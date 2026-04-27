News diary 27 April – 3 May: Royal visit to US, Devil Wears Prada 2, World Press Freedom Day

The news agenda for the week is likely to centre around King Charles and Queen Camilla’s trip across the pond, where they will meet with President Trump and make key stops in Washington, Virginia and US. This will be Charles’ first visit to the US since 2018, when he attended the state funeral of former President George Bush.
Results from major tech giants are also released this week, with Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft set to publish their quarterly financials – an indication of the status of the global tech sector.
On Friday, the sequel of the box office hit The Devil Wears Prada enters cinemas in the UK, with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci set to grace the screen.
On Sunday, World Press Freedom Day takes place, a date which celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom, defends the media from attacks on their independence and pays tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.
Leading the week
Monday (April 27): King Charles and Queen Camilla begin visit to the United States; Lord Robertson gives evidence to MPs on the National Security Strategy and societal resilience; Chris Brown faces GBH charges in UK court.
Tuesday (April 28): King Charles addresses Congress and attends White House dinner hosted by Donald Trump; Foreign Affairs Committee questions Sir Philip Barton and Morgan McSweeney on Peter Mandelson appointment; Court of Appeal hearing on Palestine Action proscription.
Wednesday (April 29): Royal visit to the US continues with events in New York City; Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Jay Powell’s final press conference; Champions League semifinal: Atletico Madrid v Arsenal.
Thursday (April 30): Bank of England interest rate decision and monetary policy report; King Charles wraps up visit to the US with a stop in Virginia before heading to Bermuda.
Friday (May 1): Ban on no-fault evictions takes effect under Renters’ Rights Act; King Charles begins engagements in Bermuda; The Devil Wears Prada 2 released.
Saturday (May 2): Royal visit concludes with final events in Bermuda; Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg: Lyon v Arsenal.
Sunday (May 3): Eight OPEC+ countries meet; F1 season resumes in Miami after Bahrain and Saudi GP cancellations.
Also look out for…
April 27
Trial begins for three charged with arson at Keir Starmer-linked locations
Robert Jenrick and Andrew Griffith at CPS Margaret Thatcher Conference
UN Security Council discusses maritime security amid Strait of Hormuz closure
Jury selection begins in Elon Musk lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI
April 28
Liz Kendall speech at RUSI on tech sovereignty
BP publishes results
Kosovo deadline to appoint new president or face snap elections
Champions League semifinal: PSG v Bayern
April 29
Prorogation of Parliament expected
Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine appear before US House committee
G7 development ministers meet in France
Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft publish quarterly results
April 30
Ex-Spandau Ballet singer Ross Davidson sentenced for rape
Australian antisemitism commission publishes interim report following Bondi Beach attack
Apple publishes results and holds first call since Tim Cook announced he will step down
Europa League semifinal first leg: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
May 1
First review of EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement due
NAHT conference begins
May Day
May 2
Madrid Open women’s final
Naoya Inoue v Junto Nakatani world title fight
Princess Charlotte turns 11
15 years ago: Osama bin Laden killed
May 3
IMF head and Chevron CEO among speakers at Milken Institute Global Conference
Madrid Open men’s final
World Press Freedom Day
Key statistics, reports and results
April 27
CBI survey of distributive trades
Results from: Verizon
April 28
Scottish national population projections
Japan interest rate decision
Results from: BP, Barclays, Airbus, Tullow Oil, General Motors, Coca Cola, Spotify, Mondelez, Starbucks, UPS, Taylor Wimpey
April 29
Copernicus State of the European Climate report
UK Health Accounts 2024/25
NIESR quarterly economic forecast
CBI monthly growth indicator
CBI service sector survey
Canada and Brazil interest rate decisions
Results from: Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm, TotalEnergies, Lloyds, Santander, UBS, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Ford, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Deutsche Bank, Heathrow
April 30
Press Freedom Index
US, EU and Mexico Q1 GDP
US personal income and outlays (incl PCE price index)
Euro area inflation
ECB interest rate decision
SMMT car production stats
Results from: Apple, ConocoPhlilips, Standard Chartered, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Air France-KLM, BASF, Arcelor Mittal, Samsung, Reddit, Volkswagen, Repsol, Eli Lilly, Unilever, Persimmon
May 1
UK manufacturing PMI
Bank of England money and credit
Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Liberty Global, NatWest, Colgate-Palmolive, Moderna
May 2
Berkshire Hathaway holds first annual meeting since Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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