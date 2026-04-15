Mark Allen Group posts pre-tax loss and writes off £5m from Bonhill purchase

B2B publisher Mark Allen Group has set a target of reaching revenue of £100m by 2029, despite posting a loss for last year.
It said the five-year plan was needed after declining profits and the fact financial services division Bonhill Group has “performed very poorly” since its February 2023 takeover.
Mark Allen has written off £5m from buying Bonhill, resulting in a “heavy impact on profits” for the financial year ending 31 March 2025. The acquisition cost £6.5m.
Mark Allen Group publishes specialist B2B magazines, websites and events such as Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Europe, British Journal of Nursing, Classical Music, Farmers Weekly and Vehicle Dynamics International.
Newly-published accounts for Mark Allen Holdings Ltd for the year to 31 March 2025 show revenue grew by 4% to £72.1m but the company swung from a pre-tax profit of £5.4m in 2024 to a loss of £1.4m.
Chairman Mark Allen said in the accounts: “The directors have agreed a five-year plan which will achieve revenues of £100m in 2029.
“To achieve this aim they are placing much more emphasis on organic growth and a better workforce skills mix, which will be costly in the short term.
“At the same time, they need to take measures to better equip the company for the future. They do not expect the company to show profit growth till 2027.”
As well as the performance of Bonhill, Allen blamed the “uncertain financial and economic climate, resulting in far higher costs” for the hit to profits.
Conversely Allen said Estates Gazette, saved from closure by the group with its purchase from RELX in December 2024, “will have an increasingly beneficial effect on the group’s performance”.
Most recently, after the financial year covered in the accounts, Mark Allen Group acquired the road portfolio of DVV Media International including Commercial Motor, Motor Transport, Transport News and Road Transport Expo.
Allen said the group has “high hopes” for these brands, adding: “These compelling acquisitions, on top of a major review, will ensure the company grows substantially again in 2027. They have every confidence they will reach their revenue and EBITDA targets in 2029.”
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) was down 12% to £9.3m.
Conferences overtook advertising as the biggest source of revenue at Mark Allen Group in 2025.
Advertising revenue was down 5% to £25.7m while conferences were up 12%.
UK revenue was down (by 10% to £45.1m) while non-UK was up (by 39% to £27m).
Average editorial staff numbers were up from 140 to 148 in 2025 while total employees grew from 528 to 547.
The company directors received £2.6m (up from £2.3m), with £573,269 (down from £604,900) paid to the highest-earning director.
The dividend paid to shareholders (all members of the Allen family) increased from £2m in 2024 to £3m last year.
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