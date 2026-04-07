Which journalists and news outlets are most cited by AI answer engines?

Specialist journalists and publications are most likely to be cited in AI answers

Specialist journalists and publications appear to be among those most likely to be cited in AI answers.

PR database Muckrack has launched a new feature showing which journalists and outlets are most frequently cited in AI-generated answers.

New badges on the service signify whether journalists and outlets have the highest AI visibility, high AI visibility or some AI visibility.

The ranking is based on 15 million AI response citations gathered by Muckrack in what it calls “generative pulse data”.

Muckrack has submitted millions of queries to the main AI answer engines, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude and ChatGPT, and logged the number of times particular journalists and publications were cited.

The research found that a quarter of all website links cited by AI engines are journalistic.

Exclusive data shared with Press Gazette revealed which journalists and publications are most likely to be cited by LLMs.

Former Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget is number one among the most frequently cited journalists globally on LLMs. Last year he launched Regenerator, a Substack-based publication that is only intermittently updated. He also hosts a weekly podcast called “Solutions”.

Specialist title Science X has two journalists in the ranking of 18 frequently-cited names shared by Muckrack.

The only UK-based journalist to feature is Bea Mitchell, who writes about visitor attractions and tourism for Blooloop.com.

Only two journalists writing for general news publications (Newsday and CBC News) feature in the ranking.

Looking at the most-cited publications globally by the main generative AI services, Reuters is number one and is among four general news outlets to feature in the ranking.

Business to consumer and B2B outlets dominate with Forbes in second place, possibly helped by its widely-cited rankings of the world’s richest people.

Among Muckrack’s ranking of the UK publications most-cited by LLMs, The Guardian is number one followed by Future-owned specialist title Homes and Gardens.

Ten B2B titles feature in the list of most-cited UK publications on LLMs including two titles covering the coffee business.

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