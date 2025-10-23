British Journalism Awards 2025: Finalists revealed

Press Gazette is proud to reveal the shortlists for the British Journalism Awards 2025, supported by headline sponsor Starling Bank.
Now in its 14th year, this event recognises great journalism that serves the public interest regardless of the platform via which it is published.
The 70 independent British Journalism Awards judges compiled these shortlists after considering more than 600 entries over the last three weeks. This week they held jury-style meetings to reach agreement on the shortlists and winners.
Some categories had 50 or more high-quality entries so making the shortlist of finalists is an impressive achievement.
The British Journalism Awards are supported by headline sponsor Starling Bank as well as Amazon, The People’s Postcode Lottery, Find Out Now and Journalist.net.
The 2025 finalists come from across the world of UK journalism including national newspapers, TV, radio, podcasts, regional newsbrands, specialist websites and newsletter-based start-ups.
To be eligible the work must have been produced primarily for a UK audience and published between 1 September 2024 and 31 August 2025.
The judges were asked to consider whether work brought important new information to light, had an impact, demonstrated skill and rigour, and both served the public interest and was interesting to the public.
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner hosted by Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine at London’s Hilton Bankside on Thursday 11 December.
Winners for the Public Service Journalism Award, Marie Colvin Award and Journalist of the Year (sponsored by Starling Bank) will be announced on the night with no shortlist.
A separate shortlist for News Provider of the Year (sponsored by The People’s Postcode Lottery) will be published at a later date following a second round of judging.
British Journalism Awards 2025 shortlist in full:
Energy & Environment Journalism
Leigh Baldwin, Atika Rehman, Jess Staufenberg, Marcus Leroux, Costanza Gambarini, Luke Barratt and Rosa Furneaux – SourceMaterial
- Burning Rubber: The poisonous afterlife of waste tyres
- Dark Water: How Putin’s shadow fleet is illegally dumping oil across the globe
- Don’t look back or we’ll shoot: TotalEnergies knew troops it funded stood accused of torture, rape and killing—and kept paying them
Billy Briggs, Rob Edwards and Paul Dobson – The Ferret
- Loch polluted by radioactive waste from nuclear bomb plant
- Can a Norwegian seafood giant allay locals’ fears over a Highland fish farm?
- This company owns some of Scotland’s biggest oil fields. It’s also accused of complicity in Israel’s war
Simon Evans – Carbon Brief
- Analysis: UK’s electricity was cleanest ever in 2024
- Analysis: China’s emissions have now caused more global warming than EU
- OBR: Net-zero is much cheaper than thought for UK – and unchecked global warming far more costly
Nick Ferris – The Independent
- Aid cuts leave a million facing starvation in Nigeria – as food supplies run out
- How Russia is pushing to take control of Africa’s nuclear future
- Wildfires are blazing across Africa – but leaders like Trump are turning away
Lucie Heath – The i Paper
- ‘Toothless’ watchdog could be scrapped under Labour plans to fix sewage crisis
- Water companies fined just £2 for rule breaking despite record sewage
- Not a single penny from sewage fines goes to clean up rivers
Simi Jolaoso – BBC News
Adam Vaughan – The Times
- The day coal died
