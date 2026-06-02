Mandelson and Streeting wooed News UK bosses days before general election

Newly released Mandelson files reveal a cosy dinner between the former US ambassador, former health secretary Wes Streeting and senior News UK figures days before the 2024 general election.

The meeting appears to have been part of a charm offensive led by Streeting seeking backing from the press for Labour in the election.

The dinner in question appears to have taken place on 1 July 2024, ahead of the UK general election on 4 July.

At the time Lord Mandelson was running a lobbying business called Global Counsel and Streeting was the shadow health secretary.

An exchange of Whatsapp messages between Mandelson and Streeting on the morning of 2 July 2024 refers to a dinner involving Lachlan Murdoch (by that stage chairman of News Corp), News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks and Times editor Tony Gallagher.

The messages do not make it clear what other News Corp/News UK executives were present.

[02/07/2024, 08:19] Peter Mandelson: Message from Rebekah that lachlan really enjoyed the dinner and that they all thought everyone in great form and it felt like a genuine team spirit. Teasing (?) me especially enjoyable.

[02/07/2024, 08:31] Wes Streeting: The highlight of the evening was you pulling out the Times app and ribbing Tony!!

[02/07/2024, 08:32] Peter Mandelson: These people have to be kept on their toes

[02/07/2024, 08:47] Wes Streeting: It was masterfully done

[02/07/2024, 08:48] Wes Streeting: We’ll need strong outriders in the coming days, weeks and months. It won’t be long until everyone guns for us. I’ll give it til 6am Friday.

[02/07/2024, 09:03] Peter Mandelson: Yup

An “ally of Wes Streeting” told the BBC: “During the election campaign, at the request of Keir’s office, Wes met with the editors of the Guardian, the Sun and Times, to win their endorsements for Labour. He is proud of the part he played in booting the Tories out and getting a Labour government elected.”

The Sun endorsed Labour on the day of the UK general election stating: “There are still plenty of concerns about Labour but, by dragging his party back to the centre ground of British politics for the first time since Tony Blair was in No 10, Sir Keir has won the right to take charge.”

The Sunday Times announced its backing for Labour on 30 June (before the Mandelson dinner).

On the day before the general election The Times declined to endorse any party stating in its leader column: “This newspaper wants the next government to succeed, and it will not be ungenerous in praise if that is the case. But Labour has yet to earn the trust of the British people.”

The Guardian announced its endorsement of Labour on 29 June.

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