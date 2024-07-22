Why Guardian has expanded paid content offering with launch of recipe app Feast

Promotional image for Guardian Feast. Picture: The Guardian

The Guardian says its new recipes app Feast has achieved more than 100,000 downloads since it soft-launched in April.

The publisher is hoping readers will pay £2.99 per month to access its archive of 30,000 recipes. The app is available as a stand-alone product and is being offered as a free extra to readers paying for certain subscription packages.

The Guardian has shifted from describing those who voluntarily pay toward it from “members” to “supporters”, and Liz Wynn was recruited to the role of “chief supporter officer” last year. She told Press Gazette “we know that there’s a real following” for The Guardian’s food output.

“We take loads of inspiration from the readers who tell us: ‘I’ve got seven ring binders full of all my favourite recipes’.”

Related

The Guardian has been publishing recipes since at least October 1913 when it published instructions for a savoury nut pie. (Its first-ever front page in 1821 also carried an advert for Vegetable Cookery, the first ever vegetarian cookbook.)

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Wynn said that in the time since, The Guardian and Observer had developed “this incredible archive of 30,000 tried and tested, high-quality recipes”. The company is still in the process of uploading these to the app, using generative AI and human editors to parse the writing into an app-ready form.

Guardian Feast ‘allows us to access new audiences’

Wynn said the app plays “two important roles for us”.

“One is giving more to our high-value supporters — we’ve gifted Feast to our subscribers on the classic subscription packages. And we have also made it available with an extended free trial to other supporters as well…

“We know that the more people read, the more they engage, the happier they are, and the better their retention is.”

Although The Guardian website is free, users of The Guardian’s main news app are subject to a 20-article-a-month cap unless they’re on a £12 monthly digital subscription. Asked whether these subscribers get free access to Feast, a Guardian spokesperson said “new subscribers to the Guardian get a 14-day free trial of the Feast app, while those who currently are Guardian supporters either get an extended free trial or free access based on their package”.

The second role of Feast, Wynn said, was that it “allows us to access new audiences… people who might not otherwise have wanted to buy into our supporter proposition or our existing subscriptions.

“They’re more engaged by food content specifically — it’s a lower-cost way of accessing that audience.”

Feast is being marketed to Guardian readers, but Wynn said “we are also reaching newer audiences and outside the Guardian ecosystem”.

The publisher hopes that its big-name celebrity chef recipes — and features like a hands-free “cook mode” that can progress through recipes at the tap of a knuckle and the ability to search for recipes based on the ingredients you have on hand — will help usher in regular consumers who are simply looking for a good cooking app.

Is Feast part of a New York Times-style bundle, or just a new product?

The launch of Guardian Feast comes two years after The New York Times began pursuing its “bundle” strategy, which also aims to improve audience acquisition and retention by adding products besides news — namely games, product reviews, sports and, most aptly, recipes.

“There’s some obvious similarities between The Guardian and The New York Times but there’s some important differences as well,” Wynn said.

“The similarities, I think, are pretty self evident — prominent news publications, shared passion for our readers and developing great experiences for them.”

But she said: “We are more global — 70% of our readers are outside of the UK.” (Wynn noted that Feast, designed for this global audience, not only boasts a cups-to-grams measurement converter but would also recommend recipes depending on whether it was summer or winter in the user’s hemisphere.)

But The Guardian, unlike The New York Times, does not have a paywall around its website content, and most significantly for the strategy comparison, the London-based publisher is not marketing a single subscription that unlocks access to multiple products.

Wynn did still see Feast as a form of bundling, however. She said bundling “works really effectively, like with Feast, where you have a distinctive proposition — something that really is interesting.

“Yes, it appeals to your broader audience, it’s relevant to them, so you want to use it to drive engagement in the core audience, but it’s got deep interest for other audiences.

“That’s a great strategy to follow, and that’s why we created Feast as a standalone app so we could address both of those opportunities.

“The New York Times have looked at their landscape, I’m sure, and come to the same conclusion about those different aspects to their bundle.

“I think The Guardian perspective on this is always to start with our readers and think about what they need, and we will adapt our offering to meet that.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog