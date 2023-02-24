Mark Allen Group expands into Asia and financial services with £6.5m Bonhill purchase

Expanding UK B2B publishing group Mark Allen Group has made a major move into financial services with the £6.5m purchase of Bonhill Group.

The UK, Singapore and Hong Kong-based brands in the deal include: Bonhill Create, Portfolio Advisor, Expert Investor, International Advisor, Fund Selector Asia and ESG Clarity.

Bonhill’s US business Investment News is being sold separately.

Privately owned MAG claims to be the UK’s fastest growing independent media company with £60m turnover and pre-tax profit up 54% to £9.4m in the year to 31 March 2022.

Mark Allen said: “This is a very significant acquisition for us. We are inheriting some fantastic brands, which we aim to develop further with the help of an excellent and professional team of around 50 people globally.

“Wealth management and financial services is an area of considerable interest and will add to the array of sectors in which we operate. The acquisition also gives us a foothold in Singapore and Hong Kong, an area of the world where we have long wanted to have a presence.”

This is the fourth deal MAG has undertaken this financial year. The first was Regen, an exhibition, conference and networking event for the regeneration industry based in Liverpool. This was followed by the acquisition of EMEX, a net zero and energy management expo. The last purchase in November 2022, was Sterling Events, another Liverpool-based company, which runs two exhibitions: Health and Wellbeing at Work and Primary Care and Public Health.

In 2019 MAG bought Farmers Weekly from Reed Business Information and The Engineer from Centaur.