- Thirsty data centres are sucking up Britain’s scarce water supplies
- Solar panels on all new homes as part of Labour’s net-zero push
Health & Life Sciences Journalism
Ethan Ennals – The Mail on Sunday
- This is the surprising positive side-effect of Mounjaro that’s transforming users’ lives – and why experts are now calling for slim people to get the drug
- Victory for MOS as NHS physician associates given strict boundaries
- My life was wrecked by chronic pain. The answer was a 10p pill – but doctors didn’t give it to me for three years. Here’s the reason why that you MUST be aware of
Hanna Geissler – Daily Express
- Assisted dying bill faces crunch vote in hours as leading MP issues bombshell prediction
- ‘Time is running out’ for patients denied life-changing drug on NHS
- Behind the Assisted Dying Bill: The Express Campaign that Helped Change British Law
Shaun Lintern – The Sunday Times
- 721 children in rogue surgeon investigation at Great Ormond Street
- Measles outbreak: child dies in Liverpool as vaccine rate plunges
- NHS hearing units misdiagnosed thousands of children and ‘did nothing’
Catrin Nye, Adam Eley and Oliver Englehart – BBC Panorama
David Pegg, Hannah Devlin, Tom Burgis and Juliette Garside – The Guardian
- Revealed: International ‘race science’ network secretly funded by US tech boss
- ‘Race science’ group say they accessed sensitive UK health data
- US startup charging couples to ‘screen embryos for IQ’
Russell Scott – Byline Times
- Company That Supplied Hundreds of Millions of Pounds of Unusable COVID Tests Saw Profits Skyrocket to £178 Million After Lobbying Conservative Peer for Contract
- The Sheer Scale of the COVID ‘VIP Lane’ PPE Scandal Has Still Not Been Revealed Five Years On
- Matt Hancock Intervened to Help Conservative Donor’s Pizza Firm Land Lucrative Covid PPE Contract
Rebecca Thomas – The Independent
- He was trapped in hospitals for a decade because he’s autistic – now Nicholas is finally free
- Rapist nurse allowed to work with vulnerable hospital patients for a year – despite police warning he was a suspect
- These disabled children died after they were left alone in their beds in the same care home. Now their families want answers
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank
Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott, Steven Grandison, Geoff Atkinson, Sandy Smith, Alistair Jackson, Geraldine McKelvie, Matt Bardo, Sarah Wilson, Kate Mead, Fred Atkinson, Alex Warman and Nick Sommerlad – The Sunday Times/Channel 4 Dispatches
- Revealed: the property empires that make Charles and William millions
- The King, The Prince & Their Secret Millions
Ed Conway – Sky News
- Brand new luxury British and European cars are entering Russia despite being banned – here’s how
- Last UK blast furnaces days from closure as Chinese owners cut off crucial supplies
- ‘Leicester is embargoed’: City’s clothing industry in crisis
Rob Davies – The Guardian
- The ultimate gambler? How Denise Coates became Britain’s richest woman
- Revealed: the touts offering Oasis tickets for thousands on resale sites
- Spin doctors: gambling firms adopt hard tactics to flood towns with 24-hour slot machines
Stephen Foley – Financial Times
- BCG modelled plan to ‘relocate’ Palestinians from Gaza
- Tony Blair’s staff took part in ‘Gaza Riviera’ project with BCG
- Two top BCG executives stripped of leadership roles over Gaza project
Oliver Gill – The Sunday Times
- Why Heathrow boss Thomas Woldbye left deputy to close airport
- Royal Navy on alert to escort shipment in steel crisis
- Rail unions have the country in a chokehold. What’s their secret?
Ben Stupples – Bloomberg
- London’s Ultra-Rich Flee the Threat of Rising Taxes
- Wealth Hubs Go on Charm Offensive to Lure UK Super-Rich
- Britain Counts the Mounting Cost of Taxing Wealthy ‘Non-Doms’
Crime & Legal Journalism
Tom Burgis – The Guardian
- How oligarchs took on the UK fraud squad – and won
- Revealed: oligarchs spied on UK lawyers who ran Serious Fraud Office cases
Anna Hall, Nicola Addyman, Imaan Labad, Mark Stokes, Joanna Wilcock, Mark Summers, Enda Mullen and Luke Rothery – Channel 4
Liam McDougall, Sam Poling, Carla Basu and Shelley Jofre – Disclosure: BBC Scotland
Phoebe McIndoe, Redzi Bernard, Alan Hall and Mike Woolley – BBC Radio 4
Lucy Richards, Emer Noonan, Victoria Noble, Richard Cookson, Esella Hawkey and Dani Jacobs – Hardcash Productions/Channel 4
Matt Shea – Channel 4 Dispatches
David Woode – The Times
- Knife crime is rising — we looked at the data to find out why
- ‘A weapon in the hands of someone stupid is the most dangerous thing’
- Southport yoga teacher: I haven’t used a knife since the attack
Comment Journalism
Hadley Freeman – The Sunday Times
- Our children ask about Gaza. This is what we say
- Pornography is turning sex into an extreme sport
- Yes, I’m easily distracted. No, I don’t have ADHD
Marina Hyde – The Guardian
- Right, the underpants are off! It’s time I, Gregg Wallace, had my say
- Farewell, then, Justin Welby. Good to see that you have already forgiven yourself
- Was this a hen do or a humanitarian mission to liberate Paris? Either way, give Lauren Sánchez an award
Nesrine Malik – The Guardian
- The siege of Khartoum has lifted. Left behind are scenes of unimaginable horror
- Goodbye to the lost children of Gaza. You were loved, you are remembered, you did not deserve it
- I got British citizenship via the five-year route. Labour’s new 10-year rule will cause untold pain
Fraser Nelson – The Times
- Robert Jenrick’s tilt at power could kill off the Tories
- How Liz Kendall can stop this national sickness
- Violent, lawless, broken Britain? The facts tell a different story
Duncan Robinson – The Economist
- The four worst words in British politics
- Britain’s big squeeze: middle-class and minimum-wage
- A world without Nigel Farage
Matthew Syed – The Sunday Times
- Old Europe is gripped by a delusion. Get real before it’s too late
- Richard Dawkins teaches us the stupendous wonder of life
- Like every true friend of Israel, I am obliged to say — enough
Sports Journalism
Um-E-Aymen Babar – Sky Sports
- Ramadan: Muslim boxers and coaches are using their faith to inspire change in the ring and break stereotypes
- Banned, ignored and still in exile: The story of the Afghanistan women’s cricket team who fled for safety
- Monique Murphy: How endometriosis forced Paralympian swimmer to remove her uterus
Ian Herbert – Daily Mail
- Inside the barbaric wild west of white-collar boxing – and the horrifying story of a death in the ring that every parent should read
- Superbike deaths: Could more have been done to save the two tragic riders? These are the key questions that must be answered
- This small, insignificant memorial is a disgrace and an insult to the fans who lost their lives at Heysel
Jonathan W. Rosen – The Economist’s 1843
Owen Slot – The Times and The Sunday Times
- The Charlotte Dujardin scandal and a sport in crisis
- How ghost club of Ray Gravell became symbol of Wales decline
- The African kids sold a European dream then sent to UAE’s ‘Wild West’
Daniel Storey – The i Paper
- 92 things I learned by visiting all 92 football league clubs in one season
- The football club owner who hates money – and won’t even play Monopoly
- This is the story Blackpool fans told me I had to write
David Walsh – The Times and The Sunday Times
- My three days inside England’s Six Nations training camp
- The genius of Willie Mullins: dogs, alpha cockerels and animal instinct
- My memorable 19 holes following Rory McIlroy’s Masters triumph
Jeremy Wilson – The Telegraph
- ‘You are losing your best friend’: ‘Forgotten’ England captain Dave Watson’s dementia battle
- Revealed: FA tried to prevent inquest into football’s role in player’s death
- Graham Thorpe’s family: ‘I still watch videos of him batting’
Online Video Journalism
Louise Callaghan – The Sunday Times
Bertram Hill, Peter Murimi, Valeria Cardi, Emile Costard, Abigail Knight, Martyna Marciniak, Tom Watson, Liz Gibbons, Runako Celina, Courtney Bembridge, Rüzgar Mehmet Akgün and Regan Wharton – BBC Africa Eye
Riva Japaul, David Navarro, Derren Lawford, Janine Lawford and Sofia Vyas – Channel 4 Untold/DARE Pictures
Rob Pattinson, Jon Lloyd, Max Molyneux and Alex Goss – The Sun
Joe Sinclair and Chris Miller – Financial Times
Jordan Stephens, Ally Roberts, Alfie Turner, Adam Jessel, Sam Wilson, Colette Foster, Omi Ogundipe, Gemma Kemp and Paul Raffile – Channel 4 Untold/Full Fat Television
Bel Trew – The Independent
Specialist Journalism
John Burn-Murdoch – Financial Times
- Young women are starting to leave men behind
- Have humans passed peak brain power?
- The London problem is holding young Brits back
Peter Geoghegan, Lucas Amin and Jenna Corderoy – Democracy for Sale
- £60m in ‘dark money’ funnelled into British politics
- The ‘black hole’ in Reform UK’s finances
- Revealed: How foreign billionaires pump millions into British politics
Phil Hendry and John Neal – BBC Six & Ten O’clock News
- Dangerous EPS cladding banned in Australia still allowed in UK
- ‘Anger is replacing grief’ says mum after daughter died fighting for cladding justice
- Suspended engineer accused of forging fire safety certificates for high-rise flats
Saman Javed and Anita Mureithi – Hyphen
- An accountant hit his wife. Why did their community take his side?
- A death in the desert — Hajj and the fatal impact of global warming
- Three generations, one home: the changing face of an east London housing estate
Freya Pratty – Sifted
- Inside Gloucester Circus: the family office which managed to catfish London’s VC ecosystem
- VC firm faces questions over £110m of UK public money acquired without competitive process
- Inside the unravelling of the €1bn NATO Innovation Fund: alleged conflicts of interest, departures and disorganisation at the alliance’s big VC bet
James Riding – Inside Housing
- The TikTok entrepreneur making a profit from ‘social housing’
- Major bank pauses lending on buildings signed off by sanctioned fire engineer
- Exclusive: homelessness firm owned by London councils at risk of closure
Justine Smith – The House
Sondre Solstad – The Economist
- How much of Gaza is left standing?
- Russia’s summer Ukraine offensive looks like its deadliest yet
- Anti-politics is eating the west
Photojournalism
Facundo Arrizabalaga – MyLondon
Jane Barlow – PA Media
Giles Clarke – CNN International
Jack Hill – The Times and The Sunday Times
Alessio Mamo – The Guardian
Oliver Marsden – The Observer
Innovation of the Year
Jacob Furedi – Dispatch
Deborah Haynes, James Shield, Jess Swinburne, Tom Kinsella, Katy Scholes, Jasper Corbett, Paul Stanworth, Sarah Whitehead and David Mapstone – Sky News/Tortoise
Luke Hoyland, Sam Cutler, Daniel Hugenroth, Dominic Kendrick, Zeke Hunter-Green, Philip McMahon, Sabina Bejasa-Dimmock, Mario Savarese, Chloe Kirton and Tom Richards – The Guardian
Georgina Lee and Brian O’Flynn – Channel 4 News FactCheck
Lucy Nash, Eleanor Rose and Edward Siddons – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Jim Waterson – London Centric
Technology Journalism, sponsored by Amazon
Siân Boyle – The Guardian/The Observer
- Revealed: Google facilitated Russia and China’s censorship requests
- Addicted to love: how dating apps ‘exploit’ their users
- Is doom scrolling really rotting our brains? The evidence is getting harder to ignore
Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham – The Guardian/+972
- Revealed: Microsoft deepened ties with Israeli military to provide tech support during Gaza war
- Revealed: Israeli military creating ChatGPT-like tool using vast collection of Palestinian surveillance data
- ‘A million calls an hour’: Israel relying on Microsoft cloud for expansive surveillance of Palestinians
Zoe Kleinman, Georgina Hayes, Ammie Sekhon and Monica Soriano – BBC News
- UK demands access to Apple users’ encrypted data
- Apple pulls data protection tool after UK government security row
- Keep kids off Roblox if you’re worried, its CEO tells parents
Simon Lock, Sam Holder and Daniel Boal – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism/ITV News
- Revealed: global crime network behind QR code car-park scam
- Scammed by your neighbour’s company: How UK homes are fronts for global scam network
Hannah Murphy – Financial Times
- Meta exempted top advertisers from standard content moderation process
- How Mark Zuckerberg unleashed his inner brawler
- Zuckerberg’s AI hires disrupt Meta with swift exits and threats to leave
Features Journalism
Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff – The Guardian
Liz Cookman – The Guardian/The Telegraph
- ‘Russia is targeting us deliberately’: how attacks on maternity hospitals fuelled a birth-rate crisis in Ukraine
- Children pull skulls from mass graves in Syrian killing field
- Sickness and starvation stalk Somalia’s children in the ‘City of Death’
Dani Garavelli – London Review of Books/The Herald on Sunday
- Jailed, Failed, Forgotten: Dani Garavelli on suicides in state custody
- ‘Bang! I was out’: Dani Garavelli on the case for drug consumption rooms
- The last of the Scottish fairs — and the fight to save them
Zak Garner-Purkis – The Express
- The Russian billionaires hiring £180k UK nannies making a mockery of sanctions on Putin
- I have a dangerous job – Putin wants to kill us
- My brother was taken by Putin aged 11 – so I went to rescue him in Russia
Jenny Kleeman – The Guardian
- ‘I was a British tourist trying to leave the US. Then I was detained, shackled and sent to an immigration detention centre’
- Elon Musk put a chip in this paralysed man’s brain. Now he can move things with his mind. Should we be amazed – or terrified?
- ‘You tried to tell yourself I wasn’t real’: what happens when people with acute psychosis meet the voices in their heads?
Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times
- Only 25 people can solve Syria’s darkest puzzle. They’re dentists
- Gisèle Pelicot said the most powerful four words I’ve heard this year
- If I don’t rescue my son, he’ll be forced to fight for Putin at 14
Richard Pendlebury – Daily Mail
- As Ukraine awaits Donald Trump’s next move, RICHARD PENDLEBURY dodges Russian drones with a quiet hero on the world’s most dangerous newspaper round
- The pastry chef, lawyer and fast food boss shooting down Putin’s drones with a WWI-era machine gun mounted on a truck from Leeds
- On the front line with the Ukrainian special forces famous for their SAS-style raids behind enemy lines – just days before they took a direct hit
Jim Waterson – London Centric
- Why Omaze is giving away London’s most expensive council house in a raffle
- Drag queens, secret votes, and the £4m battle for Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club
- How to catch a London bike thief
New Journalist of the Year
Cherise Hamilton-Stephenson – Channel 4 News
Dominic Hauschild – The Sunday Times
- Spain floods: Anger runs deep on the street that became a river
- US moves B-2 stealth bombers as Israel-Iran conflict continues
- As Pope Francis lies sick, the race to be his successor is here already
Max Kendix – The Times
- Dozens of councils to be abolished under biggest reforms in 50 years
- Labour faces rebellion as MPs urge Starmer to soften welfare cuts
- Ministers ‘to scrap special-needs plans’ in cost-saving measure
Rachel Rees – London Centric
- First video: The mysterious gang attacking Londoners’ homes with red paint
- Why can’t anyone stop the fundraisers outside London stations?
