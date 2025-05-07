Guardian adds audio, personalisation and puzzles to new-look app

The Guardian has relaunched its mobile app

The Guardian has relaunched its app and redesigned its website homepage.

The new-look app features a new “My Guardian” tab which allows readers to have a more personalised feed of stories.

The app also features a new audio section showcasing the title’s podcasts and enhanced text-to-speech technology which means all articles can be listened to as well as read.

It also contains more puzzles, including: Wordwheel, Wordiply and, for the first time in the app, Sudoku.

The Guardian claims to have more than one million daily active users of its app who are said to access 15 times more pages than other online readers.

Unlike the main Guardian website, the app has a limit on the number of articles readers can access for free (currently 20).

The title charges £12 per month for unlimited app reading, ad-free access on all devices, an exclusive subscriber-only newsletter and access to cooking app Guardian Feast.

Guardian homepage relaunched to be more mobile-friendly

The Guardian has also launched a new website design for all of its five global online editions (UK, Europe, Australia, US and international).

The redesign is intended to be more mobile-first to reflect the fact 75% of Guardian online readers are on smartphones.

The Guardian said of the new look: “Our best and most distinctive journalism is now displayed more prominently, ensuring readers can easily keep up to date with the latest trusted news, while also exploring the full breadth of the Guardian’s features, opinion, sport, lifestyle and culture journalism.

“Visual storytelling has been elevated, with a richer, more curated selection of photography, video and other forms of visual journalism.”

Editor in chief Katharine Viner said: “Our digital relaunch is more visual and contemporary and will allow us to keep innovating and developing new ways to project Guardian journalism around the world.”

Guardian Media Group executive creative director Alex Breuer said: “In the redesign of the Guardian app and homepage our priority has been to showcase the speed, depth and breadth of our journalism with the brand flair we are renowned for. We’ve made the layout a more dynamic design and experience. This helps our audience stay informed with independent and distinctive news and features.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog