News diary 11-17 May: Cannes Film Festival, Trump in China, FA Cup final

The week begins with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s position under threat following the local and devolved elections, with the loss of several councils and hundreds of seats in England and projected losses in Scotland and Wales meaning the pressure is likely to increase significantly over the coming days. The prime minister is thought to be considering a ‘reset’ speech on Monday to convince voters – and his own MPs – that he’s the man to lead the country through the remainder of this parliament and into the next election, though a dire set of results this weekend are likely to embolden any potential leadership plotters and disrupt what’s looking like another crucial week for Starmer’s premiership.
From Tuesday, the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place until 23 May. South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will serve as jury president for the main competition.
On Thursday, Donald Trump begins his two-day visit to China – his first visit to the country in eight years. While there, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Finally, Chelsea and Manchester City are set to vie for the title of FA Cup champions on Saturday in the FA Cup final.
Leading the week
Monday (May 11): Deadline for preliminary World Cup squad announcements; Second legs of the Championship playoff semifinals.
Tuesday (May 12): Cannes Film Festival opens.
Wednesday (May 13): King’s Speech sets out legislative priorities at the State Opening of Parliament; Princess of Wales travels to Italy, making her first overseas visit since undergoing cancer treatment; Valdo Calocane’s brother testifies at the Nottingham attacks inquiry.
Thursday (May 14): Donald Trump begins two-day visit to China; UK Q1 GDP; Valdo Calocane’s mother gives evidence at the Nottingham attacks inquiry.
Friday (May 15): Donald Trump continues visit to China; Council of Europe foreign ministers meet to discuss migration and ECHR reform; Man in court over Golders Green attack.
Saturday (May 16): Duelling protests as Tommy Robinson leads Unite the Kingdom march and Palestine Solidarity Campaign holds Nakba Day protests in London; FA Cup final: Chelsea v Manchester City; Eurovision grand final.
Sunday (May 17): Israel-Lebanon ceasefire due to expire; Final week of the Women’s Six Nations.
Also look out for…
May 11
BMA begins balloting senior doctors on strike action
Top tax lawyer Robert Venables goes on trial charged with tax evasion
Prince William visits charity in Birmingham
Evacuation of MV Hondius passengers in Tenerife expected to begin
May 12
Lord Timpson addresses Prison Officers’ Association annual conference
EU defence ministers meet
Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel testify at Congressional committees
Tate Britain commission unveiled
May 13
Andy Burnham speaks at BIBA conference
Jonathan Hall addresses POA conference
Doctor sentenced over Matthew Perry’s death
League One playoff semifinals: second legs
May 14
King’s Speech debate begins in the Commons
Home Affairs Committee hearing on antisemitism
Holyrood’s Presiding Officer may be elected
Israel and Lebanon hold talks at the US State Department
May 15
Preliminary hearing for man accused of attack on Sam Altman’s home
Planned test flight for SpaceX’s Starship using V3 rocket
League Two playoff semifinals: second legs
Drake releases new album
May 16
Peter Kyle, Liz Kendall and Wes Streeting address Progress conference
30-day sanctions waiver on Russian oil at sea expires
SNL UK: Ncuti Gatwa and Holly Humberstone
Dave v Goliath: Dave Allen v Filip Hrgovic fight in Doncaster
May 17
New rail timetables take effect
Elections in Cape Verde and Andalusia (Spain)
Final round of the US PGA Championship
Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia
Key statistics, reports and results
May 11
Childhood mortality in England and Wales
NOAA monthly global climate report
S&P Global/REC report on jobs
China consumer and producer price indices
Results from: Saudi Aramco, Barrick Gold, Compass Group, Fox
May 12
IATA State of the Airline Industry report
US inflation
Universal Credit statistics
BRC retail sales monitor
Results from: Panasonic, Vodafone, ThysennKrupp, Bayer, Imperial Brands, Olympus
May 13
EU flash estimate GDP
OECD economic survey of Japan
IEA and OPEC monthly oil reports
Results from: Alibaba, Tencent, RWE, E.ON, Siemens, Nissan, Nippon Steel, SoftBank, TUI, Porsche, StubHub, Birkenstock
May 14
UK trade
NHS key services performance data
RICS residential market survey
Results from: Honda, AMAT, National Grid, ITV, United Utilities, Burberry
May 15
OECD unemployment figures
Moody’s sovereign review of Ukraine
May 16
Israel Q1 GDP
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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