- Nitrous oxide drivers are causing chaos on London’s roads
Malak A Tantesh – The Guardian
- ‘We faced hunger before, but never like this’: skeletal children fill hospital wards as starvation grips Gaza
- ‘My memories are crushed and buried’: a long walk home in Gaza
- ‘I heard them take their last breath’: survivor recounts Gaza paramedic killings
Harrison Taylor – The Guardian
- How a 12-year-old boy was killed in the West Bank – video analysis
- How EU’s largest missile maker is selling parts for bombs that have killed children in Gaza – video
- Syria’s March massacres: how sectarian violence targeted Alawites – video
Local Journalism
Chris Burn – The Yorkshire Post
- Yorkshire businessman barred from selling £3.5m home, two racehorses and Porsche 911 by court order
- Exclusive: Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Council’s controversial £105m plan for reopening site revealed
- Leeds, Nottingham and Newcastle building societies paying over £40m to victims of Philips Trust Corporation scandal
Anna Crossley and Mark Graham – BBC Look North
Ben Fishwick – Southern Daily Echo
- Hampshire chief constable probed over failing to disclose relationship
- Hampshire chief constable ‘totally committed’ while facing probe
- Hampshire chief constable quits after probe into relationship
The Northern Echo team – The Northern Echo
- Inquiry into Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust
- Homeless people being moved from London to North East
- Get Hitachi Back on Track campaign
Mollie Simpson – The Mill
- ‘I’ll sack who I want’: Inside the chaotic, mutinous new University of Greater Manchester
- The Casablanca Deal: Secret contracts and unexplained payments at the University of Greater Manchester
- George Holmes suspended as vice chancellor as the police move in
Daniel Timms – The Tribune
- Exclusive: Sheffield’s secret lab working on the UK’s next nuclear warheads
- Anonymous messages, secret codes and uranium: how Sheffield’s big nuclear secret leaked out
Jim Waterson – London Centric
- The billionaire and the tax evading gift shops
- Lime bikes keep breaking Londoners’ legs
- Ice cream wars and illegal gambling: How Westminster Bridge became lawless
Abi Whistance – The Post
Social Affairs, Diversity & Inclusion Journalism
Holly Bancroft – The Independent
- A day on the front line of Britain’s eviction crisis
- How the British Red Cross tried to blow the whistle about conditions inside crisis-hit migrant detention centres
- Catastrophic MoD data breach that put up to 100,000 lives at risk finally revealed as superinjunction lifted
Michael Buchanan, Eleanor Lawrie and Katie Langdon – BBC News
Laura Cooke – Big Issue
- Family evicted from temporary housing after having grandparents over for a brew: ‘It blew my mind’
- Tower block tenants trapped in ‘living nightmare’ by bed bug infestations: ‘I’m riddled with them’
Lucas Cumiskey – Hyphen
- Iranian asylum seeker lay dead for up to four months while wearing ankle tag
- Just 6% of homes approved in Labour’s first six months were for social rent
- Overseas X accounts that fuelled 2024 riots still targeting UK Muslims
Greg McKenzie, Karen Wightman, Tom Stone, George Amponsah, Oana Marocico and Oliver Newlan – BBC Panorama
Tara Mills and John O’Kane – BBC Spotlight
Hugh Sheehan – BBC Sounds
Helen Warrell – Financial Times
- Weaponised autism and the extremist threat facing children
- The vulnerable teen drawn into far-right extremism online
- Home Office to review autism cases in anti-extremism unit
Interviewer of the Year
Decca Aitkenhead – The Sunday Times
- Sir Chris Hoy: ‘I have terminal cancer but I still feel lucky’
- Reform’s Richard Tice: ‘There would be no party without my money’
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: I’ve never heard of Andrew Tate
Hayley Campbell – British GQ
- Richard Gadd on life after Baby Reindeer
- Everyone’s thirsty for Danny Dyer
- David Harbour’s Ego Death
Charlotte Edwardes – The Guardian
- ‘The world is on edge’: five tumultuous weeks with David Lammy, foreign secretary at a time of crisis
- Kieran Culkin on pranks, parenting and why his famous family doesn’t need therapy: ‘Us siblings, we’re already cooked’
- ‘Cancel culture? We should stop it. End of story’: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on backlash, writer’s block – and her new baby twins
Mishal Husain – Bloomberg
- Elon Musk on Political Spending: ‘I Think I’ve Done Enough’
- Keir Starmer: ‘We Are Gravely Concerned’
- Shonda Rhimes: ‘America is Not a Reality TV Show’
Cathy Newman – Channel 4 News
- Archbishop of Canterbury extended interview on John Smyth scandal and resigning
- Church abuse scandal: my dad the abuser
Janice Turner – The Times
- Bonnie Blue: 1,000 men and the worrying normalisation of porn
- Nigel Farage: ‘Will I be the next PM? There’s a good chance’
- Sarah Vine: life as Mrs Gove, and falling out with the Camerons
Arts & Entertainment Journalism
Chloe Hadjimatheou – The Observer
Rachel Healy – The Observer/The Londoner
- Gregg Wallace accused of inappropriate behaviour in letter sent to BBC in 2022
- No laughing matter: Why didn’t a top Soho comedy club pay its performers?
- Death of a publishing dream: how the Unbound revolution became untethered
Jonathan Dean – The Sunday Times
- Johnny Depp: ‘I was a crash test dummy for MeToo’
- What’s gone wrong with James Bond? No star, no script, no plan
- Mary Austin: I’d be stunned if Freddie Mercury had a secret child
Clemmie Moodie – The Sun
- Gregg Wallace probed over making inappropriate sexual comments to female staffer leaving his MasterChef future in doubt
- Disgraced Gregg Wallace says ‘I’m no groper, sex pest or flasher,’ as star refuses to accept blame for BBC sacking
- Fresh scandal hits Strictly as BBC call in cops after external probe into show weeks before new series starts
Noor Nanji and Felicity Baker – BBC News
- Gregg Wallace was ‘fascinated by my sex life and made lesbian jokes’
- ‘Groping’ and ‘touching’: Fresh claims against Gregg Wallace
- Gregg Wallace sacked as 50 more people make claims
Erin O’Brien – The Economist’s 1843
Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by Journalist.net
Richard Bilton, Hannah O’Grady, Andrew Head, Rory Tinman, David Howell, Joel Gunter, Karen Wightman, Seamas McCracken and Conor McCann – BBC Panorama
Alex Crawford, Chris Cunningham, Jake Britton and Garwen McLuckie – Sky News
- Syria conflict: 30,000 trapped in besieged city of Sweida – as fragile ceasefire holds
- Doctors on the frontline: Victoria Rose and Tom Potokar take you inside the war in Gaza
- Hunting for ISIS: A Warning from Africa
Emma Graham-Harrison – The Guardian
- ‘These are traps set for the people’: the story of a mother shot dead searching for food in Gaza
- ‘We faced hunger before, but never like this’: skeletal children fill hospital wards as starvation grips Gaza
- The mathematics of starvation: how Israel caused a famine in Gaza
Yousef Hammash, Ed Fraser, Girish Juneja and Tom Besley – Channel 4 News
Andrew Harding – BBC News
Ebraheem Abu Ishaiba, Zaher Saleh and Yousef Hammash – Channel 4 News
- The story of one Israeli airstrike that killed 15 family members
- How one five-year-old girl escaped an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza
- Gaza Weddings: Love Under Fire
Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times
- Taliban arrest British couple in their 70s for teaching mothers
- Syria returns to bloodshed: ‘I’m a mother who saw her sons killed’
- Gisèle Pelicot said the most powerful four words I’ve heard this year
Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Ben de Pear, Menna Hijazi, Jaber Badwan, Mel Quigley and Leah Gowns – Basement Films/Channel 4
Politics Journalism, sponsored by Find Out Now
Anushka Asthana – ITV News
- Details of more than £6bn in welfare cuts revealed
- Liz Kendall refuses to say how many people will lose out on PIP under cuts announced
- Committee of MPs urge Starmer to pause disability cuts amid poverty fears in letter seen by ITV News
Pippa Crerar – The Guardian
- ‘We all hope it’s teething troubles – but worry it’s something worse’: the inside story of Labour’s first 100 days in power
- No 10 rethinking winter fuel payment cut after Labour slump in local elections
- Starmer under pressure from cabinet to recognise Palestinian statehood
Kate Ferguson – The Sun on Sunday
- Angela Rayner buys THIRD home as she splashes out over £700k on luxury apartment ‘while hiking taxes on family homes’
- New Angela Rayner hypocrisy storm as Deputy PM’s boyfriend works for lobby group whose client got government cash boost
- Nigel Farage vows to be UK’s Elon Musk and wage war on council waste as he reveals the millions spent on barmy projects
Matthew Holehouse – The Economist
- Nigel Farage leads a movement that is hungrier and better organised
- Nigel Farage’s Big Night Out
- The rise of Nigel McFarage
Beth Rigby – Sky News
- White House talks: Was it a win for Starmer?
- Sky’s Beth Rigby challenges Nigel Farage on the news a Reform MP was jailed 18 years ago for repeatedly kicking his girlfriend according to released court records
- UK will play its ‘full part’ in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, says Sir Keir Starmer
Steven Swinford – The Times
- Rachel Reeves to raise employers’ national insurance to fund NHS
- Louise Haigh resigns over stolen mobile phone fraud conviction
- Peter Mandelson picked by Starmer as UK’s ambassador to US
Campaign of the Year
Asbestos: Britain’s Hidden Killer – Daily Mail
Free School Meals For All – The Mirror
Silent Crime – National World
This Is Not Right – Metro
Transparency in the family courts – Louise Tickle and Hannah Summers (freelance)
Vaccine Crisis – The Sunday Times
Scoop of the Year
Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott, Steven Grandison, Geoff Atkinson, Sandy Smith, Alistair Jackson, Geraldine McKelvie, Matt Bardo, Sarah Wilson, Kate Mead, Fred Atkinson, Alex Warman and Nick Sommerlad – The Sunday Times/Channel 4 Dispatches
- Revealed: the property empires that make Charles and William millions
- The King, The Prince & Their Secret Millions
Kate Ferguson and Amir Razavi – The Sun on Sunday
Lewis Goodall – The News Agents
Sam Greenhill – Daily Mail
Cathy Newman and Claire Sinka – Channel 4 News
Mike Radford, Erica Gornall, Cassie Cornish-Trestrail and Keaton Stone – BBC2
Investigation of the Year
Richard Bilton, Hannah O’Grady, Andrew Head, Rory Tinman, David Howell, Joel Gunter, Karen Wightman, Seamas McCracken and Conor McCann – BBC Panorama
Larisa Brown – The Times
- Revealed: Leak that risked lives of 100,000 Afghans — and £7bn cover-up
- How top military chief’s role in Afghan data leak was hidden
- Inside Operation Rubific: ‘kill list’, secrecy and a rescue mission
Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott, Steven Grandison, Geoff Atkinson, Sandy Smith, Alistair Jackson, Geraldine McKelvie, Matt Bardo, Sarah Wilson, Kate Mead, Fred Atkinson, Alex Warman and Nick Sommerlad – The Sunday Times/Channel 4 Dispatches
- Revealed: the property empires that make Charles and William millions
- The King, The Prince & Their Secret Millions
Bertram Hill, Peter Murimi, Valeria Cardi, Emile Costard, Abigail Knight, Martyna Marciniak, Tom Watson, Liz Gibbons, Runako Celina, Courtney Bembridge, Rüzgar Mehmet Akgün and Regan Wharton – BBC Africa Eye
Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Ben de Pear, Menna Hijazi, Jaber Badwan, Mel Quigley and Leah Gowns – Basement Films/Channel 4
Cathy Newman and Claire Sinka – Channel 4 News
- ‘I considered resigning over the John Smyth scandal,’ says Archbishop of Canterbury
- Church abuse scandal: my dad the abuser
- Exclusive | Church Abuse Scandal: Bishop accuses bishop of sexual harassment
Mike Radford, Erica Gornall, Cassie Cornish-Trestrail and Keaton Stone – BBC2
Ben van der Merwe – Sky News
- Two hours of terror: Sky News investigation reveals how Israel’s deadly attack on aid workers unfolded
- Chaos, confusion and killings: How the Israeli-backed aid plan in Gaza is unravelling
- A father criticised the use of airdrops in Gaza. Five days later, he was killed by a falling pallet
