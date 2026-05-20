French political title Contexte hits first profit on revenue of €12.9m

Contexte homepage, EU edition on 15 May 2026

After a year of slowing down investment and expansion into the EU market, French policy title Contexte has reached profitability for the first time without subsidies.

The French media brand, which launched 12 years ago, reported net profit of €268,000 in 2025, excluding grants, on revenue of €12.9m (up 21%).

The title sells itself on a source of “in-depth political news for you to take action on the world”. It says: “We are radically independent and wholly owned by the team. No advertising, no sponsorship and only one revenue model: subscription.”

Contexte covers French public policy across eight verticals including: powers (decision-makers and the legislature), energy and tech. It expanded into English-language reporting in 2025.

Jean-Christophe Boulanger, CEO and founder of Contexte, said the company’s first decade was just focused on growth – “so we invested everything we could, basically”.

Contexte generates 100% of its revenue from subscriptions, with no advertising revenue, and now has 16,000 paying readers spread across 1,700 organisations according to its 2025 accounts.

[Read more: French policy newsbrand Contexte begins English-language EU coverage]

In 2024, Contexte deliberately slowed investment in hiring, products and technology to achieve profitability without grants. It had reached profitability with subsidies, which account for around 2% of its revenue, in 2024, 2022 and 2021.

Contexte additionally received €373,000 in grants from the French Ministry of Culture’s Media Pluralism Fund (€287k), apprenticeship grants (€6k) and Innovation Tax Credits (€80k) for the development of automated monitoring tools.

Contexte’s annual recurring revenue 2014-2025. Picture: Contexte 2025 accounts

After slowing recruitment in 2024, investment in staffing resumed in 2025 with Contexte adding 25 employees including ten journalists.

This was important for the newsbrand to “to bring more news and analysis, bring more depth, more density to the already existing coverage we have,” said Boulanger.

“We started with an average of two journalists per vertical 13 years ago. Now we have about five on average.”

At the end of 2025, Contexte had 121 employees – including 62 journalists.

The launch of the EU product last year helped drive the company to hiring 25 staff, with many of these roles in tech and marketing.

“The size of the tech team almost doubled in 18 months,” said Boulanger, in reference to this expanding from two to ten people.

He added that the marketing team grew by three people to ten in 2025 with a push to “work more on our brand and on marketing campaigns”.

Three main growth drivers

In 2025, Contexte said its main drivers of growth were new subscriber acquisition, introducing tiered pricing and launching its EU energy vertical.

New subscriber acquisition across its eight French verticals added €1.9m in revenue.

“This increase is made of new subscribers, indeed, and of renewal from existing subscribers that add new products,” Boulanger said.

He added the key to this was a marketing journey that led to a personalised price package.

“The first step is having someone interested by the content, and so [we] have marketing campaigns to get people to want to read us… We have this free trial for two weeks that you need to subscribe to if you want to read the actual content.

“And the sales team basically pick from those trials to focus on opportunities for potential subscribers… the price depends on many parameters, but one of them is the organisation we sell to – we’ll sell at a much smaller rate for NGOs, for instance, than for large corporates.”

Once an organisation is a subscriber at Contexte, everyone in the organisation has individual access. Two-thirds of Contexte’s readers are from the private sector, and one-third from the public sector.

Its new three-tiered pricing plan, launched in March 2025, also helped drive growth. Prior to this, Contexte had a single offer with a highly personalised price scale based on the type and size of organisation.

Now, a subscriber can buy the essential plan (including email and daily briefings, analysis and scoops, infographics and weekly agendas and more), an advanced plan (with the addition of personalised keyword alerts), and the complete plan (which also includes transcripts of parliamentary sessions). Each is priced on a personal basis.

“We’ve been pretty amazed actually, by the share of subscribers that upgrade to advance or complete tier,” said Boulanger, adding that more than 50% of Contexte’s subscriber base pay on a complete or advanced basis.

Contexte’s three-tier pricing plan. Picture: Contexte website

EU vertical outperformed expectations

The EU energy vertical now generates €800,000 annual recurring revenue a year after launch.

Profits gained in 2025 will be reinvested back into the company’s development, and Contexte is “still working” on what that looks like for a company owned by its staff with no external investors. Boulanger owns two-thirds of the shares and about 60 members of the team own the rest.

Contexte is planning to launch of its own conversational AI chatbot in June.

Boulanger said: “It’s the only bot in the market that has access to our content. Because we are so rich on the French and EU policymaking here, it has values no other bot has. We’ve polished it a lot so that the way it interacts is very straightforward, trustworthy.”

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