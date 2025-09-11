Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

September 11, 2025updated 12 Sep 2025 9:32am

Future of Media Awards 2025: Guardian and FT are double winners and The i Paper is national site of the year

The i Paper and Kent Online were named national and regional websites of the year.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Representatives from The i Paper pick up the Website of the Year (National/International) award at the Future of Media Awards 2025, alongside host Robin Morgan and PushPushGo CEO Renata Okrajni
Representatives from The i Paper pick up the Website of the Year (National/International) award at the Future of Media Awards 2025, alongside host Robin Morgan and PushPushGo CEO Renata Okrajni. Picture: ASV Photography for Press Gazette

The i Paper was named national website of the year at Press Gazette’s Future of Media Awards 2025 as the winners were announced on Thursday night.

Judges praised the DMGT-owned website for “impressive audience growth and some interesting innovations” as well as its attempts to build trust by emphasising its lack of political slant and its user-friendly design.

Iliffe Media’s Kent Online was named regional website of the year, with praise for “doing the fundamentals of local journalism well” and good progress with its paying audience.

Data-focused sports publisher Opta Analyst was crowned specialist/B2B website of the year due to its influence in the world of sport and providing “distinctive content you can’t get elsewhere”.

The Future of Media Awards celebrate the best in online journalism and technical and commercial innovation, providing a platform for great editorial work. They are not restricted to UK-based publishers.

Two publishers each won two awards: The Guardian and the Financial Times.

The Guardian was recognised for its app, which underwent a major relaunch this year, and for its reader revenue strategy, which delivered more than £100m total income for the first time last year.

The FT won the online video (specialist/regional) category for its film about Russian executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war, with the judges describing it as an “excellent use of expert specialist reporters”.

And it won the digital storytelling (national/international) category for the third year running, this time with its interactive and data-led article Are the robots finally coming?.

The Telegraph won the advertising technology prize for the second year running, but with a different product. This year digital display advertising product Digital Hero was recognised.

Other publishers recognised ranged from environmental news provider Mongabay for its digital storytelling and Reach’s Teesside Live website for its live blog coverage of double jeopardy murderer Billy Dunlop’s parole hearing, to Daily Mail for its conclave live blog and Politico for the London Playbook newsletter.

The Sun was praised for its Madeleine McCann documentary containing “unseen evidence”, The Times for its Cocaine Inc podcast, and The Lead for its news, features and investigations covering the North of England on Substack.

The winners were announced at a gala dinner at London’s Hilton Bankside hotel. The ceremony followed the Future of Media Technology Conference held during the day.

You can revisit the Future of Media Awards 2025 shortlist here and see the full list of winners and highly commended finalists below.

Future of Media Awards 2025 winners

Advertising Technology, sponsored by Admiral

WINNER: The Telegraph – Digital Hero

The judges said: “This entry combines a high impact advertising format with clear presentation of data to show measurable results. In a world where online advertising can be bewilderingly complex, it was nice to see the benefits achieved through a simple, common sense approach.”

App of the Year, sponsored by Pugpig

WINNER: The Guardian

The judges said: “With thorough understanding of user needs, based on research, this title delivers an outstanding journalism UX. Readers feel taken care of, rather than overwhelmed, with a structure that means they understand where they are at all times.”

The Guardian has relaunched its mobile app
The Guardian’s relaunched mobile app

Highly commended: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung – Der Tag

Man holds phone with Der Tag app open with nighttime and blurred lights behind
Der Tag app illustration. Picture: FAZ

Digital Storytelling (National/International)

WINNER: Financial Times visual storytelling team – Are the robots finally coming?

Screenshot of the top of Future of Media Awards 2025-winning Financial Times visual storytelling article headlined: 'Are the robots finally coming?' Several square boxes with graphics of robots picking things up and performing other tasks
Screenshot of the top of award-winning Financial Times visual storytelling article headlined: ‘Are the robots finally coming?’

The judges said: “Excellent blend of interactive elements, textual narrative, data-enhanced journalism and interactive scrolling animation.”

Highly commended: The Hindu – Gaza war: A worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza – a timeline

Screenshot of top of The Hindu's visual storytelling article Gaza: A Year On. Subhead reads: A Worsening Humanitarian Crisis
Screenshot of top of The Hindu’s visual storytelling article Gaza: A Year On

Highly commended: Daily Mail’s Deep Dive – Grenfell: How the tragedy unfolded

Top of Mail Online Deep Dive article headlined: Grenfell: How The Tragedy Unfolded showing ruined Grenfell building in darkness behind the text
Top of Daily Mail Deep Dive article headlined: Grenfell: How The Tragedy Unfolded

Digital Storytelling (Specialist/Regional)

WINNER: Mongabay – Indigenous leaders killed as narco airstrips cut into their Amazon territories

The judges said: “This year’s winner was a specialist environmental news service covering Latin America. Praised by judges for powerful use of an interactive map, excellent photography and creative use of AI to power an investigation.”

Top of award-winning Mongabay article with headline: Indigenous leaders killed as narco airstrips cut into their Amazon territories. One of Future of Media Awards 2025 winners
Top of award-winning Mongabay article

Live Journalism (National/International), sponsored by Tickaroo

WINNER: Daily Mail – Papal conclave live coverage

The judges said: “This was a really engaging live blog covering the papal conclave and beyond with lots of entertaining angles.”

Top of Mail Online live blog for 2025 papal conclave with picture of Pope Leo XIV. One of Future of Media Awards 2025 winners
Top of Mail Online live blog for 2025 papal conclave

Live Journalism (Specialist/Regional), sponsored by Tickaroo

WINNER: Teesside Live – Billy Dunlop coverage

The judges said: “The standard of the copy in the liveblog is excellent with well chosen quotes and breaks giving a vivid account of the courtroom scene. Impressive commitment from both the reporter unearthing the story and the media organisation backing it.”

Screenshot of top of Teesside Live live blog about Billy Dunlop hearing
Screenshot of top of Teesside Live live blog about Billy Dunlop hearing

Newsletter of the Year (National/International)

WINNER: Politico – London Playbook

The judges said: “This daily newsletter consistently provides a witty inside track on the world of politics. Highly relevant to its audience with a gossipy but informative style.”

Screenshot of top of Politico's London Playbook on 9 September 2025. One of Future of Media Awards 2025 winners
Screenshot of Politico’s London Playbook on 9 September 2025

Highly commended: Prospect – Lightbulb

Prospect newsletter sign-up page with Lightbulb at the top and message that it is free to all
Prospect newsletter sign-up page with Lightbulb at the top

Newsletter of the Year (Specialist/Regional)

WINNER: The Lead North

The judges said: “A wonderful example of local news journalism fighting back with original reporting, and an eye to rebuilding a local news ecosystem fit for the 21st century.”

Screenshot of The Blackpool Lead homepage on Substack - part of The Lead North. One of Future of Media Awards 2025 winners
Screenshot of The Blackpool Lead homepage on Substack – part of The Lead North

Online Video (National/International)

WINNER: The Sun – Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence

The judges said: “An excellent piece of investigative journalism, marrying new revelations with visually compelling storytelling.”

Highly commended: New Lines Magazine – Role Reversals: A Palestinian in the Jewish Museum of Berlin

Online Video (Specialist/Regional)

WINNER: Financial Times – ‘Film me!’: Russia’s executions of Ukrainian POWs point to a policy

The judges said: “Great research and gripping storytelling which justify the allegation at the heart of this film. Excellent use of expert specialist reporters.”

Financial Times Future of Media Awards 2025 Online Video winner - screenshot shows Youtube video with 'warning: distressing images' written across it and the text caption 'Captured Ukrainian soldiers, forced to kneel...'
Financial Times Online Video winner

Podcast of the Year (National/International)

WINNER: The Times and Sunday Times – Cocaine Inc.

The judges said: “This was a complex and intriguing story – led by a powerful first-person account cueing up a wide-reaching issue. Very powerful and with high production values.”

Podcast of the Year (Specialist/Regional)

WINNER: Reduced Listening/BBC – Criminally Queer: The Bolton 7

The judges said: “Great storytelling, brilliant concept and it’s genuinely made a difference.”

Reader Revenue Strategy

WINNER: The Guardian – Transforming digital reader revenue at scale

The judges said: “Really impressive strategy work here, showing how a combination of a strong relationship with readers, coupled with the agility to put the right offer in front of them at the right time, can deliver impressive results.”

Guardian appeals for reader support on its website including one large pop-up and a banner ad for its climate appeal at the top. Strategy is one of Future of Media Awards 2025 winners
Guardian appeals for reader support, screenshot taken on 9 September 2025

Highly commended: Kyiv Independent – Membership retention and engagement strategy

Website of the Year (Specialist/B2B), sponsored by Stibo DX

WINNER: Opta Analyst

The judges said: “Distinctive content you can’t get elsewhere and easy to navigate. This title is supremely influential across the world of sport and the best in the business at what it does.”

Opta Analyst homepage. Headline: "Champions League Predictions 2025-26: The Opta Supercomputer Projections"
Opta Analyst homepage

Highly commended: The Jewish Chronicle

The Jewish Chronicle homepage on afternoon of 9 September 2025. Lead headline is: "Hamas' top political leader 'killed in Israeli strike' on Doha"
The Jewish Chronicle homepage on afternoon of 9 September 2025

Website of the Year (Regional/Local), sponsored by Stibo DX

WINNER: Kent Online

The judges said: “Excellent, deeply reported journalism, ambitious election coverage and proper court reporting. This is a website which is doing the fundamentals of local journalism well and it is encouraging to see it attract a growing paying audience.”

Kent Online homepage screenshot on 9 September 2025. Lead story is "Best and worst-performing NHS Trusts in Kent revealed"
Kent Online homepage screenshot on 9 September 2025

Website of the Year (National/International), sponsored by PushPushGo

WINNER: The i Paper

The judges said: “Impressive audience growth and some interesting innovations. This site is using transparency and a lack of political allegiances to build trust. It is also very easy to navigate.”

The i Paper homepage screenshot on afternoon of 9 September 2025 - main headline is 'Israel launches strikes against Hamas leaders in Qatar's capital Doha' with picture of building hit by a strike
The i Paper homepage screenshot on afternoon of 9 September 2025

