News diary 4-10 May: Met Gala, David Attenborough turns 100, and the Baftas

The weekend extends into Monday for UK residents, thanks to the May Bank Holiday. In the US, the Met Gala takes place, an annual event attended by celebrities and fashion’s biggest names. This year, guests will dress to the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Towards the end of the week, writer, broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough turns 100. The nature enthusiast is best known as the voice of natural history programmes for the past 70 years, and will be celebrated with a ninety-minute special event at the Royal Albert Hall, presented by Kirsty Young and broadcast at 8.30pm on BBC One.
Also on Friday, Scottish broadcaster STV will see its journalists strike on election results day in response to a salary freeze. The strike has been timed to coincide with coverage of the Holyrood vote count.
On Sunday, the Bafta Television Awards will be hosted in London to award the best of British television over the past year.
Results from The New York Times and News Corp are also published this week.
Leading the week
Monday (May 4): Armenia hosts European Political Community summit; Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour co-host the Met Gala; Pulitzer Prizes announced.
Tuesday (May 5): Trial begins for men charged with the murder of former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins; Champions League semifinal second leg: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid.
Wednesday (May 6): G7 trade ministers meet in Paris; Champions League semifinal second leg: Bayern v PSG.
Thursday (May 7): Elections to the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senedd, and English councils and local authorities; Shell publishes quarterly results.
Friday (May 8): Election results in England, Scotland and Wales; David Attenborough turns 100.
Saturday (May 9): Hungarian parliament votes on Peter Magyar as new Prime Minister; Vladimir Putin presides over Russian Victory Day parade; WBO Heavyweight Championship: Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois.
Sunday (May 10): Campaign Against Antisemitism march in London; Bafta television awards.
Also look out for…
May 4
Early May Bank Holiday
Greg Brockman expected to testify in Elon Musk case against Sam Altman
Britney Spears arraigned in California on DUI charge
100 years ago: General Strike began
May 5
Nick Thomas-Symonds speaks at New Statesman conference on security and resilience
Prince of Wales visits Yorkshire
Romanian parliament votes on censure motion against Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan
Tony Award nominations announcement
May 6
WTO General Council meeting
Howard Lutnick interview expected in US House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein
May 7
GCSEs, GCEs, and SATs begin
Pre-inquest review hearing into the death of Liam Payne
Supreme Court ruling in challenge to Troubles Legacy Act immunity
Europa League semifinal second leg: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
May 8
Philippines hosts ASEAN Summit
STV journalists strike on election results day
Giro d’Italia begins
One year ago: Pope Leo elected
May 9
Premier League: Manchester City v Brentford
Women’s Six Nations: Italy v England; Ireland v Wales
National League playoff final
May 10
CWU Conference begins
Women’s FA Cup semifinals: Liverpool v Brighton; Chelsea v Manchester City
Eurovision Song Contest opening ceremony
Key statistics, reports and results
May 4
IEA Global Methane Tracker
Unicredit EGM on €35bn Commerzbank takeover
Results from: Palantir, Paramount, Unicredit
May 5
Weekly road fuel prices
SMMT car sales figures
Council of Europe experts report on human trafficking in the UK
Australia interest rate decision
Results from: HSBC, ABinBev, Paypal, Pfizer, AMD, Hugo Boss, OXY, BioNtech
May 6
UK services PMI
OECD consumer price indices
Results from: Novo Nordisk, Lufthansa, Daimler, Orsted, Walt Disney, JD Wetherspoons, Next, Arm Holdings, Uber, New York Times Co, Marriott International, Flutter, APA Corporation
May 7
UK construction PMI
Results from: Shell, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Warner Bros, Coinbase, NewsCorp, McDonalds, Airbnb, Expedia, Swiss Re, Rocket Lab, InterContinental Hotels Group
May 8
BRC economic monitor
Halifax house price index
Quarterly public service productivity figures
US unemployment and consumer sentiment index
FAO food price index
Results: IAG, Toyota, Sony, Nintendo, AngloGold Ashanti, Commerzbank
May 9
China monthly trade data
May 10
Saudi Aramco publishes quarterly result ahead of May 11 earnings call
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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