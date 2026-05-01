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May 1, 2026

News diary 4-10 May: Met Gala, David Attenborough turns 100, and the Baftas

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

London, 6th of September 2016. David Attenborough arrives to the UKTC LIve event at the BFI Southbank, London. Picture: Shutterstock/Dom Zara
London, 6th of September 2016. David Attenborough arrives to the UKTC LIve event at the BFI Southbank, London. Picture: Shutterstock/Dom Zara

The weekend extends into Monday for UK residents, thanks to the May Bank Holiday. In the US, the Met Gala takes place, an annual event attended by celebrities and fashion’s biggest names. This year, guests will dress to the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Towards the end of the week, writer, broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough turns 100. The nature enthusiast is best known as the voice of natural history programmes for the past 70 years, and will be celebrated with a ninety-minute special event at the Royal Albert Hall, presented by Kirsty Young and broadcast at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Also on Friday, Scottish broadcaster STV will see its journalists strike on election results day in response to a salary freeze. The strike has been timed to coincide with coverage of the Holyrood vote count.

On Sunday, the Bafta Television Awards will be hosted in London to award the best of British television over the past year.

Results from The New York Times and News Corp are also published this week.

Leading the week

Monday (May 4): Armenia hosts European Political Community summit; Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour co-host the Met Gala; Pulitzer Prizes announced.

Tuesday (May 5): Trial begins for men charged with the murder of former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins; Champions League semifinal second leg: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid.

Wednesday (May 6): G7 trade ministers meet in Paris; Champions League semifinal second leg: Bayern v PSG.

Thursday (May 7): Elections to the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senedd, and English councils and local authorities; Shell publishes quarterly results.

Friday (May 8): Election results in England, Scotland and Wales; David Attenborough turns 100.

Saturday (May 9): Hungarian parliament votes on Peter Magyar as new Prime Minister; Vladimir Putin presides over Russian Victory Day parade; WBO Heavyweight Championship: Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois.

Sunday (May 10): Campaign Against Antisemitism march in London; Bafta television awards.

Also look out for…

May 4

Early May Bank Holiday

Greg Brockman expected to testify in Elon Musk case against Sam Altman

Britney Spears arraigned in California on DUI charge

100 years ago: General Strike began

May 5

Nick Thomas-Symonds speaks at New Statesman conference on security and resilience

Prince of Wales visits Yorkshire

Romanian parliament votes on censure motion against Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan

Tony Award nominations announcement

May 6

WTO General Council meeting

Howard Lutnick interview expected in US House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein

May 7

GCSEs, GCEs, and SATs begin

Pre-inquest review hearing into the death of Liam Payne

Supreme Court ruling in challenge to Troubles Legacy Act immunity

Europa League semifinal second leg: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

May 8

Philippines hosts ASEAN Summit

STV journalists strike on election results day

Giro d’Italia begins

One year ago: Pope Leo elected

May 9

Premier League: Manchester City v Brentford

Women’s Six Nations: Italy v England; Ireland v Wales

National League playoff final

May 10

CWU Conference begins

Women’s FA Cup semifinals: Liverpool v Brighton; Chelsea v Manchester City

Eurovision Song Contest opening ceremony

Key statistics, reports and results

May 4

IEA Global Methane Tracker

Unicredit EGM on €35bn Commerzbank takeover

Results from: Palantir, Paramount, Unicredit

May 5

Weekly road fuel prices

SMMT car sales figures

Council of Europe experts report on human trafficking in the UK

Australia interest rate decision

Results from: HSBC, ABinBev, Paypal, Pfizer, AMD, Hugo Boss, OXY, BioNtech

May 6

UK services PMI

OECD consumer price indices

Results from: Novo Nordisk, Lufthansa, Daimler, Orsted, Walt Disney, JD Wetherspoons, Next, Arm Holdings, Uber, New York Times Co, Marriott International, Flutter, APA Corporation

May 7

UK construction PMI

Results from: Shell, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Warner Bros, Coinbase, NewsCorp, McDonalds, Airbnb, Expedia, Swiss Re, Rocket Lab, InterContinental Hotels Group

May 8

BRC economic monitor

Halifax house price index

Quarterly public service productivity figures

US unemployment and consumer sentiment index

FAO food price index

Results: IAG, Toyota, Sony, Nintendo, AngloGold Ashanti, Commerzbank

May 9

China monthly trade data

May 10

Saudi Aramco publishes quarterly result ahead of May 11 earnings call

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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