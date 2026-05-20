Local newsletter network The Lead buys Stoke-on-Trent title

The Lead, which runs a growing regional newsletter network, has bought Stoke-on-Trent-based brand The Knot.
The Lead already has titles based on Substack covering Blackpool, Lancashire, Southport and Calderdale, and recently expanded outside the North of England into the South Wales Valleys.
It won the Newsletter of the Year (Specialist/Regional) prize at Press Gazette’s Future of Media Awards last year for its “wonderful example of local news journalism fighting back with original reporting, and an eye to rebuilding a local news ecosystem fit for the 21st century”.
It now adds The Knot, which was launched in 2024 by founder James Routledge to provide “independent, quality and optimistic journalism” for Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.
The brand is run on Substack and has a mix of free and paying subscribers.
[Read more: Press Gazette recently profiled growing Staffordshire news magazine The Signal]
Routledge, who will continue to advise the brand, put out a call for support in March looking for “serious people who are willing to dedicate time and resources to grow The Knot into Stoke and North Staffs number 1 independent news outlet”. He told readers: “I’m tired and can’t do this alone.”
Routledge has been working with journalist Helen Dalley, who will continue as editor under the new ownership.
Routledge said: “It’s a perfect match. I’m really pleased that The Knot is finding its place with The Lead network. The team are great and the ethos really aligns. I’m really excited that there’s a network of local titles like this that can grow together to reach more people in places that are having proper journalism stripped away.”
Luke Beardsworth, editor of The Lead’s local network, said: “It’s not about making big changes to what The Knot does, which has already proven to be very popular and filling a real gap in the market.
“What we do want to add is The Lead’s brand of in-depth journalism to the mix and I know from our early conversations that Helen is excited to get stuck into that on a more regular basis.”
Routledge said The Knot’s most-read posts over the past two years were “features on politics, breaking news stories or takes on big topics such as immigration” but that he “lacked the skills and experience” to expand this type of journalism.
“Our focus on good news and pride of place has set us apart. However, to serve this region we can’t focus on good news alone,” he added.
The Lead first launched as a national left-leaning online magazine brand in 2022 before expanding into local journalism starting with the Blackpool Lead in January 2024.
The Lead’s local newsletters are sent on Wednesdays and Sundays with a paying readers offered extra content and community features.
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