British Journalism Awards winners 2025: Channel 4 News and Cathy Newman receive top prizes

Channel 4 News was the News Provider of the Year winner for the second year running at the British Journalism Awards 2025, supported by headline sponsor Starling Bank.
Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman was named Journalist of the Year for her landmark coverage on an abuse scandal in the Church of England including an exclusive interview with Justin Welby that led to the first ever forced resignation by an Archbishop.
Channel 4 News was also recognised for its reporting from inside Gaza, including via a 50-minute special by Palestinian filmmaker Yousef Hammash, and from Syria, led by Paraic O’Brien who was one of the first Western TV journalists to report from inside the country after the regime collapsed.
The Scoop of the Year award was, unusually, shared between The News Agents and the Daily Mail as both helped to lead on the reveal of a huge data breach affecting thousands of Afghans who became eligible for resettlement in the UK as a result. Judges paid tribute to the consortium of publishers who fought against the UK government to reveal the story which also included The Times, Independent, FT, Press Association and Telegraph.
The winners of the 14th annual British Journalism Awards were revealed at a gala dinner held at London’s Hilton Bankside on Thursday night, hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine.
Scroll down to see the full list of winners, highly commended finalists, and links to all the recognised work
They were chosen by 70 independent British Journalism Awards judges who whittled down more than 600 entries from national newspapers, TV, radio, podcasts, regional newsbrands, specialist websites and newsletter-based start-ups. See the full 2025 shortlist here.
To be eligible the work must have been produced primarily for a UK audience and published between 1 September 2024 and 31 August 2025.
The winning work must have brought important new information to light, had an impact, demonstrated skill and rigour, and both served the public interest and was interesting to the public.
The awards were supported by headline sponsor Starling Bank, as well as Amazon, AOP, Find Out Now, the Journalists’ Charity, Journalist.net, Orsted and People’s Postcode Lottery.
Channel 4 News and Channel 4 combined won the most awards overall (six) also including Foreign Affairs Journalism for the Basement Films documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack which was left in limbo by the BBC for several months before finding its new home.
The Guardian won five awards, including two for its former Gaza correspondent Malak A Tantesh who was named New Journalist of the Year and won the Marie Colvin Award for outstanding up-and-coming journalists of the calibre of the Sunday Times correspondent who was killed in Syria in 2012.
The Guardian was also recognised twice for its collaborative work: with Hope not Hate on embryo IQ screening in the Health & Life Sciences Journalism category, and with +972 Magazine in the Technology Journalism category for reporting on Microsoft ‘s ties with the Israeli military during the war in Gaza.
The Times and Sunday Times saw the next most wins, with four across the titles including jointly with Channel 4 Dispatches and the Mirror in Business, Finance and Economics Journalism for revealing the full details of the property estates owned by King Charles and Prince William.
The titles also won in the Comment Journalism, Sports Journalism and Campaign of the Year categories – the latter for work revealing a dip in vaccination rates.
For the first time two newsletter-based start-ups were recognised: Democracy For Sale won the Specialist Journalism prize for work on the funding of UK politics, while The Mill in Manchester took home the Local Journalism prize for pieces exposing “chaos” inside the University of Greater Manchester.
Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of the judges Dominic Ponsford introduced the awards by saying: “These are the most important awards in the world because they celebrate the people defending reality itself.
“In a world where politicians lie brazenly, and where the media is being overwhelmed by AI-created slop, we gather here tonight to try and strengthen the most important pillar of our western civilisation – journalism.”
Photos from the event, which will be available for use, will be added to this page on Friday.
British Journalism Awards 2025 winners and highly commended finalists in full
Energy & Environment Journalism, sponsored by Orsted
WINNER: Lucie Heath – The i Paper
- ‘Toothless’ watchdog could be scrapped under Labour plans to fix sewage crisis
- Water companies fined just £2 for rule breaking despite record sewage
- Not a single penny from sewage fines goes to clean up rivers
The judges said: “This was an excellent campaign which, by the government’s own admission, has forced important changes in policy.”
Highly commended: Leigh Baldwin, Atika Rehman, Jess Staufenberg, Marcus Leroux, Costanza Gambarini, Luke Barratt and Rosa Furneaux – SourceMaterial
- Don’t look back or we’ll shoot: TotalEnergies knew troops it funded stood accused of torture, rape and killing—and kept paying them (with Le Monde)
- Burning Rubber: The poisonous afterlife of waste tyres (with the BBC)
- Dark Water: How Putin’s shadow fleet is illegally dumping oil across the globe (with Politico)
The judges said: “This was great collaborative journalism that got results.”
Health & Life Sciences Journalism
WINNER: David Pegg, Hannah Devlin, Tom Burgis, Juliette Garside, Jason Wilson, Harry Shukman and Patrik Hermansson – The Guardian and Hope not Hate
- US startup charging couples to ‘screen embryos for IQ’
- Revealed: International ‘race science’ network secretly funded by US tech boss
- ‘Race science’ group say they accessed sensitive UK health data
The judges said: “This was a courageous piece of journalism exposing pseudoscience and worrying lack of security in the records of the UK bio bank.”
Highly commended: Shaun Lintern – The Sunday Times
- NHS hearing units misdiagnosed thousands of children and ‘did nothing’
- 721 children in rogue surgeon investigation at Great Ormond Street
- Measles outbreak: child dies in Liverpool as vaccine rate plunges
The judges said: “This was a shocking investigation into an institution whose reputation is so great it was almost seen as infallible.”
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank
WINNER: Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott, George Willoughby, Katie Tarrant, Steven Grandison, Geoff Atkinson, Sandy Smith, Alistair Jackson, Geraldine McKelvie, Matt Bardo, Sarah Wilson, Kate Mead, Fred Atkinson, Alex Warman and Nick Sommerlad – The Sunday Times/Channel 4 Dispatches/Mirror
- The King, The Prince & Their Secret Millions
- Revealed: the property empires that make Charles and William millions
The judges said: “This was a high impact story which the team really nailed with thorough reporting.”
Highly commended: Ed Conway – Sky News
- ‘Leicester is embargoed’: City’s clothing industry in crisis
- Brand new luxury British and European cars are entering Russia despite being banned – here’s how
- Last UK blast furnaces days from closure as Chinese owners cut off crucial supplies
The judges said Conway “consistently delivers high quality stories looking behind what can be dry economic statistics backed up by tenacious shoe leather reporting”.
Crime & Legal Journalism
WINNER: Anna Hall, Nicola Addyman, Imaan Labad, Mark Stokes, Joanna Wilcock, Mark Summers, Enda Mullen and Luke Rothery – Channel 4
The judges said: “This was a hugely impressive multi-year investigation which exposed systematic failings in the police.”
Highly commended: Lucy Richards, Emer Noonan, Victoria Noble, Richard Cookson, Esella Hawkey and Dani Jacobs – Hardcash Productions/Channel 4
The judges said: “This was an excellent undercover investigation, hugely in the public interest involving great trade craft and brave undercover reporting.”
Comment Journalism
WINNER: Fraser Nelson – The Times
- Violent, lawless, broken Britain? The facts tell a different story
- Robert Jenrick’s tilt at power could kill off the Tories
- How Liz Kendall can stop this national sickness
The judges said: “Great analysis based on evidence gathering and huge experience. His columns provoke debate and set the news agenda.”
Highly commended: Matthew Syed – The Sunday Times
- Like every true friend of Israel, I am obliged to say — enough
- Old Europe is gripped by a delusion. Get real before it’s too late
- Richard Dawkins teaches us the stupendous wonder of life
The judges said Syed is: “A polymath who writes columns which feel like they either speak your mind or change your mind. A class act who knocks it out of the park week after week.”
Sports Journalism
WINNER: Owen Slot – The Times and The Sunday Times
- The African kids sold a European dream then sent to UAE’s ‘Wild West’
- The Charlotte Dujardin scandal and a sport in crisis
- How ghost club of Ray Gravell became symbol of Wales decline
The judges said: “Across three very different reports, this writer shows their versatility and superb sports journalism ability.”
Online Video Journalism
WINNER: Joe Sinclair and Chris Miller – Financial Times
The judges said: “This was a forensic piece of journalistic detective work, compellingly told for an online video audience.”
Highly commended: Bertram Hill, Peter Murimi, Valeria Cardi, Emile Costard, Abigail Knight, Martyna Marciniak, Tom Watson, Liz Gibbons, Runako Celina, Courtney Bembridge, Rüzgar Mehmet Akgün and Regan Wharton – BBC Africa Eye
The judges said: “This was a well-executed and compelling documentary which was a compelling watch from beginning to end.”
Specialist Journalism
WINNER: Peter Geoghegan, Lucas Amin and Jenna Corderoy – Democracy for Sale
- Revealed: How foreign billionaires pump millions into British politics
- £60m in ‘dark money’ funnelled into British politics
- The ‘black hole’ in Reform UK’s finances
The judges said: “This was brave journalism about a litigious group – particularly so given the limited resources of this publisher. The data-led reporting produced engaging stories about one of the hot topics of the year.”
Photojournalism
WINNER: Oliver Marsden – The Observer
“This year’s winning photo told two stories: the lack of access for Western media to Gaza and also the way limited meagre amounts of aid reached the region. It was a dramatically framed shot emphasising a distant scene of devastation.”
Innovation of the Year
WINNER: Lucy Nash, Eleanor Rose and Edward Siddons – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
The judges said: “This was a clever approach to bringing stories out into the open which is responsible and repeatable, and which serves the public interest.”
Highly commended: Deborah Haynes, James Shield, Jess Swinburne, Tom Kinsella, Katy Scholes, Jasper Corbett, Paul Stanworth, Sarah Whitehead and David Mapstone – Sky News/Tortoise
The judges said: “This was an imaginative way of bringing an important issue to a wider audience. Immersive and scary.”
Technology Journalism, sponsored by Amazon
WINNER: Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham – The Guardian/+972
- ‘A million calls an hour’: Israel relying on Microsoft cloud for expansive surveillance of Palestinians
- Revealed: Microsoft deepened ties with Israeli military to provide tech support during Gaza war
- Revealed: Israeli military creating ChatGPT-like tool using vast collection of Palestinian surveillance data
The judges said: “This story changed the narrative about Silicon Valley’s relationship with the Israeli military and created real embarrassment for one of the biggest companies in the world.”
Highly commended: Simon Lock, Sam Holder and Daniel Boal – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism/ITV News
- Scammed by your neighbour’s company: How UK homes are fronts for global scam network
- Revealed: global crime network behind QR code car-park scam
The judges said: “This was a huge international investigation exposing a scandal that has impacted millions of people.”
Features Journalism
WINNER: Liz Cookman – The Guardian/The Telegraph
- ‘Russia is targeting us deliberately’: how attacks on maternity hospitals fuelled a birth-rate crisis in Ukraine
- Children pull skulls from mass graves in Syrian killing field
- Sickness and starvation stalk Somalia’s children in the ‘City of Death’
The judges said: “The winner’s journalism shines an unflinching light on the human cost of conflict. The quality of writing and scope of her work made this a standout entry in a category where the quality of entries was incredibly high.”
Marie Colvin Award
WINNER: Malak A Tantesh – The Guardian
The judges said: “This year’s winner embodies everything we think of as being in Marie’s spirit: bravery, empathy with her subjects, fighting against the odds to get the story.
“Her written reports for The Guardian provided vital coverage of a war most journalists were banned from witnessing. Working alone she faced deprivation, the constant risk of bombs and the threat of targeted attack for their work.”
New Journalist of the Year
WINNER: Malak A Tantesh – The Guardian
- ‘I heard them take their last breath’: survivor recounts Gaza paramedic killings
- ‘We faced hunger before, but never like this’: skeletal children fill hospital wards as starvation grips Gaza
- ‘My memories are crushed and buried’: a long walk home in Gaza
The judges said: “At a time when the rest of the media was stymied and could not enter Gaza, Malak gave an inside account of the war. It was brave, authentic and beautifully written straight reporting.”
Local Journalism
WINNER: Mollie Simpson and Joshi Herrmann – The Mill
- George Holmes suspended as vice chancellor as the police move in
- ‘I’ll sack who I want’: Inside the chaotic, mutinous new University of Greater Manchester
- The Casablanca Deal: Secret contracts and unexplained payments at the University of Greater Manchester
The judges said: “This was a tenacious and first-class piece of investigative reporting by a journalist who would not be thrown off the trail.”
Social Affairs, Diversity & Inclusion Journalism
WINNER: Tara Mills and John O’Kane – BBC Spotlight
The judges said: “This was an arresting story which was utterly gripping and gave a voice to struggling parents who have been forgotten and ignored. It also had real world impact.”
Highly commended: Hugh Sheehan and Anishka Sharma – BBC Sounds Audio Lab/Reduced Listening
The judges said: “Journalism that revealed a shocking episode in recent UK history and the forgotten victims in a miscarriage of justice.”
Interviewer of the Year
WINNER: Cathy Newman – Channel 4 News
- Church abuse scandal: my dad the abuser
- Archbishop of Canterbury extended interview on John Smyth scandal and resigning
The judges said: “This showed great legwork followed by flawless execution of an interview which included a history-making gotcha moment.”
Highly commended: Janice Turner – The Times
- Sarah Vine: life as Mrs Gove, and falling out with the Camerons
- Bonnie Blue: 1,000 men and the worrying normalisation of porn
- Nigel Farage: ‘Will I be the next PM? There’s a good chance’
The judges said: “Janice Turner brings a rare combination of empathy, intellectual rigour, keen-eyed observation and directness to her brilliantly reported encounters.”
Arts & Entertainment Journalism
WINNER: Noor Nanji and Felicity Baker – BBC News
- Gregg Wallace was ‘fascinated by my sex life and made lesbian jokes’
- ‘Groping’ and ‘touching’: Fresh claims against Gregg Wallace
- Gregg Wallace sacked as 50 more people make claims
The judges said: “This was a strong exclusive, much followed up, and a great example of a news organisation holding itself to account.”
Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by Journalist.net
WINNER: Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Ben de Pear, Menna Hijazi, Jaber Badwan, Mel Quigley and Leah Gowns – Basement Films/Channel 4
The judges said: “We have all seen a lot of Gaza coverage but had not seen anything this shocking. It was the most powerful eyewitness account of all this year’s entries, a tribute to the courage of the journalists and organisation involved, and an unforgettable film.”
Politics Journalism, sponsored by Find Out Now
WINNER: Anushka Asthana – ITV News
- Committee of MPs urge Starmer to pause disability cuts amid poverty fears in letter seen by ITV News
- Details of more than £6bn in welfare cuts revealed
- Liz Kendall refuses to say how many people will lose out on PIP under cuts announced
The judges said: “Anushka Asthana takes political reporting outside the mainstream to powerful effect. She produced journalism that set the agenda and had a powerful impact on policy.”
Highly commended: Pippa Crerar – The Guardian
- Starmer under pressure from cabinet to recognise Palestinian statehood
- ‘We all hope it’s teething troubles – but worry it’s something worse’: the inside story of Labour’s first 100 days in power
- No 10 rethinking winter fuel payment cut after Labour slump in local elections
The judges said: “Pippa Crerar is consistently ahead of the crowd with scoops as well as prescient analysis.”
Campaign of the Year
WINNER: The Sunday Times
The judges said: “This was a brilliant example of campaigning journalism at its best. Vital, essential, focused – it shows why reporting of this kind is so necessary.”
Scoop of the Year
WINNER: Lewis Goodall – The News Agents
WINNER: Sam Greenhill and David Williams – Daily Mail
The judges made the unusual decision to give this prize jointly to two publications that led on this story in different ways as part of a great collective effort by the UK media against the UK government’s attempts to keep a scandalous secret.
They said: “Many are quick to criticise the so-called mainstream media, but this story demonstrated the huge public interest in having robust independent publishers who can work together to challenge those in power.”
News Provider of the Year, sponsored by People’s Postcode Lottery
WINNER: Channel 4 News
The judges said: “Channel 4 News has led the way again with fearless investigations, brave eyewitness reports from around the world and shown a commitment to public service journalism, holding power to account and standing up for press freedom.”
Public Service Journalism, in association with The Journalists’ Charity
WINNER: Hanna Geissler and Dan Dove – Daily Express
The judges said: “Since early 2022 the Daily Express has led a campaign that has given a voice to some of the most vulnerable and forgotten members of society.
“It has explored every angle of a difficult debate, putting the voice of those affected at the heart of the story, and undoubtedly played a huge role in securing a major change in the law.”
Investigation of the Year
WINNER: Mike Radford, Erica Gornall, Cassie Cornish-Trestrail and Keaton Stone – BBC2
The judges said: “This was an explosive, highly revelatory investigation in which an impressive range of sources were persuaded to go on the record. It had a wide-ranging impact on a major British institution and wider society.”
Highly commended: Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Ben de Pear, Menna Hijazi, Jaber Badwan, Mel Quigley and Leah Gowns – Basement Films/Channel 4
The judges praised “not just the rigour of the reporting but the courage of the participants”.
Highly commended: Cathy Newman and Claire Sinka – Channel 4 News
- Exclusive | Church Abuse Scandal: Bishop accuses bishop of sexual harassment
- ‘I considered resigning over the John Smyth scandal,’ says Archbishop of Canterbury
- Church abuse scandal: my dad the abuser
The judges said: “Cathy Newman is commended for reporting across the years with forensic analysis and compassion.”
Journalist of the Year
WINNER: Cathy Newman – Channel 4 News
The judges said: “This journalist has not just reported the news but shaped it, challenged the establishment, stood up for silenced voices and delivered investigations that defined public service journalism.
“Her dogged reporting over a number of years rocked one of the UK’s biggest institutions and prompted a historic resignation.”
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog