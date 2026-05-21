ITN launches paid subscriptions on Youtube to support archive content

News production company ITN has expanded the use of its archive footage into new Youtube channels targeted directly at consumers and hopes some will choose to pay to support the project.
ITN has rebranded its ITN Archive channel as Frontline by ITN and launched two other pages: Flashback by ITN and Re-Told by ITN, all using its archive material.
Frontline by ITN has the option to support the digitisation of the archive by becoming a member for £3.99 per month. Perks include early access to new videos, members-only polls on what to prioritise in the archives and status updates from the team.
ITN said the move shows a “clear ambition to build fandom and long‑term audience engagement around archive content”.
It said it is hoping to reach new digital viewers with an interest in history and culture and that it would open up new opportunities for advertisers and brand partners aligned with archive preservation and storytelling.
ITN head of digital content Rubina Pabani said: “We’re moving beyond simply hosting archive footage – we’re producing editorially curated destinations for audiences to explore, connect with and contribute to. This is an important step in building participatory communities around some of the most important historical footage ever captured.”
The Youtube expansion comes after ITN hired George Cudmore, previously director of digital channels at social video business Zoo 55/ITV Studios, as director of digital content leading a new online arm for ITN Productions.
Cudmore’s remit is to expand the direct-to-consumer strategy of ITN Productions by using the ITN archives, launching new digital content across genres like entertainment, crime and royals, building creator partnerships and trying out new formats.
Cudmore said: “These new channels will help to unlock the full potential of the archive in a way that reflects how audiences discover and engage with content today. By creating distinct channel identities and introducing memberships, we’re building a sustainable model that supports ongoing digitisation and growth.”
ITN produces ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News while ITN Productions makes documentaries for UK and US networks and streamers as well as daytime debate shows like The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5.
The Frontline by ITN channel will focus on conflict and global affairs, with “curated, contextualised” archive footage from major moments in modern history.
Flashback by ITN will focus on big pop culture moments and Re‑Told by ITN will “present a snapshot in time of our collective social history”.
Tim Forrest, head of content distribution and commercial innovation at ITN, said: “ITN holds one of the most important moving image archives in the world. With these new channels, we are re‑imagining how that archive is brought to life for digital audiences – making it more accessible, more engaging and more relevant than ever. The introduction of Youtube memberships creates a direct relationship with audiences, allowing them to play an active role in preserving and shaping the future of this content.”
Fellow broadcaster Sky News also just launched a way for online users to pay for its content for the first time with a premium podcast offering.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog