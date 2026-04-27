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April 27, 2026

News diary 27 April – 3 May: Royal visit to US, Devil Wears Prada 2, World Press Freedom Day

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 7, 2019: Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of Brandenburg Gate. Picture: Chris Ghinda/Shutterstock
BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 7, 2019: Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of Brandenburg Gate. Picture: Chris Ghinda/Shutterstock

The news agenda for the week is likely to centre around King Charles and Queen Camilla’s trip across the pond, where they will meet with President Trump and make key stops in Washington, Virginia and US. This will be Charles’ first visit to the US since 2018, when he attended the state funeral of former President George Bush.

Results from major tech giants are also released this week, with Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft set to publish their quarterly financials – an indication of the status of the global tech sector.

On Friday, the sequel of the box office hit The Devil Wears Prada enters cinemas in the UK, with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci set to grace the screen.

On Sunday, World Press Freedom Day takes place, a date which celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom, defends the media from attacks on their independence and pays tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

Leading the week

Monday (April 27): King Charles and Queen Camilla begin visit to the United States; Lord Robertson gives evidence to MPs on the National Security Strategy and societal resilience; Chris Brown faces GBH charges in UK court.

Tuesday (April 28): King Charles addresses Congress and attends White House dinner hosted by Donald Trump; Foreign Affairs Committee questions Sir Philip Barton and Morgan McSweeney on Peter Mandelson appointment; Court of Appeal hearing on Palestine Action proscription.

Wednesday (April 29): Royal visit to the US continues with events in New York City; Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Jay Powell’s final press conference; Champions League semifinal: Atletico Madrid v Arsenal.

Thursday (April 30): Bank of England interest rate decision and monetary policy report; King Charles wraps up visit to the US with a stop in Virginia before heading to Bermuda.

Friday (May 1): Ban on no-fault evictions takes effect under Renters’ Rights Act; King Charles begins engagements in Bermuda; The Devil Wears Prada 2 released.

Saturday (May 2): Royal visit concludes with final events in Bermuda; Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg: Lyon v Arsenal.

Sunday (May 3): Eight OPEC+ countries meet; F1 season resumes in Miami after Bahrain and Saudi GP cancellations.

Also look out for…

April 27

Trial begins for three charged with arson at Keir Starmer-linked locations

Robert Jenrick and Andrew Griffith at CPS Margaret Thatcher Conference

UN Security Council discusses maritime security amid Strait of Hormuz closure

Jury selection begins in Elon Musk lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI

April 28

Liz Kendall speech at RUSI on tech sovereignty

BP publishes results

Kosovo deadline to appoint new president or face snap elections

Champions League semifinal: PSG v Bayern

April 29

Prorogation of Parliament expected

Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine appear before US House committee

G7 development ministers meet in France

Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft publish quarterly results

April 30

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer Ross Davidson sentenced for rape

Australian antisemitism commission publishes interim report following Bondi Beach attack

Apple publishes results and holds first call since Tim Cook announced he will step down

Europa League semifinal first leg: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

May 1

First review of EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement due

NAHT conference begins

May Day

May 2

Madrid Open women’s final

Naoya Inoue v Junto Nakatani world title fight

Princess Charlotte turns 11

15 years ago: Osama bin Laden killed

May 3

IMF head and Chevron CEO among speakers at Milken Institute Global Conference

Madrid Open men’s final

World Press Freedom Day

Key statistics, reports and results

April 27

CBI survey of distributive trades

Results from: Verizon

April 28

Scottish national population projections

Japan interest rate decision

Results from: BP, Barclays, Airbus, Tullow Oil, General Motors, Coca Cola, Spotify, Mondelez, Starbucks, UPS, Taylor Wimpey

April 29

Copernicus State of the European Climate report

UK Health Accounts 2024/25

NIESR quarterly economic forecast

CBI monthly growth indicator

CBI service sector survey

Canada and Brazil interest rate decisions

Results from: Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm, TotalEnergies, Lloyds, Santander, UBS, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Ford, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Deutsche Bank, Heathrow

April 30

Press Freedom Index

US, EU and Mexico Q1 GDP

US personal income and outlays (incl PCE price index)

Euro area inflation

ECB interest rate decision

SMMT car production stats

Results from: Apple, ConocoPhlilips, Standard Chartered, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Air France-KLM, BASF, Arcelor Mittal, Samsung, Reddit, Volkswagen, Repsol, Eli Lilly, Unilever, Persimmon

May 1

UK manufacturing PMI

Bank of England money and credit

Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Liberty Global, NatWest, Colgate-Palmolive, Moderna

May 2

Berkshire Hathaway holds first annual meeting since Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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