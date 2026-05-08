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May 8, 2026

News diary 11-17 May: Cannes Film Festival, Trump in China, FA Cup final

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Uma Thurman attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. Picture: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock
Uma Thurman attends the ‘Ismael’s Ghosts (Les Fantomes d’Ismael)’ screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. Picture: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

The week begins with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s position under threat following the local and devolved elections, with the loss of several councils and hundreds of seats in England and projected losses in Scotland and Wales meaning the pressure is likely to increase significantly over the coming days. The prime minister is thought to be considering a ‘reset’ speech on Monday to convince voters – and his own MPs – that he’s the man to lead the country through the remainder of this parliament and into the next election, though a dire set of results this weekend are likely to embolden any potential leadership plotters and disrupt what’s looking like another crucial week for Starmer’s premiership.

From Tuesday, the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place until 23 May. South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will serve as jury president for the main competition.

On Thursday, Donald Trump begins his two-day visit to China – his first visit to the country in eight years. While there, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Finally, Chelsea and Manchester City are set to vie for the title of FA Cup champions on Saturday in the FA Cup final.

Leading the week

Monday (May 11): Deadline for preliminary World Cup squad announcements; Second legs of the Championship playoff semifinals.

Tuesday (May 12): Cannes Film Festival opens.

Wednesday (May 13): King’s Speech sets out legislative priorities at the State Opening of Parliament; Princess of Wales travels to Italy, making her first overseas visit since undergoing cancer treatment; Valdo Calocane’s brother testifies at the Nottingham attacks inquiry.

Thursday (May 14): Donald Trump begins two-day visit to China; UK Q1 GDP; Valdo Calocane’s mother gives evidence at the Nottingham attacks inquiry.

Friday (May 15): Donald Trump continues visit to China; Council of Europe foreign ministers meet to discuss migration and ECHR reform; Man in court over Golders Green attack.

Saturday (May 16): Duelling protests as Tommy Robinson leads Unite the Kingdom march and Palestine Solidarity Campaign holds Nakba Day protests in London; FA Cup final: Chelsea v Manchester City; Eurovision grand final.

Sunday (May 17): Israel-Lebanon ceasefire due to expire; Final week of the Women’s Six Nations.

Also look out for…

May 11

BMA begins balloting senior doctors on strike action

Top tax lawyer Robert Venables goes on trial charged with tax evasion

Prince William visits charity in Birmingham

Evacuation of MV Hondius passengers in Tenerife expected to begin

May 12

Lord Timpson addresses Prison Officers’ Association annual conference

EU defence ministers meet

Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel testify at Congressional committees

Tate Britain commission unveiled

May 13

Andy Burnham speaks at BIBA conference

Jonathan Hall addresses POA conference

Doctor sentenced over Matthew Perry’s death

League One playoff semifinals: second legs

May 14

King’s Speech debate begins in the Commons

Home Affairs Committee hearing on antisemitism

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer may be elected

Israel and Lebanon hold talks at the US State Department

May 15

Preliminary hearing for man accused of attack on Sam Altman’s home

Planned test flight for SpaceX’s Starship using V3 rocket

League Two playoff semifinals: second legs

Drake releases new album

May 16

Peter Kyle, Liz Kendall and Wes Streeting address Progress conference

30-day sanctions waiver on Russian oil at sea expires

SNL UK: Ncuti Gatwa and Holly Humberstone

Dave v Goliath: Dave Allen v Filip Hrgovic fight in Doncaster

May 17

New rail timetables take effect

Elections in Cape Verde and Andalusia (Spain)

Final round of the US PGA Championship

Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia

Key statistics, reports and results

May 11

Childhood mortality in England and Wales

NOAA monthly global climate report

S&P Global/REC report on jobs

China consumer and producer price indices

Results from: Saudi Aramco, Barrick Gold, Compass Group, Fox

May 12

IATA State of the Airline Industry report

US inflation

Universal Credit statistics

BRC retail sales monitor

Results from: Panasonic, Vodafone, ThysennKrupp, Bayer, Imperial Brands, Olympus

May 13

EU flash estimate GDP

OECD economic survey of Japan

IEA and OPEC monthly oil reports

Results from: Alibaba, Tencent, RWE, E.ON, Siemens, Nissan, Nippon Steel, SoftBank, TUI, Porsche, StubHub, Birkenstock

May 14

UK trade

NHS key services performance data

RICS residential market survey

Results from: Honda, AMAT, National Grid, ITV, United Utilities, Burberry

May 15

OECD unemployment figures

Moody’s sovereign review of Ukraine

May 16

Israel Q1 GDP

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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