malik – The Guardian

Fraser Nelson – The Times

Duncan Robinson – The Economist

Matthew Syed – The Sunday Times

Sports Journalism

Um-E-Aymen Babar – Sky Sports

Ian Herbert – Daily Mail

Jonathan W. Rosen – The Economist’s 1843

Owen Slot – The Times and The Sunday Times

Daniel Storey – The i Paper

David Walsh – The Times and The Sunday Times

Jeremy Wilson – The Telegraph

Online Video Journalism

Louise Callaghan – The Sunday Times

Bertram Hill, Peter Murimi, Valeria Cardi, Emile Costard, Abigail Knight, Martyna Marciniak, Tom Watson, Liz Gibbons, Runako Celina, Courtney Bembridge, Rüzgar Mehmet Akgün and Regan Wharton – BBC Africa Eye

Riva Japaul, David Navarro, Derren Lawford, Janine Lawford and Sofia Vyas – Channel 4 Untold/DARE Pictures

Rob Pattinson, Jon Lloyd, Max Molyneux and Alex Goss – The Sun

Joe Sinclair and Chris Miller – Financial Times

Jordan Stephens, Ally Roberts, Alfie Turner, Adam Jessel, Sam Wilson, Colette Foster, Omi Ogundipe, Gemma Kemp and Paul Raffile – Channel 4 Untold/Full Fat Television

Bel Trew – The Independent

Specialist Journalism

John Burn-Murdoch – Financial Times

Peter Geoghegan, Lucas Amin and Jenna Corderoy – Democracy for Sale

Phil Hendry and John Neal – BBC Six & Ten O’clock News

Saman Javed and Anita Mureithi – Hyphen

Freya Pratty – Sifted

James Riding – Inside Housing

Justine Smith – The House

Sondre Solstad – The Economist

Photojournalism

Facundo Arrizabalaga – MyLondon

British Journalism Awards 2025 shortlisted picture as part of MyLondon's "Rough" project about homelessness in the capital. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga/MyLondon
British Journalism Awards 2025 shortlisted picture as part of MyLondon’s “Rough” project about homelessness in the capital. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga/MyLondon

Jane Barlow – PA Media

Two farmers sleeping on chairs in cattle stalls with The Princess Royal walking behind them
A couple of farmers sleep as The Princess Royal tours the cattle stalls in the Highland Hall during a visit to the Royal Highland Show at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday June 20, 2025. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Media

Giles Clarke – CNN International

Picture by Giles Clarke for CNN International taken in Sudan

Jack Hill – The Times and The Sunday Times

Alessio Mamo – The Guardian

Gaza in ruins, photographed from the air
Alessio Mamo photographed scale of destruction in Gaza from a Jordanian military aircraft in August 2025. Picture: Alessio Mamo/The Guardian

Oliver Marsden – The Observer

British Journalism Awards shortlisted image by Oliver Marsden for The Observer capturing the moment of an air drop over Gaza
British Journalism Awards shortlisted image by Oliver Marsden for The Observer capturing the moment of an air drop over Gaza

Innovation of the Year

Jacob Furedi – Dispatch

Deborah Haynes, James Shield, Jess Swinburne, Tom Kinsella, Katy Scholes, Jasper Corbett, Paul Stanworth, Sarah Whitehead and David Mapstone – Sky News/Tortoise

Luke Hoyland, Sam Cutler, Daniel Hugenroth, Dominic Kendrick, Zeke Hunter-Green, Philip McMahon, Sabina Bejasa-Dimmock, Mario Savarese, Chloe Kirton and Tom Richards – The Guardian

Georgina Lee and Brian O’Flynn – Channel 4 News FactCheck

Lucy Nash, Eleanor Rose and Edward Siddons – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Jim Waterson – London Centric

Technology Journalism, sponsored by Amazon

Siân Boyle – The Guardian/The Observer

Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham – The Guardian/+972

Zoe Kleinman, Georgina Hayes, Ammie Sekhon and Monica Soriano – BBC News

Simon Lock, Sam Holder and Daniel Boal – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism/ITV News

Hannah Murphy – Financial Times

Features Journalism

Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff – The Guardian

Liz Cookman – The Guardian/The Telegraph

Dani Garavelli – London Review of Books/The Herald on Sunday

Zak Garner-Purkis – The Express

Jenny Kleeman – The Guardian

Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times

Richard Pendlebury – Daily Mail

Jim Waterson – London Centric

New Journalist of the Year

Cherise Hamilton-Stephenson – Channel 4 News

Dominic Hauschild – The Sunday Times

Max Kendix – The Times

Rachel Rees – London Centric

Malak A Tantesh – The Guardian

Harrison Taylor – The Guardian

Local Journalism

Chris Burn – The Yorkshire Post

Anna Crossley and Mark Graham – BBC Look North

Ben Fishwick – Southern Daily Echo

The Northern Echo team – The Northern Echo

Mollie Simpson – The Mill

Daniel Timms – The Tribune

Jim Waterson – London Centric

Abi Whistance – The Post

Social Affairs, Diversity & Inclusion Journalism

Holly Bancroft – The Independent

Michael Buchanan, Eleanor Lawrie and Katie Langdon – BBC News

Laura Cooke – Big Issue

Lucas Cumiskey – Hyphen

Greg McKenzie, Karen Wightman, Tom Stone, George Amponsah, Oana Marocico and Oliver Newlan – BBC Panorama

Tara Mills and John O’Kane – BBC Spotlight

Hugh Sheehan – BBC Sounds

Helen Warrell – Financial Times

Interviewer of the Year

Decca Aitkenhead – The Sunday Times

Hayley Campbell – British GQ

Charlotte Edwardes – The Guardian

Mishal Husain – Bloomberg

Cathy Newman – Channel 4 News

Janice Turner – The Times

Arts & Entertainment Journalism

Chloe Hadjimatheou – The Observer

Rachel Healy – The Observer/The Londoner

Jonathan Dean – The Sunday Times

Clemmie Moodie – The Sun

Noor Nanji and Felicity Baker – BBC News

Erin O’Brien – The Economist’s 1843

Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by Journalist.net

Richard Bilton, Hannah O’Grady, Andrew Head, Rory Tinman, David Howell, Joel Gunter, Karen Wightman, Seamas McCracken and Conor McCann – BBC Panorama

Alex Crawford, Chris Cunningham, Jake Britton and Garwen McLuckie – Sky News

Emma Graham-Harrison – The Guardian

Yousef Hammash, Ed Fraser, Girish Juneja and Tom Besley – Channel 4 News

Andrew Harding – BBC News

Ebraheem Abu Ishaiba, Zaher Saleh and Yousef Hammash – Channel 4 News

Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times

Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Ben de Pear, Menna Hijazi, Jaber Badwan, Mel Quigley and Leah Gowns – Basement Films/Channel 4

Politics Journalism, sponsored by Find Out Now

Anushka Asthana – ITV News

Pippa Crerar – The Guardian

Kate Ferguson – The Sun on Sunday

Matthew Holehouse – The Economist

Beth Rigby – Sky News

Steven Swinford – The Times

Campaign of the Year

Asbestos: Britain’s Hidden Killer – Daily Mail

Free School Meals For All – The Mirror

Silent Crime – National World

This Is Not Right – Metro

Transparency in the family courts – Louise Tickle and Hannah Summers (freelance)

Vaccine Crisis – The Sunday Times

Scoop of the Year

Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott, Steven Grandison, Geoff Atkinson, Sandy Smith, Alistair Jackson, Geraldine McKelvie, Matt Bardo, Sarah Wilson, Kate Mead, Fred Atkinson, Alex Warman and Nick Sommerlad – The Sunday Times/Channel 4 Dispatches

Kate Ferguson and Amir Razavi – The Sun on Sunday

Lewis Goodall – The News Agents

Sam Greenhill – Daily Mail

Cathy Newman and Claire Sinka – Channel 4 News

Mike Radford, Erica Gornall, Cassie Cornish-Trestrail and Keaton Stone – BBC2

Investigation of the Year

Richard Bilton, Hannah O’Grady, Andrew Head, Rory Tinman, David Howell, Joel Gunter, Karen Wightman, Seamas McCracken and Conor McCann – BBC Panorama

Larisa Brown – The Times

Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott, Steven Grandison, Geoff Atkinson, Sandy Smith, Alistair Jackson, Geraldine McKelvie, Matt Bardo, Sarah Wilson, Kate Mead, Fred Atkinson, Alex Warman and Nick Sommerlad – The Sunday Times/Channel 4 Dispatches

Bertram Hill, Peter Murimi, Valeria Cardi, Emile Costard, Abigail Knight, Martyna Marciniak, Tom Watson, Liz Gibbons, Runako Celina, Courtney Bembridge, Rüzgar Mehmet Akgün and Regan Wharton – BBC Africa Eye

Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Ben de Pear, Menna Hijazi, Jaber Badwan, Mel Quigley and Leah Gowns – Basement Films/Channel 4

Cathy Newman and Claire Sinka – Channel 4 News

Mike Radford, Erica Gornall, Cassie Cornish-Trestrail and Keaton Stone – BBC2

Ben van der Merwe – Sky News

